Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Management on 2nd Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 09:50 January 1, 0000 10:26 AM ET

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

2nd Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

November 18, 2020, 09:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Angela Hwang - Group President, Biopharmaceuticals

Conference Call Participants

Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research

Tim Anderson

Okay. Good morning. Thanks for joining us. I’m Tim Anderson, the Large Cap Pharma and Large Cap Biotech analyst at Wolfe Research. And for the next 45 minutes, we’ll be talking with Pfizer’s Angela Hwang who is Group President of Pfizer’s Biopharmaceuticals business which is basically the entire business now. She has been in this role for about the last two years, but she’s been with Pfizer for 23 years working across lots of geographies and therapeutic areas and business functions.

So thank you, Angela, for joining us.

Question-and-Answer Session

We’re going to just jump into questions here. I thought maybe we could start with the Upjohn’s operation. So it officially occurred just this week Viatris, again, trading I think it was yesterday. You ran that division at one point back when it was called Essential Health. Now it’s Upjohn and now it’s part of Viatris. What will finally splitting that out allow the remaining Pfizer to do differently and just remind listeners why that decision was made to spinout Upjohn?

Angela Hwang

Thank you. Thank you, Tim, and thank you for having me here today. So a great question on a very important week, as you say, signifying the spinoff of Upjohn. So the reason we did that was in order to enable us to focus on innovation, to be – and to pivot to a science-based company.

As all of you know, Upjohn or the division that I used to run which was called Pfizer Essential Health was a division that was really focused on often multi-source molecules, molecules that had lost its patent life but still continued to create a tremendous amount of value in the marketplace. And so there was real value in doing that.

But when you brought that together and juxtaposed that with an innovation-based business and a pipeline that needed to be funded and needed focus in a different way, it really led to the conclusion that more value can be created for that portfolio if it was in a different context and a different company compared to within Pfizer.

And so that was really the decision that led to us spending and looking for partners for Upjohn or the previous PEH business, and it led to the creation of Biopharma Group which began around the end of 2017. And as you said, I’ve led it. I’ve been leading that since its inception.

Our focus is purely on innovation-based molecules, first in class, best in class and we know that the only way we can review this kind of innovation is that if we can focus. So we’re focused around just six business units and we’re focused around making sure that both our in-line as well as our pipeline can thrive in this environment.

And so we’ve been operating pretty separately from Upjohn since, actually even when we were Pfizer Essential Health and Pfizer Innovative Health, those were very separate units anyway with its own infrastructure and that certainly has been the case through this transition with Upjohn.

So in terms of a day-to-day and in terms of operational elements, nothing changes for Biopharma because we’ve been operating this way for the last couple of years anyway, and we were built this way. But in terms of continued relationships with Upjohn, we have some transitional services that we’re going to be providing over the course of the next several years to support the transition.

And of course we have also a couple of manufacturing contracts that we have with them to support them as well. But from a Biopharma perspective, we have been operating as if we were a stand-alone pretty much since the inception of Biopharma a couple of years ago.

Tim Anderson

And this is kind of a crystal ball question. Pfizer is not the only one to have had a collection of mature brands, but you are the only company that seems to have monetized it in a sizable way, all of a sudden, with one large part of the business, essentially carving the company up into two pieces. Do you think Pfizer will be a one-off in this regard or do you think this is you’re kind of a leading edge and that other pharma companies will kind of do the same sort of thing?

Angela Hwang

Well, I think – listen, as Pfizer we have existed in both forms, right. So you see the value in both. I think really it's a statement around what does the company want to be? And where does it want to create value? And how does it want to create value? And for us, having spent the last 10 years with Ian Read, our previous CEO, his mission to return us to an innovation-based company, we got to a point where it was just difficult to be both and to do both.

And so I think my answer to that is, you can exist in the previous world, because we certainly did and we created a lot of value, but different kinds of value. And now we're becoming something else. And I think it really just depends on what is the company wanting to do? And how does it want to create value for its shareholders and for its colleagues?

