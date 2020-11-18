Moderna Or Pfizer: Market-Makers View The Covid-19 Vaccine Race

Other major vaccine and biotech developers may be even more competitive as stock near-term price gainers.

Theirs is not a long-term forecast, but has justification of derivatives-market positions pricing reflecting both buyer and seller sides of open competitive trading.

Investment Thesis

All eyes are on worldwide virus relief. Current competitors’ vaccine effectiveness announcements provide real hope for healthier 2021 relief, elevating institutional investor interest in these stocks at the mega-buck portfolio level. The first one to the acceptance and wide distribution post is likely to be the big winner.

Present-day product effectiveness evaluations range from +90% to +94%. Stock prices range from over a hundred dollars to $12 or less.

Here is the current knowledgeable betting on near-term equity prices of the declared combatants. Leading the prospect pack is Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), with BioNTech SE (BNTX) a strong challenger.

We have no claim to biotechnology knowledge. We do have demonstrated capabilities in understanding the coming price change prospects of the self-protection hedging actions of active market professionals. The following data are extensions of that knowledge, which has YTD produced net CAGRS in over 4100 equity price forecasts in excess of +50%.

Risk vs. Reward Trade-offs Now

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a “frontier” from the ‘market-average” notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [6] and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) at [3] and BNTX at location [2]. Our interest is in MRNA at [4].

Other Value Considerations

Alternatives to PFE and BNTX are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are “how likely are these outcomes to happen,” and “can their impact be improved upon?”

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts for our principal-interest investment candidate and their competitor alternatives, along with the histories of outcomes from the prior forecasts having the same proportions of upside-to-downside prospects as today’s.

This table presents data on those stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by the article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

For comparisons to MRNA, TERMD is applied in Figure 2 to the blue rows of the market index ETF (SPY), to our MM forecast today population 2992 securities aggregate, and to its top-ranked 20 stocks.

MRNA’s current Range Index [G] of 42 has its price of $89 below the mid-point of its forecast range of $72 to $112, usually a warning of about half as much price drawdown exposure as the +26.1% upside noted in [E]. But its history of prior drawdowns during the average holding periods of earlier RI forecasts at 42 has been a worst-case average of experiences of only -16.5% [F].

In fact, the 59 prior RI 42 forecasts of the past 5 years have realized Payoffs [I] (net of losses) of +13.9%, only half of what is now seen in [E]. That, combined with the average two months of market days holding time required still produces a healthy annualized rate of return [K] of 141 percent.

The performance of BNTX with a similar Range Index and Upside price prospect has been much better with only one loss experience from its 39 prior like-forecast experiences. Its net payoffs actually are in excess of the expected 26.6% gain and achieved in 27 market days – a month and a week – produces a CAGR of over 1,000%. So why shouldn’t it be the preferred investment alternative?

It may be, depending on the attitude of the investor committing the capital at risk and the alternatives available. A Win Odds of 97 out of 100 is about as good as may be credible, especially when the sample number of prior forecasts at this RI is 39, not a “small sample” by most standards.

The only concern for the ultra-cautious lies in the concern that the sample of 39 prior forecast wins came from a time history of barely half a year of 252 market days. The “sample” is nearly 30% of the whole history, a history which has yet to prove that it is a reasonable representation of a longer-term experience.

But if the observer is more speculative regarding the circumstances, and considers this a non-repeating situation, then the BNTX dimensions represent a highly attractive opportunity at rates [R] far superior to those being averaged by the best 20 performers of a near 3,000 stock forecast population.

On the other hand, PFE may be doing the world at large a magnificent benefit, but it does not represent much of a bonanza for the near-term investor.

There is no guarantee that the past will be repeated, again. But BNTX looks like a better chance for capital growth than most other available chances to be undertaken.

Conclusion

Both Moderna, Inc. and BioNTech SE appear to have exceptional near-term prospects for quick capital gain, far better than any other equity considered here involved with the Covid virus vaccine effort.

