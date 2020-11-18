Orders have now recovered to the pace of the comparison quarter and are running about 7% ahead of the second quarter.

The stock is now up roughly 500% in gains since the low point earlier in the year.

Mr. Market goes through constant cycles of pessimism and optimism. The stock of Chart Industries (GTLS) went through the pessimistic part of the cycle and is now in the optimistic phase. A few months back, one would have thought the company was at death's door.

This stock hit its low of a small fraction of the current price around March of the current fiscal year. Yet this business has very long lead times. Therefore, the earnings expectations really did not materially change. The backlog pretty much remained as one would expect. Large projects tend to continue even during something like the coronavirus demand destruction. About all that could happen would have been a lack of small last-minute orders that sometimes chop a few pennies off the current quarter.

The large projects that generally fuel the bulk of the company orders are relatively inflexible. This was one of the more obvious examples of Mr. Market going way overboard. There really was nothing going on that would last to an extent that would damage the company enough to justify that low price.

Obviously, Mr. Market got around to realizing that the stock price was way oversold. So, the price has now adjusted back to something more reasonable.

Part of the reason for the rapid price increase from the stock lows is the increase in order levels to similar levels from the previous year. As shown above, the natural gas business appears to be booming. Therefore, the coronavirus demand destruction did not interrupt a multi-year growth trend of that business. Chart Industries profits by selling to both natural gas users and producers the equipment needed to transport, store, and use various gasses, including natural gas.

This stock has long traded on incoming orders. The fact that the third quarter orders are nearly level with the year before and about 7% higher than the second quarter is regarded as a relatively strong performance in a market beset with all kinds of coronavirus challenges. There appears to be an expectation that the fourth quarter will show still more improvement.

Current Results

As expected, the current quarter results were actually "fixed" through the backlog lead times before now. To the surprise of the market, those results did not change due to the current headwinds.

Notice that earnings still show positive comparisons to both the year before and the previous quarter. That happens to be important to the market at a time when many companies' earnings are heading through the floor well into negative territory.

In that sense, this company is lucky enough to be growing fast enough to ensure positive comparisons. Normally, orders received and shipped are relatively large for this company. Therefore, the amount shipped, operating margins, and other important variables can vary widely from quarter to quarter due to the relatively small size of the company compared to orders received. That has made the stock price volatile in the past, and it will continue to be volatile in the future.

Generally, only the fourth quarter has enough sales (or order completion) activity to ensure year-over-year growth. The first quarter is the lightest quarter for sales as a general rule. The coronavirus demand destruction changed the order pattern to make the second quarter the lightest order activity for the current fiscal year. That will inevitably make for a very easy order rate comparison next year.

Management is trying to reduce volatility through the entrance into the parts, repairs and maintenance business. These businesses are both steady and countercyclical. They also reduce the dependence upon orders from the upstream natural gas and oil business. Therefore, future quarterly reports should level out as the strategy unfolds.

The other worry has long been the amount of intangible assets on the balance sheet. As long as discontinued businesses contribute profitably to earnings, then the intangible assets are nothing to worry about. However, should a business be sold at a loss, then the valuation of intangible assets becomes a concern.

The coronavirus demand destruction has Mr. Market worried about future business. Chart management has reduced those fears through an increasing order rate and entrance into some areas long favored by Mr. Market. Chart sells equipment to marijuana processors and so makes its money regardless of the viability of the company selling marijuana. Similarly, Chart Industries now sells equipment to the new hydrogen fuel industry to make money regardless of which company succeeds long term in that relatively new business.

Effect On Acquisition Strategy

Basically, Chart acquires new products rather than developing them. The company will continue to have a significant presence in the upstream and midstream oil and gas business.

The increasing diversification is evident in the robust orders received for the latest quarter. Management is predicting a decent future despite any guidance on large project orders other than what is already in the backlog. Most likely, those large projects will resume at some point. But, clearly, demand needs to recover from the current challenges. In the meantime, the company appears to have plenty of new business opportunities until the pace of orders from the large projects resumes the cyclical recovery begun before the coronavirus demand destruction.

The "old" chart was heavily dependent upon large projects. Something like the current coronavirus challenges would defer the approval and start of new large projects. That would mean that, at some point, the backlog would decrease due to lack of projects currently underway. That last happened in 2016 when the orders from the oil and gas industry literally dropped to zero for a quarter. Of course, that sent the stock price into a tailspin. Even since then, management has been working to broaden the business to better navigate the cyclical industry downturns.

Finances

The balance sheet is in decent shape as shown below:

The sale of an oxygen division has clearly given the company room to continue shopping for accretive acquisitions. In addition to some recent announcements, there will probably be more announcements of small acquisitions as management takes advantage of the current buyers' market.

Acquisitions often augment the growth pace. The market, therefore, factors in some acquisitions to project the future earnings of this company. Acquisitions will likely increase the company presence in oil and gas. But the emphasis of future acquisitions will be towards sectors that are countercyclical or show steady growth. Large orders have long been the "backbone" of the dominant oil and gas business. But the emphasis on less volatile parts of the industry should lead to less stock price volatility and less dramatic cycles.

The Future

The coronavirus demand destruction has added an uncertainty to the future that many have not dealt with before. Therefore, the future could be a little more volatile than investors have become used to. However, management is doing what it can to add steady business that would be there when the oil and gas business declines cyclically as it has in the past.

Some of those businesses such as the parts, repair and maintenance business may counteract the normal historic cycles of the company. In any event, there are plenty of related businesses to diversify into that still meet the strengths of the company. Therefore, as the company grows, earnings should become less cyclical while retaining the relatively fast growth of the past.

