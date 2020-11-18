American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Management on NAREIT REITworld 2020 Annual Virtual Conference - Earnings Call Transcript

American Tower Corporation (REIT). (NYSE:AMT) NAREIT REITworld 2020 Annual Virtual Conference November 18, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Good morning everyone. I'm Ric Prentiss, Head of Telecommunications Services Research at Raymond James. Extremely pleased to have American Tower today speaking to us on an update of their business.

Good morning, Ric. Thanks for doing this with us. Great to see you again.

Thanks. Yes, it's good to see you.

Yes, it's the best we can do at the moment I guess.

Q- Ric Prentiss

Yes. Also, thanks to NAREIT for putting together this REITworld, keeping it going even if it’s in a virtual setting and look forward to getting back in person when we can safely. So thanks to NAREIT as well. As you know, I've been covering the tower space for about 22 years. So long time you've been around the space infrastructure a long time, since we have NAREIT, a lot of real estate investors and the way I thought we'd run today's session is to bring it back and say, listen, real estate investors can invest in a lot of different sectors. Let's talk digital infrastructure. Let's kind of cut through some of the technical jargon and all the acronyms that, we that live and breathe and are there every day. If we kind of go back to the simplest measure revenue growth, growth, revenue growth and AFSL per share growth. Let's break it down even more and say, price times quantity.

As you think about pricing in your business, how should investors think about how you're looking at the short, medium and long term revenue growth rates? First, from a pricing perspective?

Rod Smith

Yes, so it's a great question, Ric. And I'll do my best to try to keep the slogans and acronyms to a minimum here, and really give a kind of a layman's view here. So I think in the U.S, we are in really good shape, I think for continued growth. And the way that our business works is where we're -- we are a real estate company. And we basically have a real estate model on our infrastructure, where we primarily drive our revenue and our growth in towers and tower leasing specifically.

So maybe important just to take a step back and point out the fact that the way our operating model works as we own and operate the tower itself, we would put a tenant on that tower as a sub tenant would lease the space on the tower that we call a colocation. They would attach their antennas and cables and lines, and they would propagate their signal off of that location.

So that's, that's the way we start the process. From there going forward, we have really a couple of ways to grow the revenue number. One is, we have a built in escalator on all of our leases. And in the U.S., it's primarily a fixed escalator runs about three, three plus percent annually. So the revenue kind of bumps up from that perspective right off the bat.

The second way we grow revenue is we have amendment revenue, which is a carrier that wants to either add additional spectrum into their location in order to operate that spectrum, they typically have to put more cables, lines, base radios antennas up in the tower, and that'll drive what we refer to as amendment revenue.

And then the third way that we grow revenue in the tower model is, carriers will often need additional colocation. So as they're either by building out additional coverage, by trying to increase the quality of their coverage or the capacity that they provide to their customers, they would end up adding new sites into the network to what we call densify, the network, so that would be a new colocation.

Those are really the three ways that we -- that we grow our revenue stream. And of course, once we get that new colocation, then that whole model begins again. You have the escalator on that; you have amendment revenue on that potentially. And as capacity demands continue to increase in any given area, then you could see a splitting of that sell site again, which means another colocation for the carrier, in this case, our tenant.

So that's kind of how we look at the revenue model on the tower side. In the U.S., the carriers are continuing to invest in their 4G network. So we've had a heavy cycle over the last several years on amendment revenue. In addition to our annual escalator, the carriers are positioned now to launch 5G; it's being launched around the country. And we expect that to be a long term revenue cycle as they bring in more mid-band spectrum and other spectrum and propagate that off of macro towers to build out their 5G network. So we think that's really exciting.

There is new spectrum coming into the market in the U.S. the CBRS Spectrum -- auction that happened recently, is now available. We expect the C band auction to kick off here at the end of this year and become available and probably deployable sometime in the second half of next year.

So again, going back to the model, when that spectrum becomes available, the carrier's put it to use. That drives amendment cycles on our businesses, they put up additional antennas, lines and cable to utilize it, and our revenue grows as a result of that.

