Roper Technologies (ROP) was built on acquiring industrial products and equipment; however, they've since begun employing a software roll-up strategy. When done right, the roll-up strategy can generate excellent returns for investors.

Roper Technologies is a business that I had often overlooked as a potential addition to my portfolio due to its low dividend yield, albeit fantastic dividend growth. I was admittedly missing the forest for the trees when examining Roper with respect to my portfolio construction.

Last week, Roper Technologies announced a 10% increase to their quarterly payout extending their streak of 10% raises to 17. I wanted to take a deeper look at Roper to see if the valuation makes sense as a potential purchase candidate.

Dividend History

My approach to dividend growth investing revolves around a mix of low yield and high growth businesses, medium yield and medium growth, as well as high yield and low growth businesses. I believe a mix of those should be a part of most investors' portfolios since growth is what will fuel the future dividends, of course, I also like my dividends now.

According to the CCC list, Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years although the investor relations site shows its streak up to 29 years. That's every year throughout the tech bubble of the late 90s and the ensuing recession, the financial crisis of 2008/9 that led to the Great Recession, and as of mid-November, a 9.8% increase during the ongoing COVID issues.

Dating back to 1992, Roper's year over year dividend increase has ranged from 6.1% to 86.2% with an average of 19.8% and a median of 15.2%.

Over that time, there have been 25 rolling 5-year periods in which Roper has given annualized dividend growth ranging from 7.9% to 45.4% with an average of 17.7% and a median of 15.4%.

Likewise, there have been 20 rolling 10-year periods over that time with annualized dividend growth ranging from 9.2% to 27.1% with an average of 15.8% and a median of 16.0%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates since 1992 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1992 $0.0150 1993 $0.0188 25.33% 1994 $0.0350 86.17% 1995 $0.0563 60.86% 55.41% 1996 $0.0789 40.14% 61.30% 1997 $0.0975 23.57% 40.71% 45.41% 1998 $0.1200 23.08% 28.69% 44.88% 1999 $0.1300 8.33% 18.11% 30.01% 2000 $0.1400 7.69% 12.82% 19.98% 2001 $0.1500 7.14% 7.72% 13.71% 2002 $0.1652 10.13% 8.32% 11.12% 27.11% 2003 $0.1752 6.05% 7.76% 7.86% 25.01% 2004 $0.1924 9.82% 8.65% 8.16% 18.58% 2005 $0.2124 10.40% 8.74% 8.69% 14.20% 2006 $0.2352 10.73% 10.31% 9.41% 11.54% 2007 $0.2600 10.54% 10.56% 9.49% 10.31% 2008 $0.2900 11.54% 10.94% 10.60% 9.22% 2009 $0.3300 13.79% 11.95% 11.39% 9.76% 2010 $0.3800 15.15% 13.48% 12.34% 10.50% 2011 $0.4400 15.79% 14.91% 13.35% 11.36% 2012* $0.5500 25.00% 18.56% 16.17% 12.78% 2013* $0.6600 20.00% 20.20% 17.88% 14.18% 2014 $0.8000 21.21% 22.05% 19.38% 15.32% 2015 $1.0000 25.00% 22.05% 21.35% 16.76% 2016 $1.2000 20.00% 22.05% 22.22% 17.70% 2017 $1.4000 16.67% 20.51% 20.55% 18.34% 2018 $1.6500 17.86% 18.17% 20.11% 18.99% 2019 $1.8500 12.12% 15.52% 18.25% 18.81% 2020 $2.0500 10.81% 13.56% 15.44% 18.36% 2021** $2.2500 9.76% 10.89% 13.40% 17.73%

*Adjusts the December 2012 payout forward to FY 2013's dividends as the dividend payment was pulled forward due to potential tax changes.

**Assumes 4 payments of $0.5625 throughout FY 2021

When embracing a dividend growth strategy, the cushion between the dividend payout and the underlying earnings or cash flow of the business is critical. A low payout ratio gives management some wiggle room for the inevitable hiccups the business will face and can also turbocharge dividend growth as the business matures and the payout ratio can expand.

Roper's 10-year average net income payout ratio is 13% with the 5-year average at 15%. While the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 11% and 13%, respectively. Roper might not pay out a large portion of their cash flow; however, as we saw earlier, the dividend has been growing at an incredible rate.

