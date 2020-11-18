Masters Of Cloud, Part 4: The Post-COVID World

An effective vaccine can potentially lead to the pandemic hit sectors also to start contributing to the cloud dollars.

We think the investments in the cloud are likely to continue to capture the potential growth, benefitting the players willing to put in that extra bit.

The size of the pie is so big that despite the biggest getting bigger, the newer entrants are finding enough dough.

This is the fourth article in the series and one that comes much after the first three. We found it relevant to talk about how the dynamics in the cloud market are changing in the wake of the pandemic.

Previous articles in this series:

We continue to exclude Alibaba and some others due to well-known concerns and focus on the more prominent American players. Per Canalsys, Microsoft witnessed the fastest growth, while Amazon’s cloud business continued to be the largest.

The sustained growth in the cloud has been driven by the underlying trend of digitization getting pulled forward, cost efficiencies and due to the increased requirements arising from WFH. While the travel and other pandemic impacted industries have seen a significant contraction, the recovery over the last quarter has been used by these companies to focus on increasing the digital component of their cost base enhance efficiencies. Due to the lack of new project initiations by the pandemic hit sectors, the focus is on strengthening digital presence or on fast-tracking existing transformation projects.

Not only has the pandemic led to a change in habits, but it has also led to old school companies opening to the concept of hosting their data at an unknown location. While there is significant inertia before many of the large on-prem databases will move to the public cloud, the drops trickling through have also added to the adoption of the cloud.

Another notable aspect is the focus on consolidation. Companies across the board are now trying to go deeper into their existing customer base, with tactical tuck-ins, to aid organic growth. Whether it is Microsoft or Oracle, everyone wants to mine their legacy on-prem customers to start some form of a subscription which can then become a full-scale cloud adoption. Google, however, has taken the game to a whole new level with a change on reporting to showcase cloud as a separate segment. Of course, edge use cases have been growing with the explosion in online gaming and the heightened need for in-situ or real-time computation.

Talking about more specific names, we think that the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM) and VMware (VMW) continue to be critical driving forces in the market.

Amazon

Amazon Web Services (AWS) 3Q20 y/y revenue growth of 29% was also a shade weaker than the corresponding y/y revenue growth for the 9M20 period 30%. However, the sheer size of AWS (revenue $32 billion for 9M20) makes the slight growth rate weakness immaterial. Also, along expected lines, the management noted that cloud performance has been dependent on the sector, with travel and related hit versus WFH inspired themes witnessing a substantial uptick in demand.

Our takeaway is that AWS has a diversified portfolio of customers across sectors, allowing it to grow despite the challenging environment. We think the recovery in non-Internet plays could lead to a significant release of pent up demand where AWS has seen weakness, leading to sustained growth.

Microsoft Azure

The core Azure demand has been strong, but the macro has impacted the more transactional business. Nevertheless, 9M20 and 3Q20 growth rates were nearly identical at c.48% (per Canalys estimates).

Azure’s focus in more the on distributed cloud infra, where data needs context (read advanced analytics AI/ML/NLP etc) and speed (read edge) to be able to become useful information. The momentum highlighted by the management, despite the weakness in macro point towards sustained growth within Microsoft’s captive base.

When it comes to data, Azure brings together cloud-native, limitless data and unmatched analytics. Nearly 1 million SQL databases are migrated to Azure to date, and we process more than 1.4 trillion customer queries each day.

Source: Microsoft 1Q21 Call

We think it is unlikely that Azure growth within Microsoft’s captive base will be impacted, irrespective of the changes in the macro. However, the expansion into virgin territory does appear to require Microsoft to be able to bundle Azure with one of its other offerings.

Google

Google 9M20 cloud revenues grew 46% y/y to $9.2 billion from $6.3 billion in 9M19. While the management attributed the growth in the cloud to the broader trends of digital transformation, lower IT costs and greater need for collaboration (WFH trends etc), the 3Q20 y/y revenue growth of 45% does point towards a marginal weakness in growth vs the 9M trend.

To build investor confidence as a sign of the full management support behind Thomas Kurian and his team, Google will make cloud into a separate reporting segment from 4Q20. What we found to be more impressive was that the management is willing to continue investing in cloud

And frankly, the fact that we were later relative to peers were encouraged -- very encouraged by the pace of customer wins, and the very strong revenue growth in both GCP and workspace. But we do intend to maintain a high level of investment to best position ourselves.

