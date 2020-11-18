Today, we take an in-depth look at a developmental company with several shots on goal that is well funded.

There is perhaps no phenomenon which contains so much destructive feeling as 'moral indignation,' which permits envy or hate to be acted out under the guise of virtue." - Erich Fromm

Today, we take our first in-depth look at a well-funded developmental concern with multiple 'shots on goal'. A full analysis of the company follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Gossamer Bio (GOSS) is a California-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2019. The company aims to build out a portfolio of therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. The company's pipeline is comprised of 5 product candidates aimed at a variety of indications. The most advanced product candidate is GBOO1, which is in Phase 2 of development for asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis. Other indications being targeted in the pipeline include pulmonary arterial hypertension, ulcerative colitis, and solid tumors. Additionally, the company has multiple preclinical programs in the discovery phase. Gossamer Bio has a market capitalization of roughly $650 million and trades for just over $9.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

GB001:

GB001 is a potent and highly selective oral antagonist of the DP2 pathway, which is believed to be an important modulator of the inflammatory cascade in asthma. The drug is administered as a once-daily tablet, and it's being developed as an add-on maintenance treatment for moderate-to-severe uncontrolled asthma. The drug has anti-inflammatory effects comparable to biologics but has the potential to be used earlier in treatment. Over 400 patients have received at least 1 dose of the drug and no clinically significant safety findings have been witnessed. The company has composition-of-matter protection to 2031 and lysine salt composition protection to 2037.

Source: Company Presentation

On October 13th, the company announced the results from their Phase 2 trials of oral GB001 in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis. Overall, the results were disappointing with a dash of optimism. The bright spot, relatively speaking, was the LEDA trial in asthma. The LEDA trial enrolled 480 patients with uncontrolled, moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and evaluated the efficacy of GB001 as an add-on therapy to standard of care over 24 weeks, comparing three dose groups of once-daily GB001. The primary endpoint of asthma worsening was not met; however, consistent numeric reductions ranging from 32-35% were observed across all three GB001 groups. Additionally, there were statistically significant improvements in the key secondary endpoint of time to first asthma worsening.

The results were not ideal, but the company thinks that the LEDA trial provided valuable insights that will translate into a well-powered Phase 3 trial. The company intends on speaking with regulators, and they will be evaluating potential partnerships and strategic alternatives. The TITAN study in chronic rhinosinusitis did not show a similar glimmer of promise as the trial did not meet the primary or secondary endpoints. As a result, the company has chosen to discontinue the development of GB001 in chronic rhinosinusitis.

Source: Company Presentation

GB002:

This is an inhaled PDGFR Inhibitor for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). This candidate is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1b trial. If successful, the company plans to start enrolling patients for a Phase II trial in the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary endpoint would be a change in pulmonary vascular resistance from baseline at week 24. Topline results from this potential trial would be projected to be out in the first half of 2022.

GB004:

GB004 is an oral, gut-targeted HIF-1 alpha stabilizer that has been shown to improve disease indices in multiple models of inflammatory bowel disease. GB004 is different from other HIF stabilizers in that it preferentially stabilizes HIF-1 alpha, which has a big impact on anti-inflammatory and mucosal healing.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

On October 12th, the company announced new data from the Phase 1b trial, on the reduction of fecal calprotectin, an inflammatory biomarker in IBD, and the resolution of rectal bleeding, which is an objective measure of disease activity. Data were presented at UEGW Virtual 2020. Also, in a preclinical human monolayer assay, GB004 demonstrated better protection of barrier integrity compared to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) tofacitinib. Looking ahead, the company has initiated patient screening for the Phase 2 UC study, SHIFT-UC, in adult patients with mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis who have received treatment with 5-aminosalicylate therapy. The primary endpoint is clinical remission at week 12. Dosing has begun and topline data from the SHIFT-UC study are expected in the first half of 2022.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of September 30, 2020, Gossamer Bio had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of roughly $555 million. Gossamer is burning approximately $45 million to $50 million in R&D and other operational costs. The company raised money in Q2 by launching concurrent offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes due 2027.

All five analyst firms that had chimed in on Gossamer in the past month or two have Buy ratings on the stock with the median analyst price target just north of $20.00 a share. H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $15 price target on the stock Monday. On October 16, Oppenheimer lowered their price target from $22 a share to $18; however, they maintained their overweight rating. The analyst at Barclays doesn't view the Phase 2 asthma data as convincing enough to say that the program is now de-risked ahead of the Phase 3, meaning the Phase 3 should be viewed as a high risk/high reward situation. However, Gossamer Bio talked about the importance of partnering the drug ahead of the Phase 3 trial, which the analyst thinks should ameliorate some investor concerns.

On October 13th, SVB Leerink lowered their price target from $36 a share to $29 a share, but they maintained their outperform rating. Also, on October 13th, and like the last two firms, Piper Sandler lowered their price target from $30 a share to $23 a share, but they maintained their overweight rating. The lowered price target was due to the primary composite endpoint of the Phase 2 trial, asthma worsening, not being met. Despite the lowered price target, the analyst kept his overweight rating because he thinks the clinical pipeline in totality is: "viable and receiving very little value at these levels."

Three insiders added a total of just more of $1 million in new shares in aggregate on October 14th.

Verdict:

The company has several things in its favor. It is now well funded into the foreseeable future and has several 'shots on goal'. Despite some mixed trial results, Gossamer enjoys solid analyst support. While its pipeline is a tad too early stage for a large stake, this name makes a good covered call candidate. The options on the equity are both liquid and lucrative and the stock trades not that far above the cash on the balance sheet. This is how I am playing this name within my own portfolio.

Anyone can get angry, but to do this to the right person, to the right extent, at the right time, with the right motive, and in the right way, that is not for everyone, nor is it easy." - Aristotle

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Our model portfolio has crushed the overall return from the Russell 2000 since its launch in the summer of 2017. To join the Busted IPO Forum community, just click on the logo below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.