Quantitative Quality

When exploring a potential investment candidate, I examine a variety of historical financial metrics to see how the business and management have performed. This allows me to get a sense of what the potential baseline expectations could be moving forward.

When examining an investment candidate, one of the things I want to see if the business is showing solid growth of sales. The reason being growing the top line is a more sustainable avenue towards growing the bottom line compared to cost cutting.

Roper has grown revenues by 125% over the last decade which works out to roughly 9.4% annualized. Gross profits have climbed even faster rising 169% in total of ~11.6% annualized.

Operating profits and cash flow from operations grew 191% and 193%, respectively, over the last decade which works out to 12.6% and 12.7% annualized. Free cash flow has outpaced them all growing 197% in total or ~12.9% annualized.

Roper's gross profit margin has been rising over the last decade, likely due to the shift to more software-based acquisitions. Gross profit margins have surprisingly improved each year of the last decade. Over the last 10 years, Roper's gross profit margin has averaged 59% with the 5-year average at 62%.

I prefer to see free cash flow margins regularly greater than 10% which Roper has easily managed. Roper's 10-year average free cash flow margin is a very healthy 24% with a 5-year average at 26%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital. In essence, the FCF ROIC represents the excess cash return the business is generating based on the capital currently invested in the business.

Roper's FCF ROIC has been trending down over the last decade although it's still at strong levels. The 10-year average FCF ROIC is 10.7% with the 5-year average at 9.6%.

To understand how Roper uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

I want to invest my capital into businesses that generate plenty of cash flow to support the entire capital allocation process. That means reinvesting in the business via internal growth or growth through acquisitions and, of course, rewarding shareholders with excess cash through dividends and buybacks.

Roper has generated positive FCF each year over the last decade. In total, Roper has produced $9.00 B in FCF which has allowed management to pay and grow their dividend each year. Roper has paid out a total of $1.00 B in dividends to shareholders producing a 10-year cumulative FCFaD of $8.00 B.

Management has not repurchased shares over the last decade which puts the FCFaDB at $8.00 B.

Share repurchases are another way that management teams can return excess cash to shareholders. While I always prefer a share repurchase to a share increase that has to be taken in context with the business and management and in Roper's case I'm okay with just under 1% annual dilution considering their cash flow and opportunity to continue acquiring other businesses. A $1 can be worth much more in the hands of an excellent management team than if it were spent on repurchasing shares.

Roper's share count has increased by 8.7% over the last decade which works out to ~0.9% annual dilution.

When investing in the equity of a business, the balance sheet is very important since equity is lowest on the capital structure in a liquidation event. However, prudent use of debt should be used by management especially given the trajectory of interest rates over the last decade. Roper's average debt-to-total capitalization ratio has averaged 37% over the last decade and 42% over the most recent 5 years. The overall debt level isn't a concern at this time especially given the stable nature of the debt-to-capitalization ratio.

When looking at the balance sheet, I like to examine how quickly all debt could be paid off across a variety of income/cash flow metrics. This helps to give me a sense of how quickly the business can de-lever if need be, although obviously, that's likely only to come when operations are also taking a hit. However, if the cost of debt started rising, this can be a rough guide for how the de-leveraging or refinancing decision could go.

Roper's 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, -operating income, - free cash flow, and -FCFaD ratios are 2.1x, 2.7x, 3.0x and 3.4x, respectively. These are all fairly conservative and I have no concerns at this time with Roper's balance sheet.

Valuation

When valuing potential investments, I utilize several methods to get an idea of the range of valuation. The methods I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis, dividend yield theory and a reverse discounted cash flow to see what kind of expectations are built into the current share price.

The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will generate, apply an expected terminal multiple on those earnings and then determining what the expected return would be. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate, then you can feel free to invest.

Analysts expect Roper to have FY 2020 EPS of $12.65 and FY 2021 EPS of $14.60. They also expect Roper to show 5.1% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Roper would be able to grow EPS at 5% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 15% payout ratio.