So we think the U.S. market is really in a place that's very constructive, in the way that some of our agreements work. I know you know Ric, but for the audience, some of our agreements are what we refer to as holistic agreements, which is more of kind of a fixed rate that corresponds to a certain set of use rights that are that get provided to the carrier. We've got several of those in the U.S. that gives us really good visibility, predictability, and stability in our future revenue over a multiple year period.

So we feel really good about the U.S. and where the U.S. is headed. We also have now that the T-Mobile sprint merger has happened, we have DISH coming in and preparing and talking about a nationwide facilities based network to be built a wholesale 5G network that's really exciting for the whole tower industry, and certainly for us. So a long way of saying the U.S. is really in good shape. And I'll make a couple of comments on International, Ric. So in the international business, the way to think about that as our model is very similar internationally, it is in the U.S. One noticeable difference is we do expect, and we've seen the international markets, on average, grow a couple hundred basis points faster than the U.S. That's primarily because their technologies are good five years behind us kind of on average, it differs in certain places, maybe even longer, in terms of behind us and in other places like India and parts of Africa.

But we do see that at that extra growth there and in the U.S. business. And certainly, I mean in the international businesses. And certainly prior to the consolidation that we experienced in India. That's exactly what we were seeing. Our international business as a whole growing faster than our than our U.S. business. We are looking forward to a recovery in India in terms of continuing to see the churn rates come down following the consolidation that has happened in that market. But the Indian market really is looking structurally very good, has three commercial carriers, one government backed carrier, and we do see double digit gross growth there. We also continue to see elevated churn, but we've seen that come down, we expect that to continue to come down. So we are on track here to recover in India. And then I think you'll see across our international business, that growth rate being a couple hundred points ahead of what we see in the U.S. business.

And then the last thing I'll point out about the international business is a lot of the markets that we operate in, have little to no fixed line business. So that's what's really driving the communication needs around the globe. And in a lot of the markets that we're in the communication, the connectivity really relies on a robust wireless network. So it's important to governments around the globe, it's important to citizens around the globe and in the countries we are in. So we do think that the U.S. model of this extended capital deployment into these networks to increase capacity and coverage will be replicated around the globe for years to come.

Ric Prentiss

So when you think about that face level in the U.S., for investors that are being hit with COVID and some of their other REIT sectors where they see occupancies low, obviously hotels aren't any less people. How has COVID impacted you guys, and what do you think the sustainable long term growth rates on revenue might be?

Rod Smith

Yes, it's a great point. I'll cover off the COVID one. So we are very fortunate in terms of our operating model and the critical nature of our assets, our tower assets and other infrastructure assets around the globe. So we haven't seen much of an operational impact in terms of COVID. The one thing we did see is a weakening of some of the local currencies in which we operate around the globe. So we did take an FX hit in the early part of the year in right around the March time when COVID began to really spread around the globe.

So we did see a weakening of certain currencies around the globe that reduced our U.S. dollar denominated revenues. But other than that, we haven't seen much of an operational impact. We continue to execute on our business globally. We continue to process customer orders. We continue to take in customer orders in the U.S. and around the globe. So that is working really well. Our employees are working remotely. Many of our field based employees continue to work and had continued to work throughout the pandemic. Many of our employees around the globe were designated as essential workers so to keep the wireless networks up to continue to add capacity to those networks. We kept very busy throughout the time period.

So you may recall back from our Q2 and Q3, our expectations in terms of organic growth is in line now in our most recent outlook and its right in the same range as it was the beginning of the year. So we have not taken down our organic growth rate expectations for the year due to COVID. So another way to look at it is, it's even drawn attention to the critical nature of wireless services around the globe, from the, again, the citizenry and the governments and just how critical having this connectivity is for people. So we've seen a shift in demand and kind of usage patterns in the U.S. and around the globe. People leaving the urban centers, going back to their homes and working from home. There was a spike in usage and a lot of different places that actually requires capital investment from the wireless carriers.

