Elevated valuation remains a cause for concern but with a pre-revenue company like Nikola Corporation valued at similar levels, the recent rally in Plug Power's shares might very well have more legs.

Plug Power finally appears to have sufficient funds to embark on the strategic transformation envisioned by management and achieve aggressive long-term financial targets.

Strong investor demand resulted in the offering being upsized by almost $100 million. Unrestricted cash balance likely to exceed $1.35 billion with estimated net cash of at least $500 million.

Company successfully executes on its largest capital raise ever. Assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option, gross proceeds could approach $1 billion.

Note: I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Ongoing investor enthusiasm for virtually everything related to hydrogen and fuel cells as well as a rather strong third quarter performance have propelled Plug Power's shares to levels not witnessed in more than a decade. The move is particularly impressive given the massive dilution experienced in recent years. Adjusted for the 1:10 reverse split conducted in 2011 and including in-the-money stock options, warrants and convertible notes, fully-diluted share count has increased by an eye-catching 13,000% (no typo) since the company's IPO in 1999.

In fact, most of the dilution incurred after current CEO Andrew Marsh took the helm in early 2008. At that time, outstanding shares were approximately 8.8 million (on a reverse-split adjusted basis).

Before Monday's massive spot secondary offering, outstanding shares had increased to 404.5 million but this number does not include approximately 188 million shares issuable upon exercise of in-the-money stock options, customer warrants and convertible notes.

On a fully-diluted basis and assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option, the offering will increase the number of outstanding shares to approximately 635 million, resulting in a market capitalization of close to $16 billion at Monday's closing price of $25.

Since their March lows, shares have exploded by almost 900% as key customers like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) are major beneficiaries of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic thus providing strong growth prospects for the company's core material handling operations.

Unfortunately, this business remains tied to a small niche in the large material handling market as substantial upfront hydrogen infrastructure investments and ongoing maintenance requirements limit the number of use cases for the company's GenKey technology.

At this point, the company's material handling solutions are only viable at very large scale for customers with 24/7/365 operations and high equipment usage. In addition, customers are only realizing the full benefit of the solution at greenfield sites which are explicitly designed to the requirements of the technology. So far, only Walmart has committed to retrofitting brownfield sites at scale.

Consequently, management has recently undertaken efforts to expand the company's offerings across basically the entire hydrogen and fuel cell value chain.

For example, the company has recently acquired supplier United Hydrogen and announced plans to build and operate five new green hydrogen plants with an aggregate daily output of 100 tons by 2024.

In addition, Plug Power is pursuing the construction of a fuel cell and electrolyzer stack Gigafactory which according to CEO Andrew Marsh on the company's Q2 conference call could support "around $2 billion in revenue" on an annual basis.

Source: Company Presentation

According to management on the Q3 conference call, a location will be announced soon and equipment is already on order with first production currently expected for Q2/2021.

Moreover, the company is looking to diversify into on-road applications. While an announced deal with DHL and Deutsche Post's StreetScooter subsidiary did not materialize due to Deutsche Post ceasing electric vehicle production, the company recently signed a memorandum of understanding with German industrial gas giant Linde AG for the demonstration of Plug Power's ProGen fuel cell engine in Class 6 and Class 8 vehicles, which will be used by Linde for delivery of products. Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Lightning Systems for converting GM 6500XD Class 6 trucks to FCEVs.

Photo: GM 6500 XD Class 6 truck converted by Lightning System and Plug Power - Source: Company Press Release

The company recently raised its long-term projections for revenues and profitability and now expects to achieve FY2024 revenues of $1.2 billion, operating income of $210 million and adjusted EBITDA of $250 million.

Undoubtedly, these are aggressive targets requiring Plug Power to achieve an approximately 40% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR").

While Plug Power has a long history of over-promise and under-deliver, management has apparently learned from past missteps and stopped providing specific cash flow targets after failing to achieve projected cash flow break-even for many years in a row. With forward guidance reduced to two key metrics (gross billings and adjusted EBITDA), investor focus has turned away from the company's record high cash consumption in recent quarters, particularly given the fact that capital markets are currently wide open for perceived "green" technology companies.

For the first nine months, cash used in operating activities more than tripled on a year-over-year basis to $156.9 million. Adjusted for the recent acquisitions of Giner ELX and United Hydrogen, free cash flow was negative $183.5 million as compared to negative $57.9 million last year.

But these days investors are mostly looking for strong growth and perceived strategic vision for capturing share in a potentially large future market rather than near-term profitability as very much evidenced by the impressive share price performance in recent months as well as the strong demand for Monday's offering.

Assuming sole underwriter Morgan Stanley will exercise its over-allotment option, Plug Power will have raised almost $1 billion in gross proceeds as the originally proposed $750 million share offering was upsized to $845.5 million due to strong demand.

Even when accounting for the company's elevated cash usage, net offering proceeds should increase unrestricted cash to at least $1.35 billion. Net cash would calculate to approximately $500 million this way.

While Plug Power has amassed substantial debt in recent years, a good chunk is in the form of in-the-money convertible debt which will likely convert into equity at some point going forward. In addition, most of the company's lease obligations are secured with restricted cash. Clearly, debt is not a major issue for Plug Power anymore.

The company now has the funds to implement its ambitious transformation strategy and achieve aggressive long-term financial targets while at the same time invest in the ongoing growth of the core material handling business.

Bottom Line

Plug Power successfully executed on its largest capital raise ever. With an estimated $1.35 billion of unrestricted cash, the company finally appears to have sufficient funds to embark on its ambitious transformation strategy and achieve management's aggressive growth targets.

Given the company's stated intent to cover large parts of the hydrogen and fuel cell value chain, investors couldn't care less about fundamental considerations at this point. They actually want management to think big and capture a meaningful part of a perceived very large future market.

But even assuming Plug Power achieving management's ambitious long-term financial targets, the shares would still trade at 13x FY2024 revenue projections and more than 60x adjusted EBITDA which is simply eye-watering for a company operating in a capital-intensive industry with a stated gross margin target of 35%.

A number of company insiders including senior management might actually view things in a similar way as they have sold more than $100 million in shares so far this year as recently outlined by fellow contributor Hugh Akston Investments. Investors looking for more color on recent insider sales and the company's warrant transactions with key customers Amazon and Walmart should consider reading the entire article.

That said, with pre-revenue company like Nikola Corporation (NKLA) valued at similar levels, the ongoing rally in Plug Power's shares might very well have more legs.

Absent any major sell-off in the broader market, I could envision Plug Power's shares touching $30 in the not too distant future but given the above-discussed valuation concerns, only highly speculative investors should consider using the offering-related pullback to initiate positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.