GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is a producer and retailer of hydroponic equipment for cannabis and other indoor grow facilities. Recently, as the cannabis industry continues to become more and more accepted and available across the United States, GrowGeneration's revenues have responded in-kind. The past quarter the company reported a revenue increase of 155% YoY amongst other impressive numbers. Further, Grow is guiding future earnings higher than previously projected. The stock is pushing upwards because of this making new all-time highs.

The question now becomes: Is it a buy, or is it too late?

Stock Moves

First, let's look at the recent chart on GRWG. Here is the daily chart:

(Data Source: Trading View)

The recent news pushed the stock upwards. It settled down after its initial news-driven spike and has recently turned back upwards breaking into new territory.

For a long-term perspective, here is the GRWG chart on a weekly basis since inception:

(Data Source: Trading View)

The stock traded much lower for a lengthy period after its initial inception. There was a surge in November 2018 from an increase in revenue of 159% YoY that is visible in this chart. Despite the revenue increase, the company was still unprofitable.

Since then, the stock meandered a bit within a tight range just above the all-time lows. There was a major sell-off in cannabis companies as there was too much supply and not enough distribution avenues, thanks to slow bureaucracies in Canada. This brought down a lot of cannabis companies' stocks across the board. Those issues were Canadian, however. American companies did not necessarily have the same issues as Canadian companies did.

Nonetheless, both American and Canadian cannabis companies persevered and are now pushing upwards again. This is reinvigorating interest in cannabis stocks; GRWG is among those involved.

Revenues

From a revenue perspective, there are continuous increases in QoQ. The latest is a big push higher for the company of nearly 30% QoQ:

(Data Source: Company Data via Seeking Alpha - Author's Chart)

The company has done two things to increase revenues: Expand into new territories and acquisitions of existing competitors. From a revenue perspective, it is paying off with continual QoQ increases. And, as expected, gross profits are following suit.

There is also something else that is noteworthy about the increases in revenue. One of the key standouts is the retail same-store sales increases that are printing an impressive 73% YoY. That to me is a very impressive number.

As I mentioned, GrowGeneration is doing two things to push revenues higher: Expand into new areas and acquire other companies. So, to see organic growth via same-store sales increase at such an impressive level, that is a key factor to me simply because it helps with keeping costs down. If a store is continually increasing their revenues, they are far more likely to become profitable on a stand-alone basis. Aggregate all of the individual stores accomplishing this goal and you have a very profitable company.

Unfortunately, the company does not break down individual store sales along with gross/net profits. Otherwise, I could do some simple calculus and determine if a store increased a certain percentage, say 25% YoY, and know what the net profits from this would likely be. Alas, we do not know this just yet.

Nonetheless, Grow's CEO, Darren Lampert, stated this about their approach, and this will give you a good idea as to what to look for with same-store sales in the future:

"The results of the recent elections, combined with our proven ability to scale while reducing operational costs, will allow us to grow our revenue and expand our bottom line into the following quarters. We have raised our guidance accordingly,"

But it is profits and free cash flow that I've been keeping my eye on as there are fits and starts with Grow and their net profits and returns to shareholders.

EPS and FCF

One way Grow has been gaining its revenues is through acquisitions. However, they have yet to get entirely consistent with earnings. Expectations for the latest quarter were $0.07 per share. However, they missed and printed $0.06 per share:

(Data Source: Company Data Via Seeking Alpha - Author's Chart)

The miss was not necessarily a bad thing, obviously. The market took that in stride. The increase in revenue that was above-expectation as well as the future guidance is driving the sentiment at the moment.

I wanted to point out a couple of things, however. First, the May quarter printed a -$0.06 per share loss due primarily to non-cash share-based compensation. Let's say they did their math a little more proactive prior to the year and had the compensation factored in differently. From my calculations, the write-down would actually have pushed EPS to about $0.05 per share. That means Grow printed $0.05, $0.06, and $0.06 in the past three quarters, respectively. If the company printed consistent numbers such as these, there would be approximately $0.35 - $0.40 EPS. Given today's 30x multiple for the broader market, this would put the stock at about $12.00. It is currently about $27.50.

Now, let's look at future guidance. Future guidance for revenue and EBITDA profits for 2021 increases to $280 million-$300 million, and $34 million - $36 million, respectively. The past four quarters printed Q419 ($0.0), Q120 ($1.8), Q220 $3.2, and Q320 $5.5, respectively. These add up to about $6.9M in EBITDA profits. The future projections are ~$35M. With the company projecting ~$35M, this would put each quarter at an average of about ~$9M EBITDA. This is certainly doable. But I do not believe that it translates into such a rich premium to pay right now.

The stock is currently trading at 165x forward earnings. If you look at the chart above, if the earnings were consistently rising and hitting their mark, I could see an overzealous forward multiple. But it is my belief that this stock is too high when you look at their earnings.

And, then there is free cash flow, which is just about as equally up and down:

(Data Source: Company data Via Seeking Alpha - Author's Chart)

Due to outlying costs, free cash flow was down again for this quarter. This is not necessarily a bad thing at all. The company is growing very quickly and expanding into new areas. However, the EPS and free cash flow, to me, are coming in with fits and starts.

The key thing I keep looking at is the 165x multiple that the stock is trading for future returns. To me, I want to see both EPS and FCF growing in some exponential manner to justify such a rich multiple. For perspective, the broader market is trading at only a ~30x multiple. So, 165x is a multiple that should raise an eyebrow to curiosity, if nothing else.

But this multiple is simply too rich at this stage to warrant such a price.

Conclusion

The cannabis industry is doing very well and pushing forward once again. More states have legalized cannabis in one manner or another. Cannabis is being more and more accepted and becoming more available. Companies are profiting from this. GrowGeneration is one of them.

There are a lot of commercial opportunities for Grow and they will continue to increase revenues. As the country expands acceptability and access, Grow will increase revenues.

But I think this company's stock is getting ahead of its potential. The fact is, Grow has had fits and starts with free cash flow and is currently trading at 165x forward projections. This does not necessarily mean that I believe the stock is a sell or short. I just do not believe that the current prices support a strong buy.

For these reasons, I am neutral at this time. I will revisit this stock at a later time with more information in the future. But I think this company will do well over the longer-term. Your entry should be at a lower price, however.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.