OneSmart International Education Group (ONE) trades at an extremely attractive valuation of 1.08x-1.13x sales. The company delivers double-digit sales growth and double-digit gross profit margin. In my view, some institutional investors are selling stakes, and the valuation is that cheap for several reasons. The company is from China, but it is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, which most investors dislike. I will buy shares, but I will understand those investors who decided not to do so.

Business

Founded in 2008, OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers premium K-12 education in China. As of November 30, 2019, OneSmart has been operating 430 learning centers in 35 cities.

"Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation." Source: Company’s Website

The company grew at a massive pace from 2017 to 2019. Average monthly enrollments grew at a CAGR of 43.6%. In the last part of 2019 and the first part of 2020, the company reported a small decline in enrollments because of the COVID-19 crisis. I don’t think investors will be surprised by the numbers in 2020. With that, OneSmart International Education reported growth again in 9M 2020. In light of these figures, most market analysts will be wondering whether 2021 will be an explosive year for OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Let’s understand what’s going on with the company in 2020. The company appears to be expecting more solid growth after summer vacations. The fact that 90% of learning centers reopened appears to explain why sales increased again. As shown in the image below, cash sales y/y growth increased dramatically from April to August. In my opinion, it makes sense that sales growth increases from August to December as schools go back to normal. For 2021, the company expects to open new schools and offer new products. As a result, I would expect additional sales in 2021 and 2022:

Source: Corporate Presentation

The increase in sales was not due to the reopening of schools. OneSmart International Education increased the amount of online classes throughout the week. It appears that more students were willing to pay for online education in 2020. That was definitely a good move of ONE's management:

Source: Corporate Presentation

OneSmart International Education Group is also targeting a massive market of $22.6 billion in 2022. According to third-party sources, it will grow at 28% y/y from 2021 to 2022. Most analysts on Wall Street will be expecting similar sales growth for the company.

Source: Statista

Interestingly, OneSmart International Education targets a specific type of client, which does not appear to be served. In the last corporate presentation, the company noted that 97% of its current target market was unserved:

Source: Corporate Presentation

Solid Financial Situation

Many investors don’t trust the accounting delivered by companies from China. With that said, we need to continue assessing their numbers for the sake of completeness. As of May 31, 2020, OneSmart International Education had a solid financial profile. The company had an asset/liability ratio of more than 1x, and $185 million in cash. With these numbers, I would not expect that the company will be selling equity any time soon.

The amount of debt is equal to $324 million. It is not a small amount. However, keep in mind that the company receives regular payments from students. Bankers do like this business because calculating the sales to be received in the future is very simple.

Expecting Massive Increase In Sales In 2020

In 2020, sales declined a bit due to COVID-19. For the nine months ended May 31, 2020, sales declined by 9%, amounting to $340 million. As a result, income before income tax also became negative. It was equal to -$84 million. In my opinion, many investors dumped their shares because of the virus, which may have created a fantastic opportunity. If sales increase again, I would expect the share price to rebound.

Market analysts are expecting OneSmart International to deliver 2021 sales growth of more than 47% y/y. 2022 sales are also expected to grow at 20% y/y. As I will show later, the current valuation does not seem to be reflecting this massive sales growth. Either investors don’t believe the financial figures released by the company, or the expectations are too optimistic.

Source: Market Screener

ONE trades at 1.08x-1.13x 2021 sales With Double-Digit Sales Growth

One American Depositary Share (ADS) represents 40 class A ordinary shares. There are 4.137 million class A shares, and 2.296 billion class B shares. Hence, I get a share count of 6.4 billion shares, or 160 million ADSs. At $3.5-$4.5 per share, the market capitalization is equal to $560-$720 million. With debt of $324 million and cash of $185 million, the enterprise value is equal to $699-$859 million. If we use the 2021 sales estimate of $758 million, ONE trades at 1.08x-1.13x sales. In my opinion, the company is very cheap. If ONE can deliver 47% y/y sales growth, I would expect the EV/Sales ratio to be close to 7x sales. Also notice that we are talking about a company with gross profit margin of more than 50%:

Source: Corporate Presentation

Source: Corporate Presentation

Competitors Trade At Larger Valuations

Other companies operating in the same market segment in China trade at 1.7-26x sales. However, the median is between 7x and 11x sales:

Source: YCharts

Competitors see their sales growth at 13%-33%, which is close to the company’s sales growth. In addition, the company's gross profit margin is at 45%-53%. ONE does not appear to be offering less profitability than competitors. Taking into account this fact, I don’t see why ONE would trade at less than 7x-11x sales.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Risks And The Company Is Controlled

There are many reasons to justify a position in the stock. At the same time, there are many risks, which may make traders refuse to buy shares. First, the company has two types of shares, class A shares and class B shares. The founder, chairman and CEO owns a significant amount of class B shares, which gives him 91.7% of the total voting power. I dislike the fact that the Chairman of the Board of Directors is also the CEO. However, the worst feature of the company is that it is a controlled entity. Notice that minority shareholders may have issues to change the management if the company does not perform.

Source: 20-F

The company’s business model is vulnerable to seasonal fluctuations, which will make sales change quite a bit during the year. In Q3 and Q4, ONE delivers more sales because the company receives more student enrollments. Investors need to take this factor into account while assessing the company’s revenue growth:

"Our business is subject to seasonal fluctuations, primarily due to seasonal changes in student enrollments. For example, our courses tend to have the largest student enrollments in our third and fourth fiscal quarters, which run from March 1 to August 31 of each year, primarily because many students take our courses during the summer vacation to improve their academic performance in the subsequent school terms and to prepare for entrance exams to high school and university." Source: 20-F

There is another major risk that investors need to understand well. The company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands, where securities industries are not that developed. As a result, shareholders are not as protected as in the United States. The fact that the business does not take place in the United States may also be a source of concern. Judges in the United States will not be able to enforce actions against the company.

"The rights of shareholders to take action against our directors, actions by our minority shareholders and the fiduciary duties of our directors to us under Cayman Islands law are to a large extent governed by the common law of the Cayman Islands." Source: 20-F

Institutional Investors Sold Large Stakes Very Recently

Many well-known institutional investors own shares. However, many of them closed positions very recently. As shown in the table below, some of them even sold all their shares. I usually say that in order to make money in the stock market, we need to follow the big boy; those institutions with large amounts of cash. It does not seem to be the case here:

Source: Nasdaq

My Take

I will be buying shares of OneSmart International Education Group because I do believe that the company is cheap at 1.08x-1.13x sales. In my opinion, the valuation of the company could double. With that, I understand conservative traders who don’t take a position. Notice what institutional investors are doing, and understand well the risks involved in this position. Investing outside the United States is sometimes extremely risky, and controlled companies are not a great idea for minority shareholders. Consider all these detrimental features if you are buying shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ONE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.