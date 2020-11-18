My first and last article on Gaia Inc (GAIA) was over two years ago in March 2018. "Weird, Alternative, Niche, Unconventional: Gaia" walked through my discovery of the streaming video on demand platform for 'conscious media' and tried to analyse the company's long term prospects using subscriber growth projections from its management. Gaia's stock price has fallen by 31% since publication. This has created a need to revisit the stock and to assess its financials from the last few quarters.

Gaia's stock price peaked at $21.65 shortly after the publication of my last article. It then fell precipitously, reaching a low of $4.70 in March of this year. With shares currently trading at $11.65, the company's total market capitalisation of $223 million places its TTM revenue multiple at 3.54. While this might seem somewhat low for a streaming company the pricing reflects the risk of its incredibly alternative content which I described as "weird" in my last article. To state that the market for such content was niche would be a significant understatement. Hence comparisons to Netflix by some bullish commentary seems misplaced.

While both are streaming platforms which charge a monthly fee to their subscribers to gain access to their content, Gaia's documentaries, films, and TV-style series focus on new age spirituality, conspiracy theories, alternative medicine, astrology, and history. It is hard not to conclude that both Gaia and its viewers exist in a type of mental upside down.

This inherent risk with its content combined with consecutive quarters of negative net income and operating cash flow to contribute to a stock price that has delivered negative returns over the last few years.

The Stalled Financial Story Looks To Be Improving

Gaia's last reported earnings for the third quarter of 2020 saw the company realize revenue of $17.5 million. This was up 28% from the previous year and 8% from the previous quarter. Further, and the most impactful, the company was able to generate both positive net income and operating cash flow of $6.30 million and $3.3 million respectively. Gaia for much of its history has been losing money and burning through its cash balance, albeit while growing its topline.

Hence, Q3 marks a critical point in the Gaia story as management has finally achieved its goal to generate positive earnings and cash flows while sustaining a revenue growth rate above 20%. A key tenet of the bearish narrative was the supposed inability of the company to maintain strong topline growth and achieve profitability against its high debt load, so this quarter is very much a victory that should be celebrated.

The question that lingers is whether this was a one-off event that is unlikely to be repeated in the coming quarters.

Gaia, Inc. 2020 Q3 Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Gaia ended the quarter with 697,000 members, which was 34,000 above the last quarter and 4,000 above its plan. Management during their Q3 earnings call stated they aim to achieve net member additions of 30,000 for the fourth quarter. This should see total members for 2020 rise 21.5% from the previous year to 727,000.

Further, long-term debt of $16.8 million as at Q2 2020 was also reduced by 76% in the third quarter. This was achieved through the sale of half their corporate campus to a real estate investor for $13.1 million. The reduction in total debt represents a further milestone as its the first time since Q1 2019 that the company's cash and equivalents has been greater than its long-term debt. The combination of positive operating cash flow and a strengthened balance sheet should provide a better narrative on the long term health of the company. Gaia's previous optics was somewhat perilous as it was dominated by a high debt balance versus continued operational cash outflows.

And while with CAPEX of $3.3 million during the quarter the company was not yet free cash flow positive, rising operational cash flow in the quarters ahead could see this metric improve.

Finding Inner Consciousness

Concluding my previous article I stated that Gaia's niche which "has been shunned is now being rightfully addressed." Retrospectively, this statement was not prudent as Gaia's niche fundamentally offers limited upside potential over the long term. The market for such content can only be so large especially against the natural churn inherent in streaming platforms.

While Gaia has been able to drastically improve its fundamentals over the last few quarters, the extent to which this will continue in the coming quarters is in doubt. In the short to medium term the stock might move higher on the back of improving financials. In the longer term, Gaia's future likely remains clouded in the very mystery it explores.

