PIMCO Leverage Update - Coming Off The Boil

We maintain exposure to PHK in our High Income Portfolio due to its yield curve steepener profile, defensive leverage stance and low management and leverage expenses.

We also look at the recent outperformance of funds with greater yield curve steepener exposures such as PHK.

With asset valuations leveling off and average leverage levels fast approaching 40%, it was inevitable for PIMCO taxable CEF borrowings to take a breather from five straight months of increases. In this article we take a look at the shifts in borrowings and leverage across the taxable suite. We also take a look at recent fund performance against the background of a rise in long-end rates and the steepening in the yield curve.

Our main takeaway is that there is significant variation in exposure to yield curve steepness across the taxable suite. In fact, the funds with the highest positive exposure to yield curve steepening have outperformed since August when the curve steepened around 0.30%. This suggests that investors should take it into account in their allocation decisions. We continue to maintain an allocation to the High Income Fund (PHK) due to its yield curve steepener profile, defensive leverage stance and low management and leverage expenses.

Leverage Update

After five straight months of increases, taxable CEF borrowings fell in October.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The decrease was very marginal and much lower in absolute terms than the increases in the four prior months.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The changes were not uniform with 7 out of 11 funds cutting borrowings, with the bulk of the cuts occurring primarily in two funds.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The same funds saw their leverage levels drop significantly with the rest seeing only marginal changes.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The average leverage level fell a couple percentage points from a heady near-40% to a still-high 37.5%.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The net result of this is that the Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) has now moved into second place, displacing the Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) as one of the highest leverage funds.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

If we assume that the current leverage situation is the "new normal", then it's clear that a number of funds have seen a significant upshift in their leverage. For example, both PTY and the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) saw their leverage levels grow from a modest low 30s to a very high mid 40s. Other beneficiaries of higher leverage are the pair of Income Strategy Fund (PFL) and Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) which saw their leverage levels rise from low 20s to mid 30s.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The drop in the leverage of Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) makes a lot of sense. The fund has a hard leverage cap of 38% which it was bumping up against in September. At current levels it has ended up exactly where it was in February. The Strategic Global Government Fund (RCS) is a harder case to explain - in February it had one of the highest leverage levels and is now at the lowest figures. The fund is already an unusual one in the suite and any leverage discussion has to take into account its huge position in mortgage dollar rolls that do not feed into the headline leverage figure.

Why PFL and PFN may have chosen to increase their leverage is perhaps easier to explain. Historically, it was funds like PFL and PFN that used ARPS for borrowings that ran at lower leverage levels, likely because they did not want to see fund volatility lead to ARPS downgrades which would cause a rise in their interest rates and hence lower the funds' earnings capacity. However, the ARPS have been downgraded anyway earlier this year which could clear the path to a sustainably higher leverage level. And secondly, interest rates on the PFL and PFN ARPS series are well above the series of the other funds and higher than the rates available on short-term borrowings like repo or bank credit facilities. This suggests that the ARPS may be bought back by the funds if they are not offering a cheaper rate of borrowing.

As far as PTY, it may have needed to raise its leverage in order to continue to fund its very high NAV distribution rate which sits well above that of the other taxable funds. Part of the reason here is that both the management fee and borrowing costs of the fund are the lowest across the suite but they are not low enough to allow it to distribute as easily at its higher rate as the other funds at their lower NAV distribution rates.

Source: Systematic Income

Overall, the October drop in borrowings and leverage was possibly due to a tightening in underlying asset valuations. For example, around the end of October high-yield credit spreads fell and consistently stayed below 500 basis points for the first time. However, this theory is not entirely consistent as two of the taxable funds added borrowings and increased their leverage levels. So, there is likely no single explanation that accounts for all the recent moves across the suite.

