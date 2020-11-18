OMAB's business is yet to fully recover, though. We discuss some catalysts that should determine price action (positive or negative) in the next few months.

The shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ("OMAB") have bounced back in spectacular fashion since the March trough, with the company proving its resilience.

After the share price of Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) collapsed, back in March, several Seeking Alpha authors (this one included) came to the stock's defense, highlighting Centro Norte's low leverage and excellent long-term prospects.

OMAB, whose flagship airport is Monterrey, has since proven its resilience, and the shares have reacted accordingly - see chart below, which also features peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR).

Data by

YCharts

What should investors do at this juncture? The next stage of OMAB's recovery could take some time, and there are a couple of factors (COVID-19 developments, fate of airlines, Master Development Plan) that could move the share price either way. Investors who want to play stocks with lots of leverage to a COVID-19 recovery may prefer the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Catering) sector, or an airport operator which has only just started to rebound, like Corporacion America Airports (CAAP). Long-term investors, though, have every reason to remain invested in OMAB, since the macro trends that underpin the growth of the business are intact.

OMAB's Resilience In The Face Of COVID-19

COVID-19, of course, has had a direct impact on OMAB's operations. Passenger traffic was still down 62% in the third quarter vs Q3 '19. Net income declined sharply, but remained positive in both Q2 and Q3. Being able to remain profitable while undergoing the ultimate stress test is a testament to the company's resilience.

Source: company's Q3 earnings report

The reasons behind OMAB's resilience are its comfortable profitability metrics and its low leverage. In normal times, the company operates way above break-even point, with net margins routinely in excess of 30%:

Source: Laurentian Research's analysis of Mexican airports

When it comes to net debt, OMAB was well-positioned to withstand the turmoil with very conservative debt ratios:

Source: company's Q3 earnings presentation

The company has also benefited from its diversification investments: revenue from Monterrey Industrial Park, where OMAB leases warehouses, went up 25% in Q3 '20 from the previous year.

The recovery is set to continue, with traffic sequentially improving (though still down markedly year over year), as shown by the recent October traffic data:

Source: company's October traffic report

Three Near-Term Catalysts To Monitor

This doesn't mean that the recovery will be linear, and there are some potential roadblocks ahead. In my view, there are three catalysts that will determine the stock's price action in the coming months.

Aeromexico and Interjet restructuring

The pandemic has taken its toll on airlines Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) and Interjet, with the former filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and the latter also going through a major restructuring effort. In 2019, the two carriers combined represented around 40% of OMAB's revenue, so it remains to be seen how their current difficulties, and potential capacity reductions, impact the airport's operations going forward.

One mitigating factor, though, is the strong health of some low-cost airlines, like Volaris (VLRS), the ultra-low-cost carrier that has emerged even stronger from the pandemic. Reductions in capacity by Aeromexico and Interjet are being offset, in part, by these carriers:

Aeromexico still represents around 20% of the current capacity, slightly lower from last year. But what we have been seeing is that most of the capacity that has been lost by either Aeromexico or Interjet has been captured by the low cost carriers. So we have seen an increase in percentage terms by Viva and Volaris. Just to put in perspective, last year, low cost carriers represented around 50%, 55% of the traffic of OMA. And if you look at this quarter, you will see somewhere around the 70%s, in the low 70%. Source: OMAB's CEO Ricardo Dueñas - Q3 earnings call

This trend has actually been going on for several years, as shown by the chart below:

Source: company's Q3 earnings presentation

COVID-19 developments

Another factor to consider will obviously be the progress of the pandemic in Mexico in the weeks and months ahead. The Mexican government rates each state using a "traffic light" monitoring system, depending on the local COVID-19 incidence. The color determines the restrictions that people and businesses face in those regions:

Source: as.com

So far, passenger traffic has recovered more slowly in Monterrey (state of Nuevo Leon) than at other airports operated by OMAB, due to the region's classification in the orange category:

The state of Nuevo Leon has basically been in orange code for quite a few months now as opposed to other states that have gone down to a lower risk level of yellow. So I think that to the extent that more economic activities are allowed by having a yellow code or eventually a Green code that would be the catalyst for Monterrey traffic to recover. Source: OMAB's CFO Ruffo Pérez Pliego - Q3 earnings call

At this stage, this can work both ways: There are no guarantees that the situation in Nuevo Leon will improve, and things could get worse elsewhere.

Master Development Program negotiations with Mexican government

OMAB, like the other listed Mexican operators Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR), is obligated to carry out CapEx under a 5-year Master Development Program validated by the Mexican government. The MDP is currently being negotiated for the period 2021-2025, with an agreement to be reached by the end of December. Due to the pandemic's impact, OMAB seeks to revise downwards the required investments, from MXN15 billion to MXN11.8 billion. In USD terms, this is a reduction of about $150 million over 5 years.

Traffic projections are also likely to be less ambitious:

The MDP that we are negotiating right now with the authorities reflects obviously a lower traffic backlog going forward and the situation and the recovery that we expect going forward from the COVID-19. Source: OMAB's CFO Ruffo Pérez Pliego - Q3 earnings call

Setting a lower bar would benefit OMAB, since these projections determine how much the company can charge per passenger (the higher the traffic, the lower the fee per unit). A lower estimate leaves room for upside potential if actual traffic recovered faster than expected.

The outcome of the MDP negotiations could have an impact on OMAB's share price, depending on whether the agreement is deemed favorable to OMAB or not.

Regardless of Short-Term Uncertainty, OMAB's Long-Term Prospects Are Intact

As discussed above, there are several factors that could affect short-term performance either way. Projections are conservative at this point, with management estimating 2021 traffic to remain about 30% lower than in 2019, and analysts remaining cautious for FY 2021:

Source: Seeking Alpha stats

However, for investors with a long-term view, the bull thesis is intact. The thesis is underpinned by several macro trends. The first trend is common to all three Mexican-listed operators: as an emerging country, Mexico still has a small number of flights per capita, but this metric is expected to catch up with developed countries over time.

Source: company's Q3 earnings presentation

The speed at which this will happen is anyone's guess, but the only way is up for air traffic in Mexico.

The second trend is more specific to OMAB's flagship airport, Monterrey. The city is an industrial powerhouse and is expected to benefit from increased activity with the reshoring of production facilities, as North America tries to reduce its dependence on China. For a detailed account of this tailwind which is central to the OMAB bull thesis, readers can refer to this article by Ian Bezek.

Takeaways

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, despite understandably lower results, has passed the COVID-19 stress test with flying colors. There is still some uncertainty in the short term, and the shares could take a breather, unless the few catalysts we discussed provide favorable outcomes.

In the long run, investors should be rewarded handsomely, with the tailwinds supporting OMAB's growth still in place. In fact, it's possible that OMAB will emerge even stronger from the pandemic, given the efficiency gains that the company has achieved in response to the extreme conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB, ASR, PAC, CAAP, VLRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.