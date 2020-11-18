Top Buys From The Best Money Managers (Q3 2020)

Several common themes appear when you look at what the top portfolio managers have been buying during the third quarter of the year.

Focusing on the very best ideas, I reviewed which stocks appear the most in the top five holdings of the best hedge funds at the end of September.

Several stocks stand out when we look at the form 13F of some of the best-performing hedge funds.

On November 15th, institutional investment managers with more than $100 million AUM had to disclosed their positions at the end of Q3 2020.

At the end of each quarter, hedge fund managers who have more than $100 million in assets under management have to reveal their portfolio positions within 45 days as part of their 13F filing. The deadline for the third quarter of 2020 reports was November 15th.

In July, The SEC has proposed an amendment to Form 13F that would exempt from filing all money managers with less than $3.5 billion in applicable securities. According to the Harvard Law School forum, increasing the threshold would slash the number of reporting filers by 90%, from 5,089 to 550. This controversial proposal could be "shelved" according to a report from Bloomberg: "The regulator received 2,238 comment letters opposing the change, and only 24 in support of it, according to analysis from Goldman Sachs." According to the reporters, internal staffers have been told the proposal will not be advanced, which would be a great win for market transparency.

For Q3 2020, I had once again the opportunity to review many 13F filings. As usual, it was a special treat to be able to see where some of the best money managers in the world have put their dollars to work. It's always helpful to see the highest convictions of those who have been among the most successful at generating alpha over the years.

The vast majority of these funds charge both a management fee (1% to 4% annually, 2% being standard) and a performance fee (typically 20% of the fund's profits every year). However, the relevance of the two and 20 structure has been waning. Some of these hedge funds have the track record to justify high fees, but it makes little sense for the masses when you can get exposure to excellent rule-based and thematic ETFs almost for free.

While I would personally refrain from investing my own capital in any of these funds given their prohibitive cost structure, I believe 13F filings can be a valuable source of new ideas and frameworks for my own portfolio allocation.

After all, several of these funds have a long-term view and hold their positions for much more than a quarter. You can take the best out of your favorite portfolio managers and build a portfolio that is lagging their trading strategy only by a few weeks. For free.

Some investors will point out that knowing what the best money managers were investing in a few weeks ago is useless and already dated. I couldn't disagree more. Most of these funds invest with the intention to hold positions for years. They spend hours of research and due diligence to pick only a few outstanding businesses that can weather the test of time. This information is precious for anybody with an investment horizon longer than a few months.

All that being said, the amount of funds and data available can be overwhelming. How to choose which funds to follow and which ones to ignore? How to separate the wheat from the chaff?

I've built a list of carefully curated hedge funds to identify some trends emerging from what they are buying and holding at the very top of their portfolios.

Let's dig into the details.

Source: App Economy Insights

Methodology for selecting the top hedge funds

I selected a list of 20 hedge funds among the best-performing according to TipRanks. Their methodology to determine the best hedge funds is based on the alpha generated compared to the S&P 500 (SPY):

TipRanks uses [13F] information to determine how each hedge fund performed in comparison to other hedge funds and to the S&P 500. Top hedge funds are determined by those that generate the highest return based on their stock portfolio."

Using strong track record and performance is the most objective way to select the best funds. If I want to learn something, I would rather learn from the very best performers.

A case could be made that you specifically want to avoid the portfolio allocation of the best-performing funds because of an eventual reversion to the mean. Such a reasoning would have some merit if the goal here were to pick a hedge fund to invest my money in.

Instead, today we are trying to find common themes and individual stocks that have been identified by several top-performing money managers. In this context, I believe that past track record is an excellent way to curate the list of money managers to follow closely.

I also selected some of the recurring names popping up on my Twitter feed and shared by other growth investors I highly regard. I'm sure many readers will be familiar with several of these names, since most of them have a spectacular track record over the years.

Here are the hedge funds I ended up with:

What top hedge funds were holding at the end of September 2020

Before we look at what the top hedge funds were buying in Q3, let's focus first on what was sitting at the very top of their portfolios at the end of September 2020.

Here is a summary of the top 5 holdings by fund:

Source: WhaleWisdom. Chart by App Economy Insights. Stocks in the chart: AMZN, SHOP, MSFT, MA, V, AMT, MCO, ORLY, FB, UNH, COUP, PYPL, TSLA, DIS, ZM, SNOW, UBER, FB, CRM, PDD, U, SE, NFLX, BABA, POST, SCHW, UNH, CRM, SPY, GDS, JD, EDU, DADA, RUN, GOOG, CMCSA, BRK.B, WIX, UPWK, ROKU, FSLY, APPN, FND, ZM, SHOP, U, QQQ, PRPL, GDRX, TWLO, MELI, HLT, COUP, LBRDK, CSGP, MSFT, ADBE, TSLA, ILMN, IDXX, INTU, NVDA, AAPL, CRM, WDAY, SQ.

