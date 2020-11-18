Finally, Q3 results were excellent! Revenue grew 36%, margins expanded, operating cash was $152M, which brought net debt cash position to $2.8B. Bigo exploded 270%+ YoY in developing nations.

What will lift JOYY to a multi-bagger level is that the deal eliminates a stagnating division and removes the overhang of a domiciled Chinese company.

However, JOYY will collect $3.6B for YY Live by selling to Baidu, which instantly raises our valuation to $13.2B.

Previously, we valued JOYY at $9.0B on a conservative basis without taking into account the value of YY Live - JOYY's Chinese operation.

JOYY is our bet in live-streaming entertainment. A substantial weight in the thesis goes to Bigo LIVE. And, as recent news rolled in, we see JOYY as a multi-bagger.

Investment thesis

We invest in JOYY (YY) because we believe the combined value of live-streaming apps, especially Bigo LIVE with its rock-solid balance sheet, is worth multiple times more than the current market cap.

Previously, our thesis breaks down the business into two parts-a quantifiable and a non-quantifiable segment. The first includes the $2.8B cash war chest and the $1.8B in HUYA (HUYA) shares (38M). The non-quantifiable segment includes YY Live, Bigo LIVE, Likee, and Hago.

As of writing, the current market cap stands at $8B. Eliminating the first segment, roughly $3.6B, leaves $4.4B for the remaining businesses. If the $3.6B deal to sell YY Live to Baidu completes, it brings the quantifiable segment $0.8B shy of the current market cap valuation! But we are not finished, Hago, Likee, and the best part of JOYY - Bigo LIVE is pretty much for free as well.

Considering Bigo had 28M MAUs, generated RMB 3.4B revenue (half of the total business), RMB 1B gross profit, and registered 121% revenue growth YoY in Q3 (Q2: 148% YoY, and 270% YoY in developing nations) the market should value it at least at $5B. These numbers make JOYY a total no-brainer investment!

Before we review Q3 results, let's go over the good news.

YY LIVE is priced at $3.6B

So, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is to acquire JOYY's Chinese business - YY Live. The deal unlocks $3.6B of value. We consider this a great price because we don't rate the division highly. Despite generating almost half of the total revenue, YY Live user growth has been decelerating and revenue-contracting.

Off-loading a non-performing business has even better implications. When the deal completes H1 2021, Bigo LIVE, Hago, and Likee will be the remaining businesses. Since all are overseas businesses, it removes the overhang of a domiciled Chinese company suppressing JOYY's market valuation.

[…] On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu"). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu will acquire JOYY's domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business ("YY Live"), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions and is currently expected to occur in the first half of 2021.

The CEO offered insights into what to come after the deal.

[…] we plan to leverage the resources of paying through this transaction to further accelerate our global dual-engine growth strategy, establish a foothold in the industrial AI internet sector, and explore new business opportunities in e-commerce as well as other areas. Beyond investing into our operations, we will also actively focus on exploring other ways to return value to our shareholders and delivering maximum shareholder value, including, but not limited to the potential additional disbursement of dividends for example. Source: JOYY's Q3'20 conference call, David Li (emphasis ours)

Exciting plans ahead! Objectively, as of today, plugging $3.6B into our previous SOTP model instantly increases the valuation figure to at least $13.2B from $9.0B.

$2.8B Cash net of debts

$1.8B Huya 38M shares

$3.6B YY Live

=$8.2B

Plus,

$5.0B in Bigo LIVE

$X B in Hago and Likee.

=$13.2B + X

With that as a backdrop, let's review Q3 results.

Q3 results reviewed

Key highlights

Net revenues were RMB6,286.4 M (US$926 M), up 36.1%, improved sequentially from Q2 (RMB 5,840.1 M, up 36.3% YoY).

Net income from continuing operations was RMB809.4 M (US$119.2 M), up 64%, improved sequentially from Q2 (RMB 493.6 M, up 38.3% YoY), primarily due to the decrease in the operating loss of Bigo LIVE. The non-GAAP operating margin was 12.8% (Q2: 10.6%).

Global average mobile MAUs were 390.1 M, down 4% YoY, contracted sequentially from Q2 (457.1M, up 21.0%), mainly due to the impact of the Indian government's measures blocking certain Chinese-owned apps in its local market, which included Bigo Live, Likee and Hago.

