Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is a manufacturer of hand and power tools recognized for its market-leading position in several categories across a portfolio of specialty brands. Despite some disruptions to the business this year, the company has benefited this year from a boom in home improvement and the general housing market given the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic with consumers spending more time at home. Indeed, the company reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by strong growth and record earnings with overall solid fundamentals. We are bullish on shares of SWK which remains attractively priced as the company is well-positioned to maintain its positive operating and financial momentum.

SWK Q3 Earnings Recap

Stanley Black & Decker reported its Q3 earnings on October 27th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.89 which was $0.19 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $3.9 billion climbed by 7.4% y/y but was slightly below estimates. The story here has been strong momentum from the core Tools & Storage group representing 72% of business where revenues climbed by 11% y/y, balancing softer trends from the Industrial and Security segments.

End-user categories related to home improvement have seen a boost in demand this year also supported by strong sales in e-commerce channels. The Tools & Storage segment operating margin climbed 490 basis points to a record of 21.5% supporting overall firm profitability. While North America remains the most important market representing over 60% of the sales, the European and Latin America regions were also strong during the quarter across do-it-yourself "DIY" and pro tools. The segment also includes lawn and garden products benefiting from similar trends.

Products targeted more towards commercial users remained under pressure in Q3 with a pullback in business spending as an ongoing challenge. Weaker trends from industry verticals including global automotive production, general manufacturing, and the oil & gas industry resulted in a 7% y/y decline to the Industrial segment which was also down 18% on an organic basis.

Within this segment, the company's Q1 acquisition of aerospace parts supplier 'Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC' known as "CAM" contributed 10 percentage points of growth as a strong point this quarter, reconciling the headline revenue figure with the deeper organic decline. It's worth mentioning that CAM is recognized as a supplier to Boeing (BA) which has recently announced the encouraging development that its 737 Max aircraft has been cleared to fly by the FAA. For SWK, the company could benefit from more positive sentiment towards that segment.

The smaller Security products segment which represents about 12% of the total revenues saw sales decline by 1% y/y and 3% organically. The company explains that commercial installations of electronic security equipment slowed due to the pandemic, while a higher order rate more recently with a growing backlog favorably supports an improving outlook going forward.

While the revenue results by segments were mixed, general optimism here is based on firming margins and a higher earnings outlook. The adjusted gross margin rate for the quarter reached 35.9%, up 160 basis points compared to Q3 2019. This was supported by the pricing environment, product mix, and overall cost management. To that point, SG&A as a percentage of sales excluding charges of 18.3% declined from 19.8% in the period last year. The adjusted operating margin which excludes charges was a record 17.7%, up 320 basis points compared to Q3 2019.

Progress has been made in an ongoing cost reduction program that accelerated in response to the early stage of the pandemic. The company anticipates saving a total of $500 million in 2020 and another $125 million in 2021. Efforts include headcount reductions, temporary reduction of salaries and benefits, along with limiting expenses like marketing. Through Q3, the company has already achieved a $350 million benefit and expects to reach the full-year target with another $150 million in benefits during Q4.

The result has contributed to higher operating income and strong cash flow generation. Q3 free cash flow at $615 million is up from $96 million given the higher net income and change in working capital. Year to date, Stanley Black & Decker has generated $391 million in free cash flow, reversing a negative $21 million amount through Q3 2019.

The company ended the quarter with $683 million in cash and equivalents along with $3.0 million in an undrawn revolving line of credit for a total. While the current level of gross debt at $4.7 billion is elevated, keep in mind the company is targeting free cash flow between $800 million and $900 million for the full year. We believe the balance sheet is stable and fundamentals are positive following these strong Q3 financial results. Debt repayment is a priority for the company's capital deployment strategy.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

In terms of guidance, while not offering a full-year EPS estimate, management is targeting 3% to 5% in organic growth for Q4 on an organic basis. The expectation is for the strong trends in the Tools & Storage segment to continue based on early October sales data. For next year, the company expects the Industrial and Security segments that were weak this year should rebound. From the conference call:

We believe if 2021 is a reasonably stable economic year that the 40% of our portfolio that in 2020 will be significantly down organically - that is industrial and the security segments - as well as industrial tools will bounce back and become a positive. We also believe that tools and outdoor will be very strong in 2021, with channel inventory rebuilds and continued pandemic end demand at least into the first half.

Longer term, the company intends to target 10% to 12% revenue growth per year including strategic acquisitions along with 10% to 12% EPS growth annually with even stronger free cash flow. It's also worth mentioning that SWK dividend yields 1.5% with a 52-year history of annually increasing the payout. The last hike to the quarterly rate was announced in July to the current per share amount of $0.70, and the company remains committed to growing the distribution.

According to consensus estimates, compared to a 2020 full-year 2.6% decline in revenues forecast and just 1% y/y upside in EPS at 8.49, next year should be defined by a stronger rebound. The market anticipates revenues climbing 5% y/y in 2021 while EPS reaches $9.41, up 11% y/y. For 2022, the estimate is for 6.7% revenue growth and 13.5% upside in EPS to $10.68.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The strength of the company is brand awareness and leadership positioned in several categories. We're encouraged by the strong financial results from Q3 and believe Stanley Black & Decker is well-positioned to emerge stronger out of the pandemic as a more efficient and streamlined operation. Efforts by management to cut costs can have a permanent impact supporting higher margins and long-term profitability growth.

In terms of valuation, considering the consensus estimates for 2021 EPS, SWK is currently trading at a 1-year forward P/E of 19.7x. This level is attractive considering the 5-year median average P/E multiple for the stock is closer to 21x. By this measure, SWK appears relatively cheap in the content of the current growth momentum and improving earnings outlook. Efforts by the company to deleverage and improve efficiencies through cost reductions support the potential for an expansion of its valuation multiples.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we are bullish on shares of SWK with a buy rating and price target for the year ahead at $225 representing approximately 22% upside from the current level and a 24x P/E multiple on consensus 2021 EPS. We believe there is upside to earnings as the company can benefit from improving global economic conditions and recovering Industrial and Security segments as a positive catalyst.

