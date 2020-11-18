Source: Barron's

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reports earnings November 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.03 billion and EPS of $0.33. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Revenue Could Stabilize

Millions of Americans have been stuck at home amid the pandemic. Sales through physical stores have suffered due to shelter-in-place policies. American Eagle temporary closed stores when the pandemic materialized in March. In August, all of the company's stores had been reopened. Last quarter, total revenue of $884 million fell 15% Y/Y.

On a brand basis, it was a tale of two cities. Revenue for the American Eagle brand fell 26% Y/Y, while revenue for Aerie rose 32%. Aerie posted record sales, of which, about 70% occurred online. Aerie represented about 28% of American Eagle's total revenue versus just under 20% in the year earlier period. The larger Aerie becomes, the more its out-sized growth can potentially influence the entire company.

American Eagle could be both a brand play and a distribution play. The Aerie brand promotes body positivity and embraces women of all sizes. It is one of the more successful brands in retail. That said, American Eagle had to rely on its digital platform this quarter, and it passed with flying colors:

Our online channel performed extremely well across brands. Demand rose 48%, our fastest growth rate in over a decade. Online strength was fueled by new customer acquisitions, robust traffic and strong conversion. Investments over the past several years in our digital platform, omnichannel capabilities and supply chain are providing the engine to fuel our business and keep pace with our strong customer demand.

The company's strong digital performance could persist after the economy fully reopens. American Eagle proved it can effectively reach customers who want to buy online. This could help differentiate the company from retailers with unproven digital operations.

Margins Ticked Down

The loss of scale hurt margins during the quarter. American Eagle reported a gross margin of 30%, down nearly 700 basis points versus the year earlier period. Higher distribution costs pursuant to digital sales weighed during the quarter. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $265 million, down 31% Y/Y. In the year-earlier period gross profit included about $38 million in Japanese license royalties that may not be recurring.

SG&A expense declined 12% to $224 million. Store closures and cost containment efforts helped reduced SG&A. However, it did not fall as much as revenue, which caused EBITDA to fall. EBITDA of $41 million was off 68% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 4.7%, down over 700 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. Some retailers reported an EBITDA loss, so the results may have been considered a win for American Eagle. If revenue falls in the low single-digit percentage range as expected then EBITDA margin could be flat or even improve this quarter. Such an event could be a boon to the stock.

Strong Liquidity

The difference between success and failure in the retail space could be liquidity. American Eagle finished the quarter with $899 million in cash and $742 million in working capital, up from $256 million in the year earlier period. Included in working capital was $421 million of inventory, down from $535 million in the year earlier period. The company must continue to pare inventory to ensure it does not get stuck with stale product. The inventory balance could be a key metric this quarter.

Cash burn through the first half of the year was $97 million, an improvement versus cash burn of $244 million in the first quarter. Free cash flow ("FCF") should improve as stores become fully operational and the economy slowly reopens. Improving cash flow led to higher liquidity for American Eagle as well. Its cash balance exceeds its $517 million debt load. Certain retailers have had to raise debt to fund cash burn amid the pandemic. American Eagle's pristine balance sheet is a competitive advantage in my opinion.

Conclusion

Vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have shown promise in treating COVID-19. American Eagle was a winner prior to the pandemic. Its Aerie brand and solid margins make it poised to win once the economy reopens. Buy AEO into earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.