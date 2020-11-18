Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference November 18, 2020 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Harrell - SVP and GM, Intent Based Networking Group

Marty Palka - IR

Conference Call Participants

Robert Muller - RBC

Robert Muller

We’re happy to have Cisco with us today. And with them, we have Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intent Based Networking Group, as well as Marty Palka from Investor Relations. And Marty, I believe you had a quick disclosure you want to read.

Marty Palka

Yes. Thank you, Robert. This fireside chat webcast is educational in nature with no new financial information being disclosed. There will be forward-looking statements being made today. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements, and are subject to the risks and uncertainties found in our SEC 10-Q and 10-K documents.

I’ll turn it back to you, Robert.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Robert Muller

Great. Thanks, Marty.

So, I want to start with your exposure to your commercial segment. The small and medium businesses, they’ve been disproportionately impacted early on in the pandemic. I would just like to see -- hear about what you’ve seen most recently in terms of potential, either stabilization, or it seems like things have gotten less bad. I think, it was a surprising bright spot as part of your earnings announcement recently. So, I just want to hear your latest thoughts there. And then, also kind of, within context with increasing lockdowns, whether it be Europe or second wave considerations elsewhere, how is that impacting your view on the small and medium business?

Scott Harrell

I appreciate it, Robert. It’s great to be here. And yes, no, it’s I think as everybody likes to say, tumultuous time. What was interesting in the last quarter is commercial bookings were actually down 8% year-on-year in Q1, which when you compare it to Q4, they were down 23%, year-on-year. So, that definitely was good to see. I think though, it’s hard to call, like, what’s a relatively -- what that relatively means from a resilience point of view. Because what we see is by vertical, it varies tremendously. We see some verticals doing much better than other verticals. And so, it’s hard to say, like that’s an indicator that we’re out of the woods by any means or any stretch. But it was good to see. I mean, that’s a huge progress quarter-on-quarter.

What we do see though on our customers, and this applies whether it’s commercial or whether it’s enterprise, as customers are taking opportunities with people out of their offices in some cases to actually prioritize IT projects. They saw during the pandemic that the first thing they had to do of course is get their remote workers up and running. But now they’re kind of taking the spirit of what they did, which is radically transform kind of their approach to remote working and bring that now approach to the branch offices, to campuses, to prepare for people to come back in the office and to make it a safe workplace.

We hope though, of course, with the news around the COVID-19 vaccine that some of these trends will accelerate from here. You still need to see that come to market, and obviously we had some good news this week. But, I think that’s one thing we think will help everything. And when you get into Europe, obviously, they’re in a pretty severe state on COVID crisis, just like the U.S. The one thing there that I think is beneficial that we kind of haven’t done yet in the U.S. is we have seen more stimulus packages come out with a mix of different measures to support businesses, consumer spending, and shore up some of the vulnerable sectors. This is across the board, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, EU overall. And we’re looking to see that continue and help us both in public sector, but also in the broader markets as well.

Robert Muller

Great. And so, you mentioned, this really has been an early trial of work-from-home adoption. What are your views, kind of what’s hopefully on the other side of the pandemic? What are any expectations for the longer run, sort of equilibrium or longer run tangent adoption of work-from-home, and really want to know how is that likely to impact your business, but also what steps are you taking to prepare?

Scott Harrell

Yes. This has been a remarkable time. Obviously, every industry has been challenged and makes this transition. But, I think, what’s -- we’re hearing from a lot of customers and what we’re hearing from a lot of different industries and verticals is that, this is going to be a hybrid approach as we go forward. There are going to be more open to having people at home, maybe not full-time, but at least part-time, and they’re going to have a mixture of different work kind of dynamics. And what this means is that the orchestration and the infrastructure, the security, the collaboration tools all of them need to be centered around the user and not around the location.