We made a very clear and purposeful decision that we want it to be innovation-based. And so that's what led us to where it is – where we are today. And I think that for those of you who participated in R&D Day and saw the excitement that we have lined up in our pipeline, those things are only possible and we can only do more of that and beyond if we are focused, because that's what it takes to be science-based and innovation-based.

Tim Anderson

I just want to bring it back around to that question. Do you think other companies will do what Pfizer is doing in kind of carving themselves up in a similar way? And I know it's anyone's guess, but at a high level if the organization – I'm sure you talk to high level people in other peer companies. Why don't we see this sort of thing happen more often? Because it makes sense. It shrinks your base. It kind of refocuses you on the innovative side. So I'm trying to figure out why Pfizer is the only one that is doing that?

Angela Hwang

I think it's – in fact, Tim, it’s factored on what is it that you want to do with your company? For us, we want to make sure that we're focusing our investments, our profits on creating greater pipelines rather than having a diversified portfolio that could give you growth and opportunities in a wider array of our products. So I think it's just – it can work both ways. One just needs to decide who do you want to be?

Tim Anderson

Okay. Let's shift to something that's very timely, which is the COVID vaccine that you co-developed with BioNTech. I just want to say congratulations on that effort and that great data. It's obviously quite meaningful to the world. That must feel pretty special for Pfizer. So a handful of questions here.

We have two data sets now. We have your data on your vaccine and then we have Moderna data. And they're a highly efficacious product, both of them. Does that set, in your opinion, the necessary bar for efficacy and safety for other vaccines? I’m trying to figure out if other vaccines come in with, I don't know, let's say efficacy at 80%. Are they going to be irrelevant at all or is that going to be a market that only the high efficacy vaccines are?

Angela Hwang

Yes. So we are so pleased and so proud of our accomplishments, and also congratulate Moderna on their accomplishments as well, because certainly in a time like this pandemic, it takes all of us to be able to get to the other side of this. I think that this efficacy bar of 90% plus, 95% is a real one.

And I think that when you have a product that is as efficacious as this, and that this efficacy is important, because this is what we need to create the herd immunity around the world so that we can end this pandemic, I do think it sets a bar that will raise questions around what if you're not 90 or what if you’re substantially less, what is the role that you can play?

So it's really terrific that two companies with similar technologies have come out the gates so strong and set a very high bar for what humanity can anticipate and can receive. And I think that we all deserve this kind of efficacy because this is what it's going to take to end the pandemic.

Tim Anderson

Do you think the high efficacy seen with your product and the Moderna product speak to the characteristic of the virus or do you think that speaks to the mRNA vaccine technology? I’m basically trying to ask you if you think other vaccines that maybe rely on viral vectors will show similar efficacy. So what's the thinking internally at Pfizer among all the vaccine experts there?

Angela Hwang

Well, it's the first time that we have created an mRNA vaccine in the world for us as well as Moderna. So I think that there's a lot to learn about this mechanism of action. But there are some things that are very specific about this mechanism of action that you won't see in other technologies.

The first is that in the way that it is created, which is using the gene sequence, we're going to be able to replicate and to be able to remake it if the virus changes, right. And because we're so early in the inception of this virus and what it really means, having the ability to be able to change and to make or remake a vaccine as the virus – the genetic sequence changes, if it changes is a real benefit and to be able to do that at speed, only an mRNA technology can do that.

The second thing that is really beneficial about this technology is the ability to boost, right. So there have been lots of questions asked around the duration of this effect, how long will it be, when will we have to re-inoculate if we have to? All of these things are still unknown to us today, because we're still also following patients in the trial and following the trends around this virus. So again, having a technology that will allow us to boost is critical in a time when there are so many uncertainties around what this virus looks like. So that's the second benefit that is unique to the mRNA technology that it is boostable.

