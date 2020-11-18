OneMain Financial (OMF) serves an important role to many individuals and families as a lender of last resort to the non-prime consumer loan market, generating substantial value to shareholders in the process but the stock, in my view, has room to the upside.

OMF has served some 14 million customers since 2006 and currently serving ~2.4 million customers according to a company presentation earlier this year. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which people of modest incomes and/or poor credit won't randomly run into circumstances requiring access to outside capital, the core service that OMF provides. Consider for a moment, a Federal Reserve report on the financial health of households conducted in 2018, only 61% of those surveyed responded saying that they could accommodate an unplanned $400 expense using cash, or a cash equivalent. According to the report, "Among the remaining 4 in 10 adults who would have more difficulty covering such an expense, the most common approaches include carrying a balance on credit cards and borrowing from friends or family. Twelve percent of adults would be unable to pay the expense by any means. Although so many incurring additional costs for a modest expense is disconcerting, it is possible that some would choose to borrow even if they had $400 available, preserving their cash as a buffer for other expenses." The Fed - Dealing with Unexpected Expenses. I have to believe the need for these services will be around for long into the future.

In the book "The Most Important Thing" Howard Marks describes aspects of the fixed income market as a "loser's game", comparing it to amateur Tennis, in which points tend to accrue to the player who makes fewer errors. By comparison the pros, who make fewer self-inflicted mistakes compared to amateurs, have to outmaneuver their opponent and proactively make more shots that are difficult for an opponent to return vs. the amateur who mostly needs to focus on simply returning the ball in order to score points. Applying this analogy to OMF's business model seems to make an awful lot of sense. OMF maintains specific hurdle rate requirements as part of their underwriting requirements so to the extent that returns are semi-standardized, the magic for the company is in managing risks to avoid losses i.e. make fewer errors. But this is non-prime though right? Aren't non-prime loans loaded with inherent risks of outsized losses? Sure as one would expect non-prime loans tend to experience loss levels higher than prime loans, but having said that, OMF has built an extensive track record demonstrating their ability to prudently manage risks in this market overtime. Per company prepared information released in Q1 2020, OMF is a market leader when it comes to loss performance and they attribute this success to their ability to apply technology and data to their operating model and the results certainly stack up well.

For a more recent snapshot, based on the information released during the 3rd quarter earnings call, loan loss performance has remained within the range of historical experience. And based on the below it looks like the numbers may be peaking, after rising during the pandemic. It's probably premature to conclude that all is completely clear as we are currently going through a significant wave of COVID-19 cases and some regions are even falling back into lockdown status and the effects of that may show up in Q4 or Q1 2021 data. In any case, I tend to believe the company has demonstrated that they are not a reckless operator when it comes to underwriting risks and the data seems to prove that out, so even if the worst isn't over yet, I am building confidence that the company will do what's needed to avoid losing the "loser's game".

In fact, based on the data, it appears OMF is playing the "loser's game" quite well in support of shareholders long term interests. What's more is that despite a strong track record of successfully prudent underwriting standards, OMF took several actions in early 2020 to further protect shareholder interests during the peak of uncertainty in this health crises by temporarily curtailing originations, increasing loan loss reserves, and slowing distributions back to shareholders until the company, and the medical community, could get a handle on just how challenging the environment could become-all prudent measures to ensure the company was in a position to survive the crises. The data above demonstrates both the resiliency of the portfolio and the underwriting process.

Although management would probably retain from describing their business as a "loser's game", the company seems recognizes that they are playing a "loser's game" by maintaining a disciplined approach to hurdle rate threshold requirements within their underwriting standards-which I view as another important tell-tale on management's alignment with shareholders long terms interests. In a world of free money, grow at any cost because let's face it…profitability doesn't matter, the temptation to deviate from stringent hurdle rates in order to grow market share is significant…but OMF hasn't caved into this mentality. They have stuck to their guns, which likely means they are maintaining higher levels of profitability (and lower loan losses) but in the process self-selecting out of some opportunities to grow their portfolio. The market has shown companies who don't demonstrate significant top-line growth (profitable or otherwise) little love and this could be one reason why, on a relative pricing basis OMF is undervalued relative to peer competitors/industry members.

Another reason I suspect OMF trades at a discount to other financial service companies is the fact that they operate in the non-prime segment and the scars from the 2008 financial crises run so deep that anything non-prime is just going to struggle to find a bid from a wide array of the market. The good news is that these current behavioral biases present a compelling opportunity for investors who don't have to show they are heavily invested in high growth segments of the market (but expensive), with the patience to take a long view, to get involved with a company at a discount to intrinsic value and MUCH cheaper than the overall market.

To come up with my own estimate intrinsic value, I applied an approach outlined by Professor Aswath Damadoran to value financial service companies, which in essence is calculating the present value of expected excess return above the cost of equity of the firm which I came up with a preliminary estimate of $46/share, approximately 15% higher than current levels at the time of writing. This estimate can hopefully serve as an anchor to remain invested in the name when times get tough. However, in terms of identifying an entry point that provides a larger margin of safety than ~15%, if you remain patient and have the courage to take the long view in a bout of market turmoil when the news flow and psyche turns bearish (which is most certainly will), I suspect you will get the opportunity to buy OMF at 1.3x book value, or below, approximately $30 per share or lower. This might seem like a stretch relative to the current share price but history shows in almost every quarter since 2016 OMF has traded down to 1.3x book value (or below) at some point or another at least once and that is when I would recommend entering the name or adding to an existing holding if you are not overly invested in the name already.

Bottom line is that OMF is a good company providing a necessary service for times when people with modest incomes or poor credit get into a pinch and have few if any other viable options and the shares remain slightly undervalued. OMF is playing a "loser's game" and managing risks well to avoid self-inflicted errors and all the signs I have covered so far in my research of this company tend to have me believing that the company is actually doing a pretty good job looking after the long-term interests of shareholders by balancing risks, returns, and growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.