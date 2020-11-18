We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent name to report its earnings is Jaguar Mining (OTCPK:JAGGF). The company had a blow-out report in Q3 with gold production up 25% year-over-year due to much higher grades, prompting the company to announce a quarterly dividend of C$0.08 per share. The exceptional results were driven by improved mine productivity, a much weaker Brazilian Real vs. the US Dollar (UUP), and a higher gold (GLD) price. While the stock is quite cheap relative to peers trading at less than 10x free-cash-flow with a 4.50% yield, there are risks to the investment thesis, making Jaguar a high-risk, high-reward name. For now, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector for conservative investors.

(Source: Company Website)

I wrote on Jaguar Mining just over six months ago and discussed that the stock was a name to avoid given its high costs and less attractive operating jurisdictions. This was clearly the wrong move and a name that I missed as the stock is one of the top performers this year after finally turning around its operations at its Brazilian mines. During Q3, the company reported quarterly gold production of ~24,100 ounces, a 25% improvement year-over-year, which translated to a new multi-year high in gold production for the company. These solid operational results allowed the company to generate free-cash-flow of US$14.9 million and massively improve its cost profile. Let's take a look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the table below, Jaguar's Turmalina and Pilar mines had an impressive Q3 with gold production up 25% and 24%, respectively, driven by much higher head grades at both mines. These higher head grades helped improve gold recovery rates by 200 basis points year-over-year to 88% and maintain the strong recovery rates of 90% at Turmalina. Finally, it was an extremely productive quarter for mine development and exploration, with meters drilled doubling to ~18,100 at both mines and primary development above 2,000 meters for the quarter. Let's take a closer look at Pilar's Q3 results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with Jaguar's largest contributor to production, Pilar, we saw quarterly gold production of ~13,700 ounces, a record quarter for the mine. This solid performance was driven by the 2nd-highest quarter for grades in over two years, with head grades coming in at 4.39 grams per tonne gold, up 25% year-over-year. These higher grades helped to push the mine's gold recovery rate up to 88%, and this more than offset the slight decrease in mill throughput to 111,000 tonnes (114,000 tonnes in Q3 2019).

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Given the much higher gold sales and weaker Brazilian Real vs. the US Dollar, Pilar's costs came in at an incredible US$822/oz, a more than 20% decrease from the year-ago period. This is a mine that has struggled to get costs down below US$1,050/oz for even a single quarter in FY2019, so this is a material improvement. Jaguar noted that grade control and mining in core areas of reserves helped boost grades, and this is clear with two quarters in a row with grades above 4.00 grams per tonne gold (the previous ceiling for grades the past two years). Assuming that the company can increase Pilar reserves, it's worth noting that gold production could increase to closer to 20,000 ounces per quarter long term, given the 2,000+ tonne per day capacity available at the plant. Currently, Pilar is running at closer to ~1,250 tonnes per day.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to Jaguar's Turmalina Mine, it was a solid quarter here as well, with gold production of 10,400 ounces, a 25% increase year-over-year. Similar to Pilar, the rise in gold production was driven by much higher grades, with the jump in grades at Turmalina being even more dramatic. While quarterly throughput was down over 10% year-over-year, grades jumped by 44% to 4.40 grams per tonne gold, the best quarter for grades in over two years. This massive boost in grades combined with stable gold recovery rates more than offset the double-digit percentage drop in mill throughput.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As shown in the table above, all-in sustaining costs improved significantly during the quarter for Turmalina. While costs were up sequentially from Q2 levels (US$956/oz), all-in sustaining costs fell nearly 30% year-over-year to US$1,035/oz. These improved costs are due to much higher gold sales and the weaker Brazilian Real vs. US Dollar, as noted earlier. During Q3, the mine generated US$9.0 million in free-cash-flow vs. (-) US$1.0 million in the year-ago period, an outstanding performance, though much of the benefit was from the higher gold price. Jaguar noted that the company continues to benefit from a four shift per day schedule to deal with legal limits of 6 hour underground shifts, which has improved flexibility and allowed for increased mine development. This is shown in figure 3, with mine development up 30% at Turmalina (1,217 meters vs. 1,001 meters in Q3 2019).

