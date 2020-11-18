The Race Between Lockdowns And The COVID Vaccine Is On

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

The race is on. We now have two reputable companies announcing vaccines with high effective rates. Moderna (MRNA) with a 94% effective rate reported for their preliminary phase three trial data. Then last week we had Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announce their vaccine was shown to be 90% effective.

This is all great news. However, on the flip side of this, we have states already entering new restrictions and lockdowns. This is amid rising cases of positive cases - with the U.S. reaching record cases. The race is on to have the vaccine get out to as many people as possible, while states navigate through increasing cases and increasing restrictions.

As I've mentioned in the past, I don't see full-scale lockdowns as we did earlier in March. Luckily for the economy, President-elect Biden isn't being advised of a full nationwide lockdown either. Whatever your political view, focusing on how this plays a role in your investments is the greater topic. And no fullscale lockdowns are a great thing for companies to continue to operate.

(Source)

I don't typically comment on news events such as this either, because they tend to be rather short-sighted and impact only the near-term. In this case, it does seem a bit warranted to comment on as it won't only play a role in what little time we have in 2020 - but also impact what happens in 2021. I rather focus on generating longer-term ideas and holding a diversified portfolio of income-paying assets. That, regardless of the economic or political situation, pays a healthy and sustainable amount of cash to my bank account.

Recent Weeks

Combining this latest news with the election outcome means that the market has been in absolute rally mode. The broader indexes up sharply over the last couple of weeks.

Data by YCharts

Evidenced by the chart above, we see that the NASDAQ Composite has been the laggard so far. This came as a rotation between growth to value made sense on renewed hopes of an economic recovery. However, that was quite brief in that it lasted several days before resuming its own upward trajectory again.

Year To Date

After all, the NASDAQ index needed to cool down a little bit anyway. We had the September correction for tech, but that still was only a drop in the bucket compared to how these growth (and mostly tech names) have performed this year. On the YTD basis, we can clearly see tech had led the way due to a massive boost from "work at home" themes as COVID lockdowns were in full swing through March and April.

Data by YCharts

Rest Of 2020

I won't spend a lot of time on the rest of 2020 as it is so short-term and nearly impossible to predict. So, what does this tell us about the rest of 2020? Even though we only have a short period of time left I believe the rally can continue. This is based on continued optimism for a vaccine. We are likely to see companies revise their earnings higher to reflect this new outcome of vaccines, and what should allow the economy to mend.

This should lower the forward P/E ratio. Right now it looks insanely high as companies took a hit. Companies had even stopped giving guidance as there was too much unknown.

(Source - multpl.com)

Bottom line, I do anticipate a continued rally into the year-end. Barring any sort of new black swan event. Even tax loss events could be limited in the losing sectors, such as energy if investors have already booked losses earlier this year.

2021 and Beyond

No doubt, the pandemic certainly is going to play a role in the lives of everyone for next year and years to come. Mostly next year as that should be when the vaccines start to ramp up. Dr. Scott Gottlieb even saying that the vaccines could end the pandemic in 2021. That is certainly optimistic!

However, that does move the question to what could that mean for the stock market? Now, I am a firm believer that the market has a bias to the upside over the longer-term. After all, that is exactly what the trend has been since the S&P 500 was created. Though after tax and inflation some could argue various periods actually showing real losses. We could also cherry-pick various periods of recessions or the Great Depression that had the market doing almost nothing for a decade or more.

(Source - macrotrends.net)

With that being said, I am overall optimistic about next year. For all the broader indexes; S&P 500, NASDAQ Compositive and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Even as we saw a brief stint of 'value' outperforming 'growth' it does appear both are back in rally mode. I do suspect that does bode well for 'value' next year. Based on the "catch-up" moves that a stronger economy will mean for these secular stocks that require stronger economies to perform optimally.

With a vaccine, the economy can continue to recover from the depths that we saw in 2020 overall - but just because there is a vaccine doesn't mean that it gets rolled out to everyone who needs one right away.

In fact, a return to normal and mass vaccine rollouts wouldn't be anticipated until later next year. So, I believe that revisions higher for earnings on companies can continue modestly throughout 2021. Of course, that should also help increase the upward momentum as any positive news in enough companies get the indexes moving. We should also see more announcements from other companies that roll in with their own vaccines. At this time, the more vaccines, the better as it should narrow down the waitlist for those that need them. In turn, faster economic recovery should coincide.

Ultimately though, I believe that the majority of these upward catalysts of vaccines and the election are coming right now, in 2020. A lot of earnings revisions should come over the next several months too. Meaning that 2021 could be more tempered. Again, barring any sort of black swan event - but that goes without saying.

Conclusion

The race is on for a vaccine to get out to the people that need them, while at the same time COVID-19 cases continue to hit records. While this is optimistic, it doesn't mean that overnight everyone that wants one gets one, it will still take time to ramp up what is needed and won't be effective until 2021 sometime. This means that restrictions are being put back into place and some areas returning to lockdowns.

Ultimately, this will still temper some of the economic recoveries throughout this fall and winter. However, the stock market doesn't care what will happen at this point. As investors are looking more at the optimistic news of economic recovery throughout 2021 itself. I believe that 2020 should finish strong, even after the incredible moves we have seen, but 2021 should be a bit more tempered to be realistic.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.