And that’s something that luckily Cisco had been building too for a while, and we continue to also acquire new capabilities to support that. From our security portfolio, we’ve been investing heavily in cloud-based security for a long time to allow that easy migration and for the work to do wherever you are, seamless collaboration, even the network where we’re making investments to help accommodate that with the acquisition of ThousandEyes. What’s really special about this technology is not only does it help with the delivery of SaaS apps from a B2B point of view or B2C point of view, it also helps companies manage to their extended infrastructure, because now I’m not only worried about people that are in the office, I’m now worried about people that are working remote. And I’m now using the internet as a primary form of connectivity. When you start to do that as an IT organization, you have to now be able to inspect and monitor and manage the internet connection, which is something you have no control over. And so, that becomes a real challenge, especially when now you don’t have just 20 branch offices, now you have maybe 10,000 branch offices, but oftentimes, these branch offices are made of a single employee working from home.

And I think, that’s the big challenge to IT is they need to become -- they have much better visibility, they need to become more agile, and they need to use these new insights from tools like ThousandEyes, but also some of the analytics capabilities we built into the platform to allow them to manage the environment in a much more scalable way, despite the fact that it’s now gotten much more complex with workers being basically everywhere.

The only other thing I’d add is what’s interesting also is that what we’re seeing is, as I said earlier on, is as people are at home, a lot of the companies are -- and this is an interesting one to us, getting ready for the reentry to the workforce as well. And when they think about reentry, they want to make sure that they can control that in a safe way. And so, they’re looking at how they monitor people in the office where they sit, where they aggregate, where they -- what conference rooms they’re in. And so, the network provides a layer of intelligence to help you do that. They’re also looking to facilitate video competence to every desktop. Just like we’re right now having video as we do this call, people are looking to do that at every desktop. To enable that, oftentimes, they have to make a transition to Wi-Fi 6 because it supports much higher speeds as well as higher density of users. And I think, you’re going to see people -- what we’re seeing from customers is them in preparation for people to come back to the office, even if it’s only part time or if it is full time. They’re actually raising the infrastructure to enable that from an intelligence as well as from a collaboration point of view, a lot of times starting with the wireless infrastructure first.

Robert Muller

That’s helpful. And then, you brought up ThousandEyes acquisition. I was hoping you could just give a quick update. I mean, it’s still early days. But, what the general feedback has been, how conversations with customers have gone? And then, before we get into that latest acquisition, actually, we do have a question from the question bank asking for just an update on Acacia acquisition.

Scott Harrell

So, Marty, do you want to provide the latest on Acacia?

Marty Palka

Yes. We still expect the acquisition to close. We’re working with the Chinese regulatory authorities. And so, we are progressing along and confident that the acquisition will close at some point. That’s all we have.

Scott Harrell

Yes. And Robert, do you want me to talk to the ThousandEyes piece, or do you want to re-ask that one?

Robert Muller

Yes. No, it would be just great to get sort of early indications of interest, early feedback from customers, how that integration is going, what you’ve learned since actually having the asset in your portfolio and starting to utilize it?

Scott Harrell

Yes. We’ve been working with ThousandEyes a couple of years, at least as a partner. So, we knew the company pretty well. I wish I could claim -- because I’ve been involved with them all along, I wish I could claim I had perfect foresight that they would become such a valuable tool as people stay home. But I don’t give any of us really understood that this pandemic was going to be as long or as arduous as it has been. But what we’ve seen from customers is ThousandEyes immediately has an application that we knew was there. We just didn’t know how critical it would is this -- when you’re working from home, this ability to help monitor and troubleshoot that remote worker. We’ve all had the experience where we’re sitting there and we’re working at home, and certainly, our video starts getting choppy or our audio goes out, or we can’t get access. A lot of times, that can be your home network, and it can be your kids continuing looking for bandwidth as they download movies via Netflix or they play games or whatever or they’re just trying to attend school. But, a lot of times, it could be an indicator of a problem that’s more broad-based. It’s not just for you. It’s actually anybody in your region as they go through certain POPs and certain infrastructure.

