For the past 10 years, Miller Industries (MLR) has been compounding book value at a 6.3% rate. The stock has followed suit, going from $13.6 in 2010 to a recent $33.3, giving long-term shareholders a 9.3% compounded rate of return, not including total dividend payments of $6.5 per share since 2010.

There is not much fanfare surrounding the company. There are no analysts following the company, no earnings to beat, therefore no expectations to keep up. The stock doesn't move much, and the trading volume is low. For long-term holders, we believe the lack of volatility is a plus as long as the company delivers solid results.

While there is still lots of uncertainty in the economy, the company's strong balance sheet should help them weather the storm. Miller's working capital is also counter-cyclical, which provides them with funds when the cycle gets unfavorable.

The company currently trades at a P/E of 12x, which is in line with its historical average. While it is not a bargain, this is a stock to have on a watchlist. Buying the stock at a lower multiple would not only increase the margin of safety but also put the odds in our favor for a better return. Miller is a solid business, but the highly cyclical nature of the company coupled with the current economic uncertainties and a fair valuation have us waiting on the sidelines.

Quick Overview

Miller Industries is the largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The company manufactures the bodies of wreckers and car carriers, which are then installed on truck chassis manufactured by third parties. The company classifies its products under three main categories: Wreckers, Car Carriers, and Transport Trailers.

Miller markets its wreckers, car carriers, and transport trailers under 10 different brand names with Century and Holmes being the most recognized brands. Century, for example, is the company's "top-of-the-line" brand and offers the broadest product line in the industry, as noted by management. Holmes has a 100-year operating history, with its first wrecker produced in 1916. The Holmes brand is the most well-recognized and leading industry brand domestically and internationally.

Behind the company's manufacturing capabilities, lies a team of 50 engineers responsible for product innovation and quality. The company has been responsible for bringing 4 major innovations to the industry: the rapid reverse winch; the tow sling; the hydraulic lifting mechanism; and the underlift with parallel linkage and L-arms. The latest innovation comes from the introduction of the M100, which management believes to be the world's largest tow truck. The company knows that continued innovation can give them an edge over the competition, therefore, in 2019 the company opened a free-standing R&D facility.

Miller sells its product through a network of 80 independent distributors that covers all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. While no single distributor accounts for more than 10% of sales, the company believes 85% of its distribution network does not offer products of any other towing and recovery equipment manufacturer. That data point could be a testament to Miller's superior product quality and strong relationships, many of which have lasted for more than 25 years.

The Big Picture

Considering the cyclicality of the business, which correlates with the level of economic activity, credit availability, and miles-driven, Miller has maintained a certain degree of predictability in its business. This can be observed by how the company performed during the recession of 08'-09'. After reaching sales of $400 million in 2007, the financial crisis hit the company hard, which by the end of 09' revenues had dropped to $237 million, or 41%. However, Miller managed to generate positive operating income and positive net income during the recession. Gross margins went from 14% in 2007, to 12.4% in 2008, and rebounding to 14.9% in 2009 even as revenues declined by 32.3%, showing little sign of cost deleverage and high agility to align cost with demand.

We believe the key to the low variability in Miller's gross margins, and therefore, stable bottom-line performance lies with its production cycle. The company discloses in its annual report that they produce virtually all of its products to order. For example, the backlog at the company represents on average, 4 months of production. It would also explain the consistent days' sales inventory, which has averaged approximately 45 days and a cash conversion cycle of approximately 60 to 70 days. Good working capital management has allowed the company to report positive cash from operations for the past 15 years.

A quick and dirty way to figure out if management has been good stewards of shareholders' capital is to look at the returns on retained earnings. Between 2009 and 2019, the company has generated a total of $17.91 in EPS. Out of that total, management has paid $5.74 in dividends while retaining $12.17 per share of earnings. During the same time period, EPS have grown from $0.51 to $3.43, or a delta of $2.92. Therefore, we can estimate a return on retained equity of 23%. While this is a simple calculation, we can safely assume that management is generating a return greater than its cost of equity, creating economic value to shareholders, thus passing the test of good management.

What's next and The Bottom Line

The pandemic has put a dent in Miller's top-line growth streak. So far, the company has seen sales decline by 10.7%, 42.2%, and 13.9% in its Q1, Q2, and Q3 quarters, respectively. That said, gross margins have remained pretty solid considering the degree of declining sales. For example, margins have remained above 10%, in line with its average.

Operating income and net income have also remained positive, while working capital management has allowed the company to generate $44 million of cash from operations and $31 million of free cash flow in the 9-month period, which the company has used to completely pay down its debt obligations which amounted to $30 million at the end of its first quarter. The company has kept paying its dividend during this pandemic, highlighting the strength of the business. With $47 million in cash on its balance sheet and zero financial debt, the company is in a solid financial position, which reinforces the safety of the dividend, which currently yields 2.2%.

It would not be surprising for Miller to face headwinds in the coming quarters. Part of the company's marketing strategy consists of attending major trade shows to showcase new products and build its brand equity. Now, with the pandemic, it could take a while before large gatherings are allowed once more. This would affect Miller's sales season putting pressure on the top-line.

Another key metric that continues to be depressed is miles-driven. An increase in miles driven correlates positively to a higher number of towing services, as the number of accidents or general recovery increases. Copart (CPRT) has recently released fourth-quarter results in which they mention a slight recovery in miles-driven, but the magnitude of the recovery is still mixed:

Miles driven in the U.S. appears to have toughed in April, with data sources showing a substantial recovery since then, but very mixed on the magnitude of the recovery. We track sources many of which I'm sure you do as well, including Google, Apple, INRIX, University of Washington's, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, all of which or most of which show, substantial declines still, in comparison to last year. We track data published on gasoline consumption, by the United States Government's Energy Information Administration, which shows that at least for recent weeks gasoline consumption downed mid-to-high single digits, year-over-year. - CPRT Q4 call

Longer term, however, we believe revenues should rebound as economies "normalize", driven by an increase in miles-driven, depending of course on how the pandemic situation continues to evolve. Additionally, the company benefits from a higher average vehicle age, which currently stands at 11.8 years, compared to 9.6 years in 2002 and 10.3 years in 2009.

At a TTM P/E of 13x, the company trades in line with its historical average. We would love to own this business at a lower multiple, which would give us a better margin of safety and the possibility of a greater investment return. If we do go long, however, we believe it would be a buy-and-hold position for us. We are waiting for a better entry point. While we are neutral on the stock price, we feel bullish about the long-term prospects of the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.