And the third, which probably speaks most directly to your question, is that what we have seen with this mRNA vaccine is that it elicits T cell responses. And these T cell responses are critical, because this is what gives us sort of a memory and the ability to drive the efficacy that we're seeing in the vaccine response. And that is also a unique feature of the mRNA technology.

So I think all-in-all, there is a lot going for this particular technology that lends itself very well to the time that we're in, and for this technology to be a real solution for this pandemic. And I think that a lot of this – these three attributes are unique to mRNA and are difficult to replicate in other kinds of technologies.

Tim Anderson

There's a lot of focus on the logistics of distribution, you can see it – everybody can see it on the press, trade publications and companies by analysts like me. How much of a concern is that? Do you think that's overblown or not? And then specific to these kind of cold chain requirements, there is a difference of course between Pfizer's product and Moderna’s in terms of Pfizer, you need to store it at minus 70; Moderna, you can store it at minus 4.

Does that make the difference? I'm sure in places like emerging markets, that could make an important difference. In developed markets like the U.S. and let's say Europe, does that create a real problem? And apart from cold chain, what are the other biggest logistical challenges that you see in terms of getting what's a very good product that looks like to the actual end user?

Angela Hwang

So another great question and a very topical one, because I know that everywhere in the media, we are now pivoting from the excitement around the possibility of vaccine to now how do we actually get out to the public and into the arms of people. So first and foremost, I'm going to say that we are not concerned at all about the cold storage and we're very confident about it. And so you may ask why?

We have to date 152 sites around the world who are receiving this vaccine as part of our clinical trial. So we know that the distribution and the logistics systems that we have created to date for our clinical trials work. And so we have proof of concept that the logistics and the distribution are not insurmountable. In fact, they're, they're doable. We're doing it every day now.

And everywhere around the world, yes, many of them are here in the U.S., but they're also spread across the emerging markets; in Africa, in Latin America, everywhere in the developed and the emerging world. So we're getting a lot of practice already in terms of what does it take and we have not experienced any issues at all. All of our sites have been able to conduct their trials effectively, on time and with no issues. So we already know that this works.

But to more of your question around concerns and what does this mean on minus 80? I think the way to think about it and the practical way to think about it is that the minus 80 is important because of the lipid nanoparticle components that we chose compared to what Moderna chose. We just chose different things. And the stability of the lipid nanoparticle that we chose is one that requires the minus 80.

But the onus of the minus 80 I think falls a lot more to us. Because once we manufacture it, we need to be able to store it before we transport it and distribute it out to the various vaccination sites. And so that's why you've seen in the news, the freezer farms that we have created in our own facilities to be able to store them.

But for the administrator of the vaccine or to the sites that will receive the vaccine, a minus 80 storage is not necessary. And that's because we have created the thermal shippers. So the thermal shippers that we have designed specifically are storage units unto themselves. And they are – they leave our facilities with dry ice and they arrive at other facilities, so at the points of vaccination where, if one chooses, one can replenish those shippers with dry ice and continue to store the vaccine at minus 80.

Alternatively, if the point of vaccination does not want to do that, they are able to store the vaccine in a regular refrigerator for five days. So I think there are a range of options that are available here for anyone at the points of vaccination and for the administrators and for them to choose which way they want to go.

If they want to store the vaccine for longer, you certainly do not need a minus 80 freezer that gives you the option to store for six months, but in the time when we're doing such large amounts of vaccinations, it's probably unlikely that anyone would need other than us to be storing it for six months, right. What you want is a very agile distribution and logistics network that allows you to get the product when you need it. And that's what we're really focused on.

So really practically at a site of vaccination, the shipper can be useful storage and that's probably all you need, depending on the volumes of people that you are vaccinating. And then in addition to that, you may not even need the shipper for all that long if you are again vaccinating at high volumes where you can store the vaccine in the fridge for five days. So yes, lots of options.

