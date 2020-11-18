It's been a little over a year since I wrote my latest bullish piece on Allison Transmission (ALSN) and in that time, the shares have returned -7.75% against a gain of ~17.25% for the S&P 500. A stock that's trading at $40 is potentially much less risky than the same stock when it's trading at $44, so I thought I'd check in on the name to see if I should take the $4 loss or whether I should hang on, or add more shares at this point. I'll try to answer that question by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

Finally, a simple reading of my history here suggests that my performance has been bad. Looking under the hood, though, reveals that the story is much more complex. The shares I acquired when my short puts were exercised are up nicely, demonstrating the return enhancing power of this strategy. After all, if short puts can be used by a man who labelled derivatives "weapons of mass financial destruction", they can likely be helpful to you too, dear reader.

I'll jump right to the point. I think these shares are reasonably priced given the growth profile here. I think the dividend is very well covered, and I think management has done an excellent job of containing costs in the current challenging environment. I also think there's a very good short put trade here that I'll get into anon. I've already got a fairly large position in this name, so I won't be adding new shares. That said, I will be selling the puts I write about below. For people new to this stock, though, I would recommend buying at current levels.

Financial Update

In my previous articles on this name, I made much of the long-term growth trajectory of this firm. I won't go over that old ground again here, except to remind investors that over the past seven years, the firm has grown revenue and net income at CAGRs of 4.9% and 20% respectively. This is a growth company. That said, the first nine months of 2020 were challenging relative to the same period a year ago. This is understandable under the circumstances. That said, I was impressed by the fact that the company managed to contain costs relatively well. Specifically, in the teeth of a $535 million drop in revenue, net income declined by only $258 million. In my view, this speaks to the continued quality of this name. That said, I think investors buy this business for the stream of dividends, so I want to focus on whether or not the dividend is at risk.

Is the Dividend At Risk?

When trying to answer that question, I review the size and timing of future obligations, and compare those to the current and likely future resources the firm will have at its disposal. In terms of the former, I've plucked the obligations from the latest 10-K for your convenience, enjoyment, and edification, dear readers. It's all about saving you from the drudgery of needing to actually read through a financial statement yourselves. I do it because I care very, very deeply about your happiness and I live to make your lives as hassle free as possible.

Anyway, the following table (that was current as of January 1st of this year) initially indicated that the period 2023-2025 would have been the most onerous for the firm, when the 5% senior notes were to come due. Very recently, though, the company has just announced that they will be issuing $1 billion of senior notes due 2031, and that these will carry a coupon of 3.5%. The proceeds will be used to pay down the 5% senior notes. This indicates to me that there will be no significant obligations coming due for at least a decade.

Against these obligations, the company currently has ~$250 million in cash, and $595 million available on their revolving credit facility.

In addition, over the past three years the company has generated an average of ~$780 million in cash from operations. This suggests to me that there's little risk of the dividend being suspended or cut anytime soon. I also think the dividend is well covered given the low payout ratios. No matter how you slice it, the dividend is extraordinarily well covered. Specifically, based on earnings the ratio sits around 25%. The dividend represents only about 14% of free cash flow. Given all of this, I'm happy to continue to own these shares, and may be willing to buy more depending on the valuation.

The Stock

Here comes my favorite part of the article, dear readers, when I try to repeat the same idea in a new and fresh way. Here goes. A stock is often a poor proxy for the health of the underlying business. The price may rise or fall depending on a host of factors unrelated to what's going on with the business. Some analyst or other may decide that he likes or doesn't like a sector, and some stock gets dragged along by implication. A stock may be pulled from or added to an index, and that causes it to rise and fall in price. We, small retail investors, must remain aware of the fact that up and down price movements may have little to do with a given investment.

