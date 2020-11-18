OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Management Presents at Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference November 18, 2020 10:15 AM ET

Jon Cohen - Senior Vice President, OPKO Health; Executive Chairman, BioReference Laboratories

Adam Logal - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Steve Rubin - Executive Vice President, Administration

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Maury Raycroft

Hi, everyone. My name is Maury Raycroft and I am one of the Biotech analysts at Jefferies. Thanks for joining us for our London Healthcare Conference. So with great pleasure that I’d like to welcome OPKO and we’ve got a few members from the senior management team from OPKO including Adam Logal, Steve Rubin and Jon Cohen.

So, interesting company that’s become a central player in the COVID diagnostic space and they also have a drug in partnership with Pfizer, which we think could be a large valuable market opportunity that’s moving close to filing for approval.

So, without further ado, I’ll turn it over to the OPKO team to tell you more about the story. Thanks everyone for joining us.

Steve Rubin

Okay. Thank you, Maury. So, hi it’s Steve Rubin. Thank you for joining us. As Maury mentioned, we are a diversified company. We have assets in both our pharma space and in the diagnostic laboratory space. As COVID has been dominating all of our lives now for almost a year, a lot of attention has been given to our laboratory space which has been a leader and an innovator in the space and that’s Jon Cohen leads that effort and I’ll give him most of the time since he is probably more interesting right now, certainly than I am.

But on the pharma side, it is important that it doesn’t get lost. It is a very significant part of our business with significant potential upside. We have marketed pharmaceuticals which is you see is on the left side whereby Rayaldee which is a drug for chronic kidney disease. It’s doing quite well for stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease. The growth was getting exciting to us pre-COVID.

Growth has slowed down significantly as patients have stayed at home. Even the number of patients who were adults – are way down, nephrologists weren’t seeing patients. And so, we saw to the net impact. We expect that growth to come back continuing to sell the product and continuing to market the product virtually like every other pharma company out there.

And we expect to see a lot more of that as our partner in Europe Vifor Fresenius has approval in over seven countries expecting to launch that next year and then our partner in Japan JT, Japan Tobacco, which is on our further way to launch. As I’ll go into briefly there, are our expansion studies including one that touches on COVID.

As Maury mentioned, one of the most imminent milestones is our long-acting Growth Hormone. We successfully completed that Phase 3 study. We’ve read that out last year, last October. We have partnered that with Pfizer.

So we ran a worldwide study. We also ran a separate study in Japan and for Europe, we had to do one additional study which you see there, that third bullet, a crossover study which really shows that it has a significant impact on lifestyle.

So really unique to Europe, but you had to show the benefits of a once a week injection versus daily and we show that very successfully.

So, with that and the next slide. So, Somatrogon in quick summary of those that don’t know, it is a once weekly growth hormone. All of the products on the market today are daily products or seven growth hormone products on the market, all daily injections, it’s been that way for 25 years. So we have a once a week and the purpose of our study was to show that is non-inferior and just a safe as what’s currently on the market.

So we actually achieved that. In our case, really the primary endpoint was to measure height velocity after twelve months. We show that our growth velocity was higher in the daily group. And all of our secondary endpoints were also achieved at both six and twelve months of standard deviation, height and height velocity and also showing are safety profiles are similar to the daily.

Same thing in our Japanese study and I already mentioned the crossover study. So, we stratify all the excitement. We expect to file the BLA with the United States this quarter. So, we expect ten months after acceptance of that submission to be on the market in the U.S. if all goes well. And we expect to submit in Europe first quarter of next year, in Japan, first half, later than Europe.

Next slide. So moving now into nephrology and Rayaldee. That is a drug I mentioned for chronic kidney disease. It’s an exciting drug and it’s the only drug in this space, because what it does is, PTH – lowers PTH levels without increasing phosphorous or calcium.

So, they are really been a good way to treat stage 3 and 4 non-dialysis patients with Rayaldee prior to our drug, either they weren’t treated at all or you were treated with a drug using dialysis which are the activated hormones, which tend to actually increase calcium and phosphorous making the drug potentially more dangerous in that treatment at all, because higher PTH levels promote vascular calcification and on lowering the PTH level by increasing their calcification haven’t achieved that even.

Next slide. So, we are also doing a study with our partners in the dialysis market that should open up the market much more to us as - these smaller number of patients, but more focus is getting worldwide to patients on dialysis.

We’ve read our interim data, 44 patients treatment 26 weeks we are showing that even in a stage 5 dialysis, stage 4 lower levels of PTH without increasing serum calcium and phosphorous. We hope to start a more robust Phase 3 – Phase 2/3 early next year.

Next slide. As I mentioned before, we are also doing a COVID study. There has been a lot of anecdotal research done on the impact of Rayaldee and whether it has an impact on lessening the severity of COVID, reducing hospitalization. The study was just now authorized in London using an over-the-counter vitamin D.

