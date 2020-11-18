But what’s even more interesting are the opportunities to go D2C and to create a new insurance product. Eventually, they could be the primary care provider, the first point of contact for people in need of healthcare.

Their TAM will be expanded by adding new products, clinical diagnosis, expanding to new distribution channels, and internationally.

The reality is that Teladoc and Livongo are a match made in heaven for all stakeholders.

The margin of safety for investment is high as even without considering potential synergies the combined result with Livongo shows a huge upside.

Investment thesis

Teladoc Health (TDOC) reported outstanding Q3’20 results. This marks the last quarter for Teladoc as a standalone company that primarily focused on acute health conditions. We were bullish about the company pre-merger. However, we are even more excited to witness how Teladoc, together with Livongo (LVGO), will shape the future of virtual health and the endless possibilities they will create thanks to their combined strengths.

For some background on the merger, please refer to our previous article, published on Aug 24th. This report aims to demonstrate why the merger of Teladoc and Livongo is a no-brainer. To do this, we will first look at how far Teladoc has come since its IPO, analyze its latest results, and draw a base case by presenting the combined Q3 results of the two companies without considering any synergy.

We will then focus on how the future of virtual health can potentially look like a post-Teladoc-Livongo merger. We expect the merger will be a success. This will be made possible by Teladoc’s strong track record of successful integration and Livongo’s differentiated offerings. The risk of execution will be minimal because the motivation for convenience and lower healthcare costs is strong for all stakeholders.

Teladoc’s achievement from IPO celebrated

Teladoc and Livongo’s merger was completed just under three months since it was first announced. It marks a new era for Teladoc Health. Thus, it is only right that we take this opportunity to appreciate how this little known Texan telemedicine company, which turned into a $1bn ‘unicorn’ after its IPO in 2015, is now a telemedicine giant.

Teladoc proclaimed itself as the first telemedicine company in the US. And, to become the largest, it acquired its competitors. As you can see from the slide above, even while preparing for the IPO, it was busy acquiring BetterHelp ($3.5M), then StatDoctors ($30M). Livongo is the largest deal (to date), and to us, it will be the one that will help position Teladoc as the undisputed leader in virtual healthcare for decades.

If we could demonstrate Teladoc’s achievement until the merger in one chart, it would be below, which shows Teladoc’s quarterly revenue. * estimated

As you can see, it has grown from just under $30M to now estimated at $300M in Q4’20. In other words, Teladoc’s quarterly revenue has grown 10x in just four years. Teladoc’s achievement since the IPO has been exponential! Nonetheless, before we get too excited, it’s good to remind ourselves that its growth has not been a straight line.

The chart below shows the company’s quarterly sequential growth. As seen on the chart, Teladoc had a 0% growth rate in Q2’16 and plateaued at a single-digit growth rate for three quarters from Q1’19 to Q3’19. However, this started to pick up from Q4’19, continuing into Q1’20 (15% QoQ growth). This period of resurgence in growth was important because it proved that the appetite for telehealth and the demand for Teladoc’s solutions were already strong before Covid-19, to be analyzed in detail later in the article.

* estimated

Before we look at the Q3 numbers, we’d like to point out how often the quality of Teladoc’s revenue growth is overlooked. Since IPO, roughly 80% of the total revenue stems from subscription fees (currently at a 90%+ retention rate).

The wider combined clinical scope of the merged platform, coupled with Livongo’s longitudinal patient’s health data, gives us reasons to believe that the new entity's revenue will grow even faster and become even more recurring.

Teladoc Q3’2020 results

Financial metrics

Revenue: was $288M (82% subscription, 90%+ retention), up 109% YoY

Gross margin: was 63.3%, down 5% from 68%

Adjusted EBITDA: was $39.5 million, up from $9.0 million

Operational metrics

Membership number: 51.5M, up 47% YoY

Total visits: 2.8M, up 206% YoY

Virtual care utilization: 16.5%, up 100% YoY, from 8%

The selected financial and operational metrics above shows the adoption rate of virtual health care is not slowing down. Consumers/patients, healthcare payers/employers, healthcare providers, and the government are increasingly getting accustomed to the shift. More importantly, they highlight an overarching fact: telehealth has a critical role within the overall healthcare system, especially during the pandemic.

