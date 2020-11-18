By looking at the company's metrics, I have come to two different conclusions for the common and preferred shares.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is a part of the hard-hit mREIT industry, which experienced a large number of margin calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After cutting its dividend in half in 2020, the company’s stock price tumbled with the common shares currently priced at a 9.5% dividend yield. Unbeknownst to some investors, Anworth has two preferred shares (ANH.PA) (ANH.PC) trading at slightly lower yields with the A series paying a dividend just 37 basis points lower than the common shares. If the company can support its preferred share dividends, these alternative securities may be a much safer bet for income investors.

Source: Pricing Uploaded into the High Yield Digest Database

While there's no direct formula for dividend sustainability with mREITs, I believe that operating cash flow plays a huge favor. Without sufficient operating cash flow, mREITs have to either borrow money or sell investments to support its dividend. Each option is unfavorable as mREITs require high leverage to support their sustainability. For Anworth, operating cash flows have been a leading indicator of dividend policy over the last couple of years.

Source: SEC Filing Data Uploaded into the High Yield Digest Database

Based on the company’s historical performance, the company is capable to cover its preferred dividends. When it comes to covering preferred dividends, the company is currently covering its preferred dividend obligations with approximately six times the operating cash flow. For common dividends, the preferred obligation must be included as preferred shares cannot be cut until common dividends are eliminated. Currently, common dividend coverage is up slightly, but at a slightly nerving 1.3 times operating cash flow.

Source: SEC Filing Data Uploaded into the High Yield Digest Database

In addition to cash flow, Anworth has several other encouraging statistics. First, with interest rates plummeting, the company’s cost to borrow has declined. This decline allowed the net interest spread (or net earnings on investments made with borrowed funds) to jump noticeably in the third quarter. The stabilization of Anworth’s interest rate spread is a leading indicator for future operating cash flows.

Source: Earnings Release Data Uploaded into the High Yield Digest Database

Anworth, like many of its peers, went through an aggressive deleveraging process to prevent margin calls by its lenders against its assets. As asset prices dropped, the company’s equity shrank in the face of a constant debt obligation, therefore creating an urgent need to sell assets and pay down debt. The result is a leverage (debt to equity) ratio of 3.4, which is third amongst all the mREITs in the High Yield Digest database.

Source: Earnings Release Data Uploaded into the High Yield Digest Database

In addition to deleveraging, Anworth has been selling its non-agency MBS investments at a faster pace than its agency MBS. Non-agency MBS are different from agency in that they are uninsured. Agency MBS investments are insured by the federal government, ensuring that Anworth would have its investment recouped in the event of a failure. Since the end of 2019, Anworth has reduced its non-agency portion of total investments from 15% down to 10%.

Source: Q3 2020 SEC 10-Q

Anworth is not without its share of challenges. The company’s core earnings, which is likely another influencer in dividends, has been in freefall since late 2018. If the company cannot earn enough to cover its common dividends, further cuts may be coming. Additionally, the COVID-19 price declines have done permanent damage to Anworth’s book value, which is still 40% below where it was a year ago.

Source: Earnings Release Data Uploaded into the High Yield Digest Database

Overall, I believe investors should avoid Anworth’s common shares and consider their preferred issues. The company’s declining earnings and operating cash flow are going to be headwinds to sustaining the common dividend, but as it currently stands, the common dividend is still sustainable. With preferred shares having a senior position to common shares, the investment is considered safer, and with yields very close to the common shares, the safety premium for preferred share investors is marginal.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANH.PA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.