But our drug need approved in our own studies is more successful than anything over-the-counter to increase - safely increase levels of Vitamin D and you certainly even under these other studies need to have high levels of Vitamin D to have any shock, sudden impact against COVID. So you’ll see this structure of that study.

It’s a 160 patients, non-hospitalized, mild to moderate, randomized in a 1 to 1 basis and observing for 14 days. So we are actively enrolling – at this point, we hope to complete enrollment early next year and it’s a relatively quick study.

Next slide. Real quickly, because I want to turn this over to Jon to talk about our pipeline, we have a series of drugs, pre-clinical that are up we have out there led by probably one of the - our GLP-2 Agonist for short bowel.

We hope to bring that and clear next year and then IGF-1 deficiency is another one we hope to bring into the clinic later in next year. In asthma patients that can’t be treated who have growth hormone issues that cannot be treated with growth hormone replacements as receptors aren’t activated.

So, with that, I am going to turn this over to Jon to give you – bring up to speed on our efforts and how well we’ve been doing in the pie charts to support our physicians out there. Jon?

Jon Cohen

Thanks, Steve. So, let me take you through the high-level on BioReference just to go very quickly. We are running now around 80 sales reps a day, we were at 40,000 pre-COVID. Employees really close to 6,000 in this point. We’ve added almost 3,000 employees since March 13 when COVID hit. Next slide.

And we continue to originally our pre-COVID strategy has been in the target areas for our physicians, strategic partnerships and patient empowerment.

Next slide, and in the physician area, we are a full-service commercial lab serving all 50 states and our areas of concentration continues to be oncology, urology with 4K score and women’s health and then, of course, the fourth is, genetics through GeneDX.

The second vertical is the strategic partnerships. We announced this last year Westchester Medical Center Health System, which is ten hospitals plus where we will be doing the managing the hospital laboratories, doing their reference work and then, moving their employee physician work and others that over to us.

We have some other health systems we are talking to and on the strategic partnership, we have announced some large medical group joint ventures and management structures in addition to our significantly increasing relationship with the kind of care organizations as QNCs, IPOs and several others and then we are going to have a very vigorous prism with this in over 37 states in the country. Next.

The third vertical I mentioned was the – we now have over, well patient access, patients – making the patient experience much better. We currently have over 1 million people who are using our portal and it’s probably over 1.3 million at this point.

We’ve had obviously significantly uptake since COVID-19 where we could get patients their results, we also have had a launch of a direct-to-consumer product which will continue to expand where patients be going online to know their labs directly.

And the third is we are looking at improved ways of significantly improvement in patient experience having their results and actually having their tests access and then the results. Next slide.

The – so let me get to COVID. The update on this, we are running it out of five labs, California, Texas, Maryland, Florida and New Jersey. We are up with some well over 7 million COVID tests that are – could run in the lab today. Our capacity is running – again, our capacity is 70,000, soon to get 100,000. We are running roughly 40,000 to 50,000 a day right now.

Antibodies have been slow for everybody for a variety of reasons. But we will increase the lab based PCR as we move forward within the next several weeks. We’ve had a huge number of partnerships which we’ve announced New York, and Michigan. Florida, we were doing some testing in Texas and I think I mentioned, Michigan and several other cities we have recently announced our partnership – continuing partnership with New York City where we are doing multiple – we are doing at public schools.

We are doing thousands of kids every day and we’ll continue to do that as long as the public schools are open. We’ve done an enormous number – large number of colleges and universities. And then, we are doing much testing for larger employers that what I’ll call large entities, several others which will announce within the next several weeks.

And then, finally, of course, we did the NBA and NHL out of the bubble in Orlando and we’ll continue to do the National Football League all 32 teams at 30 cities, we’ve tested somewhere in the order of close to 700,000 tests for the NFL alone with a remarkably very low – it’s of the novel disease. There is a lot coming on COVID. We are doing pooling as the incidents goes up pooling will fall off some.

We have looked at and validated saliva, although we are not sure what the market demand will or will not be for that. And then, we have – where we’ve announced anyway we will have a home kitting solution available within next – probably several weeks.

In addition, we continue to look at technology as it evolves almost every day in terms of what does point-of-care look like, what does home testing look like, what does antigen look like, et cetera. We have launched a combined COVID Flu IV test.

No one knows what the market will be for that relative to the flu season. It’s – flu season is probably just really beginning to start. Although now it’s been low incidence which has been good for the general public. But more to come on that.

Next slide. Already discussed that and I think that’s where we are relative to just a very high level on COVID.

Adam Logal

Sure. And I’ll just give a brief overview of the financials. So, as we ended September 30, we ended with $36.3 million in cash with another – other cash available to us under line of credit with our Chairman and CEO, $100 million and about $65 million available to us under our J.P. Morgan line of credit with which we’ve got no funds drawn again.

