We have written on a couple of bond funds in the past few days (here and here). Both, iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) and iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) invest in investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years. NEAR's portfolio has an average duration of 190 days, whereas SLQD's portfolio takes a higher duration risk with an average duration of 2.36 years.

Today, we bring to you a treasury fund with an even longer duration, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI). We think the name does a decent job of conveying what the fund holds. Its mission according to its website is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between three and seven years ". In the current environment, the two words "Treasury" and "Bond" don't exactly send thrills down our spine. With our expectations appropriately tempered, let's review the numbers and see if we are pleasantly surprised.

Performance

The fund has done a great job keeping up with its benchmark index, ICE U.S. Treasury 3-7 Year Bond Index.

The minor underperformance is on account of its management fees.

Benchmark indices don't have expenses, so investors holding the ETFs have to accept underperformance to at least the equivalent of expenses.

Interest Rate Risk

The maturities are concentrated around the 3-5 year mark.

With the average duration being 4.76 years. Which means, in the event of a 1% interest move up across the board, the investors parking cash in this fund risk losing almost 5% of their investment.

Does the yield compensate the investors for this level of risk? We look at this next.

Real Yield

The trailing 12 month yield is 1.26%. By now, we hope our readers know that this number as it pertains to what this fund yields today, is irrelevant. What we focus on is the Yield to Maturity or YTM of 0.41%.

We focus on this number as this reflects the current earning power of this ETF to the maturity of the investments it currently holds. Before we enjoy this yield, we got to account for expenses, because there are always expenses. We take the 0.41% in YTM and subtract the expenses noted above of 0.15%. We are left with 0.26%. The net yield (after deducting the expenses) noted on the fund's website is 0.23%, slightly lower than that. The small differences likely stem from rounding errors.

So to summarize, if interest rates rise 1%, you could lose about 20 years' worth of interest payments from this fund. Let us file this under another "return-free-risk" fund.

But The Fund Is Paying Me More Than That!

We have shown above that the investments of the fund cumulatively have a yield to maturity of 0.41% which after deducting expenses nets the fund investors 0.23%. However, when the average investor sees monthly distributions getting deposited into their account, they see closer to 0.80% annualized (9 cents last distribution annualized / current market price).

This is the fund paying out its gains in order to remain non-taxable. Once these run out, the distributions will get closer to the real yield of 0.23%. Of course if interest rates rise, the fund starts earning more when the investments mature and are rolled into higher interest bonds. But because of its moderately long duration, the NAV and your shares will take an immediate hit if that happens.

Conclusion

The yield does not compensate us sufficiently for the interest rate risk posed by the fund. Yes, the investments are the highest rated and yes, interest rates could stay low for a long time. But the current 2021 nominal GDP expectations are more consistent with Treasury bonds yielding far more than they yield today. We think it's prudent to wait for that to occur first prior to parking cash here so that we can sidestep the threat to the NAV.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.