To determine a reasonable multiple on the future earnings that Roper will be valued at, I like to see how Roper has historically been valued by market participants. As you can see in the following YChart, Roper has typically been valued between ~18x TTM EPS and ~30x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 15x to 30x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Roper Technologies could produce if purchased at $407.87, Monday's closing price. Returns include dividends taken in cash. Internal rates of return are based on the assumptions listed above.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 6.0% 5.8% 25 2.3% 4.0% 22.5 0.3% 2.9% 20 -2.0% 1.8% 17.5 -4.4% 0.5% 15 -7.2% -1.0%

Alternatively, I reverse those calculations to determine what price I could pay to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is a 10% annual return and for Roper, I'll also examine 8% and 9% return levels.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $343 $282 $358 $308 $375 $336 25 $287 $238 $300 $260 $314 $284 22.5 $259 $216 $271 $236 $284 $257 20 $232 $194 $242 $212 $253 $231 17.5 $204 $172 $213 $188 $223 $205 15 $176 $150 $184 $164 $193 $178

Dividend yield theory is a valuation technique that is built on reversion to the mean. The idea is that a stable business that hasn't seen its future prospects materially change will trade around a "normal" dividend yield. For dividend yield theory, I use the 5-year average dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value of a business.

Currently, Roper's shares offer a forward dividend yield of 0.55% compared to the 5-year average yield of 0.60%.

The discounted cash flow analysis is the correct way to value a business; however, the problem lies in that there are too many variables that a DCF is effectively useless. That's why I use a simplified reverse DCF to see what kind of expectations are implied by the current share price.

The reverse DCF model I use is built on revenue growth, a tax rate of 22%, a static EBIT margin of 27.5%, and one where the EBIT margin improves 15% to 31.7% over the forecast period and a terminal growth rate of 5%.

Roper needs to manage 6.1% revenue growth over the forecast period to justify the current share price of $407.87 in the 8% hurdle rate and static EBIT margin scenario. The current share price needs 5.4% revenue growth over the forecast period in the scenario where EBIT margin improves over time to 31.7% with an 8% hurdle rate. The 10% hurdle rate scenarios require 10.1% and 9.3% revenue growth, respectively.

Conclusion

Roper primarily employs a roll-up strategy growing through acquisition. Roper has been pursuing acquisitions in the software space which has been improving margins and cash generation. While most of their acquisition targets have small individual markets, the potential market for those types of businesses is quite large.

The question surrounding an investment in Roper is whether you believe they can continue to source new acquisition targets. The underlying businesses that are already under Roper's control are estimated to be able to provide mid to low single digit organic growth so acquisitions, when done right, will boost revenues and cash flow well above those levels.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $341 and $417. The 8% hurdle rate MARR analysis suggests a fair value between $284 and $336 while the 10% hurdle rate suggests a fair value between $216 and $282. Keep in mind though that is based on what I believe are lackluster growth forecasts.

The reverse discounted cash flow analysis suggests that 8% returns should be achievable with the core business as it stands now, while 10% returns will require continued execution on the acquisition front.

A back of the envelope calculation for the compounding rate of Roper using ROIIC and reinvestment rate estimates the compounding rate in the 10-15% range.

Roper has plenty of levers to pull in regards to future growth through the organic growth of the business and continuation of their acquisition strategy. For dividend growth investors, the low payout ratio allows for ample dividend growth through the core business growth as well as the possibility of an expanding payout ratio. Roper also has not repurchased shares which I believe they will eventually begin to adopt a share repurchase program as the business continues to expand if acquisition targets become prohibitively expensive.

The question with Roper is whether you believe that a $1 kept in managements' hands is worth more than the $1 in your own hands. At this time I see no reason to doubt that Roper can continue to execute on their acquisition heavy strategy.

Roper likely isn't suited for investors that are needing the yield now with a dividend yield of just 0.55%. However, for those investors that can rely more on dividend growth and capital appreciation, Roper is an interesting candidate.

The following chart shows the MARR purchase targets based on what I expect is a more realistic 8.5% EPS growth given the baseline growth of the current business as well as future acquisitions.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $409 $382 $428 $418 $448 $457 25 $343 $322 $358 $351 $375 $384 22.5 $309 $291 $323 $318 $338 $348 20 $276 $261 $289 $285 $302 $311 17.5 $243 $243 $254 $252 $266 $275 15 $210 $231 $219 $219 $229 $239

Roper is not cheap at current prices; however, I do believe that it's at a reasonable price given the optionality of future acquisitions to add to expected growth. I'm contemplating initiating a starter position in Roper at current prices with hopes of adding on better price to value relationships.

