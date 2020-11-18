Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel Presents at Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference November 18, 2020 11:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Lavina Talukdar - Head, IR

Stéphane Bancel - CEO

David Meline - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, everybody, welcome to a great session here at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference. I am virtually here, in London, as evidenced by my background there, and my good friends at Moderna, CEO, Stéphane Bancel; and Lavina Talukdar, who heads of IR, here with me, probably in Boston or wherever they're at, but great to have you with us. We also may be joined by CFO, David Meline, to talk about revenues as well, which is always an important topic for the audience. So, when he's here we'll bring him in.

Well, first of all, I mean I just wanted to start off, Stéphane, congrats on everything to date. I think everyone is hugely proud and happy with the results recently, and really happy with all the execution.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to start off by asking, from a high level, to talk about the profile of your vaccine, and I don't want to get into differentiation, but just talk about the profile of your vaccine and what the next steps are here. You've got the results and everyone breathes a bit of a sigh of relief, but really there's still a lot of work to be done. So maybe you could just comment about the next steps, what has to happen, and the plans for rolling this out, because everyone's wondering what happens from here.

Stéphane Bancel

Right. So, good morning, Michael, and everybody, and thank you Michael for having us. So, in terms of a vaccine, just to remind everybody, it's the first interim analysis. We need to have a few more cases to get to a final analysis, which I expect to happen really soon, talking days not weeks.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Stéphane Bancel

So what we announced, on Monday, is we had 95 cases reviewed on Sunday by the independent NIH lab DSMB, and basically what they informed us, on Sunday, is that of the 95 cases that they reviewed that had been adjudicated for disease, 90 were participant that got cases were on placebo, and five were on mRNA-1273, leading to a 94.5% efficacy. The p-value is very strong, so we feel really confident about that dataset. The other piece that I think is almost as important in my book, Michael, is the severe cases.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Stéphane Bancel

The severe cases of disease we had 11 cases of those 95, and of those 11, all 11 were on placebo, we had zero on active, and so when you put those two data together, Michael, what it tells us is that what we know so far, let's wait for it to be confirmed, but if this evolves it would mean that if you get mRNA vaccine you have around 95% of being disease-free if you get infected naturally after your vaccination, and in those 5% chance where you get disease you will get mild disease, you will not get severe disease.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Stéphane Bancel

If you think about what's happening in term of people getting severe disease, getting hospitalized, the worse one getting to ICU, the worse one dying, people could get rid of that tail end risk that's a game changer in term of impacts on psyche, the economy, lockdowns, and everything, and of course, human lives. So that's a bit where we are in terms of the data. So what we expect now is, in a matter of days, to reach the 151 case, which is what we set up from the beginning, with the FDA approval as our final analysis, not case number.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Stéphane Bancel

When we're going to have that, a bit like Pfizer has done in the last 10 days or so, between the interim last Monday and I think this morning, their final analysis. We'll get all that out there, and as soon as we can, i.e., days, as Pfizer is doing, we will file an EUA to the FDA, and at the same time we will file -- the same file will drop into regulatory agencies in Canada, in the U.K., in Switzerland, in Europe. As we have communicated, we started rolling submission, because those agencies have to catch up with the FDA, because the FDA has already seen the preclinical data, the Phase 1, the Phase 2, they have seen also a lot of CMC file, because one other thing we've done with the FDA, and they have been really remarkable, is to file on the go, actually we technically file it into the IND, because there's no BLA file yet, all the manufacturing files so that manufacturing was not in critical path of approval, of course, because we need the vaccine out there as soon as possible. So if everything plays well, by the end of November, early days of December, I could anticipate getting the data filing the EUA, and then, of course, the FDA is going to have to set its process. As we have said publicly, they will run the VRBPAC meeting for mRNA-1273. It is hard to know at this stage. It would be, of course, an FDA decision, not a company decision. Is it the same VRBPAC meeting or is it one for the Pfizer vaccine and one for the Moderna vaccine --

Unidentified Analyst

Are you talking about an AdCom, like an AdCom meeting?

