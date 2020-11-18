The company's focus on non-cyclical industries, combined with prudent investment process, enabled NMFC to withstand the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

NMFC is embarking on a deleveraging plan that will, in my opinion, improve the risk/reward balance to shareholders.

Investment Thesis

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) has a record of generating attractive returns to shareholders. Since its inception in 2011, NMFC has returned more than 120% to investors in the form of cash distributions. The company offers investors an 11% fully-covered dividend yield.

The company's focus on non-cyclical industries, combined with prudent investment processes enabled NMFC to withstand the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. NMFC added only one new business to the default list since the COVID-19 outbreak.

NMFC is embarking on a deleveraging program that will, in my opinion, improve the risk/reward balance to shareholders. Currently, the statutory leverage is 1.27x, which is near the upper range of NMFC's target of 1.0x to 1.25x.

Insider ownership and open-market purchases demonstrate the management's confidence in the value of NMFC. The company's employees are the largest shareholders with holdings of approximately 13% of shares outstanding.

Business and Industry Overview

NMFC is a business development company "BDC" that manages a portfolio of debt and equity securities. The company invests in small and medium-sized businesses that have limited access to capital markets. NMFC also invests in real estate through its wholly-owned REIT, New Mountain Net Lease Corporation. As of September 30, 2020, the company had $3 billion of assets under management "AUM".

As a registered investment company "RIC", NMFC is required to distribute at least 90% of its income in the form of dividends. This explains the 11% yield on its shares currently trading at $10.9 per share.

There is some criticism of the BDC business model regarding what industry commentators describe as excessive management compensation. This, in addition to the conflict of interest arising from the compensation structure, might induce the management to take excessive risk and leverage, with little or no return to investors.

In my opinion, investors should be active when investing in BDCs by conducting due diligence because BDCs' performance and risk profile vary significantly. For example, during the lockdown, which covered roughly the second quarter of the year, publicly-traded BDC revenue change ranged from +230% to -60%.

Dividend Sustainability

Until May 2020, NMFC paid a $0.34 quarterly dividend. This has been consistent since 2013. In May, NMFC lowered its quarterly dividends from $0.34 to $0.3 per share as the company embarked on a deleveraging program that decreased total investments from $3,151,541,000 as of December 2019 to $2,978,287,000 today. The decrease in revenue in the past two quarters is more a result of a smaller investment portfolio than COVID-19-related disruptions.

As of September 2020, the asset coverage ratio is 1.27x, in the range of the company's target of 1.0x to 1.25x. It seems that NMFC found the balance between earnings and distributions under the new deleveraging plan in Q3 as shown in the table below.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Net investment income $ 31,305,000 $ 27,583,000 $ 29,042,000 Dividend paid $ 32,921,000 $ 29,048,000 $ 29,049,000 Difference $ (1,616,000) $ (1,465,000) $ (7,000)

Source: Company filings

In the past few quarters, the gap between interest income and dividend income was small compared to the size of the company. For example, the company paid $20 million in management salaries and incentives in Q3. It is not uncommon for BDC management to relinquish a portion of their incentive fee to balance a fickle, like the one above, when needed.

Portfolio Structure

NMFC invests in debt and equity securities of small and medium businesses as well as real estate. Below is the asset allocation by investment type.

Investment Percentage Fair value Debt 83% $ 2,395,508,000 Equity 13% $ 376,024,000 Real Estate 4% $ 125,091,000 Total 100% $ 2,896,623,000

Source: Table created by the author based on his own estimates.

NMFC's real estate investments focus on commercial real estate properties and are triple net lease contracts. The company's real estate investments are incorporated as a REIT.

The success of remote working models during lockdown is driving businesses to rethink the need for office and commercial space. Until now, the impact on NMFC's real estate investments is limited. The company lost only one tenant who occupied 95,000 square feet in Maryland.

Below is a categorization of NMFC's investments by industry.

Source: Earnings call presentation

Business services can further be broken down into the following sub-categories.

Source: Earnings call presentation

As shown above, NMFC's limited exposure to cyclical industries such as Energy, retail, and hospitality strengthens the company in the face of the pandemic.

Defaulting Companies

In Q2, Benevis Holding was the only new company to be added to the non-performing list. Permian Holdco defaulted on additional investment in Q2, bringing the total to three. In Q3, there were no new defaulting loans.

Below are the defaulting companies as of September 2020.

Defaulting Company Industry Cost Fair Value Education Management Education $ 958,000 $ - PPVA Fund, L.P. Finance $ 30,000,000 $ 21,400,000 Permian Holdco Energy $ 10,864,000 $ - Benevis Holding Corp Healthcare $ 42,755,000 $ 39,279,000 UniTek Global Services Business Services $ 34,393,000 $ 3,560,000 Total $ 118,970,000 $64,239,000

Source: Company filings. PPVA fair value is the author's estimate.

Heat Map

In addition to the five defaulting companies, NMFC lists $390 million of investments on the "watch list" due to high exposure to COVID-19 or weak financial position, or both. Investors read NMFC's heat-map, which rates the portfolio companies according to risk exposure based on overall company strength and COVID-19 exposure. Below is the instruction on how to read the graph from the company's CEO Robert Hamwee during the latest earnings earlier this month.

As a reminder, the first metric COVID exposure ranks from one to four, the degree to which a company is currently being directly impacted by COVID. The second metric overall company strength is a combination of three sub metrics, pre-COVID business performance, liquidity, and balance sheet strength and sponsor support, which we rank on a scale of A to C. Robert Hamwee - CEO

Source: Earnings call presentation

Investors should monitor the risk migration each quarter to assess the health of the investment portfolio. In the three months ending September, five investment positions worth $83 million saw an improvement in their risk profile. One source of positive risk migration is from a dental practice that reopened after being closed during the lockdown, which covered the majority of Q2.

Three investment positions witnessed a deterioration in risk rating as a result of COVID-19 impacts rippling through the third quarter.

Discount to NAV and Capital Appreciation

Economic disruptions in recent months had its toll on small businesses, as explained above. NFMC's discount to NAV in the past nine months reflects deteriorations of the company's balance sheet.

Still, the economic prospects have improved significantly with the development of the vaccine. The weaknesses in NMFC portfolio are temporary and limited. As economic activity returns to normal, the gap between NAV and the stock price will tighten, creating an opportunity for capital gains. NMFC has traditionally traded at a premium to NAV.

Source: Table created by the author. Data sourced from company financial statement.

Insider ownership

Company management owns 13% of the shares outstanding and added one million shares to their holdings during the COVID-19 crisis. This demonstrates the management's confidence in the company's value.

Summary

NMFC has a record of generating attractive returns to shareholders. The company's prudent investment policy resulted in low write-downs and realized losses since its inception. The company's NAV remained relatively stable over the past nine years.

NMFC demonstrated resilience during the pandemic. Most of the revenue decline was a result of deleveraging rather than disruption from COVID-19. Nonetheless, COVID-19 impacted the fair value of the company's assets and inherent risk, increasing the gap between NAV and share price.

As economic activity returns to normal with the distribution of the vaccine, the financial position of NMFC's portfolio company should increase, tightening the NAV/Price gap along the way.

NMFC's dividend is covered by the company's earnings, providing dividend safety for income investors. At current prices, the dividend yield is 11%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.