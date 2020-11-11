Co-produced with Beyond Saving

The Geo Group (NYSE:GEO), along with their peer CoreCivic (CXW), were put in the very uncomfortable position of being campaign fodder in the 2020 presidential election. When Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren declared that banning private prisons would be a part of her platform, they were thrust into a very negative spotlight. Shortly thereafter, several banks announced they would no longer lend to private prisons.

While President-Elect Joe Biden did not make prisons a main focal point of his campaign, it's an issue that he at least paid lip-service to. Now, with Biden set to be the next president, is GEO set to burn?

Data vs. Perception

There is certainly a perception that republican presidents are "good" for GEO and that democratic presidents are "bad." Yet when we look at GEO's share price, the Obama Administration was very good for them. During the Trump Administration, while GEO had a large spike right after the election, things have generally gone downhill consistently.

In previous articles, we highlighted how GEO has regularly seen its price go down in election years. 2012, 2016 and 2020 all saw selloffs. Following the selloff, the stock rallied back strongly in the following year (in 2013 and in 2017), as we can see in the chart above. We believe the pullbacks are related to the perception that the election might change something. We said,

This time is not different. The election being decided will be a catalyst for GEO whichever side wins as reality sets in that reforming the American justice system is not something that will be done in a year, nor is it something that can realistically be done without the support of GEO and other private companies. GEO provides a service that the government needs. In fact it's a service that's almost impossible to replace.

We have frequently argued that replacing GEO's infrastructure is not a practical task. Even if the Biden Administration makes replacing private prisons a top priority, they can't just snap their fingers. The current detainees need to go somewhere and the government simply has neither the physical infrastructure, nor the employees to do so. It would require a massive overhaul of the prison system, and is something that would take decades, not one administration.

Today, let's look one step further. How will a Biden Administration impact demand for GEO's services?

Demand Factors

The population levels inside GEO's facilities reflect the demand for their service. On the surface, the assumption is that a Biden Administration is likely going to encourage more open borders, be less strict on immigration, encourage shorter prison sentences and probably encourage more of a rehabilitation approach as opposed to a punitive approach to crime. The thesis that many have is that this "light" approach to immigration and crime would reduce demand for GEO's services.

History suggests that this is not true. During the Obama Administration, GEO's occupancy averaged over 94%. During the Trump administration, occupancy immediately dropped and averaged 92%, even ignoring the 2020 crash caused by COVID-19.

In other words, Trump was terrible for GEO. Why? Well for GEO, occupancy matters the most for their ICE (immigration and customs enforcement) facilities. These facilities hold immigrants who are awaiting a hearing to determine whether or not they should be deported.

Detainees in ICE facilities might be detained for violating any number of crimes. Aside from illegal entry, the most common convictions for ICE detainees are DUIs, assault and traffic offenses.

The length of stay at these facilities is generally brief and average well under 90 days. The reason is that these facilities primary purpose is to detain them until they have their day in court. Whether the detainee is ultimately deported or allowed to stay in the US is irrelevant to GEO.

People are going to break laws. The more people there are, the more laws will be broken. So the largest determinate on how full ICE facilities are is how many immigrants are crossing the border. More immigrants crossing the border, the more are going to break a variety of laws ranging from the most innocuous to the most serious. Please do not misunderstand me, most new immigrants are honest hard working people, but many are not and tend to get in trouble and end up in jail.

Here's a look at year-to-year changes in border crossings on the US/Mexico border.

Unsurprisingly, the Obama Administration was characterized by an increase in border crossings. Within a couple years of the Trump Administration, the rate of border crossings was already shrinking before it plummeted in 2020 due to COVID-19.

A policy that's welcoming and encourages workers to cross the border causes more people to cross the border which ultimately leads to a need for more infrastructure. A policy that seeks to reduce immigration and penalize those who cross illegally reduces the number of people who cross the border, which ultimately leads to a lesser need for infrastructure.