Stéphane Bancel

It's an AdCom, sorry. Yes, that's the name of the AdCom for the vaccines.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yes, okay. Okay.

Stéphane Bancel

And assuming this gets approved quickly what we working in parallel is we have been stockpiling for quite a while. We're making as much product as we can as we are adding more manufacturing line, both in the U.S. and outside the U.S., at our partner, Lonza, and we'd say that between now and the end of the year we think we'll have around 20 million doses available to ship as soon as we get approval.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Stéphane Bancel

And we are on track, next year, to have between 500 million dose and a billion dose manufactured. There's still a big swing at this stage, Michael, because we have the GMP space to make a billion dose, we have the equipment to make a billion dose, we have the people to make a billion dose. The swing factor is from raw materials, because as we make pharmaceutical products, as everybody will understand, if we are missing one ingredient because a supplier is tight on delivery we cannot start making the vaccine, and because we are running 24-7, if on the Tuesday you go in the Wednesday night shift there is one component missing we cannot start making the product until that product arrives. So it could be a day, two days, three days.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Stéphane Bancel

So the way we think about it at this stage is what we know and we control. We feel very comfortable about hitting the 500 million doses.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Stéphane Bancel

We're working as hard as we can to get to a billion. Everything is there to get there, but it's just too early, there's too much risk in the system, because if you think about it, last year, in 2019, we made, what, 50,000 doses, Moderna.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Stéphane Bancel

Now we're talking about making a billion dose. So as you can imagine, some of our suppliers were not ready for that tsunami.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that makes sense. What is the -- so you get the -- you can have a -- and probably have an AdCom panel. There was news today that it could be December 8 to 10, so presumably you've cleared your calendar out for that, but…

Stéphane Bancel

I'm not traveling anywhere.

Unidentified Analyst

You're not. I don't know if you have meetings on that day.

Stéphane Bancel

You move them.

Unidentified Analyst

But so we do that, and EUA approval would come shortly some time after that. I don't know how fast that would be, and then we start rolling it out. Have you given guidance or will you give guidance in terms of the capacity you have by quarter or do we just wait for revenues. Maybe just -- I put out a note we estimated by, but one of the things is you have contracts. So maybe talk to the next steps in terms of contracts and how that's rolling out. I mean do you get phone calls every day trying to sign contracts, how does that all work?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes, so that's a great question. So we have been talking to governments around the world, since May, and as you have seen, Michael, we've done quite a number of deals, of course with the U.S., 100 million dose sold to the U.S. government. They have the option to buy several tranches of by increment of additional 100 million doses.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Stéphane Bancel

So we'll see what they do there, now given they have the Phase 3 data in their hands.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Stéphane Bancel

And so the race has, against the virus, has moved a little bit because some vaccines, as you know, have taken a bit of delays and so on.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Stéphane Bancel

So I think being in the first pack could be useful, we'll see. We have signed also with Japan. So, for Japan, because we have no presence in Japan we've done a partnership with Takeda, working wonderful, 50 million doses secured for the Japanese government.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Stéphane Bancel

We've also done Switzerland, Israel, Canada, and quite a number of countries that we've not announced yet. Actually we got the U.K., on Monday, to your question, the data came Monday morning. We were discussing with U.K. for quite a while, and during the day, on Monday, they say, "Are you ready to sign, because we are?"

Unidentified Analyst

Right here, and there's the House of Parliament right behind me. Okay, yes.

Stéphane Bancel

Exactly. So we signed the U.K. on Monday, and we have negotiations ongoing with Europe for an initial 80 million doses, eight-zero, and the option to get another 80 million doses as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Is the pricing ballpark all pretty much on the scale of volume, and how do you figure out -- it doesn't matter because you got to be just from an investment standpoint, and I wouldn't say investment standpoint, from a distribution standpoint, revenues times that, but how do you actually figure out where to go to? I mean the administration probably wants all of them, the first few 100 million, but how does that actually work?

