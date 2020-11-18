Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

As our followers know, we have been providing a large number of key metric reviews in the financial sector in recent weeks. Dozens, in fact. The thing is that stocks in this sector can provide tremendous gains, but not all are created equal. This is a given. Sector-wide, we have seen how low interest rates have weighed, and downward pressure on bond yields has kept these stocks down for months. However, in just the last few weeks, bond yields are moving higher, and the outlook for banks has improved. The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) is an interesting regional bank that we were asked by a member to discuss. As such, we chose to review the simple key metrics that we follow in regional banks that you need to be aware of. To be clear, we think banks are going to do very well in 2021, as the economy reopens and rates have improved. In this column, we review the critical metrics you should be aware of.

Top and bottom-line performance

Thanks to solid loan growth and increased deposits, as well as decent margins, the bank saw revenues increase nicely from last year. In Q3, the company reported a top line that grew from a year ago. With the present quarter's revenues of $31.3 million, The First of Long Island saw a 13.3% increase in this metric year over year. To be clear, our reviews of the key metrics of many other regional banks revealed that performance has been mixed in the sector. Many banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year, while others saw increases. Overall, this was a decent result for the top line. As we move down the lines of performance, the bank is in good condition.

This increase in revenues year over year was bolstered by the fact that there was a significant improvement in loss provisions this quarter. Net interest margin also increased from a year ago. Overall, FLIC reported a net income of $1.08 million for the quarter compared to a net income of $10.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a per share basis, this was $0.45 this quarter, flat from last year. However, better days are ahead with the prospects of a reopened economy in 2021 and COVID-19 being behind us.

Loans and deposits are key to watch

Every time we talk about a bank of any size, we talk about the importance of growth in loans and deposits. Such growth is critical for any bank, small or large. The average balance of loans decreased $84.8 million, or 2.6% over the first nine months of the year. The thing is that the average balance of loans for the current nine-month period includes $97.4 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans. So, that means traditional lending has significantly declined. And this is true. Given the area of the country where FLIC operates, significant measures were taken to contain the pandemic. That significantly disrupted economic activity on Long Island with business closures, similar to many other areas, but banks with New York exposure were hit particularly hard. These disruptions caused management to put a pause on its loan pipeline and slow new business development. One positive note stood out to us. The mortgage loan pipeline is expected to increase through year-end. The mortgage loan pipeline was $72 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $33 million during the quarter. The decrease in loans and securities resulted in average deposits on hand rising.

The column on the left is the end of Q3 2020. The column on the right is the start of the year. As you can see, deposits on hand mostly are higher, and overall are up significantly, due to lower loans being made. Overall, the bank had solid growth. With seeing these trends, we have to question asset quality.

A look at asset quality

Make no mistake, we want to see loan growth, so the news of the expectation of increased mortgage activity is welcomed. But, as we have seen with countless other banks, the quality of assets matters. We saw mostly strong trends in asset quality metrics, and this is quite bullish.

One metric that hit banks this year was massive provisions for loan losses. Some banks have seen huge improvements on this front, and FLIC is performing about as expected here. The provision for credit losses was $2.5 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $279,000 for the 2019 period on an incurred loss basis. The $2.5 million provision for the current nine-month period was primarily attributable to the pandemic and includes $4.2 million to reflect current and forecasted economic conditions and $1.8 million for net chargeoffs, partially offset by a decline in the outstanding loan balance of residential and commercial mortgages.

The bank's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.01% at January 1, 2020, 1.09% at March 31, 2020, and 1.08% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020. Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, and loans past due 30 through 89 days remain at low levels. That is mostly good news. Further, FLIC provided payment deferrals to borrowers experiencing financial disruption and economic hardship as a result of the pandemic. We learned that, as of the earnings report, all such loans have resumed making payment and are current except for three small business loans that were charged off in the third quarter totaling $281,000, one loan that was 30 to 89 days past due in the amount of $123,000 and four loans that have not yet made full payments in the amount of $1.3 million. Overall, this could have been much worse.

Take home

The business community, especially restaurants, hotels and retail centers have been hardest hit by the pandemic with the many restrictions placed on those industries, and this has weighed on banks. This was especially true in New York State. That said, the outlook for banks has improved. The stock has started to perk up. We think that, if this stock retracts into the $15 range, you can buy. Until then, wait for that pullback.

