Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) NAREIT REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference November 18, 2020

Jay Brown – Chief Executive Officer

Brett Feldman – Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

All right. Well, welcome everyone. I am Brett Feldman. I'm Goldman Sachs' U.S. telecom, cable, media, and telecom infrastructure analyst. It is my pleasure to be hosting this session at REITworld this morning with Jay Brown, the CEO of Crown Castle. Jay thanks for being with us.

Jay Brown

Thanks, Brett. Thanks for having me

Brett Feldman

All right. I do have to quickly read some disclosures and then we're going to get into our Q&A. So we are required to make certain disclosures and public appearances about Goldman Sachs' relationships with companies that we discuss. These disclosures relate to investment banking relationships, compensation received or 1% or more ownership. We're prepared to read aloud disclosures for any issuer upon request. However, these disclosures are available in our most recent reports available to you our clients on our firm's portals. Also, the views stated by non-Goldman Sachs personnel do not necessarily represent those of Goldman Sachs. All right, let's get started.

So Jay, Crown Castle is the largest telecom infrastructure provider in the U.S. You're effectively tied with American Tower in terms of the number of towers that you operate, but you are also the largest operator of small cells, and you're one of the largest operators of enterprise fiber in the country as well. And so the first question is why does it make sense for Crown Castle to be diversified across the entire telecom infrastructure stack?

Jay Brown

Yes, the primary reason is that we want to make sure that we're offering a solution to our wireless customers rather than just single products. And we believe that over time, the provision of an entire solution as networks advanced into 5G will be more profitable and create greater returns for our shareholders over the long-term. One of the unique things about that will happen as the world moves into 5G is that fiber increases in its importance as a part of the overall component of wireless networks. And as evidenced by the recent announcement that we made with DISH, it becomes a really important and key component of the overall network.

So we'll see carriers deploy as we get even – and as we get into 5G, we'll see them use a macro towers as they have historically. Those towers will provide good overall coverage and the network towers continue to be the lowest cost and most efficient way for the curators to deploy their spectrum and to create coverage in the network. And then they'll also need fiber and small cells both to densify the network as well as to control components of the network as they move towards 5G.

So our desire is to be the leading provider of infrastructure in the U.S. and offering that stack puts us in a position to do that. And ultimately, what we think that results in is that results in a longer-term growth rates in dividend per share. Our target is 7% to 8%, growing that dividend over the long-term. And we think this – the offering of full stack of services enables us to accomplish that over the long-term.

Brett Feldman

Great. Well, we're going to follow up on a couple of those items as we move through this discussion, but you referenced the announcement with DISH, which I believe was just yesterday. Just for context for those who aren't obsessed with the sector like we are, DISH has agreed to some fairly significant regulatory requirements in exchange for the agreements they reached around the Sprint, T-Mobile deal. And the agreement with you is that they can lease up to 20,000 communication sites as part of the nationwide 5G build-out. Can you help us to understand, how were you able to come these terms with DISH because you are the first major operator to reach an agreement with them? What were you able to offer them that made this their first partnership?

Jay Brown

Yes, well, we're excited to get started for DISH. They're building a nationwide 5G network and as a part of their ability to gain the spectrum that they gained in order to build out that network. They had to agree to some pretty aggressive build-outs with government officials. And those build-out requirements are going to mean great things for our business in particular. And so we're going to work with DISH to help them build out their nationwide network here over the coming years. I think the reason why DISH picked us is because of the conversation we were just having around the full suite of services.

And I would point to kind of three things that I think drove their decision. One is the scale of our infrastructure as you let off we're a leader in terms of towers, clear leader in terms of fiber provision and an ability to deliver small cells and really an unmatched ability to deliver for our customers. No one else in the industry has any more close to the kind of scale across all of the product lines. So I think that ultimately carried the day in terms of scale.

The location of our assets is heavily urban focused. So they're built out – 70% plus of our towers are in the top 100 markets. And so, I think, the location of the assets lines up nicely with their need. And then, as I mentioned, the ability to provide not just access to towers, but to be able to provide our fiber services in order to handle some of the things that they will need to have in their network from a backhaul standpoint, fiber to the tower standpoint, as well as data center connections and other things that will be core components of their 5G network.

