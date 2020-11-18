Overview and Thesis Summary

Investors have failed to reward BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the 3rd quarter, as their path to profitability is far less visible than was previously defined. Shares have given away almost 40% YTD after a decent run up by mid-year. We view BSGM as a high-risk play with little factor exposure, that may be best kept on the sidelines for now. Investors will benefit from considering the qualitative aspects contained within this report, although the quantitative modelling in our portfolio construction does not support BSGM as a holding either.

The early-stage biomedical company has a proprietary system that is used in the evaluation of electrograms and electro-cardiographic signals, for patients who are undergoing electrophysiology examination. Electrophysiological tests are performed in cardiology studies, for patients experiencing arrhythmias and other heart conditions related to cardiac output, refractory periods of cardiac tissue and stroke volume. This technology aims to integrate electrophysical data and diagnostic accuracy in common cardiac conditions like atrial fibrillation and tachycardia. The hypotheses are certainly insulated but BSGM has yet to stamp its footprint in this segment just yet. Below we highlight some of the company factors investors must consider before investing in BSGM shares.

The Merimepodib Study

Firstly, a subsidiary of the company, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, pulled their study of oral mermepodib's clinical development, which was intended for use in Covid-19. The reasons were explicitly around safety concerns. The assessment of the unblinded Phase 2 study of this compound, as a dual-therapy with remdesivir, was shown to exhibit an imbalance in survival rates. It couldn't be more clear, as more patients receiving the combination died compared to those who received placebo. Immediately, it was discerned that the trial would fail in meeting its primary endpoint, thus, BSGM decided to pull the study and stop further patient enrolments.

This was disappointing, and the risk and safety profile was a huge turnoff for investors, who wiped returns off the charts almost immediately following these announcements. It is also possible that the potential interactions of both drugs may have played a role in the more severe patients within the cohorts, in addition to the small sample size which would have failed to represent statistically significant results anyway, by our estimate.

Thus, valuation of BSGM shares must remove the value of merimepodib, which has failed to show any light for the company. This certainly detracts from the expected return profile for the company, in our view. Although, one might argue that the core asset base, including the proprietary electrophysiology segment, may remain unaffected from this setback. However, what matters most is pricing direction for realisable gains, which is what the market decides. Therefore, we are eager to observe management's vision for adding to shareholder value following the net impacts of this pulled study.

Commercial Risks

BSHM has started to commercialise its PURE EP system, which has been designed around a total of 5 main system capabilities, to provide clear signals across [purportedly] the entire range of cardiac frequencies. However, visibility on sales and successful placements over the coming periods remains low in our view. The start has been promising, as reported by management, however, we view several roadblocks that may hinder accelerated growth in cardiologist accounts and hospital preferences. Firstly, those electrophysiologists who have utilised the device thus far have reported good user feedback, but there remains uncertainty around the commercial structure and on reimbursement levels moving into the future.

PURE PEP Device:

We regularly speak to hospital executives on a range of topics, and many have highlighted that orthopaedics remain a high preference on budgetary allocation, due to that segment's contribution to patient turnover, risks/complications and the hospitals bottom line. Therefore, we need more certainty on the preference in commercial structure on PURE EP from BSGM, on whether lease or outright purchase will be the preferred market route for the device. Leasing structures allow control over liquidity from institutions, but may give rise to preference over cheaper substitutes also. Then there are budgetary restraints that may limit outright purchasing and the cadence of sales growth.

Therefore, more colour would be appreciated from management here. From this, we see that revenue modelling is sensitive to a range of factors, notwithstanding the additional macro-effects that must be baked into revenue projections for this segment. Then there is the effects that alternative procedures have on sales potential, especially in the current landscape of innovation, and with the integration of AI into cardiology studies. Therefore, there remains a ceiling on the upside without a clear projection for sales trajectory, in our view.

Offsetting these points is the potential for an increase in cadence of PURE EP placements, where bullish commentary is pointing to an uptake by around 10-12 facilities by the end of this year. This would mean that the first revenues can be recognised and orders booked by the end of this year, also. Furthermore, the rebound in procedures from deferrals due to Covid-19 is a potential tailwind, in this vein. Should providers see the benefits in the PURE EP system and its applications in electrophysiology for end-patients, then uptake and hospital utilisation may be reflected via either purchase or leasing arrangements over the coming periods.

Offsetting these potential tailwinds are the headwinds from Covid, and the uncertainty around new case numbers that are arising in the US and in Europe. This balances our neutral view. Below are consensus estimates for BSGM sales over the coming years, and we believe that these are correctly conservative. The path to profitability still remains undefined, and we are yet to receive full colour on the commercial preference of PURE EP, via a leasing or purchase structure in the growth strategy.

Competition

There seems to be major competition coming out of Europe for BSGM's proprietary technology in electrophysiology. We do believe that the PURE EP system has the potential to be the market leader in this segment, and is probably one of the founding fathers here. However, considering the stage of this technology and BSGM's small footprint to the cardiology space as a disruptor, competition may not be as easy to fully gauge as first thought. There seems to be a high interest for this type of technology out of Europe, as mentioned, but there is equal opportunity from other major centres to capitalise on market share in the space, including from the US.