In Q3, Teladoc’s revenue was $288M. It grew 109% from the prior year, of which 90% was organic growth (vs. the 40% range in previous quarters), and 82% of revenue was from subscribed members. The company expects the elevated growth rate to continue into Q4’20, guiding at $299M midpoint revenue, representing a 90% YoY growth rate and 8% QoQ sequential growth.

The full-year revenue is expected to reach $1,010M, higher than previously guided at $987.5M. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the merger costs) is expected to be $22.5M at the midpoint and totals to - $98.5M for the full year.

Below is the summary of the full-year guidance:

Revenue: $1,005M-1,015M from $980M-995M (consensus: $991.96M);

non-GAAP EBITDA: $97M-100M from $85M-92M; loss/share: ($1.36-1.32) from ($1.45-1.36). The consensus is ($1.33);

U.S. paid membership: 50M-51M;

Total visits (direct): 10.4M-10.6M.

Turning to the operational metrics, Teladoc saw an impressive 3 times growth of virtual visits within its own platform and network compared to last year, amounting to a total of 2.8M in Q3. The membership number also grew 47% YoY, adding to the grand tally of 51.5M at the end of Q3. The below charts show how these numbers have grown exponentially (or nearly) since 2014.

* estimated

While the lockdown measures imposed since Q2’20 contributed significantly to these numbers, non-Covid-related visits for noninfectious disease (55% of volume, up from 33% a year ago) and specialty care (500% YoY) also increased steadily in Q3.

[...] One clear driver of this strength has been a steady and broad-based acceleration in our noninfectious disease-related visits. Visits for conditions such as hypertension, back pain, anxiety and depression represent over half of our general medical visit volume, up from approximately 1/3 a year ago, as our comprehensive portfolio of services enables us to meet the increasing consumer demand for virtual care. [...] Demand for dermatology and behavioral health services continues to significantly outpace overall volume growth. In the B2B channel, for example, visits in these specialties grew over 500% compared to the prior year. Demand for mental health care, in particular, continues to build both through our B2B channel as well as through our direct-to-consumer brand, BetterHelp. Q3’20 CC, Jason Gorevic, CEO, emphasis ours.

Q3 also saw an 80% increase in new registrations. Altogether, telehealth's increased adoption before Covid-19 convinced us that the shift to virtual care is only accelerating.

Exciting growth opportunities within Teladoc

The merger is now complete. However, in a bearish case that all of the synergies outlined do not happen (or early enough), we still see boundless opportunities for Teladoc.

First, with just 11% of revenue from outside of the US, the company still has a long runway to geographical expansion. For example, the company saw a successful expansion to Spain in Q3. Partnering with Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), Teladoc distributed virtual care on a D2C and B2B basis to Telefonica’s 14 million customers and partners/employers across Spain. Provided the legal setup is favorable in other markets, we believe the expansion of the same magnitude can be replicated.

Moreover, Teladoc can continue its expansion by acquiring more companies. A recent example is InTouch. Although it was only acquired 4 months ago, the distribution and cross-sell opportunities it brought to Teladoc were already substantial. Compared to the total number of visits on the Teladoc network of 7.6 million year to date (est. 10 million+ for 2020), InTouch has already enabled nearly 3 million consultations. Moreover, the integration is well underway to enable more cross-sell as health systems are increasingly looking for enterprise-wide integrated solutions.

Finally, the company has partnered with Johns Hopkins, one of the world's most prestigious academic medical centers. This is a huge deal as Hopkins is the most renowned research institution and operates a fully integrated health system. This is a big opportunity to improve the Teladoc platform and acquire a substantial number of new members and visits, thanks to Hopkins’s massive network of partners.