I believe no one else could really offer that to them. So I think those are the three primary reasons why they picked us. And I'm really excited about where it positions us. I think they picked us first because it enables – we bring something that others can't. And I think from the way we're positioned long-term, I think, it puts us in a place where we'll win more than our fair share of tower leases as a result of our more fulsome offering.

I like the other things that’s important to this, we’ve said this to folks as they’ve sort of pressed into. What do you think it will ultimately mean to us? The vast majority economics of the transaction are really driven by towers. And our business today has got 70% towers and we’ve got 30% fiber in small cells. And, I think, in the immediate term the driver of the economics and value will be on the map for our tower sites and DISH will do everything they can, I believe to get their network deployed on macro towers. And that's really consistent with what we've seen across all of the wireless carriers.

If a tower can solve the network challenge and provide coverage and capacity, then the macro site is chosen. But as you get into urban and dense urban areas in the U.S., ultimately the densification that's required really requires small cells in the provision of fiber in order to do it.

Brett Feldman

Yes, when I look at that comment in the release about up to 20,000 communication sites if you are familiar with dishes, build out requirements, they have to reach about 70% of the population in a couple of years, I believe they need to deploy 15,000 macro based sites as part of that build out. It would seem like based on the high market density of your footprint and the access up to 20,000 sites, they could probably meet the substantial majority of their initial build out requirements through your infrastructure. Is that sort of how this agreement was contemplated?

Jay Brown

Well, let them speak to their exact build out plans and how they can accomplish what they need to. I think as we look at it we view this as it's a great first step as they have talked about it, it gets them in a position to begin to build out their network. And I think we're well-positioned to capture well more than our fair share of the activity that is to come as they build out that network. I think the term that they used in their press release was that we were the anchor provider. And so, I think, that means as they go out and roll out their network, they're designing their network around our sites as kind of their anchor build anchor provider. And that will be a great thing for us as this network gets deployed and built out over time.

Brett Feldman

Okay. Last quick question on this one. I think DISH has publicly said, they're expecting to get radios delivered in significant quantities as we get into the later part of next year. That would imply that this can start making a meaningful contribution to your business probably in 2022. Is that from a timing standpoint, a fair way of thinking around this?

Jay Brown

Yes, they've talked about the fact that radios will be ready, as you said in second half of 2021. So I would expect the activity around installation, et cetera will start second half of 2021. And then depending on their buildout schedule that's when we'll start to see the benefit of the revenues there. And I think that's right. We don't expect to have a meaningful impact in 2021. And we'll just have to see how things go as we get into 2022 and what the timing on their buildout is.

Brett Feldman

Well, that's a great transition in talking about next year, because you are unique among the major tower operators. You've already given us your initial outlook for 2021. You provided that with your third quarter report as you typically do. And what was very encouraging about that was that you are actually expecting some degree of acceleration in the organic growth rate of your leasing revenues as we go into next year. And as you just articulated DISH really wouldn't likely be a significant part of that just based on the timing. So what is behind that outlook for an improved leasing environment?

Jay Brown

Yes, you are right. We expect our organic growth rate to move from 5% calendar year 2020 up to 6%, 2021. And that acceleration is being driven by a lot of the activity that's in the market. We've had over the last couple of years some higher churn rates as a result of acquisitions and consolidations that happened years ago. And churn is down, gross activity looks really good. And so that's enabling us to improve and accelerate the revenue growth in the business. And where – as much as revenues, revenue is a good thing and growth in revenue is a good thing. We like to think about the business most of the time down at the dividend level. And our AFFO per share, as we go into 2021, is expected to grow little over 10%, and we raised our dividend 11%. We basically held the payout ratio that we've had for a long period of time, right around to 80% of our AFFO that we pay out in the dividend.

What's really interesting about that is that if you go back four years ago was when we made our first large investment into fiber, we've been investing in fiber for about a decade. But the first really large investment was four years ago. And when we made that investment we increased our expected growth rate in dividend per share on an annual basis. We raised it at a 100 basis points. Historically, we had talked about growing the dividend 6% to 7% per year. And we raised that dividend growth rate to 7% to 8%. And since we did the deal our growth rate over those four years, those four dividend raises, is a little over 9%.