In addition, I think cheap stocks always represent the best opportunities for investors because they are lower risk and offer higher returns. They're lower risk because any of the disappointing results that the company may deliver in future are already "priced in", and so the shares won't move much lower in the event of a bit of bad news. They offer higher returns because of something I've dubbed the "prodigal son phenomenon." This is when a company that is perceived to be a "dog" delivers surprisingly good news, and the shares bounce higher as a result.

So I'm always interested in buying shares that are cheap. I measure whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways. First, I want to see what an investor is paying for $1 of future economic benefit. The higher the price, the lower the subsequent returns, and therefore the higher the risk. Ideally, a company is trading at a ratio that's lower than both the overall market and its own history. At the moment, the shares are actually trading at a higher valuation than they did when I last looked on this name, per the following:

In addition to looking at simple ratios of price to some economic value, I want to try to dig in and understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. This is a bit more complicated than looking at ratios, but it can offer interesting insights. In order to understand the assumptions embedded in price, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Professor Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future by isolating the "g" (growth) variable. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~1% for Allison Transmission. I consider this to be a massively pessimistic forecast, which is a very bullish sign in my view.

Options Update

In my first article on this name, I've recommended selling short puts on two occasions. The first were the November 2019 puts with a strike of $40. I received $1.80, and these expired worthless. In my previous article on the name, I recommended the May 2020 puts with a strike of $35 for $.8. I was exercised on these, so my share purchase was at a net price of $34.20 ($32.60 if you include the premia from the first batch of puts). The fact that the shares purchased as a result of exercise offer up an example of the power of this approach. We're often told that we should "buy low" or "buy when others are fearful" or some such. Like most other platitudes, these ones are, shall we say, "informationally light."

The reason I think that relates to the fact that when the market does present the average investor with a buying opportunity, it's doing so for what seem like quite sound reasons. Prices drop when there's reason to be scared, and in that state it's actually rather hard to pull the trigger and buy. This is why short puts are extraordinarily powerful instruments in my view. When you're in an emotionally "cold" state, you decide "ok, I'm willing to enter a position at price X." When the market does drop and you're in a more "freaked out" state of mind, the short put option may force you to buy at the price your more rational self would accept. In this way, short put options act as a kind of Ulysses Pact. They worked out for me in this case, because I acquired shares at much lower prices than were on offer in the market. My "acquired by puts" Allison Transmission shares are actually up about 17% since I was exercised. I'd rather not think about the return on the shares I bought at market.

I like to try to repeat success when I can, and for that reason I want to sell puts on this solid dividend payer, as I think such a trade represents a "win-win" for investors. If the shares remain above the strike price, the puts will expire worthless, obviously and that's never a hardship. At the same time, if the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy at a price they find advantageous. My favorite short put trade at the moment is the February 2021 put with a strike of $35. These are currently bid-asked at $.65-$1.20. If the investor simply takes the bid on these shares, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy the stock at a price about 15% below the current level.

My regular readers know that it's that time again. The time when I reveal that short puts, like everything else in life comes with risk attached. This fact was demonstrated by my previous short put trade on Allison Transmission, when I was exercised. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. If an investor is exercised on the puts described above, they'll buy very well capitalized growth business at a price about 15% below the current level. At that price, they will enjoy a dividend yield of ~ 2%. I consider that reasonable compensation for the risk present. Given how my own short puts on this trade worked out before, and given that I'm recommending basically the same trade, I consider these short puts to be the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

The lesson that I draw from Allison Transmission is that a growth company can remain a "value" stock for some time. I have also concluded that not all shares are created equal. Specifically, shares acquired by being exercised on short puts with strikes below the current market generate superior returns to shares acquired at the then market price. This is a mathematical certainty, and my own history here certainly bears this out. Although I think the shares remain very reasonably priced, I can't afford to add to my already "largish" position at current prices. That said, I am very comfortable generating some income while taking on the obligation to buy at a price ~15% below the current market. If you're new to Allison Transmissions, I would recommend buying at current levels. If you're nervous about buying at current levels, I would recommend selling the puts described above.