Average mobile MAUs of video communication service was 92.0 M, down 2.3% YoY. Again, primarily due to the impact of the Indian government's measures blocking such app in its local market. But, Bigo and Likee were 28M and 104M, up 28% and 3.8% YoY respectively, while Hago was 22.7M, down 29% YoY.

Total number of YY paying users was 4.1 million, down 4.7%, flat from Q2 (4.1 M (excl. Huya), down 2.2% YoY).

We have compiled the metrics for JOYY's portfolio as below:

Q3 2020 MAU (M) Growth YoY Revenue Growth YoY Category YY Live + IMO *1 41.3 (Q2, 41.2) +3.4% (Q2:+6%) RMB3.1B Flat (Q2: down 10%) Live stream, short-form video, and communication Bigo *2 28 (Q2, 29.4) +28% (Q2:+41%) RMB 3.4B (Q2: RMB3B) 121% (Q2: 148%) Live-streaming, casual game, dating Likee 104 (Q2, 150.3) +3.8% (Q2:+86%) - - Short-form video Hago 22.7 (Q2, 31.7) -30% (Q2:+25%) - - eSports, casual games Huya 173(Q2, 168.5) + 18% - - eSports

Source: Q3'20 Press release

*1 - YY segment includes YY Live, IMO, Likee, Hago

*2 - Bigo segment includes Bigo Live

Overall, given the negative impact of the Indian government's measures and the macro uncertainties, JOYY reported excellent Q3 results.

Net revenue grew 36%. The gross margin was 37%, and the operating margin was 13%. All demonstrate substantial sequential improvements from Q2. At the end of Q3, the cash position net of debts was $2.8B, and operating cash flow was $152M.

The most impressive part is the growth of the non-Chinese segment. It outperformed the Chinese segment massively again. Revenue almost tripled YoY vs. flat growth. The main driver of this astronomical growth was Bigo LIVE.

Source: Q3'20 results

Bigo is worth at least $5B

In Q3, Bigo LIVE grew 121% YOY, a slight deceleration from 148% YoY growth in Q2. However, the growth rate is still incredibly mind-blowing, given all the geopolitical impacts in the quarter. Excluding India's impact, Bigo in developed markets grew by 272%, European markets grew by 270%, and Eastern Pacific regions grew by 231%.

Intriguingly, Bigo generates RMB 1B gross profit in Q3, RMB 400M more than Huya (RMB 620M), which the market values at $5B.

Thus, if Bigo were a separate entity today, we believe it should be valued at least Huya's current market cap, if not more, as it has a 5x stronger growth profile and is much earlier in its path to user base expansion and monetization.

But, JOYY is more than just Bigo. In Q3, Likee maintained solid MAU user growth which increased by 147% YoY to 97 million (mobile MAUs was 104M), and 15.5% QoQ.

JOYY is executing expertly. Our previous analysis of its ecosystem concluded that JOYY's portfolio exhibits strong network effects. Its near half a billion-user base drives content, which attracts users, forming a virtuous cycle, resulting in a more significant and more engaging community.

Source: JOYY's presentation

Valuation - Multibagger potential

JOYY is currently trading at just over 1x EV/Sales and 10x EV/FCF. That is absurdly cheap compared to the sum of parts valuation of the underlying business.

As demonstrated above, if we take out the $8.2B ($2.8B Cash, $1.8B Huya 38M shares, and $3.6B YY Live) from the market cap, the rest of JOYY carries a surplus-value of $0.2B (as of closing on November 16, 2020). Investing today theoretically gives investors $0.2B cashback.

We predict JOYY will become a Multibagger thanks to Bigo's hyper-growth business ($5B valuation at the minimum) and change in market perception of JOYY as an international business rather than a domiciled Chinese company.

Summary

JOYY reported excellent Q3 results, another quarter of robust revenue growth and high margins. Baidu's offer to buy YY Live for $3.6B will unlock additional value that could be used to rocket fuel its overseas business, currently outperforming the legacy Chinese segment.

Our SOTP valuation shows that JOYY is a no-brainer investment today: Bigo's hyper-growth, Likee, and Hago bringing additional upside promising a multi-bagger opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY, HUYA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.