But I think the critical thing here is, where do we need this vaccine to go so that we can plan the best route, so that it minimizes any kind of – it minimizes the storage facilities or storage considerations that the sites of vaccination need to have. And that's what we're doing right now, working with each of the states to develop their vaccination plans and where it is that they want the vaccines to be administered.

You may have seen that on October 16, a number of states provided their draft plans for what they believe to be their vaccination plan. And so Operation Warp Speed and the CDC are reviewing all of that. But in addition to that, you may have seen the press release that we made where we're also conducting, or at least to date, we have pilots going on with four states to really support and partner with them to design these vaccination plans so that we can really minimize the logistics on the side of the receiver.

So, over the next several weeks, this is really the focus now to really build out the distribution and the logistics plans. But we have excellent partners who are working with us from a transportation and a distribution and a delivery perspective. And I think that, coupled with thoughtful and careful planning at the site of the vaccination center, will allow us to get the right amount of doses to the right places at the right time minimizing the need for any prolonged storage.

And again, we are in a time of a pandemic where we expect for many, many people to be vaccinated, right, high volumes of vaccinations. And so any kind of prolonged storage probably is not really going to be happening because you're going to be moving through it so fast.

Tim Anderson

Last question. On an average person, when can I expect that I would be able to get a vaccine in your opinion? So [indiscernible] of the organization in that regard? What's your answer for the average person like me in terms of being able to get vaccinated?

Angela Hwang

Yes. So, as you know, with the data that we have now, we will be applying for an Emergency Use Authorization. And the Emergency Use Authorization is, by definition of what it is, is going to have – is going to define what we suspect specific populations that will be prioritized first to receive this. And then we will also be continuing to collect our data to submit for a full approval of what we call a BLA, which is what you do typically for any vaccine.

And so I think the way to think about how people are going to receive the vaccine, it's that if you are in one of these high-risk groups that the CDC defines to be important and a priority group to get vaccinated first as part of this Emergency Use Authorization, then you will be part of that group. And for people who do not fall into that group, then the remainder of the population will be able to receive the vaccine when we have the full approval from the FDA, which is the BLA.

So that will ensue and that will follow over the course of the next several months. So depending on your risk group or people's risk groups, you could fall into the first category of Emergency Use Authorization, or you could fall into the second category, which is the full approval.

Tim Anderson

I’m in the second category, so can I expect to get a shot in first quarter?

Angela Hwang

We will have to wait to see what the FDA says. They are obviously – I think what's clear is that there is – everyone knows that there's tremendous urgency around this and the FDA has been incredibly just collaborative in working with us and with us sharing our data. But we have to work through the formal mechanisms, as we always would. We want to make sure that we have an approval that is high quality and meets all the standards that it typically would.

So, we await for further instruction from the FDA as to how this will happen. But all to say and to be rest assured that we're working as fast as we can. The data that we are collecting are being provided in all the ways that the FDA expects of us. And we're following all of the appropriate guidance and guardrails to ensure that we have a high quality submission, both for the authorization as well as for the final approval.

Tim Anderson

Okay. Thank you and congrats again on that. All right, let's shift to other parts of the Pfizer story because it's certainly not all about COVID. I wanted to talk about one of your lead brands, which is IBRANCE, a breast cancer product that’s done fantastically well. A $5 billion product today, it's about 12% of revenues. It's one of the top three products within the company. And you're the market leader by far relative to the two other products in that market. You’re approved [ph] in metastatic.

Obviously, there was a recent note in the adjuvant early breast cancer setting for Pfizer, whereas one of your competitors Lilly managed to hit on their data set. So it kind of begs the question, and this is really important, are all CDK 4/6s the same? Your trial didn't hit. Lilly did. Is that baseline patient characteristics, is that clinical trial conduct or are there molecular differences between the drugs that gives them a different clinical profile?