So one, I think, it's encouraging the acquisition is sort of played out and delivered the value that we had hoped in terms of translating that to the dividend. And then the 11% going into 2021, I think, really speaks to visibility that we have in the business, the positive revenue growth as you were mentioning. And then also the diligence and efficiencies that we're finding around really running the business while I'm being thoughtful about how we manage expenses. And as well, we brought these assets together. We found some places where we think it really makes sense to gain these efficiencies, improve the margins, improve the yields on the assets and ultimately I think that's the path towards long-term value creation, maximizing the revenue at the top line, being efficient through the cost structure and then translating that into dividend growth.

Brett Feldman

Great. One of your larger peers, American Tower a few weeks ago, announced a 15-year master lease agreement with T-Mobile as part of that operators’ process of integrating its network with Sprint. You said that you maybe have a different degree of urgency around thinking about updating the nature of your contract with T-Mobile. Could you maybe explain some of the differences here and how you think about the merits of getting to a new master lease agreement with them?

Jay Brown

Sure. Maybe for folks who aren't quite as familiar with this space, obviously T-Mobile bought Sprint recently and a part of the justification for that acquisition that they made were synergies ultimately that they could achieve in the network combined with 5G investment that they're going to make in order to build out a nationwide 5G network. The deal was announced a little over 2.5 years ago. And one of the things that we've told investors over a long period of time is that, if you just step back from ignoring kind of what particular day you're looking at, which is big picture over a decade. We think the net investment and net run rate as a result of the 5G investment that they will do and have committed to do will be greater than the impact of any consolidation churn that they would have as they rationalize the network.

So big picture, I think the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint are a positive to us, and I think they're a positive to the overall industry. We have a little over five years remaining on our average lease with T-Mobile, including the leases that were previously signed with Sprint. So there's a long runway of payments, rental payments that are due to us. And then the overlap sites where oftentimes people try to book-end, what's the risk or what's the exposure to the offset, if they were to come out and try to find synergies in the network that represents about 6% roughly of our consolidated revenues.

So as a book-end, we think that's possible and that's sort of a book-end of what it could be. And – but we've got a lot of term remaining. And while they'll go through the process of getting those synergies in order to really achieve the synergies, they've got to move all of the subscribers that would be on that Sprint network that they’re churning off. They've got to move all of that – all of those subscribers onto some other form of the network, which results in investment that they need to make on top of the 5G investments. So we'll go through the – as we have a more specific update, obviously we'll provide that to investors. But I think at the moment, the big picture view hasn't changed, we think of the net investment of porting over those subscribers onto their network, as well as building out 5G is a net positive against the potential term that's out there.

Brett Feldman

Great. That's a great transition in the 5G. And if you think about it, the 5G era, really kind of officially began just a few weeks ago when Apple launched the first 5G iPhone. And so we get questions quite a bit, and I'm interested in your thinking, how do you think about what the launch of the real 5G cycle means to a tower operator like Crown Castle and not just to your tower business, but to your infrastructure business holistically. And as part of that, what's similar about the way it impacted you – you expect impact you versus 4G, and maybe what's going to be different.

Jay Brown

Sure. Well, historically as these networks have more from 1G to 2G, 2G to 3G, 3G to 4G, and now going into 4G to 5G [Technical Difficulty] wireless and new generation services, there have been – there has been more tower revenue produced as a result of that transition. So at 100,000 feet, the 5G is great for our industry. It's great for our business because more equipment will be needed on our infrastructure and that'll lead to additional rent.

What's unique about 5G is, as we move from 3G to 4G, obviously the big thing that we got was speed, and we got an ability that – with that speed, we've got an ability to really move multimedia across wireless networks. But the latency in the network still is in 4G world, it’s still slow enough that there are a lot of commercial applications that are not possible to be done there.

And I often think about it as kind of a three-legged stool. One of the legs of the stool is kind of a form factor, another leg of the stool is the technology, the innovation component, what could devices do. And then the third leg is the network itself is, is there a provision of the network out there. And when those three things are come together, you have a significant of innovation and that innovation leads to data traffic.

And so if you look back historically, you look back at like 2007 when Apple launched their iPhone in the 3G world, the provision of the device, combined with the network led to all kinds of innovation that ultimately increased data traffic. And as I think about where we're headed here into 5G, I think the same thing is going to happen. Things like virtual reality, augmented reality, greater uses of AI, not only at the consumer level, but also at the industrial level that will reduce that – I think large companies will use to reduce costs and other things. So I think that's going to be – there's going to be a whole hotbed of innovation that's going to occur as a result of 5G and that will drive traffic on our network. And that's the biggest driver ultimately for the need for the infrastructure.

