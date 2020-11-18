The new Israel medical products are selling well and a new partnership with Hollywood's Kristen Bell is set to expand offerings.

Company has a new CEO that has 30 years of branding experience and will help to advance the company's goals.

It has taken a long time, but Canadian cannabis companies are starting to see positive results. Initially, there was a huge rush of investments into the sector. However, Canadian provinces were slow to allow permits for dispensaries while simultaneously there were many initial hangups with getting products to market. This weighed heavily on companies who were invested in cannabis and not selling enough products. The industry sold off.

Now, the data coming out of Canada is impressive; the Canadian retail numbers are up 90% in just the past 3 months.

Cronos (CRON) is a player with deep pockets, thanks to an investment by Altria (MO). The company has built up its business and is starting to see solid returns. They are working on branding their products and have signed a Hollywood star to work together on a product. At the same time, the company has expanded into Israel and already are seeing positive results.

Given the growing industry numbers, once again, there is renewed interest in the sector. With the revenue increases that Cronos has posted, along with a strong leadership appointment in a new CEO, not only might it be time to dip the toes back into the waters but also time to get back into Cronos stock. I am bullish on the company.

Canadian Cannabis

First, before I get into the numbers for the latest earnings release from Cronos, I wanted to give the backdrop upon which the company is working.

Here is a look at the Canadian retail sales of cannabis:

(Data Source: StatCan - Author's Chart)

As I mentioned, the data in Canada is getting impressive with 25% increases MoM and a 3-month compounded increase of 90%. At the same time, look at the March-April numbers above. There was a decline during this time where the country, along with a vast majority of the world, locked down for COVID-19. The April print was one of the few declines during the data numbers. Since then, the numbers have been popping upwards consistently.

This is the backdrop that the Canadian companies are working with. There have been a few companies that have printed above-expectation revenue and earnings with several of these companies just on the verge of profitability - but, not all. At the same time, these companies have had their stocks battered over the past 12 - 18 months from disappointed investors bailing out - more on that in a bit.

Revenue

Revenues at Cronos are starting to pick back up. Here is a look at the past several quarters' revenue numbers:

As you can clearly see, there has been a continual, steady increase over the past 5 quarters, the June 2019 dates notwithstanding.

As CEO Kurt Schmidt states in the latest transcript:

Revenue growth year over year was driven primarily by the continued growth in the adult use Canadian cannabis market and the sale of PEACE NATURALS branded cannabis products to the Israeli medical market

Revenues improved by 96% YoY to $11.4M. Net income was up to $68.9M (-88.6%) and EPS were $0.19, which beat by $0.25, for the latest quarter.

Again, look back to the backdrop I painted when you see this revenue and the statement from the CEO. Canadian cannabis sales are pushing higher. This is a direct result of dispensaries being opened up and consumers gaining increased access.

At the same time, Cronos launched its Israeli medical market products. This is a new market that will continue to grow for a few more quarters. Cronos is already seeing strong revenue from this and I expect this market to continue to provide revenue gains.

Net Income

Net Income has been the elusive picture to the puzzle for Cronos:

(Data Source: Company data via Seeking Alpha - Author's chart)

While there have been continually increasing revenues to the company, net income is what I am looking at as the key 'next step'. And, I think the key there is Kurt Schmidt, the new CEO. Kurt brings strong leadership with regards to branding a product and working on making that brand a key feature. The results are already apparent with the latest data at an impressive YoY increase.

As Canadian cannabis becomes more widely available, and as a company works towards branding its products to these consumers, the company's revenue will continue to move higher. Eventually, the net income will follow along.

I am really looking at Cronos' success in the future coming from these two angles. The Canadian cannabis revenue continues to expand due to more and more dispensary openings occurring. At the same time, Cronos' revenues are following suit. Factor in the ability of a strong leadership team to push the product development to new levels and ultimately, push Cronos to profitability.

