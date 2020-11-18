We are roughly halfway through the final calendar quarter of 2020, which is the fiscal Q1 holiday period that is the largest revenue quarter of the year for technology giant Apple (AAPL). Recently, there have been some items out there that may concern investors a little in the short term. However, everyone needs to realize that buying this stock today is not a bet on one quarter's performance, rather it is a long-term play that may take time to pay off.

The first thing that investors might worry a bit about is the latest set of institutional holdings data. As the graphic below shows, the largest firms out there that have reported data so far were major net sellers of Apple shares during calendar Q3. 10 of those firms sold at least 15 million shares (split adjusted) in the quarter, with half of those showing a decrease of at least 32 million shares. On the other side of things, there were only two firms that increased their positions by at least 6 million shares.

(Source: NASDAQ Apple institutional holdings page, seen here)

Is this a one-time thing or a sign of things to come? That's the million dollar question. Some may argue that this was just some natural profit-taking, given the massive run we'd seen in the stock over the past year. Also, with the company continuing to buy back nearly $20 billion of stock each quarter, the outstanding share count is coming down every three months. Over time, that means that total institutional holdings may decrease even if the percentage of shares held by these large firms stays the same.

The other thing that I believe could provide some trouble for shares is if expectations for the current quarter continue to rise. Everyone has been waiting a few years now for Apple to launch 5G compatible iPhones, with the prevailing notion that this will lead to a supercycle of upgrades. Unfortunately, this could set up the stock for failure in the short term just like we saw with Q4 results.

This year's iPhone launch came much later than last year's, with two of the new models not hitting the market until November. We also don't know how much supply will be out there right away, given four brand new models some of which have new form factors. If iPhone revenues for fiscal Q1 don't meet expectations, the stock will likely sell off, even though the rest of the business has been doing quite well lately. As the chart below shows, the Street is currently expecting $101.94 billion in revenues for this period, with the current Street average at an all-time high.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple quarterly estimates page, seen here)

Not only is this expected to be a record quarterly revenue print for Apple, but this would be 11% growth over last year's fiscal Q1 which is the current record for an Apple quarter. The coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon, and there's been no progress made on a second stimulus bill in the US. We're also starting to see numerous lockdowns across the globe again, which could force Apple to close many of its stores again. That could pressure sales slightly from consumers who might normally go to an Apple store to try out a product before they buy it. The only good news is that we're seeing a weaker dollar at this point, which will provide a tailwind when international revenues are converted back for the income statement.

I bring all of these short-term items up because Apple is not a short-term story. We're not looking at a name like Zoom Video (ZM) or Netflix (NFLX) that will see a short-term business spike from the pandemic. The 5G iPhone story is one that will play out over several quarters, if not a couple of years. As more and more phones are upgraded, Apple will also look to sell numerous add-ons such as AirPods, or services like TV+ or Music. Fiscal year revenues are forecast to grow nicely in the coming years as seen below, so one quarter's results will not determine the future of this name. The company's strong profitability will also lead to tremendous free cash flow, resulting in the world's best capital return plan.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple annual estimates page, seen here)

In the end, Apple investors should try to filter out some of the short-term noise. Large institutional sales could easily be profit-taking, and could quickly reverse at the next update in a few months. Expectations are certainly high for the 5G iPhone cycle, but rising analyst estimates could lead to a short-term failure given a later than usual smartphone launch plus the ongoing pandemic. Apple remains a long-term story, and pullbacks like the one we saw after earnings provided a good entry point for investors. As some sports teams like to tell their fans, trust the process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.