If you’re an IT administrator and you’re trying to help the user, I think, it’s very difficult, because you don’t have visibility in home network. So, what you can do is you can use technology like ThousandEyes to start to isolate where the problem may be. It’s not -- it isn’t an internet and it’s not just you, it’s everybody, or it’s not that it’s in your home network. And ThousandEyes is actually has an agent that can run on the laptop that can help you do that from an IT point of view. So, that’s been an immediate residence use case that’s been picked up, that they had actually -- the team had actually introduced a whole new set of capabilities around, coincidently in time for the pandemic. So, we’ve seen a lot of interest there.

The other piece though that’s affected my business, at least, the piece out run for Cisco, has been around SD-WAN. And this was something was a primary driver for the acquisition. We see no hotter market right now in IT that’s for the kind of the on-prem market than SD-WAN. And the reason is, as people move their applications to the cloud and they adopt things like Office 365, inevitably, they end up with the project to actually re-architect their LAN. And when they re-architect their LAN, they almost always bring in new internet capabilities. And so, they’re not just using classical MPLS connectivity anymore. Now, they’re using broadband, like you do at home to offload or to augment their MPLS connections. When you do that, just like that home user is now exposed to the idiosyncrasies of internet, now your branch offices as well. And for that, ThousandEyes has incredible resonance because they haven’t -- there is no other way for them to get insights for that IT organization, even though they’re responsible for that experience, but then to get insights into what’s going on in the internet.

And so, we’ve seen -- for all our SD-WAN customers, we’ve seen interest in the technology that’s been really resonating. And then, it also has one other piece. There’s the IT side of it we’re they’re trying to help the end users and they’re trying to help them in the branch. There’s also the line of business side where they’re actually trying to serve applications. And we have a technology called AppDynamics that really monitors the health of the app. The part of that user experience and accessing the approximately, if you’re selling a SaaS app or you -- you have a website, you’re using to interact with customers is also the internet itself as well. And so, it’s kind of reverse direction from the home user going out to the internet, now the app going to the home user. And so, we’re seeing a huge amount of synergy with our AppDynamics customers around having a conversation that actually gets even bigger. Now that you have ThousandEyes to it, you provide even more visibility to the application performance and what might be hindering or what’s going on.

So, we’re seeing the traction be very good. We’re seeing there’s a lot of interest. It’s a very unique set of capabilities. And we’re seeing it resonate with customers across the spectrum, whether the enterprise or commercial, whether there’s somebody who’s trying to drive an app to an end-user or whether it’s an IT organization trying to help the end-user connect.

Robert Muller

Thanks. And then, Marty, we did have one more question from the question bank about Acacia, and whether or not there would be any interest in entertaining an extension of the outside date past January or whether it makes sense to refocus efforts on other opportunities?

Marty Palka

We still believe that the acquisition will be successful in the near term. So, we do want the acquisition. So, we have not really anything new to add beyond that. That’s our plans. And so, to speak about the other situations, just it’s not our focus area as of yet.

Robert Muller

So, I want to switch over to your subscription-based strategy. It’s been about three years since you announced the transition. You touched on it during the call kind of over the coming year plus, you’re going to start to see sort of that initial wave of renewals come in. Have you gotten any early indication of how these renewals have trended? What’s the customer interest in accepting these renewals or extending their agreement, or conversely, are people considering that? Well, if you’re going to extend the software, I might as well upgrade my hardware to the latest and greatest?

