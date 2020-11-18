Stericycle (SRCL) is a company that provides waste management and information destruction services to businesses and operates in the U.S. and internationally. The company's stock has performed very well since March, gaining more than 50%, but overall financial earnings say otherwise.

(Seeking Alpha Stock Market Chart, 2020)

We believe that although many saw an opportunity with COVID-related waste that is subject to regulations, any potential benefit is offset by a number of different macroeconomic factors and the fact that other sources of waste such as elective hospital procedures are slow. We believe that growth will continue to be disrupted, therefore, remain pessimistic about the company despite the stock's stellar recent performance.

Earnings for the past few quarters have been weak

(Koyfin, 2020)

Since 1Q/2020, which is when COVID-19 began spreading in the United States, quarterly revenues have dropped from $785M to $636M in the most recent quarter. The quarterly gross profit figure is down $28M compared to the same period last year, and the company produced a net loss of $80.9M. Included in this amount is a $104M divestiture loss in which proceeds were used to help pay down debt.

(Koyfin, 2020)

These quarterly losses actually began before COVID happened, as for the past 8 quarters, Stericycle has produced negative net income from continued operations figures. This is quite concerning considering that despite a recent effort to cut down on SG&A costs as a result of the coronavirus, the company continues to post a loss.

Stericycle's balance sheet contains lots of risks

Although the current ratio may indicate that the company is in a relatively strong short-term position, we are a bit worried about the current assets section.

(Stericycle 10-Q, 2020)

Only approximately 10% of current assets are 'cash and equivalents', and the rest of the balance is mainly attributed towards accounts receivable. The company's allowance for doubtful accounts already contains $55M, and this account may grow bigger especially if international businesses continue to delay payments. Moreover, many domestic businesses including hospitals are operating on a tight budget and may also not be in a position to make payments for the next few quarters.

This is a problem for Stericycle because it has $686.9M of current liabilities, a large portion of which are cash obligations.

(Stericycle 10-Q, 2020)

Stericycle has $117.5M of current debt payments and $156.1 in the accounts payable segment. The company's cash position is not sufficient to even pay off one of these accounts. Therefore, we believe that either the company will need to issue more debt or create a delayed payment plan that further adds to long-term obligations.

From a long-term perspective, 69% ($3.92B) of all total assets ($5.63B) are related to intangible assets or goodwill. The company has $1.87B of long-term debt and $3.29B of total liabilities.

(Stericycle 10-Q, 2020)

The company has 2 large obligations that are both due in 2022, which is a troubling sign considering the company's continuous net losses. Together, this debt is worth around $1.29B, and we fail to see how the company will produce sufficient positive operating cash flows to pay off short-term debt.

The company faces several macroeconomic risks that are too significant to ignore

In the U.S., the healthcare industry is changing very quickly, and given the complications of COVID-19, there could be more potential consequences than benefits for Stericycle. Since "hospital networks are consolidating physician practices into their networks, [...] healthcare providers are focused on cutting costs within their businesses (Stericycle 10-K, 2020)." This impacts 'Group Purchasing Organization' rebates and fees which leads to a negative impact on the company.

Although Stericycle is an established brand in the waste management space, we believe that increasing local competition in areas that the company operates could be detrimental to revenue figures, especially in the current economic environment. Many competitors may look to cut prices on their services in order to survive, and we believe that these companies will act in a much more risk-averse manner by taking all the business they can get at this point. Moreover, the rise of COVID-19 waste could prompt others to enter the market as barriers to entry are quite low.

We also believe that in the long-run, Stericycle's total addressable market will continue to decline given trends of digitization. COVID-19 has amplified the adoption of digital services, and telehealth companies are trying to integrate EMR software to better serve their clients. This results in less physical production and waste, which, in turn, affects Stericycle's opportunity to acquire revenue. Stericycle states that "some of our services are provided on a transaction basis, and long-term trends resulting from these factors could reduce the demand for our services (Stericycle 10-K, 2020)."

Stericycle is a market leader and trades below enterprise value

Currently, just 1/4 of Stericycle's revenue comes from international markets, which suggests that if leveraged properly, Stericycle can continue to use its brand to establish more business in international markets. Moreover, Stericycle currently trends well below enterprise value, which could signify an opportunity if the company is able to grow and profit in the long-run.

In summation, we believe that the short-term run of Stericycle is unjustified, and the company has too much debt on its balance sheet for it to be an attractive investment. We also believe that factors such as digitization will have an adverse effect on the company in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.