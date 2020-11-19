Nevertheless, it is very cheap, perhaps thanks to past share issuances that the market is having trouble absorbing.

The Company

Waitr Holdings (WTRH) "operates an online food ordering platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants and diners in cities across the United States." Waitr competes in this regard with DoorDash (which recently filed to go public), GrubHub and Uber Eats, among others.

As a regional player based in Louisiana, Waitr is by far the smallest of the above-mentioned group. But national scale is not the key success factor for profitability; local scale is far more important. A company in this industry is much better off with 100% share in one city than 1% share in 100 cities. In the former case, the same drivers/diners/restaurants are geographically reachable by the other restaurants/diners/drivers, lowering costs and thus protecting the company from new entrants.

When a new industry is in its growth phase, however, managers often chase growth. This is understandable, as managers who operate the largest companies (by revenue, for example) command the highest salaries and receive the most prestige. For investors, it's often a different story; compromises that hurt profits at the expense of revenue growth often result in poor outcomes for shareholders.

Management

Since January, Waitr has had a manager at the helm who thinks like a shareholder. Carl Grimstad has turned a company that burned $73 million of operating cash flow in 2019 into one that has generated $30 million since he took the helm.

The table below shows that even though revenue is growing, costs have been slashed:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 52,734 $ 49,201 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operations and support 27,409 37,289 Sales and marketing 3,288 15,953 Research and development 820 1,920 General and administrative 11,380 12,817 Depreciation and amortization 2,103 4,851 Goodwill impairment — 119,212 Intangible and other asset impairments — 72,917 Loss on disposal of assets 4 11 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 45,004 264,970 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 7,730 (215,769)

In particular, the company's sales and marketing budget has dropped from $16 million to just $3 million! The worry is that slashing marketing can lead to deteriorating revenue, but this was Grimstad's third quarter at the helm, and the table shows revenue continues to grow on a year over year basis.

The revenue growth is all the more impressive considering Waitr has also clearly been willing to forego some sales if they are not profitable. The following table shows how diners and daily orders have declined as the company has focused less on lower-margin (perhaps due to smaller order sizes) quick-serve restaurants in favor of better-contributing restaurants:

Key Business Metrics (1) 2020 2019 Active Diners (as of period end) 2,005,760 2,393,063 Average Daily Orders 39,880 48,155 Gross Food Sales (dollars in thousands) $ 153,532 $ 161,390 Average Order Size (in dollars) $ 41.85 $ 36.43

Valuation

As a result, Waitr generated normalized EBITDA of $11 million last quarter. (Note that the company reports adjusted EBITDA of $13 million, but I don't want to use that number because it doesn't include stock-based compensation that I consider a real expense.)

There are a ton of tax-loss carryforwards available due to the company's cash-burning past, though they are subject to an annual limit thanks to an ownership change. Furthermore, capex is mostly in the form of software expenditures to enhance the platform's capabilities (more on that in the next section), so I think the normalized EBITDA number is a reasonable approximation of free cash flow if one were to assume the company were to decide not to grow.

The company's enterprise value is $320 million, for an EV to annualized-no-growth-free-cash-flow-to-firm of 7. A more neutral EV/FCF of 15 would see the stock more than double. The stock's current multiple is far too low for a company with some terrific prospects, as discussed below.

Capital Allocation

Management is focused on growing the platform. The company recently announced a table-side capability that "allows diners to access the menu from the table, place an order, pay and tip all in the Waitr app without contact." Waitr has also been expanding its ability to deliver groceries and alcohol as well.

With other companies, I would worry that this kind of expansion would result in losses and cash burn, but profitability is so ingrained in Grimstad's mentality that I don't worry about that. “We’re going to continue to be profitable one way or another because everything we do now is structured to have profit margin in it,” he said in an interview earlier this year. "We make money on every order now."

The company's debt situation has also improved over the last nine months. Net debt has gone from $98 million to $18 million, as the company has both generated cash from operations and sold shares. As the market salivated over delivery companies during the height of the pandemic fears earlier this year, Waitr issued and sold shares to help shore up its balance sheet.

On the one hand, the safety of the company is of paramount importance. But on the other, if the company has little regard for its shares, shareholder returns will suffer from dilution. It appears the company is done with issuing shares, however, as per this Grimstad response to a question on share issuances on the company's latest conference call:

"I don't want to make any comments on the future, but right now, we're in a pretty strong cash position. And as we are -- as we sit here today, it's not something that we're contemplating."

I suspect that the share issuances are the reason for the depressed stock price. The company flooded the market with shares when the market was temporarily obsessed with the company; the share count has grown by over 40% since the start of the year! That's a lot of shares for the market to absorb; once Mr. Market's obsession with Covid plays passed, WTRH's stock fell 50% to where we sit today.

Industry Consolidation

Because of the winner-take-all nature of the industry on a local level, there is likely to be consolidation instigated by the larger companies in order to help them achieve profitability. Grimstad has been clear that the company is open to being acquired, which is another potential path to upside for shareholders.

On the latest conference call, Grimstad points to the current competitive situation as one that "points to further consolidation in this space." In speaking to which acquirer is the more likely, Grimstad added, "Candidly, we're a perfect fit for any of them. I also think as we continue to expand our integrated payment solution, the universe of companies that we would fit very nicely with expands ratably. "

If I were a shareholder in a larger, cash-burning competitor of Waitr, I might be tempted to buy this profitable company and let its CEO cut the fat from the combined firm, much as he did when he took over Waitr earlier this year.

Insider Transactions

Stock-based compensation is a little bit higher than I'd like. As noted above, it was almost $2 million for the quarter, as management has picked up a bunch of options. As much as I don't like options as a form of compensation, as it encourages risk-taking by providing for large upside without the commensurate downside risk, in this case it does position management to want a buy-out at a decent premium, which should be good for shareholders as well.

Notably, just yesterday a director of the company bought 260,000+ shares in the open market.

Regulatory Risk

There is one major regulatory risk that I think is worth discussing, related to the status of drivers: are they contractors or employees? Currently, their status is as contractors for Waitr, but a change in status could cause trouble for the company. Recently, California instituted rules that would classify such drivers as employees, but voters recently exempted drivers from the legislation in the most recent election.

Because Waitr operates mostly in states that are more business-friendly than California, the hope is that the state won't intervene in these kinds of transactions.

Conclusion

Waitr is growing, cheap, and safe. Furthermore, it has competent management, and is a good potential acquisition target for the biggest players in the space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTRH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.