Lilly would say, for example, that they think that the drugs are not all the same. My guess is Pfizer believes that the drugs are the same and it’s probably reasons to explain why adjuvant failed. So in your opinion, where does Pfizer net out? But almost more importantly, what's your perception of what physicians’ think, because those are going to be the stakeholder writing their prescription?

Angela Hwang

Right. So I think – let's start with what you said about the physicians and share a little bit of what it is that they think. I think first and foremost, we have to separate our early disease from metastatic disease. And the first thing I'll say is that all our physicians and our KOLs believe that there is a difference in terms of the treatment goals and also what it is that you're really – what you're trying to do in your treatment objectives when it comes to early disease and late disease, metastatic disease. And this has been a consistent point of view that has been shared. So the reason this is important is because the findings that we had in early disease, therefore do not necessarily translate and they don't translate into late disease because how they think about early treatment and what they're trying to do and what they're using there. They don't believe has relationship with the way that they would prescribe and their choices for prescribing in metastatic disease. So that has been a consistent point of view from the beginning.

And so when we think about therefore what we saw in PALLAS and PENELOPE, which was in early disease, compared to our core businesses, which is metastatic disease, we don't think that the connection there – we don't think that there was a connection there too. From the perspective of the fact that we did not achieve the outcomes that we had hoped for in early disease does not necessarily mean that we are any less effective or that there was something that we – there are outcomes that we have not demonstrated yet in late disease, because certainly we feel and we know just through the five years of experience that we have had, the clinical trials and the data that we have published both from pivotal trials as well as from our real world databases that what we have in IBRANCE in metastatic disease is a molecule that has demonstrated both its efficacy, its benefits to patients, and even in the real world setting, which is a unique database that we have, because we are the only ones that have been in the market long enough to be able to generate real world data that we had a 42% reduction in death from IBRANCE in metastatic disease.

So I think that that really is an important thing too when we talk about the different CDK 4/6 inhibitors and how they behave. I cannot comment on a competitor molecule and a compound and what it does and doesn't do. But I think what is very clear for us is that we have a winner in IBRANCE. And beyond what we've heard from KOLs in terms of how they think about IBRANCE and what you put in [ph] both early as well as late disease, they see IBRANCE as a leader in metastatic disease. That's been validated through, as I said, our real world data, but importantly too when you think about the prescribers, right, like the proof and the demonstration is in their prescribing. And if you look at the market share data that we have seen consistently over the last, but throughout the year, and even including the publication of the monarchE data, IBRANCE is still the leading CDK 4 inhibitor for first-line treatment for patients, but new and continuing. We've carried the same share, the same market share of 86% consistently throughout the year, despite the introduction or despite the readout of monarchE.

So I think that there are just a whole host of indicators that demonstrate that IBRANCE can and will continue its leadership in the metastatic setting. And that what we have here is a lot of focus, frankly, on the metastatic setting, because only 52% of the entire class of drugs being used in the metastatic setting are attributed to CDK 4 inhibitors today, which means with all of this great data and all of the benefits to patients, whether it's from IBRANCE or other CDK 4 inhibitors, we still have a long way to go in terms of really getting this message out to patients and helping patients be on it. So only 52% of all patients are on CDK inhibitors from the outset and what we know is that there is benefit there. So I think what we're really focused on is driving that class growth and ensuring that we can continue to get as many metastatic patients as possible on the CDK 4 inhibitor.

I'll also add because I know that this is a question that often comes up and is one that you brought up, which is sort of like how do we stack up vis-à-vis competitors? And while that obviously is a very important question and we have every reason to believe and I've shared all the reasons why we believe we are a leading product in this class, what we also know is that class growth is important. And so we've got to do both. Actually, we did some analysis looking at the value of a 1 percentage point growth in the CDK class and that is according to our calculations worth $40 million, right. So our ability to grow the CDK class is going to create value and it's going to create opportunities both for patients but also for companies. And so we've got to look at defending our share in metastatic but we also have to look into growing the class because that is going to create far more opportunities in the long run.

