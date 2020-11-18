The future of the industry is quite strong as the sheer volume of cargoes is expected to more than double over the next two decades.

The company currently has all of its vessels chartered under very long-term contracts, but five of these are expiring in the near-term, which poses some risk.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas tanker partnership Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. This is a sector that has been facing some struggles lately as we can clearly see from looking at the results of liquefied natural gas carrier GasLog Partners (GLOP) but Teekay is admittedly a bit more diversified than some of its peers so that may give it an advantage. We can certainly see some of this strength in the company’s results as several performance measures were relatively in-line with what it reported in the prior year quarter. This is a very positive sign that should offer a certain degree of comfort to investors. The headline numbers were admittedly somewhat mixed though as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of revenues but missed their expectations on a GAAP earnings basis. The company also had a few positive developments in other areas of its business during the quarter and may be one of the better ways to play this emerging segment of the energy industry.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Teekay LNG Partners’ third quarter 2020 earnings results:

Teekay LNG Partners reported total voyage revenues of $148.935 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a very slight 0.49% decline over the $149.655 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a total adjusted EBITDA of $186.902 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 3.71% increase over the $180.216 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Teekay LNG Partners was awarded a charter extension for the liquefied natural gas carrier Marib Spirit, extending the charter to early 2022.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $79.168 million in the reporting quarter. This represents a 11.62% increase over the $70.925 million that it reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Teekay LNG Partners reported a net income of $40.072 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a very steep 20.26 % decline over the $50.251 million net income that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

It seems certain that the first thing anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that with the exception of net income, Teekay LNG Partners’ results were relatively similar to what the company reported in the year-ago quarter. This is certainly much better than what GasLog Partners reported. This is a testament to the relative strength of the company’s overall business model. Teekay LNG Partners focuses on obtaining long-term contracts for the vessels in its fleet. It has certainly enjoyed success at doing this in the past. As we can see here, every vessel in the company’s wholly owned fleet is currently chartered to a customer:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners

The same thing is true with every carrier that Teekay LNG Partners owns in conjunction with another company:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners

As we have discussed in many previous articles, there are a few advantages to conducting business under long-term contracts, especially for income-focused investors. This is because it provides a relatively stable and secure source of cash flow over any short-term economic disruptions. When we consider what the energy market is going through right now, we can see how important that is. While the fact that all of the partnership’s vessels are under contract is good for right now, we can also see a potential risk here. Teekay LNG Partners currently has five vessels scheduled to come off contract by the start of 2022. This represents a risk because the company will need to secure new contract for these vessels once the current ones expire and there is no guarantee that it will be able to do this at the same dayrate that it currently receives. This could very easily result in a revenue decline that would by extension jeopardize the company’s cash flow.

Fortunately, the company did have some success addressing this problem in the most recent quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, the current charterer of the Marib Spirit, Trafigura, exercised its options to extend the vessel’s current charter by fourteen months, which brings the expiration date up to early 2022. This obviously extends the period of time over which the vessel will collect revenues and thus prevented the company’s revenues from dropping off in the near-term from this contract expiration. An even nicer aspect of this extension though is that the dayrate is higher than the one under the original contract. Thus, not only will renewal extend the period of time that the company is collecting revenues but it will even increase the revenues that it is collecting off of this vessel. This will not only boost the company’s cash flows a bit but it may also be a sign that the market for these tankers is not as bad as we have been led to believe.

One of the problems that has been facing the shipping industry, including the liquefied natural gas shipping industry, is that dayrates have been depressed. This is partly due to the pandemic. The pandemic caused many nations around the world to shut down their economies, which naturally reduced the volume of products that need to be shipped across the ocean. The reduction in the demand for vessels caused dayrates to decline, which is simply a factor of supply and demand. With that said though, the demand for liquefied natural gas shipping was not impacted to the same degree. In fact, the demand for the substance has been up 1% in aggregate over the first ten months of the year compared to the prior year period:

Source: Poten, GasLog Partners

Despite the fact that the demand for liquefied natural gas and by extension liquefied natural gas shipping was not really affected very much by the pandemic, dayrates were still completely devastated. Fortunately though, we have now begun to see dayrates improve in the past few months. In fact, they are now quite a bit higher than they were back at the start of the year:

Source: Clarksons, Teekay LNG Partners

As already shown though, Teekay LNG Partners does not currently have any exposure to the spot market because all of the company’s vessels are under long-term contracts. With that said though, in some cases the contracts may actually have a dayrate that is linked to some index, usually the spot rate, so the partnership may see its collected dayrates under these contracts increase when the spot rate does. This will not be the case under all of its contracts though as contracts can also be set at a fixed dayrate over the cource of their life. Thus, Teekay LNG Partners does not really have the same exposure to short-term fluctuations in the spot market that many of its peers have. The company does still have some exposure though as the dayrate that it receives when it renews a contract (or otherwise obtains a new contract) depends on the spot rate. As the partnership has a few contracts expiring over the next year or so, a higher spot rate should thus directly benefit in when it replaces these contracts in the near-term.

As we have discussed in various previous articles, the long-term story for liquefied natural gas is quite strong. This is partly due to fears of climate change. These fears have prompted many nations around the world to implement a variety of incentives and mandates intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of these policies is the conversion of coal and oil to natural gas for transportation and power generation. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than either of these other fuels. However, only a few regions of the world (such as North America and Australia) have sufficient reserves to increase their production of natural gas. In order to get the compounds from these areas to Europe and Asia (which are the areas seeing growing demand), it needs to be transported across the ocean. The only way to move natural gas across the ocean is to convert it into a liquid because gases will expand to fill any container that they are placed in. Due to these dynamics, the global demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to double over the next twenty years:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners

This will benefit companies like Teekay LNG Partners as it plays out. This is largely due to the fact that a liquefied natural gas carrier only has a finite capacity that it can carry. Thus, as the total volume of the substance that needs transported grows, the total number of tankers that are needed to transport the resources increases. This provides a route to growth for Teekay LNG Partners and its peers as they add ships to their fleets in order to meet this demand. The companies’ revenues will thus grow because of the extra ships that are generating revenue.

One of the biggest problems with the liquefied natural gas tanker industry is that it is a very capital-intensive one. It is certainly not cheap to construct one of these tankers and expanding their fleets is the only reliable way for one of these firms to generate growth. This tends to result in these companies taking on a significant amount of debt in order to finance the construction of these vessels. Teekay LNG Partners is no exception to this. As of September 30, 2020, Teekay LNG Partners had $1.292593 billion in net debt compared to $1.731547 billion in partners’ equity, which gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. This is admittedly not at all bad since it is below the 1.0 maximum that I usually like to see. This also means that Teekay LNG Partners is quite a bit less levered than some of its peers. This should mean that the company has an acceptable level of risk with regards to its debt load.

Teekay LNG Partners made some progress at improving this during the most recent quarter. The company reduced its overall debt load by $95 million in the period. This had the effect of reducing its interest expenses by $6 million on an annual basis compared to what it had in the second quarter. It is always nice to see a company reduce its interest expenses for obvious reasons. After all, the less that the company has to pay out in interest, the more that is available to flow down to cash flow and ultimately to the investors. Thus, the fact that Teekay LNG Partners managed to reduce its interest expenses by 9% is something that we should all appreciate.

Unlike some of the company’s peers such as GasLog Partners or Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Teekay LNG Partners has not seen the need to reduce the distribution that it pays out to its investors over the past few years. In fact, as we can clearly see here, Teekay LNG Partners has consistently grown its distribution over the trailing five-year period:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As is always the case, it is critical that we make sure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. This is because we do not want to risk a distribution cut. The usual way to do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the common unitholders. In the third quarter of 2020, Teekay LNG Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $79.168 million, an increase over the $70.925 million that it had in the prior year quarter. At the close of the quarter, the company had 86,951,234 common units outstanding. Thus, the current distribution costs the company $21.738 million per quarter. Obviously, Teekay LNG Partners is generating more than enough money to cover its distribution even if some event causes its cash flow to decline by quite a bit. Thus, the distribution appears to be reasonably secure.

In conclusion, Teekay LNG Partners is one of the strongest liquefied natural gas tanker partnerships in the industry and these results certainly show this. The company continues to have very strong contract coverage, which affords it the ability to weather through the current troubles facing the industry very well. The company does certainly have some risks with regards to this however due to several of its contracts scheduled to expire over the next year. This could very easily result in revenue declines. It also has a much lower debt load than its peers, which affords it some flexibility in negotiating through the pandemic. Overall, Teekay LNG Partners looks like a very good way to play the long-term industry growth and collect some income along the way.