A Look At Yield Curve Steepener Exposure

One dynamic that has caught investor attention, especially, in the lead up to the election, is the likelihood of a rise in long-term interest rates and a steepening of the yield curve. The 2s30s Treasury yield curve has steepened about 0.6% since February with about half of the rise coming since early August.

When investors think about relative performance across the taxable PIMCO space, they normally think across two dimensions: sector allocation and leverage levels. Apart from the two CEFs that have more idiosyncratic allocation to equity futures and agencies, the other 9 taxable CEFs have broadly similar portfolios, with some variation in non-agency mortgage allocations.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

What this means is that when underlying asset valuations are relatively stable or rising (high yield credit spreads fell a bit from 513bps to 462bps since August), the relative performance of the taxable suite should be determined largely by the differences in leverage. The higher the leverage the greater the earning capacity of the funds and the higher the earning capacity the higher the NAV return.

Using this assumption what we should expect to find is that the higher leverage funds like PCI, PDI, PKO and PTY should be leading the charge in terms of performance since August. However, when we plot total NAV returns, we don't find this to be the case at all. In fact, PCI, PDI and PKO are towards the bottom of the returns and PHK - a fund with the second lowest leverage is at the top.

Source: Systematic Income

What can explain this divergence?

The key to this puzzle has to do with how PIMCO manages the taxable suite and has to do with something we have discussed to nauseating extremes: the funds' swaps portfolios. Our general view has been that if something in the PIMCO suite doesn't make sense, it probably has to do with the swaps, so failing to understand how these portfolios work puts investors at a serious disadvantage.

As we have discussed elsewhere, the swaps portfolios serve multiple functions. They generate income, allow the funds to push income into the future, take exposure to the level of interest rates and hedge existing holdings from moves in interest rates.

If we just look at the funds' sensitivity to parallel moves in interest rates, we don't see a huge amount of variation. The chart below shows the impact of 0.10% parallel move in par swap rates on the funds' NAVs.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Things get interesting, however, when we look at the impact of a 0.10% steepening of the swap yield curve (specifically, the 10s30s curve) on the funds' NAVs. We combine the USD and EUR swap exposure in a single chart. Here, we see huge variation in sensitivities.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Let's see what happened to swap yield curves since early August. The chart below shows that both USD and EUR curves have steepened in the range of 0.10-0.30% depending on the currency and points on the curve.

Source: Systematic Income, FRED

What this means is that we should expect funds with the greatest exposure to curve steepening like PHK, PCN, PFL, PFN and PTY to outperform. And if we glance back at the NAV return chart, we see that 5 of the top 6 performing funds are indeed these ones.

Takeaways

What this means is that investors should take into account the fund yield curve positions in addition to sector allocation and overall leverage levels in their allocation decisions within the taxable suite. It also means that those investors who are concerned about the potential of a sharp rise in long-end rates and curve steepening can use some PIMCO taxable funds as a way to position while also earning attractive carry. This is in contrast to funds like the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) which we described here which not only has negative earnings but has a lower beta to steeper yield curve than a number of PIMCO funds.

Within the suite we continue to maintain a position in PHK which we have held since early August as a way to potentially take advantage of a steepening in the yield curve, adopt a more defensive posture due to its relatively low leverage and take advantage of the funds' efficient yield generation, owing to its low management fee and leverage costs.

One potential risk for investors to consider is that with short-term rates anchored around zero, a risk-off environment will likely cause a flattening of the yield curve. This is in contrast to a steepening that we saw during the March drawdown due to the Fed's ability to push short-term rates significantly lower. This means that unless PIMCO starts to temper its yield curve exposure, these funds may underperform in a risk-off environment. We are less worried about PHK here because its low leverage means that its asset portfolio (ex-swaps) should outperform that of other funds which may actually cause it to outperform in aggregate (with the swaps) in a risk-off environment. However, funds like PTY that feature both high leverage levels and significant steepener exposure may be hurt more.

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations. Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the closed-end fund, open-end fund, preferred and baby bond markets. Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.