If we rank companies by the number of times they appear in the top five holdings of the selected hedge funds and only keep the ones that appear at least twice, the following list emerges.

Source: App Economy Insights

Company # of times in top 5 holdings % of funds Amazon (AMZN) 8 40% Facebook (FB) 7 35% Microsoft (MSFT) 6 30% Shopify (SHOP) 5 25% JD.com (JD) 4 20% Zoom Video (ZM) 3 15% Visa (V) 3 15% Salesforce (CRM) 3 15% Sea Limited (SE) 3 15% Alibaba (BABA) 3 15% Tesla (TSLA) 3 15% PayPal (PYPL) 2 10% Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) 2 10% Mastercard (MA) 2 10% Coupa Software (COUP) 2 10% UnitedHealth (UNH) 2 10% Unity Software (U) 2 10%

If you've been investing in growth companies over the past decade, this list should be no surprise. The very best money managers naturally have some of the best-performing stocks at the top of their portfolio.

I would separate these stocks into four main categories:

Mega-cap tech (FB, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG).

(FB, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG). Digital payments (V, MA, PYPL).

(V, MA, PYPL). Global e-commerce (BABA, SHOP, SE, JD).

(BABA, SHOP, SE, JD). SaaS / Cloud computing (ZM, CRM, COUP, U).

Just like watching athletes on TV, everything looks easy when executed by the best in the world. These top holdings might seem like an obvious choice today. Hindsight is 20/20.

There are some new entrants in this list compared to my Q2 review: Zoom Video Communications, Coupa Software and Unity Software.

ZM is not a surprising addition here since the stock has done so well, up more than 80% in Q3 alone. The position has grown into a top five holding for Coatue, Abdiel and Whale Rock.

Data by YCharts

COUP was already the #1 position at Center Lake, and it's now the fifth biggest position at Lone Pine.

U just became public in September. Altimeter made Unity its fifth biggest position and Light Street made it its number one position right out of the gate. That's some high conviction for a brand new IPO.

I believe any investor should look at this list and ask themselves how much exposure they have to these companies in their own portfolio. There is a good chance that these stocks are already cornerstones of your portfolio if you have been investing for many years.

These businesses are disrupting enterprise software, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payments and more. If you're new to investing, or if you've decided to ignore the bells and whistles of the market leaders and secular growers of our time, simply know that the top money managers in the world hold them in their portfolios.

I was pleased to realize that I'm long already half of the companies on this list as part of the App Economy Portfolio. The portfolio is well-positioned to embrace a world disrupted by a global pandemic and embracing a digital transformation. I'm very grateful that the App Economy Portfolio has been performing even better than most of the very best hedge funds in the world over the past six years, generating 35% returns annually as of this writing.

What top hedge funds have been buying in Q3 2020

Now, let's focus on what the biggest buys were for these funds during Q3. The chart below breaks down only the top five buys for the period.

Source: Whalewisdom. Chart by App Economy Insights. Stocks appearing only once in the chart: ZM, CRWD, NOW, SPT, SPY, CSGP, BAM, ROP, CLNY, KKR, DOCU, SQ, MTCH, TEAM, COUP, SNOW, TSLA, RUN, VSLR, GPN, U, SHOP, DGNR, AMZN, BABA, IRTC, Z, SPY, OSH, NYT, GWRE, HLF, JD, DADA, GDS, OCFT, PTON, PDD, WFC, AON, COF, DISH, ANTM, EBAY, WIX, UPWK, PYPL, GOOG, GDRX, CZR, NVTA, MELI, HLT, TMUS, LBRDK, FB, CSGP, MSFT, NET, BILL, NIO, CVNA, BEKE, W, NET, SBUX, NKE, BF.B, EL, SYK, PENN, BABA, PINS, NVDA, SE, CRM, LVGO, AGG, QQQ, WDAY, SNAP.

Once again, let's rank stocks by the number of times they appear in the top five buys of the selected hedge funds:

Company # of times in top 5 buys % of funds Snowflake (SNOW) 4 20% Square (SQ) 3 15% Tesla (TSLA) 3 15% Alibaba (BABA) 3 15% Crowdstrike (CRWD) 2 10% ServiceNow (NOW) 2 10% Global Payments (GPN) 2 10% Unity Software (U) 2 10% Peloton (PTON) 2 10% Cloudflare (NET) 2 10% Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) 2 10% CoStar Group (CSGP) 2 10%

Out of these 12 top buys in Q3:

3 were already top buys in Q1. Three companies were already making this list back in Q2: SQ, CRWD, CSPG, .