As Mike Gorenstein, Cronos' Executive Chairman states:

Kurt is a highly experienced consumer packaged goods executive with the expertise to push Cronos even further. During his three-plus decade career, Kurt has built a track record of driving outstanding performance at some of the most respected global consumer goods companies, including Blue Buffalo, Nestle, Gerber, and Kraft Foods.

The entire industry is beginning to see an organic move back upwards from the increased availability in Canada. There have been numerous companies that have printed above-expectation revenue as of late. Some of these companies are becoming profitable for the first time. And, the industry is starting to see the results of this in their stock price movements.

Stock Price

As I mentioned, cannabis companies have had their stocks battered over the past few months. Many are down on the ground at pretty low levels. Cronos saw its investment from Altria push its price upwards. But the lack of revenue and earnings pushed individuals out of the sector as the cannabis industry lost favor.

Here is a look at the chart on CRON:

(Data Source: TradingView)

In December 2018, Altria bought a 45% ownership stake in Cronos. You can see the sudden spike, then the subsequent increase in the stock's price… and then, the sell-off.

I have been bullish on the sector since its legal inception. After a virus-induced hiatus that took me out for over a year, I am still bullish but from a different perspective. Now, however, the prices of these stocks are near the floor and there appears to be only slight interest after some got their fingers burnt. I see that as a big opportunity.

Altria Investment

As I mentioned, Altria had invested $1.8B in a 45% ownership stake in Cronos. This has done nothing to improve Altria's own stock performance:

(Data Source: TradingView)

I point this out for a couple of reasons. First, the cannabis industry saw a tremendous amount of money seeking new opportunities from more mature companies eager to capitalize on the new growth potential in an emerging industry that was loosely in the same vein of the business. The first major investment was Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) investing in Canopy Growth (CGC) with a nearly $4B investment. These two investments were blockbusters for the cannabis industry and were making large headlines. A lot of investors followed suit and poured into the market with very high expectations. These expectations did not play well for Altria.

Looking at this chart above, there was a major break in Altria's stock to the downside right about the time of this investment. At about the same time, Altria also invested some $12.8B in Juul, controlling some 35% of the vape company.

Neither of these two investments really have panned out so far for Altria. About the beginning of 2019, the pot stock industry had slowly sold off as companies were not hitting sales and revenue goals that the market had expected. Canadian dispensaries are heavily regulated by the Canadian Provinces and these dispensaries were slow to open up after the initial legalization. Companies were producing a large quantity of cannabis and were not able to sell them as the dispensaries were slow to open due to heavy bureaucracy.

The reason I wanted to point this out is that the cannabis industry saw an initial surge in interest. Big investments were made thinking there would be "green gold" everywhere. I believe there will be great opportunities. The initial euphoria was too much for the industry and there was a consensus sell-off across the board.

All this is changing. Look again at the Canadian retail sales for cannabis in the chart above. There are consistently growing numbers. However, what is not there are the big-name investments like what Altria did nearly 2 years ago. Also, you are not seeing the same headlines as before. This, I see, is an opportunity. Quietly, you can find opportunities in the cannabis industry.

Conclusion

I have been bullish on the cannabis industry since its inception. But, there was too much invested too quickly by too many. Companies reeled from the oversupply they created. These companies' stocks have suffered. Having given enough time, the industry is starting to become profitable finally. Dispensaries are continuing to open up in Canada providing access to new consumers.

This is becoming an organic story for these companies that have survived up to this point. Now that the industry is seeing increased earnings and revenue from Canada, there is renewed interest in cannabis stocks.

Cronos has positioned itself to do well in this environment. The company's revenue continues to increase along with Canadian cannabis retail sales numbers. Their products are being branded by a true leader in packaged products. Revenues will continue upward given these variables, and I expect the profit picture to improve dramatically over the course of the next few quarters.

I am bullish on Cronos. I expect the next 2 -3 quarters to continue to see increased revenues with the eventuality that net income and EPS will follow suit and push upwards. This will attract renewed attention from investors and I expect the stock to continue higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.