So to the extent that that's prolonged, that can actually come in, and we could see maybe a tick up in revenue and activity because of that over the long term, if it if that usage pattern shift continues, to be seen and to be realized over a long period of time. And then the only other thing that I would say, in terms of COVID is that it did affect our build program a little bit. So building new sites in places like Brazil and Mexico and in India, in parts of Africa, we did see a slowdown in terms of that level of activity, just because of the lockdown restrictions that we saw around the globe. We still expect to build, close to five thousand fifty five hundred sites this year, a lot of those in India, many in Latin America and Southern Africa.

But that's down a little bit from where we originally expected. So we do think that those sites that we won't build this year that we plan to, will get pushed into next year and we will build them. But that's about the extent of what we've seen, from the COVID impacts really around the globe. And then in terms of long term growth rates, what I would say is, we feel really good about the next few years in terms of growth rates. I can't give you a percentage or any kind of numbers. We will be coming out with, with guidance in when we do our fourth quarter earnings call, which will be in February of 2021.

At that point Ric, we'll be in better position to kind of lay out our guidance for the year. And that's what we'll talk about specific growth rates. But in the U.S. and around the globe, we do feel really good about the demand for the assets, the investments the carriers are making around the globe and our ability to continue to have sustainable kind of predictable growth. And we're again; we're looking forward to that recovery in India, that, that continued reduction in churn and keeping the growth rates. They're healthy, the growth rates, they're healthy.

Ric Prentiss

Sure, real estate companies have historically been fairly correlated. Their stocks to the interest rate environment and maybe a little disconnect now that COVID has hurt some other real estate sectors, your stock and the tower stocks and infrastructure stocks are still much more correlated to interest rates, it seems. What's your view on where interest rates could be headed? And how should we think about that affecting your AFFO per share and maybe dividend per share growth rates as we look into the future as well?

Rod Smith

Yes, a great question. I mean, we have enjoyed very low interest rates here for a while. It as you can, as you can imagine, Ric, it’s very difficult to predict where interest rates will go.

The best I can tell you is that the Fed in the U.S. has said that they expect interest rates to remain low for the foreseeable future. So we count on that. So when you look out one year maybe even a little bit longer than that, we do think that the way the market is shaped up and in the support that the government not only the U.S., but around the globe, we think that the low interest rate environment will continue for a few more years. But again, it's hard, it's hard to predict. And I guess our job is to react to any circumstances that kind of present themselves.

So if and when interest rates begin to rise we’ll react to that. But I do feel as though, certainly the next year looking forward to a year or two, even a little bit longer than that, that interest rates will be managed, as you know, kind of in the low range of where they've where they've been in accordance to the where the Fed guidance has been recently.

That's kind of what we're expecting. I do think that from a, from a balance sheet perspective, I'll just remind the audience that we have a very strong balance sheet where investment grade credit. We've been very opportunistic in the last couple of years in terms of picking and choosing our spots of when to go to market, when to retire, other senior notes and we've been able to really drive down our average interest rate.

So at the end of Q3, we were down below 3%. In terms of average cost of debt, we've extended our maturities out to over seven years. We ended the year at about the quarter about four and a half times. Leveraging, we had liquidity in the $6.5 billion, almost $7 billion. And then it was about $6.7 billion. So we have a really strong balance sheet. And we're really good position where again, where the investment grade credit. So that sets us up well to be able to handle all kinds of different market conditions.

The other thing I would say is we've taken out our senior note maturities out to 2022. So we have no maturities left in 2020. We've retired everything due in 2021. So we don't have any near term obligations until we get into 2022. So again, we're in a really strong position to use our balance sheet to continue to grow. And we've been very opportunistic and taken advantage of the low rates by picking our spots and monitoring the markets. And getting into the markets quickly with good levels of borrowing and good rates.

Ric Prentiss

When the other effects of low interest rates is cost of capital down, some private infrastructure or sovereign money has come into this infrastructure space. How is that affecting pricing? As you look to grow your quantity of assets that you have?

Yes, just in general, what what's it doing to pricing out there? Maybe talk a little bit about the insight transaction that you guys recently did? And what else is out there as far as growing externally?