Tim Anderson

Let’s shift to PREVNAR, another important product. It's the world's biggest vaccine, 6 billion a year roughly. That's what it – might be does this year; 14% of total Pfizer sales, one of your top three products. We have new generations coming to market. Pfizer has one which is the 20-valent versus the current formulation which covers 13 different strains. And we also have Merck trying to bring to market 15-valent, so Merck falls somewhere in the middle. Pfizer has said in the past, this is a winner take all market when thinking about next-generation products. Merck says that's not the case.

If Merck is right and that's not the case, what would be the reason for that? Is it by virtue of just the fact that they're one of the big global manufacturing companies and maybe in certain markets, they have a commercial edge or is there bundling with other vaccines that Merck can do? To me it would seem intuitive and to a lot of people that a 20-valent vaccine by offering more strain coverage would really make it a single company type of market where a winner does all. But where could we be wrong or where could Pfizer be wrong in that logic?

Angela Hwang

Yes. Well, I think what you said about the ability of the additional serotypes to infer benefit is really the crux of the matter. The fact that we have five additional serotypes, but not just any five serotypes, the five serotypes that are attributed to the deadliest infections, mortality, so we are really focused on the right five, and we know that the five additional stereotypes that we have give us 33% more coverage against the strains that cause IBD in adults and 42% more in kids. So these are very compelling numbers and a very compelling benefit. So that's why we are firm believers in the fact that whatever the market looks like, PCV-20 is going to be a dominant leader in this market.

And we've seen that before, right. If you look around the world and in our history, if you look back on PCV-7 versus PCV-10 or PCV-10 versus PCV-13 and how those dynamics played out, having a greater number of serotypes that matter in the end is how – is what we've seen in the market, and those were the products that won. And so we have obviously a huge history in pneumococcal disease and in pneumococcal vaccines and we've seen this play out before between PCV-7, 10 and 13. And now that we know what we know about PCV-20 and the importance of those serotypes and the benefit that that infers, we believe the same that we are going to be a dominant leader in this market.

Tim Anderson

We have time for one last question and just a short answer from you, if we can because we've got to end the call. Abrocitinib, the pipeline product, you guys will be launching it in atopic dermatitis in 2021 hopefully. There's kind of a [indiscernible] out there that the JAK inhibitors aren't going to get usage in this market from a risk benefit perspective relative to a major competitor out there. Just quickly, one of the talking points that helped to [indiscernible] product that gets used as the first-line agent in atopic derm.

Angela Hwang

I think the quick points and the fact supporting the use of Abro are the following. First and foremost, it is a huge market. There's 60 million patients suffering from atopic dermatitis today and only a very small percentage of them are being treated with systemic agents. And even with the current agent, the current biologic that's on the market, there are still patients that are not fully served by that, and still many patients that are untreated. So that's the first thing is that there are huge numbers of patients that are really in need of this medication.

The second is that moderate to severe disease is a very serious disease. It is extremely debilitating, both physically as well as mentally. And so the unmet need in this regard and the risk benefit profile of what we're going to have to assess for all of these patients is one that really is going to put the JAKs and Abrocitinib in a positive light. What you have is a drug that is going to be – that has incredible efficacy and we've demonstrated that head-to-head as well as in placebo-controlled trials.

So what we know is that the benefit that Abro can bring is something that is very much needed, and that when you put that against the risk benefit profile and you sort of bring all of that together, I think what we have here is unequivocally a compelling case for an important drug that is much needed in a highly underserved market.

Tim Anderson

Okay. Well, with that, we're going to conclude the call. Angela, I want to thank you, Chuck, as well from Investor Relations. Thank you. It's been a good discussion. And thanks for participating today. Goodbye.

Angela Hwang

Thanks, Tim.