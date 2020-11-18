The market may not be wrong to think that the News division's profit stream is at risk. I am not buying despite the attractive multiple.

The NFL seems stable for now, as Fox may be the only broadcaster to see improved ratings over last year at season's end. But re-upping at the rumored prices could increase risk considerably.

The only way Fox would fail to outperform is a deterioration in either its NFL or News operations.

Well, Fox Corporation (FOX) (FOXA) certainly had an interesting week last week. News that President Trump is preparing to launch a new rival to Fox News did considerable damage to the stock, which at one point was down 7.5% on Thursday. It recovered a considerable portion of the damage on Friday, however, as some investors saw the dip as an opportunity to buy low.

I dove into the research thinking I had found a possible new hot investment opportunity. Upon closer inspection, however, I’ve realized there may be a reason the market is pricing Fox so conservatively.

Eye-Raising Numbers

With Fox reporting a $1 billion profit in all of fiscal 2020 and a $1.1 billion profit in the first quarter this year alone, it’s certainly hard at first glance to see why it is trading with a market cap of just $15.75 billion as of this writing. Considering that it has $4.65 billion in cash on its balance sheet, that means its ongoing operations only need to have a net present value of $11.1 billion to make the stock fairly valued. And remember, it has made $2.1 billion in the last five quarters.

Those numbers do need to be qualified a little bit. The most recent quarter’s results are not proper indicators of future performance, both for COVID reasons - Fox, like many sports broadcasters, benefited from reduced rights payments that didn’t necessarily produce reduced cable affiliate fees - and because of the large one-time revenue boost in the ‘Other’ category, a final parting gift from Disney (DIS) pertaining to the merger.

However, Fox really does seem substantially undervalued. Just taking the last, pre-COVID fiscal year and multiplying it by a conservative 15 P/E produces a substantial 50% upside. A more reasonable 20 P/E would mean the stock could double at that profit rate.

Because Fox’s current numbers don’t actually need to get better to make the stock a screaming buy, the only question at this point seems to be, “what could go wrong?” What is the market worried about that it is valuing Fox this low?

A Very Focused Company

The sale of most of its operations two years ago and the decision to produce a leaner company with a heavy news and sports focus means that Fox doesn’t have quite the exposure to streaming competition that general entertainment companies do - at least not yet. It’s basically just a news and sports company at this point, so any fears the market has probably pertains to one of those two areas.

Fox’s sports contracts largely consist of the NFL and MLB, though its venture with the Big Ten Network means it also has some college sports exposure. Meanwhile, Fox’s news operations are overwhelmingly concentrated in… well, Fox News.

Are there any red flags in these areas?

Sports Real Risk: Viewership, Not Cancellations

Take sports first. MLB had an abbreviated schedule this year, but because the league is required to reimburse TV partners for payments they made for games that weren’t played, that didn’t hurt Fox very much. In fact, it probably helped Fox. While the outperformance by Fox this past quarter was primarily driven by the Disney payment and election spending, Cable Networks also outperformed by reporting lower content expenses - and that owes largely to the fact that MLB didn’t charge them nearly as much for games this year. But despite those reduced costs, Fox did not lower its affiliate fees. It actually made more money from cancelled sports games than it did actual sports games.

Fox doesn’t really get hurt if games don’t get played. The real risk for Fox is in games that are played but fail to attract sufficient viewers to justify the fees that have to be paid for them. Conversely, if the games generate even more viewing than expected, Fox can continue to outperform current projections.

Given the sheer size of the relative audiences, MLB’s viewership, good or bad, simply isn’t going to move the needle too far in either direction. The real story of the success or failure of Fox’s sports strategy will come down to the NFL.

A Company-Sized Bet

At one time, I focused a lot on the NFL, which by the numbers is the only thing keeping a considerable portion of the pay-TV customer base onside - though with COVID eviscerating pay-TV anyway, that’s less of a concern now. Besides which, I’m not here to talk politics, and the NFL has become increasingly a political issue. I haven’t written about the NFL for a long while now.

But when it comes to Fox, we simply have to look at the NFL, because of the sheer size of the relationship between the two. Last year, in fiscal year 2020, New Fox’s first as a standalone company, total operating expenses for the whole company came to $7.8 billion. Fox includes both production expenses and content rights payments in this category, so we don’t have an official breakdown between the two, but estimates are that Fox spent some $5.7 billion on rights payments.

Of that amount, the NFL amounts to at least 30% of the total pie. The NFL divides its Sunday media rights into three deals. Fox’s contract is the most valuable of the three, because the NFC includes the biggest TV markets and is valued at an average of $1.1 billion per year over the life of the contract. Its costs may be higher this year, since Fox is now in the back half of the deal.

Fox is also the only company with two separate deals with the NFL, for two separate time slots. After the old contract expired, Fox paid as high as $660 million per year for the Thursday Night Football rights, a 45% hike from the previous rights levels.

Altogether, Fox’s NFL spending this year will probably come in north of $1.8 billion. Needless to say, as a content aggregator, if you’re going to spend over 30% of your entire budget on a single program, you better get it right and it better pay off.