Source: 3Q20 Earnings call

Google appears to be finding tremendous value in a B2B business. Another notable aspect is the aggression in disclosures that Google has shown ever since Thomas Kurian came in. (Thomas Kurian was a long-trusted deputy of Larry Ellison!). Who knows, Thomas might end up heading much more that cloud!

Oracle

The theme for Oracle has been how the company will be able to upsell its new Autonomous Database to its non-cloud customers, eventually transforming them into cloud customers.

Not only did the company surprise the market with the growth in its business, we think Oracle’s growth as evidenced by the rate of opening of its data centres around the world, is likely to continue due to the captive database opportunity.

Coming back to the theme of cloud growth, the clear challenge for Oracle is how fast can the company transition its on-premise customer base through its Cloud@Customer initiative. While the commentary around the underlying components has been quite favourable over the last many quarters, the overall revenue growth has remained stagnant due to a large legacy base. We think that the fillip to the OCI transition from Cloud@Customer is likely to see significant momentum over the coming quarters. We estimate Oracle did cloud revenues of $10 billion last fiscal and is expect cloud revenues to grow to $12.7 billion this fiscal.

Source: Oracle Is Becoming Prominent Again

IBM

IBM’s focus has shifted squarely on hybrid-cloud with Red Hat acting as a significant catalyst. We were hardly surprised to see much of the Global Technology Services segment to become a separate entity to allow IBM to focus on non-GTS business.

In the context of the expectation around the restructuring of the Global Technology Services division, we will not be surprised if the process side of the GBS and the GTS businesses get combined to offer a unified services experience to service the tail of product deployment across cloud-native and multi-cloud offerings.

Source: IBM: We Like What We See

For 3Q20, the company saw a 6% y/y growth in Cloud & Cognitive Software – with the transaction processing business growing 9% y/y, and Red Hat drove Cloud & Data platforms up 19% y/y. The cognitive application business was flat, which was an improvement of sorts due to strength in security. With the renewed focus on cloud, along with the growth in the Red Hat business, we doubt if IBM will be in the mood to scale back investments.

We also think there might be another round of restructuring that the company could undertake (especially on the financial services) to ensure that IBM is further able to focus on the hybrid-cloud opportunity. The weakness in the mainframe business and transformational deals lends further credence to our thought process.

VMware

VMWare’s position as a system integrator (NYSE:SI) for multi-cloud environments has allowed it to have a unique view of the demand-supply equation. The company continues to expect that cloud and software will continue to grow faster than the broader IT spend, which in turn is expected to grow faster than GDP.

The key remains the acceleration of existing projects as opposed to the start of newer projects. Especially for VMware, 5G is likely to see an acceleration (the Samsung alliance is possibly the start of a more concerted effort) while COVID hit sectors taking more time until a vaccine comes in.

VMware’s results also resonated with these trends, Subscription & SaaS growing above consensus at 11% y/y versus licence, which was below market expectations of growth.

Another aspect is VMware’s partnership with Amazon, something that has continued to see triple-digit growth. Finally, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Authorization for Workspace One Access is also likely to help VMware see incremental growth due to the continual move towards digitization.

Conclusion

Overall, the strength in cloud adoption looks durable. We note:

Investments in cloud sales and technical capabilities are likely to continue: The need to be present in front of the client and the ability to meet their challenges, while winning and maintaining market share is expected to ensure that investments in the cloud continue to grow. Google is willing to sacrifice margins for growth. The pot of gold is in sight, and the company is ready to stretch that extra bit to lay claim to it.

Market share gains are likely to come from newer avenues (such as database movements to the cloud, distributed infra etc) and less from traditional lift and shift use cases: While some may not count mining of traditional client base as a new avenue, growth in edge use cases are likely to benefit the entire value chain of distributed computing providers

Sectoral weakness is also likely to reflect in spending patterns in cloud, with themes of remote work likely to see significant spending gain versus travel-related sectors which could continue seeing weakness. Of-course a successful vaccination program can help alleviate some of the pressure in these sectors.

Large transformational projects could see further delays, which could keep system integrators on the hook, versus pure cloud providers.

