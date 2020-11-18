The company's commercial side also continues to do brilliantly: it signed its largest-ever $300 million deal with an aerospace customer in September.

Though trading in Palantir was shaky in the immediate aftermath of its IPO, the bullish thesis was cemented by strong growth and new federal deals.

Strangely enough, almost all IPOs work the same way: once the bandwagon gets started, it's hard to hop off. Shares of Palantir (PLTR) traded weakly in the first few weeks post-IPO, and the stock changed hands substantially lower than the ~$11 high mark that it reached in the private markets.

But then, the tide turned for Palantir. Fundamentals were a big part of it: even prior to announcing very strong Q3 results, Palantir announced that it won major new contracts with the U.S. Army and the National Institute of Health. Recall that one of the major drivers for the Palantir bullish thesis is that new federal procurement procedures that favor "commercially available" solutions versus in-house development will help Palantir dramatically expand its Army revenue in the future; a thesis that is proving quite successful in Q3.

But as much as fundamentals are to credit for Palantir's recent rise, it's momentum as well. Shares of Palantir are now up to new all-time highs at about ~80% above where they traded on the day of the direct listing:

Even after the recent rise, I remain bullish on Palantir. Recall the key pieces of my bullish thesis on this name:

Terrific execution and growth at scale in a >$100 billion market. Palantir has just raised its FY20 guidance to $1.07-$1.072 billion (+44% y/y, and making it one of the very few enterprise software companies to crack that billion-dollar annualized revenue threshold) - and yet the company is still currently growing its revenue in the 50s. Palantir estimates its total addressable market at $119 billion - which would indicate that the company is still only 1% penetrated in its overall space.

One foot in the public sector, one foot in the private. Palantir's array of software products cover a roughly equal revenue split between government and corporate clients, with massive expansion opportunities in both.

Palantir's array of software products cover a roughly equal revenue split between government and corporate clients, with massive expansion opportunities in both. Technology leadership in AI and machine learning. Palantir has developed applied use cases for its artificial intelligence, but more important than the current applications are the opportunities that this broad technology opens up in the future. Many believe that AI/ML advancements will offer a "step function" jump in the technology landscape the way the proliferation of the internet did, and Palantir is one of the companies leading the charge.

There are two recent considerations I have on the stock. The first is on valuation. Obviously, an ~80% rise in the stock means that Palantir is now sitting at a much richer valuation. At current share prices near $17.80, Palantir trades at a fully-diluted market cap of $38.44 billion. After netting off the $1.80 billion in cash and $197.8 million of debt on Palantir's latest balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $36.84 billion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, has a consensus revenue target of $1.41 billion for next year, representing 32% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Management itself has commented, without providing specific numbers, that it expects growth in 2021 to be "greater than 30%" - so this 32% y/y growth target may in fact be several points light. Nevertheless, against this consensus revenue view, Palantir trades at 26.2x EV/FY21 revenue.

Few software stocks reach this echelon of valuation, and Palantir is trading at dangerously high multiples. However, it must be noted that several other software stocks like Datadog (DDOG), Coupa (COUP), and Okta (OKTA) also trade at high-20s/low 30s multiples of revenue, so Palantir isn't alone in the "high-flyer" space.

In light of this much more expensive valuation (when it first listed, Palantir was trading at only in the mid-teens), I also weigh the second consideration that Palantir's quarterly results and its deal traction are fantastic. I'm reining in my prior very bullish view on Palantir to bullish due to the recent valuation explosion, but I remain long on the stock (though if Palantir rises above $20, I would lock in at least a portion of my gains). Palantir, in my view, continues to be on the path to becoming a tech mega-cap (>$100 billion market cap) and investors (whether they were fortunate enough to get in early, or are buying in now) still have upside at current levels.

Q3 download

Let's now review Palantir's latest third-quarter results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Palantir Q3 results Source: Palantir Q3 earnings release

Palantir's revenue grew 52% y/y to $289.4 million in the quarter, above the $279.3 million (+47% y/y) that Wall Street was expecting. Given how important the first earnings quarter after going public its in setting trading momentum, this sizable beat is a good indicator for Palantir. Note as well that Palantir's revenue growth accelerated three points relative to the 49% y/y growth that it notched in the first half of 2020.

Under the hood, revenue on the government side grew 68% y/y to $163 million, representing slightly more than half (56%) of Palantir's overall revenue. As I wrote in my prior article, Palantir announced mid-Q3 that it signed two significant new government deals: a two-year $91 million deal with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, and a $36 million deal with the National Institute of Health to support coronavirus tracking.

Commercial go-to-market momentum was also strong. Commercial revenue grew 35% y/y to $127 million, but one of Palantir's most significant deals to date hasn't fully worked itself into Palantir's results. In September, the company signed a $300 million renewal with one of its aerospace customers, stretched out over 5 years - continuing to showcase the relevance of Palantir's technology to major industrial players. This roughly ~$60 million of annual revenue provides 5-6 points of growth to Palantir's top line alone.

Figure 2. Palantir aerospace renewal Source: Palantir Q3 earnings deck

Here is some additional useful context on the Q3 earnings call from Palantir's CFO Dave Glazer on go-to-market metrics in the quarter:

Average revenue for top 20 customers grew 36% year-over-year through the first nine months of 2020, totaling $23.6 million. We are seeing greater diversification in our revenue base as our top 20 customers represented 61% of total revenue through the first nine months of 2020 compared with 68% in the year ago period. In the third quarter, we closed 15 deals of $5 million or more in total contract value, including 8 deals in excess of $10 million. Top line growth was driven by strong performance across each of our business segments.

Surprisingly, Palantir also had good news to share on the profitability front. Palantir's gross margins, on a pro forma basis, rose to a sky-high 81% in Q3, up eleven points from the prior-year quarter:

Figure 3. Palantir gross margins Source: Palantir Q3 earnings deck

And for all the headlines' grousing on how much money Palantir is losing, a majority of that is one-time due to the impact of stock-based comp when a company goes public. Q3's GAAP operating losses of -$847.8 million looks daunting, but when excluding the impacts of stock comp and non-recurring expenses, Palantir's adjusted operating loss of -$92.4 million last Q3 actually became a profit of $73.1 million in the current quarter, representing a very respectable 25% margin.

Figure 4. Palantir operating income trends Source: Palantir Q3 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Palantir's strong execution - both in closing new public and private sector deals, as well as nudging upward in profitability - help to justify the stock's massive rally since its IPO, and its rich mid-20s forward revenue valuation. Palantir still remains in the early days of capturing a >$100 billion market, and as one of the undisputed technology leaders in big data and machine learning, I wouldn't bet against this company.