Consistent Strength

What makes me a little less nervous about this bet is that it looks like it is paying off. For now, anyway, with this contract.

And this year, that’s saying something. From the beginning, that’s Week 1, SNF (Sunday Night Football) fell 15% in the ratings compared to last year, but Fox reported a big ratings gain over last year. A big part of the reason why was that the Boston area recorded a rating nearly as high for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as it did for the New England Patriots. For those who don’t follow sports, Boston’s longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, recently defected to the Buccaneers.

One week doesn’t prove anything, but the NFL TV ratings have seemed to quickly settle into a fairly defined pattern this year. Week 2 and Week 3 also reported very similar numbers, with continued weakness on Sunday night and intermittent results in other time slots, but Fox generating a consistent improvement over prior-year numbers each week.

The Brady Effect doesn’t seem to be a one-week phenomenon, either. Disney’s ESPN and Comcast’s (CMCSA) NBC both reported major boosts in viewership for their respective Buccaneers games, at a time when both of them, unlike Fox, are struggling to exceed last year’s viewership numbers. ESPN has been largely flat and NBC is still down double digits Y/Y.

Week 4 showed more of the same patterns. Comparisons start to get harder after that because of COVID-induced breakdowns in weekly game schedules, but the trend had already been sufficiently established to be clear. And this new trend may have some staying power.

Pirate Treasure

For those unfamiliar with how NFL scheduling works, the Sunday afternoon TV contracts are divided by conference, with Fox holding the NFC Conference TV contract - the conference the Buccaneers belong to. Disney’s ESPN and NBC are each entitled to one (or, perhaps, in Comcast’s case, two) of each team’s games every year and CBS (VIAC) (VIACA) - which holds the AFC Sunday contract - splits the inter-conference games with Fox.

By NFL scheduling rules, the Buccaneers will play 12 of their 16 games against NFC opponents. The two lost to national broadcasts net out with the 2 inter-conference games that are Fox’s share, so at 12 out of 16, Fox will reap the lion’s share of the Tom Brady expatriate phenomenon.

This is just one analysis of why Fox seems to be consistently outperforming the NFL’s other TV partners this year. Perhaps sports analysts can find others. It doesn’t matter whether you agree that Brady is the primary reason. The numbers themselves show clearly that Fox is outperforming on NFL broadcasts, which makes its NFL contract a winner. Pick a different reason if you like, it’s still outperforming.

But if I am right about Brady, it suggests that perhaps Fox will continue to outperform in the coming, remaining years on the Fox/NFL Sunday contract.

Know When To Leave The Table

But despite this contract being a winner, there is still an NFL risk when it comes to Fox: the next contract. The NFL is due to renegotiate after 2022, and given how it has performed - before COVID-19 hit, NFL ratings had returned to 16.5 million per game, equal to where they were before the Kapernick protests had started the drastic declines - the NFL is expected to seek another massive hike in price. Steady ratings are actually quite an accomplishment in a cord-cutting world: the NBA, for example, had seen its own ratings decline 15% one year ago, even before COVID-19 hit, and the 2020 Oscars hit all-time ratings lows, which has been happening for a couple years now.

That’s probably why Fox is reportedly determined to keep the NFC Sunday contract, even if the first digit in the deal’s annual price tag changes to a 2. Though it may not even be the NFC Sunday contract, anymore; reports are that the NFL is urging bidders to think outside the traditional paradigm of dividing games, suggesting that perhaps Fox will end up spending even more still for the chance to cherry pick the best matchups out of both conferences.

Despite the NFL’s undeniable brand, however, those reports make me very nervous. A near-doubling of Fox’s Sunday football costs would almost certainly turn the NFL into a money-loser for Fox, no matter the viewership or ratings, simply because of the sheer sums involved. Last year, Fox’s broadcast TV segment - where all the NFL games are broadcast - reported total revenues of less than $6.7 billion.

Were Fox’s NFL expenses to climb to $2.7 billion, just for the rights, production expenses would probably take it easily north of $3 billion total. From an already high 30%, the NFL would shoot right by 40 to come to a stop somewhere not too far from 50. This in an environment of cord-cutting, to which there is no guarantee that the NFL’s seeming immunity will last.

At least CEO Lachlan Murdoch has definitively ruled out bidding for the NFL Sunday Ticket, which is one potential $2 billion overpayment that we can be confident Fox won’t be saddled with.

A Billion Here, A Billion There...

That is more than enough about sports, especially considering that they may not even be Fox’s biggest problem, the gigantic dollar sums notwithstanding. The real key to Fox’s profitability is the News division, which may have some developing thunderclouds of its own.

While advertising still has a role to play in cable television, unlike broadcast TV, it is not the main show. Affiliate revenues, the monthly fees distributors pay per subscriber for each channel, are. Fox News charges at least $2 per month per subscriber, and Fox is in the middle of trying to bump it up to $3. The opacity of these negotiations means that it’s a little hard to tell if it’s succeeding or not. Meanwhile, Fox Sports 1 charges half or less at $1 per month or so, and the other cable channels either have lower rates still or far fewer subscribers… or both.

