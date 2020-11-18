Agilysys (AGYS) is a long-term growth story in the hospitality technology market. The company's property management system (PMS) is driving its overall revenue growth and I expect it will continue to drive the company's revenue growth in the next five years. The company's PMS products are comprehensive software applications which are used by many large hotels across the world. The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 9.21% in the last five years and I expect revenue will continue to grow at such rate in the next five years. Long-term investors can buy Agilysys' stock during pullbacks to maximize their profit.

Agilysys is a leader in the hospitality technology market. It offers guest-centric technology solutions for casinos, hotels, resorts and cruise ships. Its solutions include point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, and related hospitality applications. The company's strategy is increasing revenue from ongoing support and maintenance agreements, subscription services, and professional services.

Agilysys' Growth Driver

Agilysys' PMS product family is the company's primary growth driver. A PMS is a software application that helps in operating the accommodations in the hospitality industry. PMS is also known as hotel operating system (HOS). Agilysys offers its PMS solutions to its hotel and resort customers. These solutions help its customers grow their revenue. Agilysys' Lodging Management System (LMS) is an on-premise or cloud-based PMS solution that runs 24/7 to automate and streamline hotel operations in properties with 100 to over 4,000 rooms. The company's Visual One PMS solution automates hotel operations in properties with 50 to 1,500 rooms.

Agilysys' PMS solutions are the most comprehensive property management software applications available in the industry (according to the company). These software applications increase the efficiency of its customers by allowing them to update centralized records from multiple devices, such as computers and mobile phones. The centralized records can be consulted as well. In addition, the PMS solutions help its customers drive operational efficiencies throughout the value chain.

The company has said in its 10-K that a significant portion of the company's revenue is generated by software support, software maintenance and software subscription services (recurring revenue), which implies the company's PMS solutions (its main software products) are driving its overall revenue growth (more about this later). The company's PMS solutions have earned the trust of hoteliers across the globe, and they will drive the company's revenue growth in the future as well.

The proliferation of online travel agencies and hotel aggregators has resulted in growth in the hospitality industry. As a result, the demand for PMS software is continuously rising. According to a report:

The hospitality property management (PMS) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Agilysys' PMS solutions have significant growth opportunity in the next five years. These solutions will drive the company's overall revenue growth in the long term.

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Agilysys' total net revenue came in at $34.4 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to $40.7 million in the year-ago period, a YoY decrease of 15.5%. The company's recurring revenues, comprised of support, maintenance and subscription services revenue, as mentioned above, were $22.3 million, or 64.9% of total net revenue. Recurring revenue in the year-ago period was $20.3 million, or 49.9% of total net revenue. The company's recurring revenue is rising as a percentage of total net revenue. The company's net income in the fiscal 2021 second quarter came in at $5.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Agilysys delivered good financial results amid a challenging business environment driven by record profitability levels and strong recurring revenue. The company's total net revenue in the fiscal 2021 second quarter remained soft due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects a robust recovery will begin sometime in calendar 2021. Meanwhile, the company is expanding its research and development resource strength for enhancing the pace of its product innovation. The company is modernizing all its core solutions and developing modern technology based cloud native SaaS applications for the hospitality industry, which will be completed in about three quarters. Once that is complete, the company's revenue will begin to grow meaningfully.

Competition

Agilysys belongs to the hospitality technology market, which is a highly competitive market. It competes with companies like Oracle (ORCL), NCR (NCR), Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADY). The company competes on the basis of price and quality of products and services, technological innovation, relationships with customers, and customer support.

Agilysys' competitive advantage is its product development and systems integration capability. The company offers a diverse range of products for the hospitality industry, which makes it more competitive in this industry. The hospitality technology market is changing at a rapid pace, and Agilysys is developing new products keeping up with the pace of change. This is ensuring that the company's revenue will grow in the long term.

Valuation

Agilysys' competitors include Oracle, NCR, Constellation Software and Amadeus IT Group. Agilysys' trailing twelve-month price to sales multiple is 5.45x, compared to Oracle's 4.58x, NCR's 0.49x, Constellation Software's 6.31x and Amadeus IT Group's 8.33x. Agilysys' trailing twelve-month price to book value is 10.24x, compared to Oracle's 18.15x, NCR's 2.67x, Constellation Software's 26.80x and Amadeus IT Group's 6.40x. Agilysys' trailing twelve-month price to cash flow multiple is 49.92x, compared to Oracle's 13.14x, NCR's 3.57x, Constellation Software's 22.26x and Amadeus IT Group's 51.14x. (Data Source)

Agilysys is fairly valued compared to its peers in terms of price to sales and price to book value. However, it is expensive in terms of price to cash flow. Overall, Agilysys' valuation is not appealing compared to its peers. As a result, I expect the company's stock will trade neutrally in the near term. However, in the long term I am bullish on the stock. The company's balance sheet is strong with total cash of $85.71 million and total debt of $14.60 million. In the long term, I am bullish on Agilysys because I expect its PMS business will grow satisfactorily in the next five to seven years. Many large hotels in the world are already the company's customers, and I expect more such hotels will become the company's customers in the years to come. As a result, the company's revenue will grow gradually. Long-term investors can buy Agilysys' stock during pullbacks to maximize their profit.

The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 9.21% in the last five years. I expect revenue will continue to grow at such rate in the next five years. The company's March 2020 yearly revenue was $160.8 million. At a CAGR of 9.21% its March 2025 yearly revenue will be $249.86 million or $10.66 per share. In the last five years the company's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 1.5x and 5.4x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 5.4x on the company's March 2025 revenue per share, I get $57.56 as the company's March 2025 share price.

Risks

Agilysys' business faces continuous changes in technology. In order to remain competitive, the company requires to develop new products and product enhancements. For this, the company must anticipate technological trends correctly. If the company cannot do this, it will be unable to develop new products and product enhancements. As a result, its revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

The company has incurred losses in last several years, as the company has invested profits for product development. Although its lack of profitability for product development is not a serious issue in the short run, if the company continues to incur losses, the lack of profitability may limit the availability of financial resources to invest in developing new products and enhancing existing products. As a result, the company's revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Agilysys has taken the initiative to modernize its core products. Since PMS is the company's main growth engine, I believe it will develop new PMS products and enhance existing PMS products in the modernization initiative. As a result, its net revenue will grow in the long term. Agilysys is an excellent business to own for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.