We believe that interested players have the potential to beat BSGM's technology, given the access to data analytics and integration of AI that has occurred within the wider segment over recent years (think iRhythm (IRTC), for example). Therefore, there are red flags on the insulating effects from BSGM's intellectual property, which must also be factored into the valuation on a relative standing. Superior products may emerge that may trump or even work around the IP in BSGM's framework, that would ultimately place further downward pressure on shares from their current level. This does not include the licensing arrangements that may result on the back of this competition, where larger players can leverage their market exposure and geographical reach, to outweigh BSGM's growth on an enormous scale.

Financing Risks

The company has already completed a direct offering for $17.5 million back in June, on a purchase of $8 per share. Shares dropped ~17% immediately, and have continued in that trend since to today's trading. Additional financing via further equity raises will ultimately impact shareholder value in a big way. Firstly, we've seen the market effects of this back in June. Second, the dilution effect on a market cap of ~$108 million would be equally as negative, in our view. Although they ended the quarter with ~$37 million in cash from the most recent quarter, this will not be sufficient to continue sales and production expansion for much longer. Not to mention the pressure on operating leverage.

We also believe the runaway on this is questionable, and may not last more than 2 years. Although, the Altman Z-score of 17 offsets this point, and short-term obligations due in less than 12 months are covered ~6x from liquid assets. However, due to lack of profitability and top-line earnings, cash contributions can only be sourced via equity in our view. Lenders will be unlikely to participate with the credit summary and lack of profitability, and lack of established clients that can continue to drive underlying growth to service debt. Unless the company can establish an alternative financing route that is non-dilutive in nature, then our thesis remains true here. This would drive shares down further, in our view, should an additional equity injection occur over the next 12 months.

Further Considerations

Valuation is debatable at this stage, secondary to the level of downside and volatility investors have experienced over the recent periods. This also includes the re-adjustments on a per-share basis that must be weighted in following the pull of the Covid-19 study. Cash per share is $0.52 and there is around $0.50 in book value per share. With a diluted market cap of $74.5 million, ~$37 million in cash, minority interests of $2.8 million and total debt of ~$500,000, we value the company on an enterprise level at $63 million, $64 million including the value of the preferred equity. Therefore, the company has ~$5.50 in EV per share.

Using a sum of the pars methodology for valuation, we see a fair value of around $6.50, which does represent above-reasonable upside on today's trading. However, it is the market's view that is most important, and with an absence of upcoming catalysts, the risk-adjusted discount may already be reflected into this valuation. Especially considering the disconnect in share price and the fair value listed above.

On the charts, there has been significant downward pressure on shares YTD, after a strong run-up following the selloff in March. Shares haven't really managed to break the resistance level, and when they did, after trending sideways for a month or 2, those gains were wiped immediately, as seen on the chart below. Shares are trending in a descending wedge, and the mouth of the wedge is narrowing, placing further downward pressure on the ceiling of the resistance level.

We firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is bearish, based on the pricing distributions over the last few months, alongside other factors. Shares also lack factor exposure to momentum, DeMark indication, relative strength or market correlation to offset this trend, or to advocate inclusion in various portfolio structures. For longer-term investors, this represents a significant pricing risk and risk to obtaining a decent return, and the risk-adjusted returns are not warranted for us to advocate for immediate entry at this stage.

In Short

These are the main qualitative factors that must be considered by investors before entry into BSGM shares. The lack of visibility in the PURE EP commercial strategy, alongside the market's view of the company's shares YTD has certainly kept us on the sidelines. There is simply too much unanswered at this point, in our view. Valuation is incredibly difficult, considering the volatility and then having to re-adjust the sum of the parts from the pulled study earlier this year. Although, based on this methodology, there may be room for upside should the company build on its PURE PE pathway, and show the market that it can increase the cadence of placements over the coming periods.

We believe there is little factor exposure for BSGM shares at this point, who are under tremendous downward pressure on the charts, and unable to break the level of resistance. This is coupled by the uncertainty around competition and commercial risks that surround PURE PE. These include the lack of visibility on the commercial route for the device, (lease vs. purchase preference) and the fact the company's IP may be circumvented by competitors and AI that can be integrated into cardiology studies. We've seen evidence of this already, and investors have rewarded these companies significantly on the back of this.

Furthermore, with cash under pressure on the balance sheet, the company may not have the luxury of sourcing additional non-dilutive financing to continue expanding operations. We've seen the effects that dilution has had on BSGM shares YTD, and further offerings will likely contribute to the same. Therefore, these points balance our neutral stance on the company, and we feel that investors may be best to wait on the sidelines with us in this instance. This is until the company can demonstrate it can accelerate the cadence in PURE PEP placements and drive clinician accounts over the coming years. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

