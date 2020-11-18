Overview

Repro Med (KRMD) shares have given away ~36% over the YTD, reflecting a lackluster performance over this period and weakening fundamentals YTD. We hold a neutral view of the company, and paint the outlook and fundamental picture for investors here in this flash summary.

We believe that investors may continue to penalize KRMD without evidence of a brighter outlook to sequential growth over the coming years. Management have outlined several headwinds faced across the 3rd quarter, that have resulted in swings for guidance over the remainder of the year. Below, we provide a snapshot of the pointers investors may want to consider for KRMD over the coming periods.

Q3 Performance, Less Than Savvy

From the Q3 exit, net sales decreased by over 8% YoY to just over $6 million. One main catalyst for the decrease was a large, seemingly one-off $400,000 debit to the clinical trials segment, which was coupled with higher allowances for gross rebates and payment discounts. Furthermore, the largest account on contract was a net decrease over this period as well, which contrasts to large orders that occurred this time last year. We understand that this customer has renegotiated contract terms also, as guided by management. Discounts that a large client received this quarter, on the back of a $1 million order, contributed to the YoY loss as well. Offsetting the loss was double-digit growth in the "core" business, defined as the segment which excludes the above order history, which has tracked in line with market/industry growth over the YTD. We find this definition strange, and would advocate that the core business includes all operations and all transactions.

Nonetheless, profits at the top decreased -11.4% YoY, and margins were under pressure, decreasing by 140bps on the back of higher allowances and renegotiated contract terms. We believe that management failed to include the COVID-19-related headwinds that have caused swings in expenses and revenue modelling YTD also. Nonetheless, the company was unable to leverage the SG&A line, which increased by ~$800,000 YoY, as a reflection of higher executive salaries and consultation fees. We question why management have continued to reward lackluster performance YTD via salary increases, as the company has failed to meet key objectives in respect to sales and share performance over this period. Rewarding executives who have yet to demonstrate the worth of their contribution, strikes us as an issue with governance, which is regularly cited alongside poor share performance in several white papers over the years. We have yet to hear back from management, when contacting them about the justification of increasing salary benefits this year, in spite of the challenges to revenue growth and new patient uptake in their key segments. This point is especially true, as management have claimed to remain committed to improve top-line margins, as reported in the earnings call from Q3. We welcome evidence of this moving forward.

The only meaningful offset to the increase in SG&A expenses was related to reduced travel and trade show expenditures, undoubtedly on the back of the pandemic-related travel restrictions. Thus, cash and equivalents increased by ~$6 million from the end of last year, leaving the quarter with ~$32 million in cash on the balance sheet. However, investors must realize cash strength on the balance sheet was resultant from the $25 million equity raise back in the 2nd quarter, priced at $8, which has perhaps masked the true cash situation. Those who accepted the offer at $8 would be unhappy in all likelihood, considering the share performance from that point, whilst management have committed to increasing salary benefits. Further evidence of the cash translation is observed via cash from operations for Q3 reaching only $1 million, on the back of a net outflow of just over $3 million. Management have highlighted the outflow resulted on the back of a capacity increase in inventory, to sustain order fulfilment and maintain the cadence in sales growth. However, with the evidence of net sales YTD, alongside requirement for additional cash back in June, then the runaway on the cash is questionable over the next 2 years.

Credit Summary

Offsetting this thesis, short-term obligations are covered almost 8x by liquid assets, and there is similar liquidity when excluding inventory from the equation. The Altman Z-Score is over 36, adding weight to this view, whilst the interest expense is now covered over 36x from EBITDA level earnings. Equity holders have certainly borne the brunt of financing risks to date, as equity to assets is over 86% whilst the debt ratio is 0.61%. Furthermore, total debt to total capital is only 0.68x, and debt to equity is <1 also.

Thus, whilst performance has been less than satisfactory, management have managed to keep a lid on leverage. However, this is most likely due to the fact lenders will be unwilling to come to the party, without the evidence of key clients and high revenue volumes to commit to any debt service. Thus, the company remains equity focused in the capital structure, meaning additional cash will likely be dilutive in nature, a factor investors must consider heavily considering the downside in prices YTD.