The other component that's unique, which is, I think unique to our positioning in the market is the necessity of fiber. So 5G has the capability of transmitting data at a sub five milliseconds and basically undetectable to the human eye. The only way that works is to move data at the speed of light. So fiber becomes a critical component of the network. They've got to be able to move the traffic at the speed of light, requiring fiber. And so it's not just macro sites, it's – you've got to have a complete fiber backbone. And one of the things that the carriers are doing as a part of the move to 5G is there's a lot of terms around often referred to as a vRAN or an O-RAN. Sometimes people call it C-RAN and what it in essence allows the carrier to do is optimize their network remotely. And that optimization requires significant fiber connection throughout the network, in order to be able to pull off this sort of next generation of software to find networks.

And what that means for the carriers is that they're able to provide the spectrum and the service to the consumer more cost effectively. And as they provide it more cost-effectively, it frees up dollars for them to invest in network densification and improvement of the network. So, historically I think one of the things that has been true about each of the transitions from 1G all the way up now through 5G is that when the carriers are able to more cost effectively provision the network. It enables them to densify the network, cover more places with more bars in essence, and that inherits to our benefit. So the dollars of savings from the deployment of the network ultimately end up at the infrastructure level, because that's at its core, ultimately how they improve the coverage and capacity and then our experiences as consumers. So that virtuous cycle of lower costs of the carriers, future investment, I think inherits to our benefit.

Brett Feldman

Great. Let's talk a little bit more about small cells, which is a component of this fiber strategy. One of the things that's very well known about your tower business is it's a shared infrastructure business. You build a tower once you monetize it with multiple tenants, and you've articulated that the small cell business really follows the same concept, where you get an anchor tenant. You deploy a network of fiber that they need to support their nodes. They're going to pay you recurring fee for each node that they lease. But then that fiber can potentially be made available to other carriers who would need density in the same geography.

Recently, you've indicated that there is a slightly increasing mix of the nodes you intend to deploy that are co-locating on top of fiber you've already deployed. And I was hoping you can maybe give us some insights into that. Do you think you were going to continue to see a more balance between the deployment of new fiber and brand new nodes and nodes that are on top of existing fiber? And how does that change to return characteristics of the asset as that mix becomes more balanced?

Jay Brown

Yes, a couple of things in there. I'll try to hit quickly, first around the economics. When we build a tower or acquire a tower, we generally get about a 3% initial yield when we're adding a second tenant or a little less than 10% on the – from a yield standpoint, we add a third tenant. We're north of – we're about 15% plus yield on invested capital.

From a small cell standpoint, we add our first – when we put our first tenant on the asset, we're at about a 6% to 7% initial yield. So about double that of macro towers. When we add our second tenant, we're in the 10% to 12% yield on invested capital. So meaningfully above what we would expect from a tower standpoint. And then when we add that third, then we're in the – we're – we come back kind of in that same neighborhood as macro towers and that 15% plus yield on invested capital.

So from an economic standpoint, small cells at the unit economic standpoint are actually yields are higher than what we would typically see at macros in the early days. Then as the asset gets to the full maturity of the asset sort of comes in line with macro sites. So the yields are really attractive for those first couple of tenants. And then obviously if we get to the place where our assets are yielding 15%, we're well in excess of the weighted average cost of our capital, and that's a terrific outcome. We underwrite these, assuming that we just get to two tenants is the way that we underwrite the investments that we make in small cells.

So we're assuming we start with an anchor. We don't do anything on spec, everything is built for – purpose built for the carrier for that first tenant. So we're always starting out with kind of that 6% to 7% yield. And then we're assuming that we're able to add one more tenant. When we allocate capital towards that end, we have a pretty rigorous and disciplined approach to that. So we go in and look at data traffic in the particular areas where we could potentially build those small cells and build that fiber. And to the extent that we think there's a high likelihood that we'll be able to get at least a second tenant, then we're willing to go put the capital in place. And then look to kind of grow the yields on it by co-location.

