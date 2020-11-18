Is Pfizer The Best COVID Vaccine Play For Dividend Investors?

We looked at PFE, JNJ, and AZN to see how they compare on factors like Dividend Safety, Growth, Yield, and Consistency.

But which is the right choice for YOUR dividend portfolio?

Vaccine makers are in the spotlight, and several of them pay high dividend yields.

Finally, says Big Pharma, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Phase 3 trials are underway for multiple vaccines to combat COVID-19: Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) are nearing the finish line, as is another mRNA vaccine from Moderna (MRNA).

Each breakthrough sent the respective stocks soaring. And eight months into the pandemic, dozens of biotech stocks are flashing a “Bullish” or “Very Bullish” signal in our Premium Quant system.

Plus, let’s not forget: Big Pharma is a perennial source of dividends as well, offering some of the best yields in the market.

But the question for income investors is always: Is that dividend safe? And will it grow?

Our Quant team, led by Steven Cress, has devised a new system specifically to answer these questions.

Find an explainer on our NEW Dividend Grades here. The algorithm behind them combs through dozens of metrics (both historic and forward-looking) each day. Then it assigns four simple letter grades for each dividend stock.

These Dividend Grades are best used to compare companies within a given sector. After all, trends in dividend yield, dividend history and the like can vary widely across different industries.

Within the pharmaceutical industry, some of the leading dividend payers also boast Phase 3 vaccines for COVID. That would be Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and AstraZeneca (AZN).

And our Dividend Grades are picking up some very interesting intelligence on these stocks. Let’s take a look.

Pfizer: The Best Yield

At 4.22%, Pfizer stock currently pays more than twice the average yield of the S&P 500 companies - and significantly more than JNJ or AZN, for that matter.

So it comes as no surprise that PFE earns an A+ for Dividend Yield:

In our complete scorecard above, you also see Pfizer’s A- for Dividend Consistency. After all, PFE has paid a dividend for decades... albeit with some ups and downs along the way.

On the flip side of the coin, PFE receives just a D+ for Dividend Growth. After taking a dive in 2009 and 2010, Pfizer’s dividend has seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% since then.

Dividend Safety is in line with the sector, earning Pfizer a C grade there.

All in all, PFE pulls ahead of the pack in terms of consistent high yield, while dividend growth prospects may be better elsewhere.

Johnson & Johnson: Best All-Around

Better known for baby products, Johnson & Johnson also boasts a large pharmaceutical business, and its Janssen Biotech unit is working on a single-dose COVID vaccine. Trials paused in October after one participant suffered “a serious medical event.” However, they’re forging on now after JNJ “found no evidence that the vaccine candidate caused the event.”

Wall Street analysts are also starting to look at the company more favorably. In the last 90 days, 16 analysts have revised their fiscal year earnings estimates higher for Johnson & Johnson.

As for the stock, this 2.71% yielder checks a lot of boxes for dividend investors:

Its C grade indicates that JNJ’s Dividend Growth is in line with the sector. Similarly, Dividend Safety rates a C+.

Dividend Yield gets an A-, while the stock gets top marks of A+ for Dividend Consistency.

Pfizer might have pulled ahead in the COVID vaccine race, but JNJ is giving dividend investors little to complain about here.

AstraZeneca: Red Flags

The final blue-chip vaccine maker, AstraZeneca, is another story.

In terms of the pandemic, AstraZeneca’s entry in the race – the “Oxford vaccine” – is moving along in both British and U.S. trials. The company is aiming for FDA approval by the end of the year.

But, as Bloomberg put it, the Vaccine Race Won’t Decide AstraZeneca's Future.

And in terms of its Dividend Grades, AZN falls short in two key areas:

To be fair, the stock looks good in terms of Dividend Growth, earning an A. Though its 1.64% payout falls far below PFE or JNJ, it’s quite strong for the sector, and AZN gets a B+ on Dividend Yield, too.

However… AztraZeneca’s Dividend Consistency rates just a D-.

And for its Dividend Safety, the company gets the lowest grade of F.

To see why, you’ve got to take a step outside of the box. At 44.81%, its payout ratio doesn’t throw up a red flag on its own; it’s even a little lower than PFE’s or JNJ’s.

But when you look at the cash dividend payout ratio (TTM), it’s very high, at 103.30%. And you’ll find the company’s debt-to-earnings very high, too, at 156.99%. Taken together with our other Dividend Safety metrics, we conclude that if this is a priority for you, consider looking elsewhere.

Conclusion

With pharma stocks – and any other sector you’re assessing for income investments – half the battle is deciding where your priorities lie. After that, the path forward becomes much clearer.

If you’re just looking for a steady high yield, PFE or JNJ might be just the ticket.

AZN falls short there. But if you’d like to own a pharma stock with strong growth, AstraZeneca could be attractive with its large pipeline. Geared mainly to oncology, AZN has almost twice as many projects as Pfizer.

However, if you’re looking for Dividend Safety, Growth, Yield, AND Consistency…

Then you won’t want to miss our Top-Rated Dividend Stocks.

Some of the highest scorers are much lesser known than PFE, AZN or JNJ. But they did achieve excellent Quant Ratings… and, in many cases, top Dividend Grades as well!

We’re excited to bring you these NEW Dividend Grades, where we boil down dozens of metrics for revenues, earnings and dividends into four simple letter grades. Go here to learn more and get started.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.