Profitability

In terms of capital return, the company delivered -1.95% ROIC compared to the cost of capital of 6.5% from the 3rd quarter. The net loss on ROIC is compounded by total asset growth of over 200% YoY, alongside growth in capital expenditures of 256%. Thus, the company must improve the return from these large increases in capital spend, in order to justify the additional equity capital that has been used to finance expansion of the asset base. Revenues have remained flat YoY, whilst FCF has seen a decrease from profitability to below -$2 million at the Q3 exit. Certainly, the pandemic has impacted sales reach, but management have only marginally capitalized on at-home service and product offerings, whilst competitors have been far quicker to do this, integrating cloud-based technologies into the mix also.

There is a lack of evidence that the company was able to fully capitalize on the transition away from onsite IV applications towards the home setting, which was confirmed by management on the earnings call. Operating leverage has diminished over the recent quarters also, down from ~13% to ~6% YoY, and on an incremental operating margin basis, a rough score of -87%. Thus, greater evidence of management's engine driver for growth must be laid out over the coming periods. We certainly have not seen overwhelming evidence of the strategy to increase new users in Freedom syringe driver accounts, or refills of the High-Flo subcutaneous needle sets in particular.

Valuation

Shares are trading at over 84x P/E and ~4.6x book value. Additionally, shares are trading at a significant premium of 162x free cash flow, on a FCF yield of only 0.36%. Shares are also trading in the high multiples of cash flow, and Q3 EBITDA, at 87x and 532x, respectively. There is only ~$0.74 in cash per share, -$0.05 in free cash per share, $0.14 in revenue per share and ~$6.50 in enterprise value per share. These are underwhelming numbers, and thus the valuation is quite unattractive, especially considering the downside investors have realized YTD. Without the ROIC outweighing the cost of capital, flat revenue growth, foreseeable COVID-19-related headwinds and likelihood of additional (dilutive) equity offerings, we are certainly put off by these valuation measures. We would advocate investors to wait on the sidelines with us, to see this story pan out. The valuation is not supported by any meaningful catalysts for price change in the upcoming periods, nor any key inflection points that may drive shares north. Plus, with management committing to margin expansion by rewarding executives via greater salary benefits (sarcasm intended), then we see little drive to change the above valuation measures.

In Short

KRMD has a lot of improving to do from a fundamental aspect, to create value for shareholders. The headwinds faced this year from the pandemic have disproportionately impacted sequential growth for the company, so it seems, but we are yet to see the overwhelming catalysts to drive a turnaround. Sales have been flat YoY, and a net loss has been realized in a time where the company should have capitalized on transitioning to home-based interventions and increased demand of their key product mix. We are most displeased with management's decision to increase executive's salary benefits throughout this phase, and would point investors to the myriad of white papers that have been published correlating the effects of poor governance to erosion in shareholder value. We would hope this trend doesn't continue. Management have refrained from leveraging up operations; however, this is most likely due to the fact that lending terms would be unfeasible, and that lenders would stay well away from KRMD without the evidence of sequential revenue growth over the coming years. Thus, when additional cash is required (and it will be, by our analysis), the route will be dilutive in nature, and there will be further downward pressure on shareholder value at that time. We've seen the effects of the same this year, from the equity offering at $8 back in June. Those investors would be quite unhappy with the performance YTD, especially on the charts. We also need greater evidence of efficient use of the equity capital, via higher returns on the capital deployment. Such lackluster returns of -1.95% vs. the cost of total capital at 6.5% add weight to the inefficiencies management have reported YTD. Adding to the picture is that 2019 Q3 results were largely driven by large, one-off purchase orders made by key clients. This means that underlying growth may have even been a net loss from the core business (management's definition), and that value has not been realized over this last year at all. Additionally, management are not confident that the $400,000 lost in clinical trial sales can be recovered in the coming periods. All of the above points to tighter allocation over 2021, where the current trajectory in total revenue volume will not sustain greater than 2-3 years, in our view. We honestly hope that we've got it wrong on this one, but our stance is firmly neutral until further evidence can be provided to the contrary, and/or the company turns things around completely. Contrarian players are also shying away here, also, might we add. But we encourage investors to consider the points raised in this summary, in their own investment reasoning. In terms of a longer-term holding, there is little evidence that can be drawn upon right now to support the longer-term outlook. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.