Stéphane Bancel

So what we've done, back in February, when this started to get really bad, as we observed around mask and ventilators, really a lot of issues to move products across countries.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Stéphane Bancel

A lot of nationalism, and we worried about that, and so, what we did is we set up a supply chain in the U.S., and a supply chain in Europe.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Stéphane Bancel

The amount in Europe is made at Lonza, in Switzerland.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Stéphane Bancel

Not only Lonza is a great company with a great track record, but also Switzerland, with eight or nine million people, we had a very small chance that we're going to haul half-a-billion doses in Switzerland, to Swiss people, and so that's kind of how we're dealing with it.

In terms of price, to your question, the early deals we've done earlier, because there was little data were at the $32 per dose price. When we got a bit more data through the summer, the price moved to $37, and the way we talked about it with the countries is basically we're giving you now a discount to an approved product, because there's a risk because of lack of data. So as the product's risk decrease with data we gave less of a discount to potential commercial price. That's for a small volume order of two million doses, and for large orders, like the U.S. government, it's at $25 for those when you include the funding of BARDA. So that's basically the price range that we have been working on.

As I've said all along, we have not sold for press release announcements. What we sold for is getting a fair price.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Stéphane Bancel

We are not, of course, trying to maximize profit. We have said it all along; we want to be responsible because it's a pandemic. When you think about the price I mentioned, they are on low-end of the flu shots. It's not a price now that's several hundred dollars per treatment, and we've also sold for some cash payment upfront to help us with working capital for raw materials.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Stéphane Bancel

And so, as you know, we reported I think $1.1 billion, David, correct me if I'm wrong, of prepayment that we got from governments already on our balance sheet.

David Meline

No, $1.2 billion.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you, $1.2 billion, and that number is growing a little bit, that's the last number reported as of the end of Q3.

Unidentified Analyst

With $1.2 billion there, some of that's already been paid upfront, and that's there, and the point is depending on where -- which country that is coming from, that from either Switzerland or from U.S., that's…

Stéphane Bancel

Correct. For example, the U.S. was…

Unidentified Analyst

[Multiple Speakers] -- breakdown as to how many are coming out each factory, but…

Stéphane Bancel

No, we're not -- [multiple speakers]…

Unidentified Analyst

That's how it works. It's not being shipped overseas.

Stéphane Bancel

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I ask an important question here, this is related to the next steps, do you see -- what are the two or three differentiation things, if any, between the two mRNA compounds? And so you expect to see clinically meaningful differentiation across the profiles from the next ones coming? And this is important because I have said, and I think I did say on CNBC, that I don't know who really would do 85% versus 95%, is the price of a couple cups of coffee really worth the difference of 10 out of 100 people catching COVID, or whatever that difference is. What do you foresee could play out or what are the differentiations if the efficacy for these are all the same?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes, so we continue to believe based on the neutralizing antibody data, that we published in The New England, that one of the advantage of our vaccine is in the elderly. So we have to see as we get the data from our vaccine and the other vaccine in the final analysis, but I continue to believe scientifically that because the antibodies are so high in the elderly where we don't a drop from the young people, and like our vaccine, that our vaccine could have a lot of benefit, and again, we need to get the data to prove the benefit, obviously. One, of course, is around storage and distribution. I think one should not underestimate, and I say that because I used to be in big pharmas, and I used to manufacturing some jobs times ago, and so, I have dealt with these are the cold phase. We have worked really hard over the years and invested a lot of capital to get the manufacturing process, to get the lipid in a place where our long-term storage is minus 20 Celsius, not minus 70, and there are commensurate products that are minus 20; meaning the mechanisms of this world have freezer at minus 20 today.