With Fox reporting 83 million subscribers for Fox News last year, each $1 of subscriber fees comes to roughly $1 billion of revenue per year in affiliate fees. That’s on top of advertising revenue, which Fox does not break out by channel but of which Fox News undoubtedly takes its fair share, seeing as it has surpassed ESPN to become the most watched cable network in the US.

Fox News Monopoly

Cable Nets took in $1.17 billion in advertising revenue last year, and some of the $458 million in Other Revenue in Cable Nets is ad revenue as well, since that is where some of the digital ad revenues are classified. Because cable news is usually consumed live just like sports, I am not sure how much of a premium Fox Sports 1 commands compared to Fox News per CPM… though I am quite confident some kind of premium does exist.

On the other hand, Fox News is the No. 1 cable network in America… and the next highest Fox cable net is FS1 all the way down at No. 51. I will estimate that Fox News takes in $1 billion in advertising revenue, which seems reasonable and perhaps even conservative considering the massive viewership differential and the fact that some ad revenues are listed as ‘Other’ on the earnings report.

This means that even at the lower, $2 per subscriber rate, combined with advertising Fox News was generating $3 billion a year in revenue... at a time when total Cable Networks division revenue came to $5.5 billion. If Fox News is already at $3 per subscriber, it generated $4 billion in revenues.

I doubt it’s quite that high, but I do believe that Fox News is probably a little over $2 per month and its advertising revenue might be a little undercounted as well. My best guess is that Fox News is around $3.5 billion out of a $5.5 billion pot. Fox Sports 1 is probably north of $1 billion itself, between $1 per subscriber and its own advertising revenue, and all of the remaining cable nets combined are smaller than Fox Sports 1… which in turn is less than one-third the size of Fox News.

Fox News Mines, Not Makes, Money

It’s important to see these figures to understand that perhaps the market wasn’t overreacting to the rumors that Fox News was about to have a new competitor in the form of President Trump. Like I said, I prefer to talk business not politics in this forum, so I am going to make this next statement as bland and uncontroversial as possible:

It is generally acknowledged on both sides of the divide that Fox News caters primarily to an audience that is right-of-center, while MSNBC and CNN cater to an audience predominantly left-of-center.

This means that while Fox News executives can be justifiably proud of their execution and performance, they are also benefitting from a simply monopoly position that other news nets do not enjoy. Yes, there are other conservative outlets, but none in the heart of the cable bundle the way Fox News, MSNBC and CNN are. So, Fox News gets half the country to itself, while the other two have to split the other half.

This is as much the source of Fox News’s sky high numbers as any superior news product. In fact, if you combine the viewership figures for MSNBC and CNN, you get a number that is slightly higher than Fox News. Meanwhile, their combined affiliate fees per month come to about the same as Fox, too.

So, Fox isn’t necessarily creating a higher revenue stream than the other two outlets. They each have the revenue stream the market will bear on their side of the political divide, but Fox doesn’t have to share with anyone.

Half-Full Future?

So, what would it mean if suddenly, Fox News didn’t have the right to itself anymore?

It wouldn’t just mean another competitor. Like I said, it seems more likely that the revenue stream simply is what the market will bear on each side of the aisle, with the channels on each side fighting for that fixed-size pie. Right now, Fox’s take of the center-right pie is probably close to 100%. What would happen if, say, suddenly it was only 50%?

Ignore for a moment the hit to advertising revenue and assume that Fox only took a hit on its monthly affiliate fee. That’s a ridiculous assumption, of course, but the key point is this: Fox News makes at least $2 billion a year in affiliate revenue, and in fiscal year 2020, when the world was still normal, Fox's total profit company-wide only came to $1 billion.

So, a cut to affiliate revenue from a competitor center-right news channel could theoretically be enough, by itself, to take profit company-wide all the way to $0.

Investment Summary

Fox is a very profitable company at the moment, and if it can maintain even last year’s profit levels, never mind this year’s, it is substantially undervalued. But with most of its very high NFL revenues flowing right back out the door as NFL costs, Fox is more or less dependent on the Fox News monopoly - or if you think that word is a little too strong, very commanding pole position - to generate its bottom-line profits.

It’s not clear to me Fox News’s dominant position is sustainable. The revenue stream looks to be more a captive market than superior execution - which is not to say I think Fox News management hasn’t executed well - and that kind of locked in profit tends to eventually attract competitors. If there is a large share of a large pot of money waiting for the next conservative cable news outlet, and someone comes alone with the capacity, brand and instant name recognition to launch one - like say Donald Trump - a better question than “how could that happen?” might actually be “why would that not happen?”

Between the risk that Fox might do something foolish in the NFL negotiations and the risk that Trump, or someone at least, will probably come looking to take a share of those center-right news profits, I have a much better understanding now of why a profitable company is being priced so conservatively. While I’m certainly not going to short at these price levels, I’ve also decided I will not be buying in, after all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.