Hopkins will be implementing the Teladoc Health platform to provide their patients, health plan members and their own employees with access to on-demand 24/7 virtual care. Q3’20 CC, Jason Gorevic, CEO

Combined Q3 results with Livongo

Livongo Q3 earnings result:

Revenue was $106.1M, up+126.4% YoY

Non-GAAP Gross margin was 76.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $20.7M vs. estimate of $9.16M

Combined Teladoc and Livongo results:

Revenue was $395M, up 114% YoY

Gross Margin was 67%

Adj. EBITDA margin was 15%

We combined the two sets of results to illustrate what the new entity would look like as of Q3. We will then demonstrate management’s expectations in case of no synergy post-merger. As you can see below, by 2023, the combined entities could generate nearly $3.5B of revenue and $600M in Adj. EBITDA. That’s almost 3x the current revenue and over 5x Adj. EBITDA.

Source: Investor presentation September 2020

The combined company would be valued at less than 10x EV/Sales and 46x EV/EBITDA from the valuation standpoint. For a 30%+ growth company with high margins, that is quite cheap relatively.

However, we are not invested in Teladoc for its perceived cheapness in three years. What really excites us about the combined entities is the possibility of a new paradigm of Whole-Person Care that can happen completely online, on-demand, and on one single platform. What’s more, all this at a lower cost than traditional healthcare. The future promises savings of more lives and billions of dollars for all.

A match in heaven for all stakeholders

Regardless of Covid-19 accelerating the demand for virtual care, the marriage of Teladoc+Livongo was bound to happen anyway due to deregulation (e.g., allowing for remote treatment without a prior in-person interaction), improved user experience, and the ability to reap clinical benefits at a lower cost. It just makes sense for everyone.

Source: Investor presentation September 2020

From the consumer's point of view, it allows access to health care at a lower cost. As a middle-aged husband and father of a toddler, time is of the essence. Whole-Person Care gives me access to healthcare services on one single platform, 24/7, and from anywhere. It also helps me keep track of my fitness progress, reminds me of any upcoming annual health checks, and alarms when things get out of control. As I also do not have any serious health conditions, approximately 92% of my healthcare needs can be addressed within Teladoc’s network. What's not to like?

Source: Investor presentation September 2020

For employers/payors/government, it reduces cost and improves employee productivity. What’s more important is that they are already convinced of the benefits. Like one of the analysts on the Q3 call mentioned, in September, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (‘CMS’) pointed out that over 94% of Medicare Advantage plans will offer telehealth benefit next year versus 58% this year.

For healthcare providers, the merger will bring seamless and integrated system-wide virtual healthcare that will help them to deliver better service. Lastly, for investors, the move promises differentiated offerings that firmly put the combined company as the leader in a rapidly expanding total addressable market (‘TAM’).

$121B Combined U.S. TAM

From the perspective of Teladoc and Livongo, the new entity will have a $121B U.S. total addressable market (‘TAM’) to play with. This includes $20B from general health, $28B from diabetes, $15B from behavioral health, etc...

Source: Investor presentation September 2020

But the TAM won’t be static. It is estimated to grow 38.2% CAGR until 2025 (Frost & Sullivan, May 2020). Today, it is estimated that $250B of the current US. Healthcare could be virtualized. In terms of virtual care visits, it is expected to reach 1B+ by the end of 2020 (Forrester, April 2020). Teladoc provided 7.6 million visits year to date and is estimated to provide 10.5 million by the end of the year. At the moment, that’s only 1% of the total US virtual care visits.

In terms of the TAM coverage within the employer-sponsored segment, Teladoc has a 30% market share, 50M members out of 160M total in the US. On top of this, there are about another 85M with other coverage. In total, there are about 200M additional members up for grabs. Neither way, there is still a large pie to gain. Jason Gorevic explains the opportunity from multiple angles.