And the second piece, which we announced on Monday, which we got real-time stability data actually literally last Friday that we are now two to eight Celsius stability for -- now for 30 days, and that's very important why because that's typical fridge temperature like insulin. So, every pharmacy -- most pharmacy under the sun have 2 to 8 Celsius fridges, and when you think about deployment, that's a big deal. Also of course, when product can be stocked 12 hours at room temperature, so you take your vial out…

Unidentified Analyst

[Multiple Speakers] -- highlight this. First, just to be clear, on the efficacy profile although Pfizer did make a comment about elderly today, very nice result, we suspect you'll also eventually because you haven't really said anything about old people, but the neutralizing antibodies were very high, but when these all come out, make sure that we know the efficacy level in old patients particularly for non-mRNA patient platforms where their antibodies were not as high. Point number one.

Stéphane Bancel

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

That's an important population. Number two, on handling, that is a differentiation for mRNA, but not necessarily for non-mRNA. [Indiscernible] considered there to think about other than the fact that they are coming later I don't know.

Stéphane Bancel

So, another piece is adjuvant. Adjuvants, of course, provide benefit, but they come at a safety cost. Some people don't want to get a vaccine of adjuvant. Some of the anti-vaxxer movements over years have been around additives like adjuvants or mercury products. Vaccines we have no adjuvants. So, handling some products we need to have the adjuvants added on sites. So, vaccines, adjuvant, mixed -- I forgot about the Pfizer product and our product. We do not need dilution on sites.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Stéphane Bancel

The Pfizer product needs dilution. That's again another step.

Unidentified Analyst

What is it, five dilutions per vial for them?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So, one needs to do five of them, and they have to wrap it up if they don't do all five, right?

Stéphane Bancel

And us just put the syringe and pull out.

Unidentified Analyst

Yours is one for each one, okay.

Stéphane Bancel

No dilution, and so, that's a step at the site of injection which if you think about the mass vaccination we have to do, it's time for nurses and doctors, they are going to have to wait do dilution. Of course, it entails risks as well of making mistake because human makes mistakes. So, that's some differentiation.

Unidentified Analyst

Does that work for the [Avanos] [ph] too? How are those done? I am…

Stéphane Bancel

On the Avanos, I don't remember. I don't know if you recall. I don't recall.

Unidentified Analyst

I don't know how those are done.

Stéphane Bancel

I don't remember.

Unidentified Analyst

All right.

Stéphane Bancel

So, I think at the end of the day, it's going to be when our product is available, once the clinical data as always especially in some population at risk so that's the elderly I think is going to be very important, and so, the severe disease, the case I mentioned back is that from the data I looked at this morning, Pfizer I think had one case of severe disease. We had zero so far. Again, I want to be careful. It's not the final data. That may make a difference. If you have 10% of people that could get severe disease and get hospitalized versus zero…

Unidentified Analyst

And for the non-mRNA because you would think philosophically that neutralized antibody levels probably could have played a role in that as well, right, in terms of preventing severe?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

More armed you are, the better you have the ability to fight, and so, what are the severe case counts for the non-mRNA ones.

Stéphane Bancel

Or even for Pfizer one -- Pfizer had one case and remember our dose is higher than Pfizer because we can [indiscernible], and if you look at the clinical data also published by us and Pfizer, they have a drop in elderly in terms of neutralizing antibody while we don't.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. That's actually interesting because I would love to know your five cases what were the antibody titer levels, and if you knew that -- if you happen to know, you can make some claims about what a minimum threshold you like to have.

Stéphane Bancel

And I think this is the type of data, Michael, that we are going get in the final analysis. We will submit all that to the FDA obviously. It's going to be mid-February we will publish it. So, all this will be, of course, known to the public to help the clinician to understand the profile of our progress.

Unidentified Analyst

The overall efficacy and severe cases and old people, those are the three things?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes, on the clinical and then distribution, and dilution on the manufacturing front.

Lavina Talukdar

Just so everybody is clear, in the PR that went out on the interim analysis, we did say that the sub-populations we looked at, so elderly, the diverse communities, that the efficacy and safety profile was consistent with the overall result that we talked about.