Three companies were already making this list back in Q2: SQ, CRWD, CSPG, . 9 are new. New companies that appeared at least twice in the top buys in Q3 are SNOW, TSLA, BABA, NOW, GPN, U, PTON, LBRDK, NET.

Note: 11 companies that appeared twice or more among the top buys in Q2 did not have a repeat performance in Q3. These companies are PayPal (PYPL), Datadog (DDOG), Sea Limited (SE), Facebook (FB), StoneCo (STNE), Vroom (VRM), Pinduoduo (PDD), Salesforce (CRM), Spotify (SPOT), Fastly (FSLY), Shopify (SHOP).

While it's not surprising to find some recurring companies on the list, there are once again a few noteworthy names.

Snowflake IPO'd on September 16th. Berkshire Hathaway and Salesforce bought $250M worth of SNOW stock at the IPO price. Shares of Snowflake surged 111% to about $254 at its market debut. The new public company is a top buy of four different funds: Coatue, Altimeter, Sands and Tiger Global. Interestingly, SNOW is still trading where it was at the end of September, slightly below $250. Snowflake is only getting a neutral rating by Seeking Alpha authors, but the top money managers don't see it this way. Snowflake is in a valuation world of its own, trading at about 165 times trailing sales. That's about twice the multiple of Zoom Video, the cloud software company with the second highest multiple.

Data by YCharts

There are some good reasons behind this off-the-chart valuation. Snowflake has yet to have its first earnings report as a public company (it will be early December), but investors have been paying attention to the KPIs of its S-1. In particular, its dollar-based net revenue retention rate reached an astounding 158%, the highest in public markets.

Source

Source

Square was a top buy in Q3 for Lone Pine, Sands and Hunt Lane. The company needs no introduction. I'm always surprised that Square is not a top 5 holding in more of these top performing funds. The strong secular tailwinds of the transition to digital payments and the rise of digital wallets make it a compelling long-term investment. Square has become much more than its original premise built on its seller ecosystem. As expected in my bullish thesis shared in April, Cash App has been the star of the show lately and is likely to drive Square's valuation much higher. The shares have tripled since then. In Q3, the number of average daily transacting active Cash App customers nearly doubled Y/Y and Cash App now represents 48% of Square's gross profit. If you look at the performance of the stock since its 2015 IPO, you'll find a strong correlation with its impressive gross profit growth.

Data by YCharts

Source

Tesla is a five-bagger so far this year and it's hard not to be impressed by the recent trajectory of the company. After five consecutives quarters with a positive net income, the company is set to be added to the S&P 500 effective December 21st.

Source

CrowdStrike had one monster quarter after another since going public. With SaaS metrics to die for, the cloud security company continues to be recognized by Wall Street as a strong secular grower. CRWD is already generating ample cash from operations and has shown tremendous economies of scale, as explained in my recent article about five essential traits to look for before investing in a SaaS stock.

Source

CoStar is a commercial real estate network, providing information, analytics, and online marketplaces. The company has been growing at an impressively consistent pace in the past decade, with revenue growth rarely falling below 15%. Margins are impressive and the company is benefiting from a strong network effect given its leading position in this category. Management is reviewed extremely poorly on Glassdoor, which is a big red flag for me when I consider an investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Unity was the #1 buy for two different funds in Q3: Altimeter and Light Street. With COVID-19 benefiting the entire gaming industry, Unity is showing an improving and very impressive dollar-based net expansion rate at 144% in Q3 FY20. Unity is not simply a real-time 3D platform creation. It also helps developers to acquire, retain and monetize users. The company also intends to expand its market and serve industries beyond gaming.

Source

Bottom Line

Hedge funds are prohibitively expensive for the masses. But their top holdings and recent buys are for everyone to see four times a year, with only a few weeks' delay.

By multiplying your sources and taking inspiration from some of the best and most respected money managers in the world, you can build an outstanding portfolio for yourself, without the need to sacrifice 20% of your own alpha in performance fees, let alone 2% of your precious savings given away in the form of management fees.

Do you own some of these top holdings in your portfolio?

Did any of these top buys surprise you?

Were there any companies that you would have predicted to be on the list that did not make it to the top buys of Q3?

Let me know in the comments!

If you are looking for a portfolio of actionable ideas like this one, please consider joining the App Economy Portoflio. Start your free trial today!

The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL AMZN APPN BABA CRM CRWD DOCU EDU FB FSLY GOOG ILMN JD MELI MTCH NFLX NVTA PINS ROKU SHOP SQ TWLO V Z. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.