Rod Smith

Yes, so we I mean, we have seen a significant increase in capital that's going into infrastructure space. I think that really highlights the fact that professional investors around the world are seeing the attractiveness of investing in towers globally, because they see the long runway of revenue growth and good solid returns and stability that they provide. So there's no question we've seen a significant uptick in terms of capital coming into this space over the last several years.

And that combined with the low interest rates really has pushed up pricing. We've seen that in the U.S. We've seen it around the globe. So there's, there's, there's no way of kind of getting around that fact. So it is a much more competitive landscape when it comes to M&A. I think from that perspective, we feel really fortunate that we were very active and opportunistic over the last decade, in terms of growing our portfolio. We expanded internationally back in the early 2000s. And we accelerated that expansion in around 2007. So, we had the ability to, I guess, see the value in these tower assets around the globe before a lot of other people did. And we got some really good tiles. We have a really good global portfolio to build from.

From this point forward, we'll continue to be opportunistic. We'll look and choose our spots in the U.S. and around the globe. We'll execute on acquisitions, when we see the right value and the right terms, and conditions the right counterparty, the right country. When all those things line up, we were still optimistic that we'll be able to find deals that will be attractive for us similar to the inside deal that we did. We did the Eaton transaction, at the end of the year in Africa last year, which is about 5500 towers. We did a deal in Chile and Peru at the end of last year from Intel.

So we have teams that scour the globe looking for opportunities. We scrub every tower opportunity that comes up really around the globe, and we pick our spots and we move on the ones that we want. So that's kind of how we look at it. So we're still very optimistic about the our ability to continue to pick our spots and grow. If you look at the inside transaction, we are very pleased with that transaction. And it really builds on our base of towers that we have in the U.S, very complimentary to our U.S. assets, not much overlap in terms of where the towers are located. So they fit kind of well within our overall portfolio.

That transaction is accretive day one for us, which is important when we look at different deals. And we do think the growth rate of that asset both on a, on a revenue base and consolidated AFFO base from that acquisition will grow faster than our core business. So we do think it's accretive to growth. It's accretive day one and it’s accretive to growth kind of going out over the over the longer term. So we think that's all really good.

It also was slightly underweighted in terms of the big carriers in the U.S. So about 60% of the revenue comes from the big carriers. We think that's a good sign. It sits at about two tenants per tower. So there are some of the big three where they will need to be in the future where they are not on those sites today. We'll continue to see them kind of move out and migrate to those sites. That's what's going to drive that higher growth rate.

So we're really -- we're really optimistic about that portfolio. We really like it a lot. And I would say the way we value these things you've heard us say before we're very disciplined. We build out this kind of cash flows. We do side by side analysis. We do due diligence at the site level as well. And that’s what drives the value. The multiple is not the way we drive the value. It's really about doing that discounted cash flow and assessing the towers individually kind of building that up and figuring out what the value there is in a given portfolio. And that's what we've done in this case. So, this acquisition is going to be good for us. It fits in nicely. It also has really interesting distributed antenna systems and an in building setting. It has some nice rooftops around the country. It has some land assets, as well as some towers up in Canada.

So we're excited about the opportunity to buy this and integrated into the U.S. business where we have significant scale, and it's very efficient to move additional towers in and have a kind of absorbed in our overall fixed cost base in the U.S.. So when we're expanding an asset base in a country where we already have scale, it's a great way to drive returns and margins and those sorts of things. So we couldn't be more excited about the fact that they came to market and that we were one of the company that will be buying those assets.

Ric Prentiss

Great. You mentioned some indoor systems and task systems. Let's address the elephant in the room. We were just on the Crown Castle, NAREIT presentation before this one. The big debate is macro towers versus small cells. You've got a unique perspective, I think as CFO of American Tower, but previously CFO of Light Tower, which is a fiber company. So a side note on that question. Some people are wondering, the DISH, lease agreement with Crown Castle, seems to imply that fiber is an important aspect to getting macro tower leasing. So first, help us understand where you are right now, given your strong balance sheet, your ability to go into digital infrastructure. How do you view macro towers versus small cell debate? And is it impacting your ability to get towers leased up?