Scott Harrell

Yes. So, we’re still in the early phases of this. I think, Chuck talked about some of this on the earnings call. But, the first real wave of it kind of hits in 2021 and particularly in the second half 2021. And so, you really won’t hit scale until you get to what’s our fiscal year ‘22. The teams and my teams, the sales teams, our CS teams are all working on this now. We’re trying to get ahead of it and really focused on how do we maximize the opportunity there. And, I think, as we look at the traction there and look at what’s been going on, we’re seeing -- it’s really about adoption of the software and how well the software is doing. Like we talked about SD-WAN is doing exceptionally well. We’re also seeing in the enterprise that as you see the ramp of things like Wi-Fi 6, as you see the ramp of Catalyst 9K, I think, people start to do more sophisticated things with the network, they are adopting the new capabilities much faster as part of this migration to the new infrastructure. And so, we’re still, like I said, we’re still in the early days. But, we feel good about where we’re going and where we’re focused as far as the campus refresh and the SD-WAN refresh, and it’s linked back into those renewals.

Robert Muller

Great. And can you just help frame the value proposition? Why would someone necessarily renew? What’s the harm in not renewing if you’re running on some of the older legacy on updated software? What’s the real value proposition that will kind of determine? And again, what’s the downside if people do not extend?

Scott Harrell

Yes. So, if you look at it, the reason people want the new software capability, it is a lot of what we talked about that -- we saw with the pandemic, I suppose. The people that had automation, the people that had highly automated their infrastructure and had high degrees of insights of the analytics and infrastructure actually made the transition to work from home fairly easily. There’s still a ton of work, don’t get me wrong, but relative to some of their peers, at least. And what this exposed to a lot of enterprises is that in order for them to be agile, which they need, whether it’s because of a pandemic or whether it’s because of the need of the business, they have to have higher degrees of automation and agility.

And fundamentally, the software that’s incrementally provided that drives subscription model is all about that. It’s all about having a controller-based architecture that has both, automation integrated into it as well as analytics. And so, what we’re seeing is actually people really understand that, especially with the most latest pressure test that was caused by COVID. And if the software is not renewed, then they’ll get less access to these new innovations -- less capability to actually take advantage of the newer releases. And so, there’s implication to the business itself and its ability to have agility to be able to respond to the needs of the business and to be able to actually have those capabilities. I’d say, the only other piece is around security. It’s been less in the news and forefront now, but security is still top-of-mind for our enterprises. And a lot of the capabilities that you get and this controller architecture enable you to have higher degree of security, particularly against things like availability-based attacks where you have people coming in and they’re not trying to steal data from you, they’re just trying to disrupt your operations. Ransomware is the most obvious example of this. It doesn’t actually steal anything from you. It just keeps you from getting to your data as a user. And we’ve seen it completely disrupt operations for all kinds of enterprises.

Well, part of this automation framework is also to enable enterprises to do very sophisticated things around how do I segment the network and how do I enable sort of the -- if you, Robert, get infected, you don’t infect anybody else and we keep you isolated, even when you’re on the network. That’s a big deal as well. And security always resonates and always sells. And I think as you’re seeing more and more devices come on the network, you’re going to see people understand that this is critical, more and more. And that will be another thing that they’ll need to renew to continue to get access to from a capability point of view.

Robert Muller

So, I’d like to shift over to the data center, I guess in particular, the 400 call that’s coming up. Can you help frame really what factors do you think are going to be the primary drivers of adoption? Why would a hyperscaler deploy 400-gig as opposed to just utilizing additional 100-gig products in a different setup? Really, what is going to be the primary push? And then, with that background, why do you believe Cisco is well-suited to handle these needs?

Scott Harrell

Yes. So,, there’s kind of two sides to this. There’s the hyperscale that flow into 400-gig and there’s an enterprise. But, both of them share a common element, which is when people are installing infrastructure, they’re installing infrastructure not just for today, but for the next 5, 6, 7 years. And when you want to do that, you want to make sure what you installed today can meet the needs as the business grows. And for web scalers, obviously, they’ve had explosive growth. That means they need to be able to scale to accomplish that’s supposed to grow for them. It may be not in the next 5 to 7 years, it makes the next 2 to 3 years. That growth just simply comes from more traffic that can be generated because there are more workloads; there’s more things going on around AI/ML; there’s just more traffic in general because you have more devices connected, you have more users that are aggregating into those platforms.