Unidentified Analyst

Good, good. By the way, that I think is huge and important too, Stéphane, is just looking at that as well, another group in Q4 is efficacy across all ethnic groups. There could be differences based on biology there. So, that will be important too. Yes, absolutely.

So, let me shift over to David in the last few minutes. What does this mean, David? So, Stéphane has delivered to you $500 billion next year, you got a lot of bean counting to do next year, and a lot of revenue, so congrats on that, Dave. How are you thinking about helping out Wall Street with when this starts to happen in the next few months, guiding and helping us out, the numbers are all over the place across Wall Street?

David Meline

Yes. So, I think the first point Michael is that clearly as we get into the commercial phase, there are going to be a number of transitional impacts on results. So, we already talked about the deposits, deferred revenue becomes -- reclassified to revenue as we sell, we've been expensing as you would in a pre-revenue company all of our inventory and production activities. So, your initial sales are basically going to have zero cost of goods. So, what we'll try to do is provide clarity on one of those transitional items, how bigger are they, so then we can help people to model and understand what the study state is going to look like.

And then, secondly, we're looking at guidance. Until now, the company, as is typical, has been providing on a cash flow basis, we are imagining we'll transition to a P&L as a P&L with revenue and cost and income appear, and what I would say is I think as we move forward now, we're going to get a better understanding of contracting through the year, we're going to get a better understanding of the data, the differentiated product, we're going to get a better understanding of competition and the market. So, I'm imagining that by the time we get to our Q4 call, we'll be in a better position to give some clarity.

Unidentified Analyst

So, number one, you got a billion -- [technical difficulty] right, one point something of orders, 300 of which has been prepaid.

Stéphane Bancel

No, no, no.

Lavina Talukdar

No, no.

David Meline

No, no.

Stéphane Bancel

Go ahead, David.

Unidentified Analyst

300 million of orders.

Stéphane Bancel

We have not disclosed the total amount of all those we got so far. What we disclosed, the $1.3 billion year-to-date in Q3, is the cash we have received from those orders which is a smaller number, and…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, at least 1.3 billion of orders.

Stéphane Bancel

Yes.

David Meline

Yes, yes, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and a proportion of that cash has come in already I guess.

David Meline

That's the one point.

Unidentified Analyst

You have disclosed contracts. So, Wall Street has started to sign up the contracts by an average price, you can guestimate it, and guestimate for the four years. So, that's what I'm telling you David is kind of where people are at, and as you [technical difficulty] -- if you could provide some guidance for us, that will be helpful. That's all.

David Meline

Yes, absolutely, and that's our intent.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then, last question, Stéphane, in the last two minutes, since we are always one step ahead of everybody, this I think fails to get mentioned as much with obviously the next product. So, if you believe that you have a best in class -- I would actually say best in disease maybe type of program, does that mean that you might have best in disease or -- for other things, like CMV and these other things, what kind of claim could you make and does that mean the probability of the next drug is way higher and people haven't gotten there yet?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes. I mean for me the read across -- that's our views, and again, I've seen a lot of data on mRNA in the last 10 years is the read across all infectious diseases vaccine. I do not believe [indiscernible] to the rare disease -- [multiple speakers]…

Unidentified Analyst

Right, or oncology…

Stéphane Bancel

Exactly. With infectious disease, we have six vaccines at the [indiscernible] class, right, and CMV is a great example, Michael. CMV is going to be $2 billion to $5 billion annual [indiscernible] product in the market, very complex vaccine, six mRNA molecules in each virus, Phase 3 starting next year. The probability of success of CMV went up on Moderna. That's real.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I'm going to refine my pencils and take a look at that a little bit closer, and I'm sure Wall Street will take a look at that one closer as well as you think about the next thing. We look forward to your -- updating your final data within days, good luck too with the Adcom coming soon. Everyone is waiting for your execution. I think everyone is really happy about how things are going. So, congrats to you guys on that.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you, Michael for having us.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, guys. Thank you, Lavina. Thank you, Stéphane. Thank you, David.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you, bye-bye. Stay safe everybody.