While this isn't nearly as appetizing a trade as Target in 2017, Walgreens has substantial free cash generation capabilities and should return to earnings growth in 2021.

Watching Amazon (AMZN) announcements often yields opportunities in tangentially related companies. A few short years ago, Target (TGT) was trading sub-$50, and Mr. Market was of the thought that Amazon buying Wholefoods would somehow end brick-and-mortar retail as we know it. I made more money buying and holding Target from 2017 than any other position. As the markets have finally figured out, there's still plenty of place for brick and mortar retail to thrive, and I'd argue that in many ways, Amazon culling the retail herd has been good for high-quality operators. Well, history may be repeating itself. Walgreens (WBA) is trading down 11% today on the news that Amazon is entering the online pharmacy business. My thesis is that there will not be a material disruption to Walgreens from this, and dips may make an enticing opportunity to pick up a cash cow retail with reasonably secure cashflows.

Lack of pricing sensitivity for prescriptions.

I think it's worth considering that insurance by its nature will make consumers less pricing sensitive than out-of-pocket customers would be to differences in pricing between pharmacies. With generally very low co-pays for consumers, I don't think many consumers are will to transfer pharmacies for a couple of dollars per transaction in cost savings by transferring pharmacies? Why do I think I'm right?

Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) have already been very aggressive in their pricing of many generic and commonly prescribed medications. Health and wellness stores like Rite Aid (RAD), CVS (CVS), and Walgreens are all priced significantly higher than their competitors, and if consumers were solely focused on pricing sensitivity, Walgreens and CVS should be facing market-share pressure, but they aren't.

In fact, Walgreens and CVS have grown market share from 2017-2019 marginally, while Walmart has lost share. There is a convenience factor of staying with an existing pharmacy, and customers seem fairly loyal to their pharmacy. Insured customers aren't particularly price-sensitive, and Walgreens is better off letting Walmart and Kroger swipe price-sensitive uninsured customers rather than eroding their margins on prescription drugs.

Beyond this, it's worth considering the demographics of the average Walgreens pharmacy customer. 36% of Walgreens shoppers are 35-54, and another 36% are 54 and up. There are also already dozens of online pharmacies already under-cutting Walgreens on price, and that has yet to lead to market-share erosion. Walgreens' core customer base seems pretty loyal to the company. Walgreens continues to grow pharmacy segment revenue at a 10% CAGR (and has for many years), more than offsetting retail weakness, and I'd expect this to continue regardless of Amazon's entry.

The value proposition

Walgreens is fairly simple to understand as a company. Free cash flow is a little lumpy, but assuming no growth, $4bn is quite a conservative expectation for 2021 (assuming a 5 year low in FCF generation for Walgreens). This is well below (~20% below) consensus, and should more than satiate any doom and gloomers regarding an Amazon entry and potential margin erosion for Walgreens. 865mm shares out with a $1.87 annual dividend means about $1.6bn goes into dividend payments (good for a 4.6% yield at current prices). With a fairly conservative debt profile ($16bn of net debt), and no large upcoming capital investments coming up, Walgreens can continue to buy back 5% of their float annually. Walgreens has been doing just this with their buybacks over the past 5 years. However, the share-price has crashed as free cash flow generations haven't eroded nearly in lockstep. Management should have plenty of room to buyback at even faster rates than previously.

Conclusion

This is a really easy to understand company with a good margin of safety. Ignoring the Amazon noise for a minute, investors can buy a 4.5% yielding business with a clean balance sheet and 40% payout ratio (based on TTM FCF), that can easily buy back 5% of its float annually. Meaning even with 0 organic earnings growth (an exceptionally bearish scenario), Walgreens can continue to grow its per-share earnings metrics and dividend 5% annually. While 5% annual dividend growth on a 4.5% yield and buybacks of 5% of float annually may not sound particularly exciting, I believe it'll be enough to provide an >10% total return per year (in perpetuity) in a bear-case.

I think it's worth bearing in mind that when Walgreens was posting a 5-7% earnings CAGR in the 2010s, the stock was trading at a 20x PE multiple instead of sub-10x. The market seems to have given up on the company's ability to grow anymore. Analyst consensus is that Walgreens begins to grow EPS at a 5-7% clip in 2021-2023 again, which should bring plenty of interest in re-rating Walgreen's multiples.