From the third quarter financial performance, we had about $428 million of revenue and compares with the $228 million from the quarter in the prior year, which includes revenue from services at BioReference of $382 million in comparison to $181 million. So, clearly, a very strong financial performance in comparison to prior years as a result of the good work that Jon just walked through relative to COVID.

All of that resulted in us having a net profit of $23.7 million in the third quarter or $0.40 per share compared to a $62 million loss or $0.11 per share in the comparable period last year.

And with that, I’d like to thank everybody and that concludes our presentation.

Maury Raycroft

Great. Thanks everyone. Do you guys have time for few questions?

Jon Cohen

Sure.

Adam Logal

Sure. Thanks.

Maury Raycroft

Great. Maybe just starting off with the COVID diagnostic testing. So, there has been a lot of talk about vaccines and those are going to be rolling out over the next couple months. How does your COVID testing strategy change as those vaccines become available? Maybe if you can talk more about that.

Steve Rubin

Sure. So, there are two main areas. Well, first off, we also will have available a quantitative antibody test, which a lot of you folks talk about. I don’t know what the appetite for that will be. Anybody knows or a cluster that’s going to be is that people want to get tested to really measure their antibody levels, so they could decide – how to decide, whether or not they’ll take their vaccine.

And then, they will – people will have their vaccines and then at some point they want to have the antibody levels tested. And then there’ll probably be some studies around that. That’s an unknown factor relative to the vaccine. The other question of course is, the question is how much testing will continue? What’s the vaccine is that for the market?

You’ve probably seen what we’ve seen and it will probably take through June to at least do the first tranche which closely is going to be healthcare workers, first responders and right after that, people at high risk which are probably nursing homes and people with co-morbid conditions. That will take us to the second half of the year, we believe.

And then, the question will be is, how many people will take the vaccine and how many will and the current surveys of course are that about 50% of people think that they all take it. So that’s a question that of course is often here. So having said all that, we continue to see large enteritis, large industries, large employers who are – who have significant interest in continuing and/or actually beginning testing programs.

So, I think that, regardless of what happens with the vaccine, I think we are in for 2021. Beyond that, I can’t predict.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. That was helpful. And then for the serological testing, maybe if you can talk about the – you guys have commented in the past on the PCR supply chain, maybe if you can talk about the serological testing, supply chain and how that works? And potentially, you can - just the margin differences between those two tests.

Steve Rubin

So, about serology, I guess, serology relative to COVID is really – it’s two things. One is antibody testing. It’s really an antibody testing for serology base. The rest of the business of serology base whether or not it’s impacted, we are back to about 90%, I should say, we are high-single-digit off where we were pre-COVID on the rest of the clinical business.

On the genetic business, we are pretty close to where we were pre-COVID. And there are some areas that are above 100% meaning where we are actually doing better than we were pre-COVID. And then there are some areas that have been a little slower to come back. We think that the urology 4K testing should be back by the end of the 4K to – by the end of the fourth quarter relative to where we were pre-COVID.

Maury Raycroft

Okay. And I guess, in respect to COVID testing specifically, if you could talk about just the supply for the antibody tests versus the PCR test?

Jon Cohen

So, the antibody test will be an issue once it’s launched. There is huge capacity to do that. We can do, as we were saying last time probably 400,000 tests they have needed. So there is a large capacity for serology-based antibody testing.

The supply chain on COVID has been relatively stable up until I would say, about four weeks ago. It hasn’t had no impact on us right now as we enter into January there is couple of question marks here and there about the supplies.

But we have not overly worried about it yet. But with the increasing demand for testing relative to what’s going on around the country, some of the other demands I talked about, it could be an issue that haven’t that I’ll flag it as a major issue right now.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay. And for Somatrogon, it sounds like the pediatric filing is on track. But just wondering if you can give an update to investors on where you stand with the adult growth hormone opportunity? The timelines there and maybe talk a little bit about that market opportunity, as well.

Jon Cohen

Sure. So, as you imagine that the filing is on track. We expect – as I mentioned at our earliest call, Pfizer does not announce submissions until they see the FDA acceptance, which is, actually probably in 60 days after actual submission. So, we still are on track for an announcement at the end of this quarter before the end of the year. You don’t – it is still on track to be – it could be submitted at anytime.

Pfizer’s position has historically been to submit that at the time of a pediatric approval that has not formally changed yet. So, the way it should, I think could be submitted is upon approval of the pediatric, hopefully before the year, because there isn’t any more work to do. It will be submitted the date we have along with the pediatric will be submitted to the FDA in accordance with our conversations with the FDA.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Very helpful. Well, I think we are almost out of time. So, thanks for joining us today. And it was great speaking with you all.

Jon Cohen

Thanks.

Adam Logal

Thanks, Maury.