(Source: Author's Chart)

Based on Jaguar's operational excellence, we've seen a dramatic improvement in the financial results with revenue hitting a new multi-year high at US$43.5 million, up 89% year-over-year. Given the increased revenue and improving costs, free-cash-flow surged to US$14.9 million in Q3, from (-) US$3.2 million in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the company's debt position is now down to just US$3.2 million, with net cash sitting at US$35.8 million, based on its cash balance of US$39 million. This gives Jaguar lots of flexibility to continue paying its industry-leading dividend and also significantly lowers interest expense going forward, which should continue to benefit earnings.

So, what are the risks?

(Source: XE.com)

As noted earlier, Jaguar saw a material improvement in costs this year, with one of the main reasons being a sharp drop in the Brazilian Real vs. the US Dollar. However, it looks like the Brazilian Real vs. US Dollar's decline might be ending, so this could be a minor headwind going forward for operating costs. This is not to say that the company will struggle to make a profit. Still, the currency tailwind that the company has enjoyed in the past few quarters will unlikely be anywhere near as significant going forward. In fact, I would argue that from a current level of $0.185 on the Brazilian Real vs. the US Dollar, this could become a minor headwind if the Brazilian Real rallies over the next few months after its sharp decline.

(Source: Company Website)

The second risk for Jaguar is that while Turmalina has several years of gold reserves based on its 40,000-ounce per year production profile, Pilar has much less gold reserves on a relative basis. This is not ideal as Pilar is the company's cash-cow with lower costs and higher gold production than Turmalina. As shown in the table above, Turmalina's gold reserves stood at 240,000 ounces as of May 31st, 2020, and this will likely drop to 213,000 ounces by year-end based on my expectation for cumulative gold production of 27,000 ounces in H2 2020 (Q3 2020: ~13,700 ounces). Based on a 50,000-ounce per year production profile, this gives us less than four years of future production unless mined reserves can be replaced going forward. Thus far, Jaguar Mining has no problem replacing reserves, as it actually grew reserves by 14% between December 2018 and May 2020. However, reserve growth is never guaranteed.

(Source: Mining.com)

The good news is that the improved balance sheet and free-cash-flow have allowed Jaguar to massively ramp-up its drilling efforts at Pilar, with 7,000 meters drilled in Q3 alone, nearly double the ~3,800 meters drilled in Q3 2019. This is great news as previously the company was unable to be as aggressive with drilling given that there was a dearth of free-cash-flow and a much weaker balance sheet. Therefore, while there is no guarantee that reserves will be replaced, Jaguar certainly has a better shot at replacing reserves than it did two years ago when it couldn't afford to be drilling aggressively like it has been the past two quarters.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, it's worth noting that while Q3 was an excellent quarter for Jaguar, the company is still a high-cost producer in a Tier-2 jurisdiction, which does typically lead to a sharp discount in valuation relative to peers. Therefore, for investors looking for a risk-averse play in safe jurisdictions with leading margins, Jaguar is not the best bet. However, for investors willing to branch out into more speculative areas of the space, the ~4.50% dividend yield combined with a reasonable valuation of less than 10x trailing free-cash-flow makes Jaguar a name worth keeping an eye on. I have calculated this by dividing the company's market cap of US$387 million by trailing-twelve-month free-cash-flow of US$39.5 million.

Based on a solid couple of quarters in a row, a reasonable valuation, and a competitive dividend yield, I see Jaguar as a decent speculative idea in the sector. However, the stock has had a massive run, which has left the stock quite overbought medium term, so I do not see a low-risk entry just yet. For investors looking for a low-risk entry into the name, I believe any pullbacks below C$5.35 would provide a low-risk buying opportunity. The valuation at C$5.35 would more than bake in the risks of lower reserves at Turmalina, a potential increase in the Brazilian Real, which could weigh on margins, and the company's status as a Tier-2 gold producer.