[...] With respect to our market share, we think about market share among - in sort of a few different dimensions. First of all, we're looking at multiple different channels, right, whether it's employers or health plans, whether it's hospitals and health systems domestically and internationally. And of course, we're selling direct-to-consumer. It's also for different products. So we have such a diverse product line. And we still have - as we look at our greenfield opportunity just among our existing clients, there is north of 70 million people who are still what we would call white space among our existing clients. So tremendous opportunity for continued growth domestically among those populations. And every year, we sell more products and services into those populations, as I mentioned, with our multiproduct bookings with now the opportunity to bring the Livongo product set to bear. [...] We're already talking with our large payer clients and large employers about what we talk about as virtual primary care, which is the full credit whole-person answer that is a virtual solution that brings the entire breadth of our products and services to bear. And we're talking about doing that and wrapping a new benefit design, a new insurance product around that, that really changes the benefits and sends the usage of that virtual-first and sort of holistic virtual capability set. Q3’20 CC, Jason Gorevic, CEO, emphasis ours.

So, Teladoc can expand its TAM by adding new products/clinical diagnosis, expanding to new distribution channels, and internationally. But what we like even more from the CEO’s statements above are the opportunities to go D2C and creating a new insurance product. Both are made possible thanks to Livongo’s depth of patient data. These two avenues will allow Teladoc to expand its TAM to uncharted territory.

All of these angles raise the possibility for the combined company. It is a level incomprehensible to us, but one that may allow Teladoc to eventually offer primary care (virtual) for a broad clinical diagnosis base. That’s huge!

Will the merger be successful?

The ease of onboarding is perhaps the number one reason we think the merger will succeed. According to Jason Gorevic, if you are already a customer, then it makes it very easy to sell you an additional product compared to a new customer. An example he gave was Livongo’s recent acquisition of GuideWell, the parent of Florida Blue. Despite not having a relationship with the customer, Livongo quickly closed the deal thanks to Teladoc. The size of the deal was large too! It promises to add 50,000 of Florida Blue's diabetic patients onto Livongo’s platform.

During the Q3 conference call, Jason added:

[...] it's easier to contract with a company, you already have a contract with. [...] Clients are increasingly looking for a single integrated solution that brings all of the assets of the two companies together for episodic, chronic and complex care. [...] people appreciate having a single relationship manager, a single team. [...] we will create a seamless user experience, where all of the services are integrated into one experience, creating a single access point for all of the consumers care needs. [...] the value proposition of an integrated suite of products for the consumer is so much stronger [...] Together with Livongo, we will create an unmatched combination of scale and insights, driving improved outcomes, lower costs and a better consumer experience to meet the growing needs of clients and consumers all around the world.

Putting aside the technicality of integrating two complex IT systems, we think the integration will be successful because it is straightforward to transfer a customer from Teladoc to Livongo or vice-versa. The following three customer journeys demonstrate the rationale nicely.

Source: Investor presentation September 2020

Valuation is not the most important factor

For hyper-growth companies at such early innings of the industry life-cycle, valuation is more art than science. For that reason alone, we are not providing any 10-year DCF models. We emphasize our investment decision on the merits of what the two stand-alone companies bring to all stakeholders and acknowledge the combined entities will bring even more differentiated offerings to the end-users.

However, to satisfy the desire of imagination, we try to put a number as follows. Provided the merger achieves what is laid out on the slide below, the new company will generate around $6.4B in revenue by 2025 and roughly $1.2B EBITDA or a 20% EBITDA margin. To work these numbers out, we started with a $3.5B of revenue in 2023 (as guided by the management), then we assumed 30% growth from 2023 to 2025 and added an on-off $500M (for simplicity) in annual synergies in 2025.

If the company can maintain a growth rate above 20% and 20%+ EBITDA margins, we believe the market could value the new co at 20x EV/Sales, equating to a $128B company in 2025. The implied upside would be a multi-bagger by 2025.

Summary - Invest for the long term

We have reviewed Teladoc’s achievements since IPO and its last quarterly earnings results as a stand-alone company, Q3’20. We also combined Livongo’s Q3 results and management financials forecast of the two companies up to 2023.

In closing, we reiterate the rationale for the merger to lower healthcare costs is a cause we can all root for. However, despite the strong compatibility of the two companies’ offerings and go-to-market strategies, execution risks remain.

To manage risk, we suggest interested investors scale in their position. Dollar-cost average in multiple intervals has shown to be popular among highly successful investors. Applying this method can prevent emotion from getting in the way, i.e., rushing into an investment. Finally, it allows time to understand the company deeper.

