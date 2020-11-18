The company's recent debt issuance has come at a great yield, showing the company has significant room to improve.

The company has an impressive portfolio of assets, and has upped its 2020 non-GAAP guidance, with exciting 2021 guidance.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's acquisition of MyoKardia is exciting, especially its all cash notion that can drive shareholder value.

Just over 6 months ago, we discussed how Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) would be the next quarter trillion dollar company. The company has continued to grow massively; a year ago it acquired Celgene for $74 billion. Just over a month ago, it announced its intention to acquire MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a $13.1 billion all-cash acquisition, at a more than 60% premium.

Bristol-Myers Squibb - Genetic Engineering and Biotech News

MyoKardia Acquisition

Bristol-Myers Squibb's acquisition of MyoKardia represents significant growth, and a new strategy, with the $13.1 billion all-cash acquisition. It highlights a company with the financial capability and desire to use billions of dollars in cheap debt to support growth. On the back of this, the company issued $7 billion of cheap debt, including 2.55% 30-year notes.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Cheap Debt - Bristol-Myers Squibb MyoKardia Acquisition

Bristol-Myers Squibb's $13 billion acquisition gives the company access to an exciting portfolio of drugs, most significantly Mavacamten. The drug has forecast peak sales of $3 billion. Whether or not it passes remains to be seen, but should it pass, it will be incredibly valuable. The drug is expected to be accretive to revenue and non-GAAP EPS starting in 2023.

The drug, with a potential 2021 launch, significantly increases Bristol-Myers Squibb's cardiovascular franchise. Roughly 1 in 500 people can be helped by MyoKardia's drugs and additional indications points towards a high chance of approval. MyoKardia's shareholders, who've seen a 12x return in the past few years, are rightly excited.

We expect MyoKardia to continue opportunistic acquisitions consistently over the coming years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Growth

Overall, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an exciting portfolio of assets it is continuing to develop.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Asset Integration - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

Bristol-Myers Squibb has continued to have strong in-line performance with multiple new launches. The company expects 12 potential U.S. and E.U. approvals and achieved 8 positive topline read-outs. Each of these drugs individually have significant potential. For example, Reblozyl, which came out roughly a year ago, has a potential for $2 billion in peak sales.

The company's strong performance of its pipeline continues to drive strong earnings and strong long-term potential, as we'll see in more detail.

Bristol-Myers Squibb 3Q 2020 Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb's 3Q 2020 earnings are incredibly promising, and worth paying close attention to.

Bristol-Myers Squibb 3Q 2020 Earnings - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company achieved $10.5 billion in 3Q sales, driven by strong execution and a 6% YoY increase in sales. The company had a number of new launches, such as Zeposia and Reblozyl, each which have the potential to generate billions in annual sales. The company has increased its EPS guidance for FY 2020 and is reaffirming its 2021 EPS guidance.

The company is continuing to capture synergies and focus on incredibly strong earnings. The company's new non-GAAP diluted guidance, which we'll discuss in more detail, is for $6.35/share in earnings. That would give the company just around a P/E ratio at ~10 at current prices. Those are incredibly strong earnings, but still indicate the company's undervaluation.

More importantly, it means that Bristol-Myers Squibb, if it grows, is ripe to experience a multiple expansion. That multiple expansion is a significant part of what we can expect will contribute to the company achieving a quarter trillion dollar market capitalization.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb's guidance is incredibly impressive.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Guidance - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

Bristol-Myers Squibb's guidance is impressive, pushing potentially significant long-term returns. The company's guidance for the year is nearly $42 billion of revenue at an 80% margin and MS&A expenses of $6.9 billion. The company is continuing to invest massively in R&D at $9.4 billion worth of R&D with minimum other expenditures.

The company's non-GAAP tax rate is a respectable 16%, resulting in the company's diluted EPS guidance of $6.3/share across 2.3 billion shares. From there, due to improved synergies and growth, the company expenses 2021 non-GAAP EPS at $7.3/share. Given the company's market price per share of just over $64/share, that highlights how fast the company's P/E ratio drops.

For long-term shareholders, with a low payout ratio for the company's 2.8% dividend yield, the company does have the potential to drive long-term returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Shareholder Return Potential

Ultimately, investors should pay close attention to Bristol-Myers Squibb shareholder return potential.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Financials - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to reducing debt, although it's targeting <1.5x Debt/EBITDA by the end of 2024, versus 2023 previously. The company has a massive cash position and a $23 billion net debt position. The company's TTM EBITDA is $13 billion pointing towards a target for ~$19 billion in debt.

That's a several billion dollar debt reduction. The company remains committed to its R&D and its respectable dividend. As we discussed at the start of the article, appetite for the company's debt remains enormous. The company clearly has the financial position to invest.

We think utilizing debt for a massive all cash position of a company like Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), with 30-year debt at 2.55%, could drive strong value. It's a bit of a moonshot, but a $90 billion acquisition (20% premium) here could cost $2.5 billion in interest and be comfortably covered by the company's cash flow.

Long term, Bristol-Myers Squibb, with its impressive financial position, has the path to drive significant shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Risk

Bristol-Myers Squibb's risk is based on the difficult nature of the company. The company is continuing to invest heavily in R&D to the tune of nearly $10 billion annually, a significant investment for the company. However, there's no guarantee that the R&D pays off, and it's a risk always worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Bristol-Myers Squibb has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company's recent closing of its MyoKardia acquisition and associated low interest debt highlight the strength of the company's financial position. The company has access to a new drug with significant potential in a few years, and there remains huge appetite for the company's debt.

We expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to continue investing in its business and slowly paying down debt. The company is incredibly undervalued at this time, and can invest in new businesses or look at other forms of shareholder rewards. However, all of this put together, especially with multiple expansion potential, makes Bristol-Myers Squibb a valuable long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.