When you look at it in enterprise, it’s a similar concept. And Cisco is very well-positioned to take advantage of this. We already have DC switches that are 400-gig capable. We’ve seen some of that get early traction in the market. That said, we don’t believe that the market is really going to scale towards -- until you get towards the end of calendar year ‘21. And a lot of that is gated by some of the optic capabilities, but those are coming. And for now, we’re seeing people demand that they have the capability from an architectural point of view to take advantage of 400-gig and we’re able to meet that need. And so, we’ll see it continue to grow. Adoption has been metered a little bit by COVID-19. But we have -- and that’s really around how do you qualify some of this kit, how do you get some of the stuff deployed. But, we do have customers moving beyond test and starting deployment, and we feel good about our position for that opportunity. And I think, in web scale in particular, it creates another opportunity for us to insert new capabilities, either through the acquisition that we’ve acquired on the optics side or through new silicon. We’ve been building like the Silicon One launch we had, I think, it was now almost a year ago.

Robert Muller

So, these hyperscaler customers, they’ve begun releasing their 2021 CapEx outlooks. So, we’d be curious to hear how has this compared to what your previous expectations were, going into the new year? And do you have any sort of sense of what percentage might flow to networking and really into your key areas, if you have any sort of breakdown, above average, below average? Anything to help us frame sort of that next year out hyperscaler spend?

Scott Harrell

Yes. I think, I’m going to refer Marty’s point, I don’t think I’m going provide you a forward-looking forecast. But, we’ve been working on the technology roadmap for this for five years. And we see the [indiscernible] really embracing it. It’s across our switching technology, our own technology, our optical technology and even our security facilities. Last December, we announced a complete change in our strategy where we talked about disaggregating our software, our hardware and allowing the hyperscalers to consume however they want, whether it’s just for silicon itself, whether it’s optics or whether it’s a software, or it’s a fully integrated system. And I can tell you that we have won several designs and web scale spaces across every one of those facets. And we’re going to continue to push on that, and we’re going to continue to drive to that. And that’s largely incremental business to Cisco. And so, we’re pretty excited about the innovation we’ve brought to market and where it can go from here.

Robert Muller

Great. So, I’d like to touch on sort of the latest that you’ve been seeing with Wi-Fi 6 deployment. How has COVID really impacted what your expectations were for the deployment? Are you seeing any return to closer to what you’re originally expecting? Just latest up there in terms of what kind of adoption or uptake we might see, whether it’s a percentage of access point deployment over the coming near term, really just latest update on Wi-Fi 6.

Scott Harrell

Yes. It’s a wireless first world. And the first interaction with that from an end-user is it’s the Wi-Fi network. And what we’re seeing with Wi-Fi 6 is rapid adoption. The device ecosystem is in place. And so, your phones are Wi-Fi 6 capable. Your laptops are Wi-Fi 6 capable. And so, that’s been there, it was very much earlier than some of the prior transitions. And so, that’s helped. I think, the other piece is, as people are out of the office, a lot of the companies are taking advantage of that and using this time to deploy to incremental Wi-Fi. And the nice thing there is deploying Wi-Fi can be intrusive when people are working because you have to actually go deploy the wireless near the workers. This gives the opportunity for companies to go retrofit buildings while people are out of the office.

And that’s really important kind of back to what I said earlier is, one of the big things from a wireless point of view is constraints that can be there for things like video conference apps. You can just by replacing the Wi-Fi 4 AP with the Wi-Fi 6 AP, you can get like a 300% increase in the capabilities to support high-depth video streams at the desktop. So, if I’m going to have a lot of workers now not going into conference rooms, but sitting at their desk and doing video conference, but being in the office, I’m going to need Wi-Fi 6 to help support that. And we’re having that conversation with lots of enterprises as they’re all thinking about, okay, people are coming back, how they’re going to work even when their office is going to be different than how they used to work? What do I need to change to support that? And Wi-Fi 6 is one of those things that can help.

