That said, it would appear global demand for wind turbines is big enough for multiple suppliers to thrive.

Meantime, GE is becoming a competitor for both on- and offshore wind projects, with a couple of recent high-profile and large contract wins.

The service business - which like SaaS based models can be viewed as high-margin recurring revenue - was strong and a positive catalyst moving forward.

If the one-time extraordinary warranty provision and pandemic costs are excluded, the company's Q2 report was very strong.

Despite headwinds from the pandemic and blade quality issues, Vestas Wind Systems' (OTCPK:VWSYF) (OTCPK:VWDRY) Q3 report was quite bullish with record quarterly deliveries driven by large orders in the U.S. and growth from France, China, and Brazil. The backlog was €35+ billion and the Service segment is very strong. Meantime, General Electric (GE) - which has been nibbling away at Vestas' markets - is now taking large bites.

Q2 Earnings

Vestas' Q2 EPS report was strong. The company reports in three segments (shown in the above graphic) and Q2 highlights include:

Total revenue of €4.8 billion was up 31% yoy.

EBIT margin before special items (*discussed below) of 8.6%.

Power Solutions revenue of €4.3 billion was up 33% yoy.

Service revenue of €503 million was up 14% yoy.

Service EBIT margin was 28.6%.

Offshore joint venture revenue was up 27% yoy and delivered a profit of €30 million.

Free cash flow was €546 million - up 166% yoy.

Bottom line earnings were €1.45/share.

*Special items included an extraordinary provision of €175m in the quarter to cover a specific repair and upgrade of an identified, albeit considerable number of blades that were already installed. On the Q2 conference call, CEO Henrik Andersen commented further on the warranty issue:

So for us, that has affected the previous quarters to some extent, but we are now just saying here, knowing the root cause and also the specific repair and upgrade of it, that means we can now say that neither current nor future blades will have that requirement going forward. And therefore, we can then do the final one-off provisioning for the blade issue here.

So it would appear that this "blade issue" is now largely accounted for in full and should not affect the company's financials going forward. Also relayed during the Q2 conference calls was €20 million of extraordinary costs related to COVID-19.

Q2 was driven in the Power Solutions segment by very strong demand in U.S. onshore deliveries as well as from France, Brazil, and China:

Source: Q3 EPS Report (Note: This is not a full list - it was edited by the Author and shows only the leading countries in each region)

Going Forward

Going forward, investors should not underestimate the value of the Vestas' Service segment - which in Q3 was ~10% of total revenue. The Service segment can be viewed similarly to a SaaS based business model in that Service is essentially recurring revenue with high margins (28.5% in Q3) and is frequently based on long-term service contracts. At the end of Q3, the average duration in the service order backlog was ~9 years: up by one year over Q3FY19. In addition, note that of the company's €34 billion order backlog, more than 50% comes from the higher-margin Service segment:

Source: Q3 Presentation

Market Share

According to Bloomberg, Vestas was the wind turbine market leader (9.6%) for full-year 2019 by dominating the onshore market:

Source: Bloomberg

However, going forward, General Electric has emerged as a strong competitor. I say that based on my earlier reporting that GE has won two big contracts (see GE Bails On Coal While Two Big Wind Turbine Orders):

GE announced it would supply the Dogger Bank Wind Farm with 190 turbines.

GE announced a 567MW order with Invenergy consisting of 187-turbines.

With respect to the first contract, Dogger Bank is a joint venture between Equinor (EQNR) and SSE Renewables and is currently the world's largest offshore wind-farm under development. The project confirmed it will use 190 of GE's 13MW Haliade-X turbines to power phases I & II. It's the largest single order ever for offshore wind turbines.

GE's Haliade-X turbine - with a 220 meter rotor - is at 13MW the most powerful wind turbine in the world: a single turbine can power up to 16,000 European households (assuming wind conditions on a typical German North Sea site).

In comparison to GE's Haliade-X turbine, the largest wind-turbines I found on Vestas website was the 6MW EnVentus V162 and the 9.5 MW V174 turbine on the MHI Vestas website. MHI Vestas is the 50:50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries that is the primary business of Vestas' Offshore segment. To date, this segment is not a large part of Vestas' overall revenue, but GE is certainly going to present a formidable competitor and could take a bit of the shine off Vestas' offshore growth plans.

With respect to the second GE announcement, the Invenergy project is an onshore development and appears to be a direct threat to Vestas' strong U.S. onshore business. The project consists of 187-turbines - enough to power the equivalent of more than 160,000 average American homes - across three U.S. states. The turbines will be deployed as follows:

54 2.X-127 turbines for the 110 MW Crescent Wind Energy Center in Michigan

30 2.X-127 and 6 2.X-116 turbines for the 166 MW Contrail Wind Energy Center in Iowa

97 2.X-127 for the 300 MW Deuel Harvest Wind Energy Center in South Dakota

All three projects are scheduled to be operational by Q1 of 2021.

Yet while this GE contract for US onshore wind appears to step on Vestas' toes in its biggest market, note that the 567 MW order with Invenergy represents just 2.5% of the record 23 GW of wind turbine generating capacity expected to come online in the US in 2020:

Source: EIA

The point being, there appears to be plenty of demand in the U.S. for multiple suppliers to thrive.

Summary & Conclusions

Vestas Wind Systems had an excellent quarter despite extraordinary costs due to blade warranty provisions and the global pandemic. The company has a strong and growing high-margin service business which - the bigger the company installed base grows - will increasingly add stability to cash flow and smooth out some of the lumpiness associated with large wind turbine orders. That said, the stock has had quite a run this year (up 92%) and is trading at a rich P/E=63x and currently yields less than 1%. While I like the company's prospects going forward, I would advise investors to wait for a pull-back before initiating a new position. At the same time, shareholders who bought before the big run-up in the shares should hold onto the shares and be congratulated.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.