The last part of your question or comments there around co-location. The last several years we've had co-location activities as a percentage of overall small cells in the kind of 20% to 30% range. And meaning that 70% to 80% of the small cells that we were doing were anchor built small cells that first tenant on the system. So the 6% to 7% yields on invested capital; and then 20% to 30% are the second tenant, that's what it's been historically.

As we look at 2021 and give guidance for 2021, we believe based on the activity that we have lined out about 40% of that activity will actually be co-locations on the legacy systems that we've built. So moving to that kind of second tenant or third tenant in those systems. So the returns on capital – on invested capital, we would expect would obviously be much higher as their co-location.

So I think that matters for a few reasons, not the least of which is it's a large scale prove out of the business model that small cells is similar to towers that once we build the system, we see co-location and those co-locations come at increasing growth rates, increasing margins, increasing yields on the invested capital. And then it's also important because the amount of capital required comes down. So in addition to guiding people to kind of the co-location numbers that I just spoke about, we also told investors that we expect 2021 to be more capital efficient that our overall capital spend is coming down as a result of those co-locations.

As we get off the on-periods of 2021, ultimately it's just going to come down to – are there opportunities for us to invest capital in the top markets in the U.S. that returns that we think are really attractive, putting it through that rigorous analytical process that we have around investing any dollars of capital in the business. If it passes that, then we may be willing to go and build some more anchor systems because of what we think is the future growth, right or we may choose to pass on the opportunity. Because we don't think the returns are appropriate or high enough to justify the investment of the capital. And therefore, the co-location rates would come up. So, we'll give guidance on that as we get further down the road, but that's kind of how it plays – how we would expect it to play itself out.

At least over the next – over the next 12 – 12 to 18 months here, as we get into 2021. The higher co-location is really encouraging and underpins the model that small cells are going to act just like towers. And I think a decade from now we'll look back and say, we're so glad that we've made the investments that we've made thus far in these, in these kind of top market.

Brett Feldman

Just a little bit of time left. And so I'm going to expand on that, just a little bit. Because of the dynamic, you just articulated higher co-location of small cells, you had pointed out in your guidance for this year that you're going to spend a little bit less capital because you won't need to, because you're leveraging more of the fibers already in the ground.

Over the last few years, you've actually been raising some equity to partially fund the ramp up of the fiber business. You're not expecting to issue equity right now, based on this outlook. And so if you continue to see a greater balance between co-location and new deployments and the capital intensity remains moderate that would certainly apply, there could be a tailwind on AFFO per share growth. So is that the right way of thinking about it? You're obviously above the high end of that range and your outlook for this year, what are the puts and takes there?

Jay Brown

Yes. So for 2020 we told investors, this year we didn't think we would need to utilize any equity in order to fund our plan. We've said the same thing about 2021. Our growth rate in adjusted EBITDA is enough to generate between cash flow, the excess cash flow beyond the dividend as well as debt capacity that we're creating from organic growth is enough to fund our need. And so obviously we don't want to issue any shares that we don't have to. So we're carefully managing the balance sheet. We manage the balance sheet based on our investment grade credit rating and, making sure that we're protecting that. And based on the way we think the year will play out, we don't see any need to access the equity markets this year or next year to fund – to fund the plan.

There's always a balance in that conversation around, what do we see as the opportunities – as the opportunities to invest in assets. And we certainly want to make sure that we're investing in assets that we think will drive the growth of in the long-term and accomplishing that 7% to 8% long-term growth in dividends per share, that I was speaking to – speaking to earlier, and what's implied in that 7% to 8% growth in dividends per share, sort of a range of outcomes. So we take a range of outcomes on things like interest expense, revenue growth, cost management and other things.

And, think over the long-term the likely opportunity that we have to beat that 7% to 8%, probably down to the investment that the carriers ultimately make in 5G. And that could either result in a longer runway of growth, or maybe the opportunity to exceed the exceed the high end. Obviously, as I spoke about earlier, we've been above the high end of kind of our guide for the last four years, benefiting from both interest expense, as well as activity from, the carriers. And we'll see how things play out. Obviously, more is better on that front. And we're really focused on driving the driving that dividend long-term.

Brett Feldman

Well, that's a great place to end and we're out of time anyhow. Jay thanks so much for being here with us this morning.

Jay Brown

Thanks Brett. Thanks everyone.

Brett Feldman

Thank you.

