CBAK Energy (CBAT) rose over 200% in one week, from Monday, Nov. 9 to Monday, Nov. 16; shares pulled back 20% in early Tuesday trading after earnings. Aside from that, there has been no recent positive news to drive this strong rally, rather than the circulation of positive news within Chinese EV makers Li Auto (LI), XPeng (XPEV), and NIO (NIO) in their earnings has led to a surge in demand and share price of CBAK Energy. Such a rapid rally should be treated with caution, as shares are still prone to extreme volatility as volume far exceeds normal averages, while earnings show the diminishing revenue streams from EV.

CBAK is involved in the production of high power lithium battery cells for use in "electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, hybrid electric cars, and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications." Subsidiary CBAK Trading focuses on the wholesale of material and import/export, while subsidiaries CBAK Power, CBAK Energy, and CBAK Suzhou focus on battery development.

Q3 results recently released have shown an uptick in revenues for the quarter and for the YTD period. Revenues for the quarter rose $2.5mm, or 31.3% YoY, to $10.6mm, while YTD revenues rose $4.6mm, or 26.3% YoY, to $22.1mm. However, revenues would be flat YoY if not for the $4.3 million generated from raw materials. Losses have also shown signs of shrinking, as a ~480 point expansion in gross margin during Q3 alleviated operating and finance expenses to post a tiny net income.

However, that rally from the mid-$3 range to over $11 looks to have been driven purely by animal spirits boiling over from NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto.

XPeng posted strong earnings with a significant 342.5% YoY jump in revenues, with positive gross and vehicle margins, while Li Auto posted a smaller 28.9% sequential rise in revenues as well as margin expansion. A strong positive outlook for the two helped boost share prices, with both seeing 60+% rallies in a few days. NIO saw shares rise over 40% over the same period, ahead of its earnings release, on the same hyped optimism; earnings followed a similar trend as the others - positive vehicle margin of 14.5%, positive gross profit at 12.9%, revenues up 146.1% YoY and 26.1% sequentially.

These rallies in Chinese EV names look to have sparked a flurry of buying in CBAK, with over 200 million shares traded on Friday and Monday, while Tuesday's earning and related pullback only saw 27 million shares traded.

Yet, the 200% rally has no real merit - earnings growth isn't justifiable due to lack of concentration in NEV, while it also doesn't look to be caused by a short squeeze, as short interest looks far below related volume as well as a peak in short interest in the original spike in late September/early October.

Back then, the exchange reported short interest spiked from 100k shares to over 3.6m shares, putting ~17.4% of the free float on loan at that time. Cost to borrow surged from an annual 24% to 270% as the demand for short selling rose rapidly. However, short interest looks to have remained in that ~4m range through October, as shares on loan rose when CBAK closed just under $5, many of those positions opened look to have been covered as shares fell down to the mid-$2 range.

As shares on loan and cost to borrow had fallen up until the rally, it doesn't look to have been caused by a short squeeze, which would have been virtually unnoticeable over the two days as volume soared. Cost to borrow fell from just over 300% to 88% in correspondence with the fall in shares on loan; however, both have now risen again (the cost to borrow up to 121% and shares on loan just under 1 million) as short demand looks to have ticked up once again due to the meritless rally.

EV optimism looks to have led to this rally, as solid revenue growth failed to keep positive momentum flowing. Yet, revenues from EV endpoints have shrunk significantly over the past few fiscal years.

From FY18 to FY19, revenues sourced from EV endpoints fell $3.6 million or 44.8%. UPS revenues rose just over $1.4 million YoY, as FY19 revenues slipped over 9%. However, UPS generated nearly 80% of revenues, up from 66% it had in FY18 as EV revenues fell.

EV sourced revenues continue to fall and are contributing a much smaller portion of revenues for FY20 so far. For Q3 '19, EV revenues were $2.9 million, contributing 35.7% of revenues; for Q3 '20, EV revenues were $0.4 million, contributing just 3.8% of revenues. For the YTD period, EV revenues have fallen 21.9% YoY, from 25.2% to 3.3% (as EV has generated just $0.7 million in FY20).

But the market cap has expanded wildly, at one point, up over 1,200% in just three months to ~$647 million at Tuesday's close, while revenues are flat aside from the incremental streams from the raw materials segment. Shares are trading at over 20x sales, which aren't growing as fast due to less prevalence in EV associated with reductions in government subsidies.

It seems to be a dangerous rally, with the heavy volume on the two up days, as euphoria associated with EV names Li, NIO, and XPeng looks to have crossed over to the lithium and battery manufacturers' sectors. Revenues derived from EV have shrunk dramatically since 2018, down from 33% of revenues to just 3.3%, as dollar share has fallen from almost $8.2m to just $0.7m, as CBAK switches its focus to UPS. The recent 200% rally doesn't look to be justified, as revenues have only risen incrementally from raw materials, and earnings are still negative YTD; there's no pure reason for the market cap to have expanded in such a dramatic fashion. Short squeezes do not look to have been a catalyst, but short interest has likely ticked up during the rally and could have led to some profits with Tuesday's selloff. However, CBAK remains precarious at these levels, as revenue growth hasn't been superior and EV reliance is shrinking.