And what we’ve seen from an overall industry adoption is the majority of our wireless deployments now are Wi-Fi 6 enabled, and we’re seeing very good adoption overall for the new standard. So, we’re pretty excited about where this can go from here. And the nice part is, when you deploy Wi-Fi 6, you inherently also set up access switching upgrade, because Wi-Fi 6 is higher bandwidth. So, it actually needs what’s called an in-gig connection, a multi-gigabit connection back to the switch to maximize the throughput of that wireless access point. And so, to get that, it’s not only a Wi-Fi 6 upgrade, you also have to upgrade the access switch to support that. Right now, most companies are prioritizing the Wi-Fi upgrade, but it’s going to create a demand on the access switch. When you upgrade that access switch, that will create a demand in the aggregation switch, which will create demand on the core switch. So, this is a big transition for Cisco and one where we’re spending a lot of focus and time on because it does have that ripple effect of not only driving spend in wireless, but also driving spend throughout the network because of the higher speeds and the higher bandwidths required.

Robert Muller

And with this -- as I think about 5G, do you have any concerns, or are there any precautions being taken that a 5G connection could replace some of your typical access point business, or really how that might impact use of the network if some of the more typical wired infrastructure is replaced by 5G connectivity?

Scott Harrell

Yes. The 5G is an incredible technology in the hype cycles through the roof on it. And so, I think, it’s important to anchor into use cases to kind of compartmentalize this. What we believe is there will be huge applications for 5G in the enterprise. Wireless WAN, and so the ability to connect the branch router wirelessly, it’s been something that’s already a pretty good percentage of our routers connected via wireless LAN. 5G makes that much, much better. And that will take off -- that will be the first thing that takes off, and that will go really well.

5G on the LAN, on the local infrastructure as a capability to replace Wi-Fi, we actually believe it will be used to augment Wi-Fi. And where we think it will get used, based on our conversations with lots of customers and working through a lot of these use cases are in spots where you have requirements for a particular device. So, think about industrial facilities where maybe you have a robot that’s operating at a huge RPM. So, it’s running really fast, and maybe it’s a bottling plant, and it’s doing bottling. And it needs superfast connectivity back into the network to do its job, to monitor, and it needs it to be -- have very clean spectrum. 5G can help do that. It’s a perfect application for it. But, for those workers that are in the plant or for other machines like robots that go around and pick stuff off shelves, they don’t need the same requirements. And Wi-Fi is going to be good enough for those users. It’s going to be highly predictable, and it’s going to be more cost-effective for the enterprise in most cases.

And so, what we see is the need to actually have these two infrastructures blended. And that’s where Cisco is focused is how do we help people run both, manage both and experience both. And we’re doing several different investments to do that on a go-forward basis, both through partnerships with SPs, through partnerships with third parties who make different pieces of the infrastructure stack, and then also investments in things like that Cisco is bringing to market like OpenRoaming where you make it simple to move between 5G and Wi-Fi.

The only other thing I’d add is, in the U.S. as well as in South Korea as well as some other countries, in Wi-Fi, there’s also been the opening of the, what’s called the Wi-Fi 6E or the additional spectrum for Wi-Fi. And this actually gives us the opportunity to also produce a lot of the same use cases that you get from cellular using Wi-Fi, because it gives you a huge office spectrum that you can now use that’s clean and doesn’t have any interferers for wireless in the enterprise. And I think that’s the other big thing that’s coming next year that will also be highly disruptive to the wireless space. And it’s something that will allow Wi-Fi to satisfy even more use cases than it does today.

Robert Muller

Well, I think, we’re out of time right now. So, Scott, Marty, really appreciate your time. It’s quite insightful. Thanks again for joining us.

Marty Palka

Thank you, Robert.

Scott Harrell

Thank you so much. I appreciate the opportunity. We’ll talk to everybody. Thank you.