Other Customers

The bottom line is that GEO provides a necessary service to the government. As long as immigrants are crossing the border, some will be breaking whatever laws the US is enforcing and will find their way to an ICE facility.

Beyond ICE, GEO's next largest customers are the Bureau of Prisons, the United States Marshals Service and Australia.

For the BOP, GEO performs primarily an "overflow" role. The BOP owns and operates their own prisons, and when they are at capacity, the excess is sent to GEO facilities.

This is probably the most likely branch of the government to stop using private facilities since they have their own facilities and own staff. However, it would require the building of several new facilities, a task that would take years and money that would have to be approved by Congress. This will cost significantly more money than GEO is currently charging, while removing the flexibility that the BOP currently has with GEO in that they routinely add or remove capacity as needed.

That revenue isn't disappearing overnight, it would be a long process to transition away. Providing GEO time to build the other 86% of their portfolio.

What This Means For Shareholders

Today, GEO's share price is reflecting two things, the election uncertainty and the impact of COVID-19. Election uncertainty is wearing off and so is the impact of COVID-19. It's not a stretch to believe that next year border activity will be much higher than it was this year.

Border crossings dropped 70% in April and are still down approximately 50% year over year. With economic recovery, an easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the increasingly likely introduction of an effective vaccine by early next year, we should see border activity pick up. That will directly lead to improvements for GEO.

GEO already has taken steps to begin deleveraging to address any concerns about their ability to refinance their debt if major banks continue to refuse to do business with them.

Year-to-date, they have reduced their total debt by about $65 million. Their largest debt is the $1.477 billion in 2024 which is primarily their term loan and revolving credit facility.

GEO will continue reducing this debt and with their dividend reduced they will be able to do so at a faster rate, especially as cash flows improve next year. This will put GEO in a position where they will have several options to refinance their debt.

GEO's share price should recover as the market realizes that GEO's occupancy and cash flow is improving despite a Democrat president and any progress toward reducing debt will remove uncertainty regarding refinancing in 2024.

For some perspective on how the market reacted following the two elections Obama won, here's GEO's total return for the two years following the 2008 election.

And again following the 2012 election.

In both cases, GEO had a very strong two years following the election, even with 2009 being impacted by the GFC.

Conclusion

Election years are never good for GEO. Political rhetoric always is spoken in absolutes and frequently ignores the complexity of actually achieving the stated goals. GEO was demonized because they were convenient to demonize. Post election, the rhetoric will fade into the background and come out later.

In terms of actual policy, we expect that the Biden Administration policies are likely to be much better for GEO than the Trump Administration policies have been. We expect Biden's policies will much more closely mirror President Obama than President Trump. The result of those policies before was that border activity increased and GEO's occupancy levels remained very high.

We doubt that there's going to be a substantial overhaul of the entire American Justice system. If there is, Biden still has to get through the GOP in the Senate and moderates in the Democrat Party will have significant influence with such a slim majority in the house. That means compromise and something much less radical than the "ban of all private prisons" called for by Elizabeth Warren. Also today, the government has many more pressing matters to tackle, including finding an appropriate cure for COVID-19 and ways to distribute it to the population. Other issues also include dealing with the economic impact of COVID-19. Prisons will definitely not be a priority.

If there were to be any changes, there are many ways that the GEO/government partnership might evolve. GEO could transition away from the daily operations and be solely a landlord while leasing the buildings to the government. The government might impose new oversight or rules, and the cost of implementing could then be billed back to the government. Or even if the government does go to the extreme, buying GEO's buildings would be materially cheaper and faster than rebuilding the whole system from scratch.

We will have to analyze any specific proposals as they are made. However, with GEO trading at only 4.5x 2020 FFO, the upside far outweighs the downside. History has shown that the year following the elections, the price of GEO has soared as noted in the years 2013 and 2017. There's no reason to believe that the year 2021 will be any different, and we remain very optimistic.

Investors today can collect an amazing 14% yield, while having significant capital gain potential as the market realizes that people are going to keep breaking laws regardless of who the president is.

