The Swiss Franc Is Still A Safe-Haven Currency

The US Dollar Has Weakened Against the Swiss Franc

Investors can diversify their portfolios by including the Swiss franc as a currency, both as cash and as investments in Swiss equities as well as real estate. The US dollar has weakened against the Swiss franc and is now below 92. That means that a US dollar will buy less than 92 Swiss cents. In November 2019, the dollar was practically at par with the Swiss franc.

The five-year Bloomberg chart shows that the US dollar has recently weakened against the Swiss franc as it was around par for some years.

The Yahoo Finance chart below shows the exchange rate from 2004. The US dollar was around 1.20 to 1.30.

The Macrotrend chart below goes back to 1991. In 2000, the US dollar was at 1.80 but was down to 1.20 in 2005.

US Dollar Swiss Franc Exchange Rate (USD CHF) - Historical Chart

This writer remembers that a US dollar would buy 4 Swiss francs in 1966. The purpose of showing these charts is to make clear that the US dollar has historically gone down against the Swiss franc on a long-term basis. It is probable that this long-term trend will continue.

The Bloomberg dollar index chart below shows recent weakness.

It is useful to compare the USD/EUR. It is now just below 85.

It should be noted that the US dollar was even lower early in 2018, below 82.

A very good article on the EUR/USD was in Seeking Alpha, 9 November 2020.

EURUSD About To Break Its 1.20 Resistance

The Dollar Index

One should keep in mind the composition of the US dollar index. The CHF makes up only 4% of the index. The EUR with 58% is what really counts.

The pie chart gives an idea of the weighting of the dollar index. The circle chart is more accurate for dollar index futures. The differences are minor.

These charts and statistics serve to show that the Swiss franc exchange rate with the US dollar should not be considered only as a function of USD/CHF exchange rate. This means that one should also take into consideration the strength of the euro against the US dollar. Then there is the question of the euro and the exchange rate with the Swiss franc. Most of Switzerland's trade is with the EU, and that means Germany, France and Italy.

The SNB (Swiss National Bank) has manipulated the currency in an attempt to keep the Swiss franc weak against the euro. That means that the SNB creates Swiss francs and sells them in exchange for euros.

The SNB might well consider an exchange rate of 1.06, which means that one euro will buy CHF 1.06, as unacceptable for Swiss industry. A strong Swiss franc makes it difficult for the Swiss to export products. The present exchange rate of 1.08 means that the Swiss franc is slightly weaker against the euro.

Portfolio Diversification and the Swiss Franc

It behooves American investors to have some cash in Swiss francs since the Swiss franc is still a safe-haven currency. This does not mean holding Swiss francs only in cash. This writer has explained in earlier articles that Swiss stocks and real estate can be interesting investments. Swiss insurance companies regularly pay dividends, and the big Swiss companies like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) are relatively secure.

Given that the long-term trend of the exchange rate of the US dollar and the Swiss franc is for the Swiss franc to appreciate against the US dollar, having Swiss francs in one's portfolio makes sense.

Future US dollar weakness may be expected with the federal debt now over $27.2 trillion and increasing rapidly. That means that the ratio of federal debt to GDP is 128%. It should be no surprise that dollar weakness against the Swiss franc has been so evident.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

