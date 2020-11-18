Investors are paying more than 35x its 2021 revenues, leaving too little upside potential on this stock.

However, The Trade Desk only has a limited amount of visibility, which needs to be weighed up when considering this investment opportunity.

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (TTD) is a very well-run company that is expertly navigating a challenging environment. However, The Trade Desk suffers from poor visibility, as some of its customers are still operating on the backfoot.

For now, this stock is priced at 35x its 2021 sales, which I believe closely captures as much upside potential as possible. Nonetheless, I would not mind reconsidering this investment at a lower price point.

Why I'm Walking Away Here

I walked from my investment in The Trade Desk. This is always difficult, particularly when it's a stock on my Marketplace that has been a rewarding investment. Why is it difficult? Because when you suggest that someone walks away from something that is so clearly working out, you are setting yourself up for trouble.

Firstly, the stock is evidently a rewarding pick and is showing no signs of slowing down. Anyone that has been invested alongside me has done satisfactorily, even if your timing was off - you would have most likely cleared approximately 75% in less than 5 months.

Secondly, given that the stock is rising rapidly, investors are likely to have warm fuzzy feelings towards the stock. Again, as I frequently argue, the stock doesn't love you back, so you shouldn't love it either.

Thirdly, I vastly prefer to leave the party while everyone is singing and dancing, rather than staying around for a nasty hangover the next day.

Revenues Are Growing at a Nice Clip

To be clear, don't get me wrong, there's a lot to like from The Trade Desk:

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

Not only has its Q3 2020 revenues bounced back from the horrible Q2 2020 period, but as we look ahead, The Trade Desk is looking towards accelerating its revenue growth rates into Q4 2020.

Source: SA Premium Tools

All considered, we can see fairly conclusive evidence that The Trade Desk is growing at mid-30%.

On the other hand, one aspect that is very attractive with The Trade Desk is its very high profit margins, with its EBITDA margins reaching 36% in Q3 2020 compared with just 29% in the same period a year ago - a 700 basis point improvement y/y, despite the difficult environment. This certainly reinforces the bullish thesis that, with growing scale, The Trade Desk has very positive operating leverage working in its favor.

Valuation - Can't Find the Necessary Margin of Safety

When I deploy my capital into investments, I typically seek out stocks where management has a lot of skin in the game, preferably founder-run businesses. With The Trade Desk, this is obviously nicely ticked, with CEO Jeff Green holding approximately 10% of the outstanding stock. Consequently, I know that Green is highly incentivized to increase shareholder returns.

However, when I step back and consider that the stock is already being priced at 35x its 2021 sales revenues, I have to minimally question: just how much more upside is there likely to be here?

For example, Roku (ROKU) is to a certain extent operating in a somewhat similar environment - not totally, but to a certain extent - with similar ad pricing risk as The Trade Desk, yet Roku growing dramatically faster, with more revenues, yet Roku's market cap is still smaller? I believe that this is unjustified.

This is not to say that, for a prolonged period of time, both companies won't continue to be similarly traded:

Data by YCharts

But I would be deluding myself if I didn't consider that The Trade Desk is getting very close to fairly priced. Or in other words, investors' expectations are very high here, and that any slowdown at the customer level would impact the multiple that investors are willing to pay for this stock.

Furthermore, as Green noted during the earnings call, some of its customers, such as restaurants and retailers, are still not fully back to normal (as expected). And when these sectors are looking to cut back, as they play for survival, the easiest expenses to cut will be ad spend.

Also, as Green stated during the Q&A:

the amount of uncertainty that the media landscape faces continu[e] going into 2021.

When investors are asked to pay 35x next year's revenues, they don't want any uncertainty. They demand clear visibility, and I don't see that happening here.

The Bottom Line

At some point, intrinsic value will start to matter, and when it does, The Trade Desk will have to justify its lofty valuation, and I don't wish to be around when that starts to matter.

Again, that's not to say that the stock will not continue to climb steadily, but I believe that, on balance, investors are already pricing in a lot of optimism.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long ROKU.