Rod Smith

Yes, I would start by saying, look that our view on the small cell business in the U.S. has not changed. With that said, we continue to evaluate and we continue to do work on it. As you said in prior to joining American Tower, I was the Executive Vice President, CFO and a Board Member of Light Tower. We were building fiber-to-the-tower back and we were building outdoor distributing antenna systems, which really are akin to the small systems today. So I've got experience in the way you deploy capital in a fiber business, the way you evaluate new laterals into buildings, into other places that need backhaul. But with that said, we've done an extensive amount of review and work on the small cell opportunity in the U.S.

And one thing that that I think is worth pointing out is that, although you haven't seen us invest in that business heavily, we've really decided that there are other better opportunities for us to invest. Let's say get a higher risk adjusted return. We think towers, even internationally have less risk than some of the small cell deployments in the U.S. relative to the returns that you're able to get. And a couple of key facts.

And first off, the fiber business in backhaul into small cells, the fact that we haven't invested in, it doesn't mean that we think it's a terrible business. Because we don't. It doesn't mean that we don't think fiber will be used to backhaul small cells because we do. There will be small cell deployments. We agree with that. There will be fiber backhaul to those small cells. The real issue is what's the return going to be? What's the longevity? What's the revenue cycle on that? What is a co-location in that environment? And are there really economic synergies and benefits to having a second tenant on that fiber? That's where when we do the modeling, we really think through it. The returns just don't quite match up to other capital places where we can put capital.

We look at the small cell business really as a fiber backhaul business. That's really what it is. It's not like towers. It's not like real estate. And then in the places where we see small cells being deployed, and where we expect they'll continue to be deployed is going to be in urban centers. And it's a very competitive fiber environment in the urban centers and in lots of other places in the U.S. So we do think it's highly competitive. You don't have that exclusivity. You don't benefit from kind of franchise rights or zoning protection, meaning other fiber carriers can overbuild you. As these things come up for renewal, we do -- one of the elements of fiber business and backhaul businesses, you provide more bandwidth for a lower cost upon renewal. That's the way it's always been.

So we don't think that the backhaul environment has the ability to monetize growth in mobile data quite the same way as our real estate infrastructure assets do. And we think returns reflecting that. So we -- all of our analysis suggests that the returns that you can get from fiber backhaul is significantly lower than what you'll get in towers. We have returns across our tower portfolio in the low double digits. And in fiber businesses, we see that across kind of many fiber businesses where the return on invested capital is in the mid single digits. And maybe six or seven on the on the really high ones, and some are even lower than five. So -- and that's, that's kind of a function of the industry. And I think it's going to be hard to break that model, because it is so competitive.

We see the margins there on the small cell. Fiber backhaul business being lower than what we see on macro towers. We see the returns being lower, as well, and it's very capital intensive. So every time you're deploying a small cell, you're running new fiber, you're bringing new fiber, even when you talk about a second tenant, you're still splicing it in, and that's a big part of the cost. So it doesn't matter if you're running a mile or half a mile or 500 yards, you still have the splicing work at each end, that's labor intensive, it's highly skilled. You have that even on a very short lateral going across the street or down the street. And when you get a crew set up to go out and roll fiber, a lot of the cost is getting the crews set up and out on the street to roll fiber. And then it's very easy to run it another 100 yards or 500 yards. So a lot of the cost is set up into prep and getting people deployed. So the cost per let's say linear foot of a fiber deployment, when you're talking about short runs is much higher than if you're doing a long run. So the economics there we struggle with.

With all that said, at the end of the analysis, we see lots of opportunity to continue to invest in towers. We have the skill set to manage those towers. We like to countries that were in there, a few more countries we would like to be in. So that's where we've chosen to deploy our capital. We think it's a better place to deploy capital for our shareholders over the long term. And it certainly matches up better with our internal capabilities and the way that we're structured today. So again, I want to maybe emphasize that we don't think backhaul to small cells is a terrible business. It's just not right for us in the U.S. We're continuing to evaluate it in other countries around the globe. And we may find that the environments there are different and maybe the returns are more attractive. And we could do some international markets, particularly in Mexico, maybe in Brazil, in certain places in Africa; it could be possible to be the first provider of fiber. And there when you get more of an exclusivity, you get connected with customers that are competing with you and they don't have their own capability to roll fiber.

