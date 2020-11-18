I expect Cisco to return to steady growth as cyclical headwinds ease up, and COVID-19 impacts and uncertainties go away.

Most of the decline in sales/earnings for 2020 are due to cyclical downturn in infrastructure spend and COVID-19 impacts.

Cisco shares have not performed well so far YTD in 2020, but there doesn't seem to be any long-term issues with this company.

Introduction And Investment Thesis

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has not performed well so far in 2020, as it has underperformed the S&P 500 by over 20% so far this year. This can easily be seen from the chart below:

I think the performance is unwarranted, though, as nothing has significantly disrupted Cisco's businesses. I will explain in this article why now may be a good time to invest in Cisco for long-term investors.

Company Background

Before discussing Cisco as a compelling long-term investment, I wanted to write a brief synopsis of Cisco's main businesses.

Cisco's bread and butter is their products business, specifically their infrastructure business which mostly consists of sales of devices that are the backbone of the internet and networking such as switching, routing, wireless and database devices.

This segment of their sales represented over 75% of their product sales for FY'20 and 55% of total sales for the company.

The other 2 segments of their product group are their applications segment and their security segments. The application segment includes such products as Telepresence, conferencing, IoT, and Appdynamics:

Cisco's last product segment is their security segment. This segment includes a number of security services such as their Umbrella cloud security service and their Duo security service:

Lastly, Cisco also offers services for their products such as Cisco smart services and SMARTnet that help keep their customers' networks running smoothly by monitoring their networks and replacing hardware as needed to maintain strong network performance.

Recent Results and Reasons for Return to Growth

There is a reason, of course, for Cisco's poor performance year to date. Revenues have been down this year, and growth has been relatively flat for a few years now. Here is a graph of the revenue for the last 10 years:

Revenue has been roughly flat since 2015, with 2017 and 2019 being outliers. Operating income, however, has increased steadily over the last 10 years (~5% annually from FY'10 to FY'20):

The reason for the growth in operating earnings despite revenue remaining mostly flat is the growth in Cisco's margins:

As you can see from the margins chart for Cisco above, gross margins have increased from the low 60% range to the mid-60% range. Also, operating margins have grown from the low 20% range to the mid-to-high 20% range. When you break revenues down by segment, it is easy to see why margins have been expanding despite relatively flat revenue growth. Here is a chart I made breaking down revenues by segment:

(Source: Author's compilation of CSCO segment 10-K data)

While infrastructure revenue is still the bulk of Cisco's total revenue, and has remained mostly flat, the other segments above (Service, Security, Applications) have been growing every year. Notice also, that the large drop-off in revenue from infrastructure in FY2020 is the primary cause of the revenue decline for Cisco in FY2020. Cisco also experienced a drop in revenue from their Applications segment in FY2020, which is understandable given the drop in office conferencing product demand (in favor of at-home conferencing products), and a drop in industrial IoT demand.

It might seem counterintuitive that companies would be spending less on IT infrastructure right now, but CEO Charles Robbins has this to say about the drop in spending for infrastructure in FY2020:

"I hadn't heard anything about anybody pulling anything forward. I think that the larger the companies are, the more confident they have in their ability to come out at some point, and they're going to continue to invest to position themselves when they come out. And clearly, there are some large enterprises that are not investing, depending on which industries they're in. But I think it's just normal investment cycles that certain large companies have just decided they're going to continue to pursue." - CEO Charles Robbins on FY'20 4Q Earnings call

To close out this section of my article, I wanted to also quickly point out the businesses Cisco is pursuing that will continue to grow. One area that has struggled during the pandemic, industrial IoT, is still projected to grow at 21.3% CAGR over the next 8 years. Cloud security is projected to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the next 5 years. And as mentioned in the 4Q'20 earnings call, Cisco has gotten double-digit growth from Webex so far this year due to the obvious increase in demand for remote work. All of these reasons give me strong confidence that Cisco will continue to grow for years to come.

Valuation

For determining the value of Cisco's stock, I will first try to determine a reasonable growth rate over the next 10 years. As shown in the previous section of this article, Cisco has had limited revenue growth, but earnings growth has been steady. Operating earnings grew ~5% annually from FY'10 to FY'20, and I think Cisco can definitely repeat at least that growth again over the next 10 years as their higher margin business segments grow. I also decided to use FY'20 EPS as I think it paints a more accurate picture of the Cisco's business than the EPS over the last 12 months. I will plug those assumptions into the money chimp DCF model below:

I wanted to also do a more conservative valuation estimate for Cisco. I decided to halve my projected growth expectations for the company and see what valuation estimate I got:

Even after the recent run-up in price for the stock, I wouldn't be surprised if Cisco dipped back to around or below the more conservative valuation shown above.

Conclusions

Overall, as I state throughout this article, I think Cisco is a good value stock right now at these current price levels. I didn't even mention in the article that the stock's dividend currently yields almost 3.5%, that the company has raised its dividend for 10 years, or that Cisco has more cash on its balance sheet than debt. I think all of these things point to a healthy company that still has years of growth ahead and that is trading at a relatively cheap price that points to strong potential returns for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.