Ric Prentiss

And is it impacting your ability to lease up towers in the U.S. not having a fiber component or an engineering -- large engineering services business?

Rod Smith

Yes. No, thanks for reiterating there, I almost left it up. No, not at all. I mean, I don't see that at all as an impact in terms of the tower leasing model. And one of the things that we look at when we think about small cells and fiber. I honestly think that we are better off not having those two things connected, because the carriers are very good at pulling those other things in and trying to strike a deal that is good for them across multiple assets. So the fact that we have macro powers and we focus on those, we manage them exceptionally well. We focus on the contracts with the carriers. We don't have any external forces kind of pulling and pushing on pricing based on other assets. We think that's a positive.

So we don't -- I don't see any indication that not having a significant fiber presence in the U.S., it just does not impact our ability to lease up macro towers. I think you've seen that over time in terms of our growth numbers in the U.S., and certainly don't think that it'll have any in the future. Most of our towers today already have fiber to them. So that's just not an issue. And we do see small cells as being complimentary to towers not competing with towers. They deploy small cells in urban dense areas where there's a high population count where in particularly in a 5G world, you need more capacity in those dense areas. So there'll be -- the carriers will combine small cells with millimeter wave spectrum, and it'll be in the dense urban areas, and we just don't see it competing with macro towers.

We continue to believe and I think there's a lot of evidence to this, including statements public statements from the carriers, that macro towers continues to be the best, most economical, best from an engineering standpoint, way to propagate RF signals. And in the 5G world, we expect mid band spectrum to be paired with macro towers in the U.S. in the suburban and rural areas, which are the areas where our towers are. We think that combination will really take the brunt of the 5G deployments outside the core dense urban areas. And the final thing I would say, Ric is, in those dense urban areas, traditionally, the carriers do their own engineering, their own deployments in the urban centers. In New York City, they typically -- they're very difficult engineering exercises when you have all the buildings and the steep crevasses from tall buildings and different size and shape buildings and the density of the people and trying to get in building coverage.

So traditionally, the carriers have done their own engineering work, their own deployments, they manage those networks. So the tower companies don't really have a lot of -- they don't have towers certainly in building. We have some rooftops that cover those areas, but it's just a place with the engineers and the carriers have kind of managed on their own. And I think we see that continuing with small cells, even though they are outsourcing some of the backhaul from a fiber standpoint. They're doing their engineering and kind of managing their antennas and cables and lines.

Ric Prentiss

I think we're almost out of time. Let's just close with I think the bottom line was, and towers are a real estate business. It's location, location, location, and as the carrier needs a spot covered and you're in that spot, you're going get the business.

Rod Smith

I think that's exactly right. Yes. That's exactly right. And it comes down to the quality of the location, the quality of the structure, and contracts have a lot to do with it. And we're exceptionally good at all those things. And we provide a really good high quality asset and unique kind of different contract structures that help the carriers deploy their networks very efficiently, very effectively. So we think we're a really good partner, and will continue to be for not only the large U.S. carriers, but we have the large multinational, international carriers as our customers as well. So we're building deep relationships, deep connections there with the largest global wireless carriers. That's important to us. That's kind of how we view the goal there. So we take care of our customers and we take care of our shareholders. They're both important to us.

Ric Prentiss

Great. Well, it's NAREIT, so we don't have to deal with elevator banks like typical, but we do have to keep people on their schedule. Appreciate your time today, Rod. I will ask the people hosting the conference. There were some questions we weren't able to get to. If it's possible, you can shoot those questions to us. And we'll try and answer back in the future. But again, everyone have a great day. Stay well and look forward to when we can actually see each other in person in the future. Thanks again, Rod.

Rod Smith

Thank you, Ric. Thanks for being here. Thanks everyone.

Ric Prentiss

Take care. Stay well.